What the PM and President should have said in Ulster

During his brief morning stop in Northern Ireland on the way to his three day stay in the Republic of Ireland the President could have held out a hand of friendship to the Unionist community. He could have said on reflection he had been hasty to encourage an EU/UK deal, as he now saw that one on the wrong terms alienated the Unionist community and undermined the Good Friday Agreement. He could have pledged to ask the EU to change their stance to reduce the risk of damaging NI’s place in the UK as well as burdening UK trade between GB and NI with too many barriers. The deal done has not resolved the problems. it has destabilised NI by re opening constitutional issues that the GFA had put to rest.
Instead he pretended there was no real issue, just unreasonable Unionists. He was not able to have a celebratory banquet for 25 years of the GFA. He could not make a speech to Stormont as it cannot sit. The original ideas behind the visit were cancelled so the NI visit was shortened.
The Prime Minister should have used the brief encounter to start work on restoring Stormont by engaging the President in the need to get the EU to change its stubborn and unhelpful stance. He could have made the Unionist case to balance the Republican case implicit in the President’s words and deeds.
He did not do so. He seemed to go along with the idea that the Unionists should accept the EU/Republic of Ireland settlement and live with EU law making in their part of the UK. It was a bad missed opportunity, a tragedy for our country.
April 13, 2023
The tragedy for our country is the duplicitous Teresa May Government & HOC. That twarted the Brexit vote by delivering a deal that favoured EU not the British people. That wrong can never be righted unless we have politicians in place who love & respect the UK above the EU gravy train! Sad but true!
April 13, 2023
“The Prime Minister…………. was far too busy fawning over Biden and posing for the cameras to do anything meaningful to represent the interests of NI as a constituent part of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
We had to watch an (unelected, no mandate) Puppet Leader of a so-called Conservative and Unionist Party effectively transferring the governance of NI to the EU on the say-so of a senile old bigot from America, and then rolling over to have his tummy tickled.
Sunak is a disgrace.
April 13, 2023
Good morning.
Is there a Presidential election on the horizon ?
Sir John
The US President’s visit to Ireland is nothing but a political gambit to shore up the US Irish vote, as his approval ratings are tanking along with the economy. Even his own party wants rid of the man and the problems he and his son bring.
We played a poor hand even poorly.
When US President Bill Clinton allowed Gerry Adams to fund raise in the US, the then PM, John Major, gave the US President and government the cold shoulder treatment. Clinton and the Irish government got the message, and Clinton would later go on to say he regretted the decision.
That is how far we have fallen. Even John Major had more backbone back then than all the other jellyfish we have today.
If our kind host allows :
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/politics/major-was-furious-with-clinton-for-granting-adams-a-visa-1.3738286
April 13, 2023
Did anyone really expect the POTUS to actually do anything for NI as he has made his position very clear on the island at every opportunity.
Between the two of them they have bigger fish to fry which means NI is not very high on their to do list.
You are totally correct that our PM could have done more but in his mind he has sorted out the problem, for him it is the only solution.
Until the NI problems are totally sorted it will continue to play into the hands those wanting to rejoin the EU. We are perceived as weak and to keep pushing the remainers sense capitulation and victory. The sooner others start the leaving process as several polls highlight real discontent the better.
Too many basic mistakes are increasing everyday in the governance of this country. The globalist sit back and gently smile and rub their hands together. They are in for the long haul to achieve their goals.
April 13, 2023
good Morning,
Sir J, why do you persist in expecting Biden to behave in a constructive and diplomatic way. It appeared from the video he didn’t recognise Mr Sunak, pushing him out the way to greet a man in uniform. This is understandable given the shelf-life of UK PM’s.
Biden loves Ireland, and wants a united Eire; Biden loves the EU, thinks that a European central government for all of Europe makes a lot of sense, and he wouldn’t have to remember so many names.
Let him dream of his beautiful, imaginary Eire, where he might rest and leave the cares of the world behind. Dotard, no, surely too harsh.
April 13, 2023
Not a single one of our CONSERVATIVE Prime Ministers since the Brexit vote has shown any interest in defending the Union with Northern Ireland or in adopting any of the practical solutions advanced to meet the entirely manufactured concerns of the EU or preventing EU legislation applying to Northern Ireland. It seems that they don’t really care, and not wishing to offend the EU has been their overriding interest. We have effectively lost Northern Ireland now. It is more than a tragedy for our country: it is a shameful disgrace.
April 13, 2023
Sunak is making too many bad missed opportunities. Unfortunately with Starmer waiting in the wings it won’t get much better. Everyone I talk to is asking how much worse can things get? The solutions to many of our problems is obvious to most half intelligent people yet they are ignored by those in charge in favour of virtue signalling and trying to appease the rest of the world. It’s as though the very people they are supposed to serve are not important. None of them needs to worry. They all have enough grubby cash to clear off leaving us to pick up the pieces. What a farce.
April 13, 2023
To see child Sunak being pushed out of the way by docile Biden was hilarious but more tragic was Biden’s endorsement of a united Ireland and the dissolution of the United Kingdom.
All the British left have worked so hard for is now coming true thanks to the appeasement of the slime Tories. Yes John, the party YOU belong to. None of what see today in this dump of a country can happen without the say so of the party in government
April 13, 2023
A tragedy for our country Sir John?
Since when do we run our own Country ?
The die was cast after the second world war and we are now putty in the hands of supranational entities, big business and minority pressure groups.
What has happened in N.Ireland is not an oversight, or a trick of the EU it has been done by and with collusion of what is supposed to be a British government with a clear mandate to act on behalf of all its constituent parts.
It is a government in keeping with all others since the end of WW2 that is carrying out the managed decline.
