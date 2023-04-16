The government and the Union of the UK

Rishi Sunak took a gamble in Scotland. He decided to use the powers of the Union Parliament to challenge a piece of SNP legislation wanted by the Scottish Parliament, because it intrudes on reserved matters to the Union Parliament. It also happened to be unpopular with many Scottish voters, and with two of the three SNP challengers for the job of First Minister. His was the first successful challenge to a then dominant Nicola Sturgeon who used the job of First Minister as a constant campaign platform against the Union. Subsequent events led to her resignation, to a bad leadership contest and a series of as yet unanswered questions about SNP party funding which are doing them huge damage. It looks as if the Union will emerge stronger in Scotland for this chain of events. The PM tells us he is a Unionist and he can be pleased with what has happened and the stance he took.
So it is even more surprising that faced with the opportunity to support Unionists in Northern Ireland he chose the opposite course and sided more with the EU and the Republic of Ireland when it came to resolving issues over the temporary Northern Ireland Protocol. This Protocol contained its own clauses looking forward to future amendment or termination and invited a better answer to be wrapped into the Future Trading Agreement between the UK and EU. The UK anyway had passed a Bill through the Commons to fix the matters unilaterally if the EU continued on its course of refusing to deal with the serious worries of the Unionists.
I am still trying to get some answers to very simple questions about the Windsor Agreement. I am told I cannot table a question again to ask which EU laws apply to Northern Ireland. Why is this a secret? We were told 1700 pages of law would b e disapplied. Which pages? Why has this list not been published? We were told only 3% of EU law remains. So if they know the percentage they must know the laws. How was the percentage calculated? Can we see the lists and the way they assessed the volume of total law? The Union needs defending in all parts of the UK.
The stance taken over NI just confirms to many that in virtually every sector of governmental departments the spectre of the EU is alive and flourishing.
We had too long under the control of the EU where talk talk never produced the action required.
Even when politicians with far more experience and understanding of the NI problems he didn’t ask, listen before and after his deal was made.
We still send out the wrong signals over so many real problems we face. The strings of control are in the hands of other people and it shows.
If there is to be any long term future for the country’s Union then it needs a proper, written constitution like every other country in western Europe.
Trouble for the Tories is, when you look at these they guarantee their peoples rights, which show up our Human Rights Act as the paltry minimum that it is, and which can be wiped out by a simple majority vote in Parliament.
They’d never let go of that immense power.
The 3% figure is largely irrelevant. What matters is that the 3% cause damage to GB-NI trade and that is the EU’s intention. It uses trade diversion – now to be contributed to by labelling laws – in order to take NI out of the UK. If you remember those fly-on-the -wall videos organised by Verhofstadt you will know that NI is to be the price of Brexit. Dreamed up by Martin Selmayr. that is still the EU’s objective. The Sunak Framework takes us back in its effects to Mrs May’s Backstop.
The Sunak Framework embeds EU law in NI permanently and establishes that the EU’s legislative freedom is circumscribed permanently by the EU.
It beggars belief that Sunak cannot see this. But it could be worse. It could be that he sees it, fully comprehends it and intends such an outcome. He has certainly done a lot to advance the EU’s progress towards its objectives of severing NI and of inhibiting UK’s freedoms. Retained EU law will now remain indefinitely. Any future attempt to ercise UK’s righhts under Article 16 will be immediately sanctioned by the EU as contradicting the Sunak Framework, reinforced with punitive measures.
the UK’s legislative freedom is circumscribed permanently by the EU.
All EU law applies to NI, the Brussels briefing paper said si.
Fishys deal was an exercise in smoke and mirrors and the Unionist parties know this.
You still cannot remove VAT from energy because to do so would highlight the fact that NI cannot go below the minimum threshold of 5% without EU approval.
We know Rishy thinks we’re stupid but we’re not.
Sir John, given your review, has the Government misled Parliament? If it has, it was indisputably deliberate.
April 16, 2023
Agreed. To the man on the street this does sound like Parliament has been misled.
In that case you should always be able to raise a question with the House.
April 16, 2023
I believe ee lied about the consequences of the Windsor Agreement on Northern Ireland. That’s why you can’t be allowed to see the lists or how they assessed the total volume of law.
