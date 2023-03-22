Written Answer from the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero

To ask the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, whether he has made an estimate of the additional grid capacity the UK will need in 10 years’ time to meet the increased demand for electricity and increased renewable supply. (160099)
Tabled on: 07 March 2023
Answer:
Graham Stuart:
Analysis set out in the Electricity Networks Strategic Framework[1], jointly published by BEIS and Ofgem, suggests grid capacity would need to increase to accommodate a peak electricity demand of between 85-90GW by 2033, up from around 60 GW in 2023.
[1]BEIS, 2022, Electricity networks strategic framework, Appendix 1: Electricity Networks Modelling, section 2.1, p. 12, figure 2, https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/electricity-networks-strategic-framework
The answer was submitted on 15 Mar 2023 at 14:42.
Comment
This is an insufficient answer. It implies limited roll out of electric vehicles and all electric heating systems. The Minister does not go into the issue of how much extra grid capacity is needed to take into account the heavy predominance of wind power from Scotland needing transport to the heavily populated parts of England, nor how much extra capacity is needed to handle switching from renewables to stand by fossil fuel power when the wind does not blow. There is little sign of sufficient investment in grid capacity or local network capacity to match the ambitions to switch large amounts of energy use away from gas, diesel, petrol to electricity. The bulk of our energy use today is fossil fuel dependent.
4 Comments
March 22, 2023
Useful probing question. What it suggests to me is that (a) our Ministers are not good Managers and (b) our Civil Service is not up to the task either.
After the next election we’ll have Labour/SDP Ministers and the same Civil Service.
I’m tempted to sing the old “Things can only get better” election jangle, and try to laugh it off! Unfortunately though, the situation is dire. Our country has been failed by a largely mediocre and self-serving political class.
March 22, 2023
Good morning.
But, Sir John we will all be living in 15 minute cities and confined to our homes. We won’t need, let alone be able to afford, BEV’s.
Problem solved !
😉
March 22, 2023
What these people do not seem to grasp is, becoming an electrically driven and totally reliant nation is that peak demands will last longer and there will be very little periods of reduced loading
Not a good recipe when there is a very high dependency on intermittent power generation.
The demand for back up grows proportionally and can only be available at a very high cost due to the plant required running on tickover to ensure no break in the supply. It all becomes a finely balanced equation.
Nuclear production is not ideal for rapid response. In this brave New world they are heading for, the cost of constraint payments will be crippling.
All this should have been sorted before the first renewables had been commissioned years ago.
March 22, 2023
NetZero is just like pandemic. There is no warming, there is no climate emergency. Universities and battery technology based corporates drive the narrative and Universities are paid for by Chinese students. Feckless politicians are fooled or pressured into virtue signalling to gain political brownie points.
The conspiracy theorists were spot on about the forces behind the covid pandemic and the Waitrose Marxists are now in denial it was predictable because that would mean they are none too bright. Just like NetZero.
Now the conspiracy theorists have been saying for the past ten years that China and the BRICS intend to overthrow the West and again the sheeple are in denial. Websites have documented in great detail how the BRICS have set up alternative versions of Swift, or have subjugated countries with large loans, or outsourced their industries, or just simple short term corporate greed encouraging millions of migrants meaning conscription or war is impossible.
The same sociopathic Western politicians, corporate shareholders and beneficiaries behind the covid pandemic have been hollowing out the West on a much bigger scale. It’s all been documented in detail on the internet and the same empty talking heads in the media avoid the reality.