Of course the Unionists will get the blame for all and any problems that now arise.
April 13, 2023
Was it me or did Biden virtually ignore Sunak? Sunak looked like a child trying to impress his teacher. Embarrassing or what on his part…damn right rude on Bidens.
April 13, 2023
Biden is yesterdays man. No one is interested in what he has to say.
Fishy hoped he would gain some kudos from his visit bur it just demonstrated how out of his depth he was.
You’ve tried to sell out Northern Ireland to Brussels and all I can say is thank the Lord for the Unionist party.
Nothing this government does is beneficial to us the taxpayer.
April 13, 2023
I don’t entirely agree with you on this, Sir John. It is absolutely not the job of the president of a foreign country to make interfering comments on our internal affairs. But you are surely right as regards Sunak,who once again showed that he is not really working for our country. This is strange, since his voting record as an MP shows a consistent commitment to Brexit. Perhaps, though, that was when he was free to follow his conscience, and not yet working for his globalist overlords, the ones he hobnobbed with so blatantly at Davos.
April 13, 2023
What I would have liked them to say is
“We accept that our crimes against the people are unforgivable and that we can no longer continue to support the war against them being waged by the ruling class. We advise everyone to cease supporting the cruel and unjust system that allows the exploitation of them and the planet for the benefit of a tiny elite. We jointly issue resignations and submit ourselves for trial by people’s court.”
April 13, 2023
Whilst agreeing with your sentiments, it was surely no surprise to find that Biden and Sunak do not. The West is lead by people working to a higher agenda who care nothing for the wishes of the people they purport to serve and represent.
April 13, 2023
I heard it said, with some ridicule, that only 23 MPs voted against this Windsor agreement. You were one of them Sir John. Have we now lost the battle to keep the EU and the ECJ out of Britain’s affairs?
April 13, 2023
I can’t see why the UK allows Biden to get involved in our politics. America certainly wouldn’t allow us to be involved in their’s.
We may be out of the EU, but the EU still believes we are still in, and treats us badly as such.
April 13, 2023
I consider the Biden visit to be an insult to the UK. Notwithstanding all our home country political arrangements internationally we are all represented by the Paliment at Westminster London and the head of state the King.
For Biden not to visit the King and or Westminster/ the PM is typical of the US so called Democratic Government just doing want suits it without any thought for others and impact/ fallout (very appropriate word currently). Just striring up trouble and wars where ever it is involved.
The NL set up is not that far removed from that of Taiwan and China. Trump may not be the ideal President for some, but he does respect the UK. It helps that is Mother was from Scotland. I don’t think Biden has any near connections to Ireland, just the Irish voters back in the US.
April 13, 2023
You brexiters repeatedly say that the minority of the people of Britain who voted Remain should accept what the other minority – 26% – of them who voted Leave want, or rather, what you claim them to want.
Why do you not take the same view of the minority, unionist position on the protocol in NI then?
Reply Because that would break the Good Friday Agreement which you and Remain claim to support
April 13, 2023
It is not Biden you should be attacking but a weak Sunak..
HMG would have been briefed on his comments before hand. I see no sign of push back so we can assume they met with Sunak’s approval. Why?
Because he gave in to the pressure from Biden to sign the Agreement originally. Now, complaining would have exposed that.
And in other news, maybe something for one of your famous parliamentary questions.
Heat pumps? What will the cost be and timescales to install them in public buildings and council houses and in respect of the latter, will all council tax payers be surcharged?
I guess it will be umpteen billions and everyone has been suspiciously muted on the topic?
April 13, 2023
Well put, very diplomatic.
Since when has the US worried about the effects on local people, of its destabilising policies? I mean that as a serious question. I think the answer is “a very long time, if ever”.
The US is not an ally of the UK in many ways. The military-industrial complex would have us think otherwise, but we’ve been followers of some disastrous US policies, from Middle East invasions to NATO aggression and expansion. Someone blew up Nordstream 2 and led all of Europe to being more dependent on US gas.
The Biden regime wants an authoritarian, globalist-corporatist world. It probably sees the EU as easier to control than a collection of independent European nation states.
That’s why Macron’s words after meeting Xi infuriated them (he said we shouldn’t blindly follow America). Ursula van der Leyen, who by contrast toed the Biden line at the meeting with Xi was sent packing (she was humiliated by having to go through the regular exit queue at the airport – hilarious to see the look on her face). Macron continued his discussions, after telling the departing EU President that it was a delusion to think Europe could sort out Taiwan, when it couldn’t deal with Ukraine. Good piece on the Jon Paul Liberty Report about the whole thing.
April 13, 2023
Ps. Cameron made the same mistake thinking we would be impressed by Obama’s threats.
You have ignored a key point. The political bribe. Give in and we will triple our investment. No different from Westminster. Vote for something you don’t agree with and magically money will be invested in your constituency and, on the quiet, an honour might follow.
It’s the ‘everyone can be bought/has a price’ political view. Nasty.
Reply Biden does not control private investment flows. Will they go to Rep of Ireland with 12.5% Corporation tax or to NI with 25%?
April 13, 2023
Sunak was wrong, wrong, wrong to invite the hateful Biden. What did he hope to achieve?
April 13, 2023
‘It was a bad missed opportunity, a tragedy for our country.’
The US Irish community was always one of the largest funders of the IRA. Biden has no intention of offering any manner of support to Unionists, instead they support RI and EU over the UK Union. Biden is a tragedy for the US, the UK and the World.
April 13, 2023
So Arlene Foster’s claim the U.S. president “hates the United Kingdom” was incomplete, as so does Mr. Sunak it seems.
Can we not end this farce of pretending Norn Iron has a future with us and save the billions of expense and the hassle of retaining it?