I also believe he betrayed Northern Ireland under orders from the Globalists at the WEF and in order to appease Senile Joe.
So, based on his record, we now know two things for certain: he’s not a Conservative and he’s not a Unionist.
We also know, from his disastrous period as Chancellor, that he is a tax to death, borrow, print, currency debase and piss down the drain socialist – worse still a deluded climate alarmist, net zero socialist too.
And I doubt he’s a Brexiteer either!
Not really and, to be honest Sir John, you are comparing apples to oranges here.
Many Scots do NOT want to leave the Union, just screw the Sassenachts for as much as they can. They will not resort to violence.
Those who wish to be part of the Irish Republic have and continue to resort to violence and very much wish to leave the Union once they get the opportunity. It is just a matter of time.
From my perspective it is far better that this process is hurried along. To me the EU is doing us a favour by ridding us of an on going problem and money drain. Let the RoI with its low taxes and the EU with its German wealth pay for that money sink pit.
Don’t get me wrong, I do feel for those who wish to remain part of the UK but, I unlike many Remainers understand and accept that there are those who clearly do not.
The majority in Northern Ireland have made it clear for decades that they DO NOT want to leave the Union, and only a tiny minority of republicans resort to physical terrorism – about the same number who resorted to political terrorism in Scotland.
Why should one tiny group of terrorists be thwarted and the other appeased? Do you appreciate that Protestants were seriously discriminated against in Catholic Southern Ireland? Their churches converted to dancehalls, they could not get employment etc? You understand they were driven from their ancient homeland of Munster and only held 6 counties of Ulster? Where is the cry for diversity and ‘freedom of religion’?
Damn the bigoted Bidens, Adams and Sunaks of this world – many of my friends in NI are Roman Catholic and do NOT want to leave the union.
April 16, 2023
‘You understand they were driven from their ancient homeland of Munster and only held 6 counties of Ulster? Where is the cry for diversity and ‘freedom of religion’?’
Nonsense.
There were The Pale and the Penal Laws to disenfranchise the Catholic majority of the population and bolster the Protestant Ascendancy.
Only six counties from nine were selected from the province of Ulster to ensure a Protestant majority in Northern Ireland.
Munster was no ancient Protestant homeland, though the were landlords (often absentee) controlling huge areas. That issue was eventually addressed thanks to Michael Davitt and the Land League
A Sassenact is a lowland Scot. It is not a Scot’s term of abuse to the English. It is a Scot’s term of abuse to Scots.
April 16, 2023
How was the percentage calculated? Just invented for PR purposes surely? Rather like the “weapons of mass destruction capable of being deployed in 45 minutes”. This claim was made by the Blair government & yet Blair did not even ask or know what type of weapons these were supposed to be?
Sure thing Blair, Campbell… after all why when told this would anyone bother to ask what these weapons were and if they did not know how did they get the 45 mins?
The government’s refusal to answer your questions, Sir John, means they fear you’re getting too close to the truth. Once again. It must be frustrating to have the governing party treat one of its own MPs like this. Perhaps the only up side is that it prepares you for a period in opposition?
The so-called Conservative Party had best be prepared for a very long period of opposition.
The UK should maintain itself as a balanced healthy body.
A sensible body does not swallow foreign articles that cause irrational behaviour and harm.
Any that linger from consumption while previously under the influence should be excreted.
Here’s a novel idea, let the Scots have Scotland and the Irish have Northern Ireland and the Welsh as well if they want to go, let’s have a Parliament for the English in England, put that to a vote and I’m pretty sure it would have a big backing
If push comes to shove, I doubt the RoI really wants N.I. because they could not afford to subsidise it as we do, but they have to keep up the pretence, just like sleepy Joe trying to convince his pro Irish supporters in the US that he is an Irishman, whereas his earliest paternal roots according to Wiki are in England. No doubt he has forgotten that, like so many other things. His mother had Irish roots, though she was born in the USA so his Irishness is a bit tenuous but good enough for the Americans, most of whom I doubt could point to Ireland on a world map.
