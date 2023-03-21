Please find below a copy of the text of the Legal Advisory Committee Review and Assessment produced by Martin Howe K.C. and Barnabas Reynolds
Legal Advisory Committee Review and Assessment – March 2023 FINAL 200323 (002)
Please find below a copy of the text of the Legal Advisory Committee Review and Assessment produced by Martin Howe K.C. and Barnabas Reynolds
Legal Advisory Committee Review and Assessment – March 2023 FINAL 200323 (002)
6 Comments
March 21, 2023
Reading through this summary it very hard not conclude that we are being taken for complete idiots by this Government.
I still will vote for you at the next election Sir John, partly because you do mostly represent my views but also because the only alternative here is the Lib Dems. If I lived in any other place, I’m afraid my vote would almost certainly be going to Reform. I think many people will finally decide that voting Conservative “because the Labour alternative is worse” isn’t a sufficiently good reason to do so any more. If you should get re-elected Sir John, you will find yourself in opposition to the ‘Government’ but in reality that is also the case right now, so nothing much will change for you.
March 21, 2023
Sir JR
this is the ebst deal we can get after Johnson fatal mistake in signing the Protocal in the first place.
There will always be EU legislation in the SIngle market and thinking anything else is naive. The fact taht you do not appreciate the actual incurred costs of Brexit is your problem.
If, you wish to split the |Conservative party even futher by voting against a law which will still be implemented is of course up to you
March 21, 2023
“Sovereignty. Northern Ireland remains subject to the power and control of EU law, the
Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ) and EU administrative organs (such as the
European Commission) in respect of goods and ancillary matters. EU State aid law (below)
continues to apply across the whole of the UK in respect of aid which may affect Northern
Ireland.”
You don’t have to read all the document, the above first few lines says it all.
What a sell out. We say Putin is a Dictator. The UK voted to leave the EU. The UK Government is ignoring the wishes of the People. Are we in a Dictator State? Is the EU another USSR ?
March 21, 2023
Thank you for sending the full text of the legal review. As usual the EU has a diffeerent interpretation to what the PM has been telling both Parliement and the peoples of NI. This analysis makes it quite clear that the EU has every intention of keeping NI within the scope of all EU legislation. All who worked for and supported Brexit will be most concerned that the Windsor Agreement could be a first step by a Labour or Lib.Dem administration towards re-admittnance to the EU.
March 21, 2023
It will take some time to read the whole thing, but searching for “Norway” immediately throws up:
“The ‘brake’ is of very narrow application in theory and is likely to be useless in practice. It is a highly conditional version of a process contained in the European Economic Area (EEA) Agreement, and allows the EU to take “remedial” countermeasures. There has only been one attempt to use the EEA version of the brake, by Norway in 2011, which was abandoned in 2013. Norway failed.”
I would also point out this from an editorial in the Irish Times on November 11 2021:
https://www.irishtimes.com/opinion/editorial/the-irish-times-view-on-the-northern-ireland-protocol-the-price-of-repudiation-1.4725007
” … there are fears that punitive actions confined to the protocol’s remit, notably NI-UK trade, will not represent … sufficient economic leverage on the British … “
March 21, 2023
This document is a real shocker and reveals the full extent of the attempted deception by the Prime Minister. If Boris Johnson is to be prosecuted by Parliament for “reckless or deliberate deception over Partygate, should not Rushi Sunak not face similar charges over the much more serious matter of Northern Ireland?