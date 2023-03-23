My final word on the Northern Ireland Stormont Brake debate

John Redwood:
The Government should not put this measure to a vote now. This will not work. It cannot work as a brake, because Stormont will not meet because of it. It gives amazing powers to the European Union.
John Redwood:
March 23, 2023
Agreed, but Sunak was always determined to railroad it through, by hook or by crook.
March 23, 2023
“It gives amazing powers to the European Union.”
Indeed, it does retain the amazing powers given to the European Union by Johnson’s Withdrawal Agreement and NIP, as the EU always said, there can be no renegotiation – all Sunak did was the same as Wilson and Major before, rearrange the deckchairs on the poop deck to face a different direction, yet the ship is still sailing the same course.
March 23, 2023
Dear Sir JR
We signed the deal and great majority in Parliament is supporting it and a majority of insutry in NI are happy with tthe deal which is a major improvement from the lousy deal taht Johnson signed.
Is it not time for you to concentrate on the mess 12 years of conservative govenment has delivered to us? and the Brexit taht has cost us a fortune?
March 23, 2023
Your last comment is why it will be voted and carried.
March 23, 2023
Well done, Sir John, we are very proud of you.
It was noticeable today that Wales got two free ports and Ulster none. Not a single reptile explained why.
March 23, 2023
I thought that I’d said my final word:
but to make sure that this is fully understood I think I should add that when the DUP object to EU law applying to all manufacturing in Northern Ireland, not just for the production of goods intended for export to the EU, that is the inevitable result of the EU compliance checks being made on the wrong flow of goods.
“So now we are stuck with EU compliance checks being applied to the wrong flow of goods, the flow of imports into Northern Ireland from Great Britain … rather than to the correct flow of goods, the flow of exports from Northern Ireland across the land border into the Irish Republic … ”
The direct consequence being:
“Fundamentally, for us the problem with the Northern Ireland protocol is the continued application of EU law in Northern Ireland in circumstances in which it covers all manufacturing of goods in Northern Ireland, regardless of whether those goods are being sold in the United Kingdom or to the European Union. I repeat the statistics that I quoted earlier at Northern Ireland questions: of all goods manufactured in Northern Ireland, the vast majority—some £65 billion out of £77 billion of goods manufactured—are sold in the United Kingdom. The solution must be proportionate to the difficulty, and the difficulty is the EU’s desire to protect its single market and to maintain an open border on the island of Ireland. But the price for that cannot be that Northern Ireland businesses manufacturing goods for sale in the United Kingdom are inhibited in many ways from trading within their own market.”
With the indirect consequence that the DUP is refusing to restore power sharing.
The government seems totally unsympathetic; it has been repeatedly pointed out the EU compliance checks should be applied just to the goods destined for the EU Single Market, but they have not even expressed any understanding of that or any ambition to get the import checks replaced by export checks. But then it has taken a long time for the DUP to crystallise that thought, too long, and even now they have never explicitly called for export controls as I started to directly urge upon Sir Jeffrey Donaldson last November.
March 23, 2023
The European Union has amazing powers simply by dint of the amazing thing that it really is.
It needs to be given nothing by the Tory UK.
March 23, 2023
did you keep a straight face as you wrote that? Yes? Amazing!
March 23, 2023
Fully agreed.
March 23, 2023
Well, having read your penultimate sentence we’ll have to agree to differ. In my view one of the attractive features of the revisions to the Northern Ireland Protocol is that the “brake” mechanism has to be triggered by the Assembly and hence any party that walks away from the Assembly denies itself access to the brake. This seems to me to be a useful lever in driving the Stormont parties to take governance seriously, rather than treating it as platform for grandstanding to their voters in the knowledge that a government department in Whitehall can be relied upon to keep the administrative functions going.
March 23, 2023
“Why do you stay in prison when the door is wide open?”
So many in government and civil service are afraid of freedom. I note May voted for it, but Johnson and Truss both voted against.
Leaving a protection racket is never easy.