It is not suprising Sir John as the US ( Biden) and the EU does not support NI being part of the UK. It is the UK’s version of the Crimea. And we are still governed by the US and EU, like it or not, so our PM will not make a stand. The issue in Scotland was not about who governs Scotland or Independance it was really about what is a woman. If in the past Ireland could have become like Austrlia, Canada or New Zealand we may not have had a problem today. Don’t forget there was a civil war in Ireland so all the troubles can’t be put down to shall we say Westminster at the time rather than the British in General.
My recollection is both Mr Sunak, in the Commons, and Mr Heaton-Harris, in a Select Committee hearing, committed to providing to Mr Cash how the claimed 4% figure was arrived at.
Your post today confirms this has not been forthcoming. This begs the question as to the merit of a government minister’ pledge to a member of their own party. We expect them to lie to us hoi polloi, but thought they might draw the line at doing so with colleagues. Obviously not.
We’re back to the Windsor agreement again and am fed up listening about these Unionists – there are more people than DUP living in NI and the great majority have no problem at all with the agreement and are going to make it work. Sunak and the government understand this and so are prepared to facilitate it – but for those who don’t agree I havn’t heard one credible alternative proposal yet
Not a good advert for open and honest Government is it !
Thank you for taking an interest and trying to read the agreement John, which whilst relating to NI, it actually has some affect on the whole of the UK.
Clearly the majority in Parliament it would seem either do not care, or are happy to take someone else’s word that all is well !.
Perhaps there is a long term aim to allow NI to leave the Union, but do those in the South really want it ?
Told by whom you cannot ask? Who decides which questions can and cannot be asked and do they give justifications. They rarely answer the questions anyway just sidestep them. So is this due to the fact that 1,700 pages and the 3% were clearly a pack of invented lies?
Another insanity of red tape! Building regulation now insist that any new heating system fitted uses over large radiators or under floor heating suitable for tepid heat pumps. This even if you are using a far more sensible, efficient and cheaper to run gas boiler. Thus putting up the cost of the system by something like £5,000 and probably making it far more intrusive and more expensive to maintain. Forcing people to piss money down the drain for no sensible reason or at the very least to pay years in advance. Yet another way to increase inflation through daft regulations on top of sunak/BoE money printing and net zero rip off intermittent energy.
I have 2 questions on this: 1) if the Windsor framework is so bad why does it have the support of 2/3 of the population of NI and the vast majority of MPs, including Brexiteers like Steve Baker, David Davis etc? & 2) I believe it is the case that the govt’s legal advice is the NI protocol bill would have been judged a breach of a treaty obligation and therefore subject to likely successful legal challenge?
Sunak probably judged therefore that, while imperfect, the Windsor framework was as good as he could get given the constraints of the agreements signed by Theresa May and Boris Johnson.
A union of shambles. Look at the mess SNP has created, nothing runs well, Westminster fares little better. The Wales and N.Ireland governments divided, a union in tatters.
Well I do keep hinting that you are batting for the wrong team. When you are at odds with the committee, the scorer, the tea ladies and the groundsmen, isn’t it time you thought of joining another club.
The enigma of Rishis decision making is not so complex. In Scotland he was dealing with one recalcitrant, already self wounded woman, to the relief of many Scots. In producing a resolution in NI over the iniquities of the Protocol and Windsor Framework he would have found himself in direct conflict with the EU. Some might say pragmatic, I say weak, vascillating, and traiterous to the integrity of a United Kingdom. It is no more complicated than that.
As to the witholding of information in Parliament, the so called cradle of democracy, this too is dreadful, but symptomatic of the decay we are dealing with at all levels. Have you ever tried contacting a public service as a member of the general public by the normal published means of contact. You would find it equally difficult without direct contact with the head honcho sat two rows in front. Now however you are in conflict with the duplicitous government and their scribes. Try the DUP, they have possibly worked it out. Thank you for trying on our behalf.
It’s simple, Rishi & Hunt are closet remainers. They want to be part of the EU gravy train & will keep UK tied to the apron strings. Via NI…..
That ‘Gravy’ train is slowly drying up Jude. The UK media spends a lot of time telling us how bad things are here but rarely mentions what’s happening elsewhere in Europe. It’s certainly not all fun and games in the corridors of power in Brussels these days. Their German paymaster has real economc problems and the EUs budget is being cut in real terms. The former second largest donor (e.g UK) is slowly reducing it’s contributions as we disentangle ourselves from the morass that is Brussles. It’s clearly getting much harder to pass out the freebies these days to the eighteen EU members who are the net ‘Takers’ (rather than the nine who are net ‘Givers’).
Oh – and did I mention the French?
Obviously the answers would embarrassingly show up their hubris on the agreement as a sham.
Is it possible the PM would be content to sacrifice NI for the greater good of a US and EU trade agreement?
@ Keith Jones – probably not, since it is too well-known abroad that Northern Ireland is destined to leave the U.K. (whilst the Good Friday agreement holds anyway) so there is no need to make any concessions to provide for it, although there may be a willingness to do minor things to speed up the outcome.
Also, can it please be remembered that trade deals are not automatically good, q.v. the Australia – U.S.A. deal (see ample google links). Moreover, the U.S. had been without a trade deal with us since 1783 and we have both done plenty of trade meanwhile.
The answer is that Sunak and his cronies realise that they have been rumbled on this one, by yourself, the DNP and anyone else who has actually bothered to read the text of the Windsor Frame-up, so of course they are reluctant to add to your knowledge. The reason that it has widespread support is that few have bothered to investigate its terms, preferring the easier option of believing what they are told, because it is what they want to hear.
Biden came out in his true republican ( not at all democratic) colours and it is clear that we can expect little help or sympathy from the USA while he is president.
‘A bad leadership contest’
I needed a good laugh and you have provided it with that little gem. Have you forgotten last summer already? Three months wasted, we need not have bothered with that charade at all as we had after all, imposed upon us a PM and a Chancellor, both of whom were rejected.
Regarding being told you cannot ask questions is outrageous and shows they have no regard for democracy at all. A fully authorised MP asking on behalf of the people questions the leadership don’t want to answer and being told to shut up is far more of a problem than the intricate workings of the Windsor stitchup and shows that the leadership is not fit to govern and must be replaced at the earliest opportunity. Unfortunately the rest of the supine canon fodder will do what the PM wants just to hang on to their salaries and privileges for as long as possible until they get chucked out, regardless of the good of the country. Never have we been so poorly governed and yet can do nothing about it.
The PM along with the rest of his Conservative Government, is anti the UK, anti the Union. They demonstrate that daily.
Why else would he/they consider bowing down to Foreign Talking heads that have no mandate in the UK?
It would appear the EU and the US have directed this Conservative Government to follow their demands before the obligations to the UK electorate.
1700 pages sounds like a lot – it was intended to *sound* like a lot. But one law can be very long, so we maybe looking at only 1 or 2 laws being disapplied.
Perhaps there is a question that could be phrased around that… something like the average number (N) of pages per law that has been disapplied. Although they might see that one coming – the implications are obvious since anyone can do the arithemtic 1700 / N.
What has happened to our democracy ?. The function of an MP is to represent and to question any issue of interest and importance to the community . The truth is the Windsor Agreement is a mistake and 10 Downing St. don’t want to admit it . The EU have no right whatsoever to interfere in the affairs of the UK ; maintaining a friendly relationship with the EU is one thing but the buck stops there . Biden’s visit has damaged our relationship with the USA and , as a result , weakened the position of the West in international affairs ; the sooner the stumbler is out of office the better .
Really, after almost 36 years in Parliament, you are not able to get answers to those questions? What have you been doing all those years?
Have you not read the 29 pages of the Windsor Framework (assets.publishing.service.gov.uk, CP806) ?
Are you unable to figure out how the Stormont Brake would work (see p.22, 23 & 24) ?
Are your DUP friends as dumbfounded as you are by these texts?
Or are you as usual just playing to your gallery of fans (fan as in fanatics)?
Reply Yes of course I have read the Windsor documents. The whole point is they do not answer these important questions. Is there anything I could write that you would agree with or is silly negativity your preferred mode?
How come “I am told I cannot table a question again to ask which EU laws apply to Northern Ireland”? This is a disgrace and calls into question the legitimacy of Parliament itself.