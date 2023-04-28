Exercising Brexit freedoms?

Successive Prime Ministers have not used a lot of Brexit talent on the backbenches.
I raise this now because the current administration is becoming more Remain establishment with each reshuffle. The new Justice Secretary and new Deputy PM are both from the Remain stable. The Attorney General and the Chancellor of the Exchequer are also.
Today the test of Brexit resolve surrounds the EU Retained law Bill. The Prime Minister has always shown good support for this measure. It passed the Commons easily with a majority of 71. It is now stuck in the Lords where there are said to be many critics. If that is so they should be asked to complete their consideration and amendment of the Bill so the Commons can reaffirm its support and get it through, with or without use of the Parliament Act.
The Bill proposes keeping all those EU laws which are valued, where Ministers should bring forward confirmatory Parliamentary action to cement their passage into direct UK law. It allows the EU laws to cease to have effect where they are not wanted. Some say this is too big a job for the civil service. I say they know these laws as they were usually very keen to get them adopted,. Department by Department they can help Ministers winnow out those laws that UK Ministers opposed at the time of their introduction or thought were unhelpful, and those laws which have been found to be unhelpful since.
April 28, 2023
We have to remember that the majority of the HoC and HoL is very much pro-Remain. They dragged their heels and did all they could to thwart BREXIT, such as the Benn Act.
We are coming ever close to celebrating the 10th anniversary of the ‘Glorious Referendum of 2016’ and, it feels to me, that we have hardly moved and inch. Or should that be 25.4mm ? /sarc
April 28, 2023
They Tories (and Labour etc.) have totally totally betrayed the people’s Brexit vote and the Boris Majority they were given. Starting with Cameron and the Civil servants appalling, surely criminal & abject failure to even prepare for a pro-Brexit referendum outcome in advance. Then Cameron’s pathetic abandoning ship, the dreadful dishonest May (also with her dire net zero and modern slavery time bombs). The Benn and speaker’s acts of total treachery. Boris too (who was admitedly left a difficult hand). Now Sunak has clearly become another Brexit traitor May style (with his sick joke of the appalling Windsor framework. Sunak who also caused all the inflation/currency devaluation and wasted billions through Covid with moronic tax borrow and piss down the drain policies.
They got almost every single thing about Covid and the economy wrong. The lockdown, the net harm vaccinations, furlough, covid loans, test and trace, the dumping of the infected into care homes, the failure to push other often very cheap treatments that worked (like vitamin D etc. preferring expensive insufficiently tested vaccines that did net harm), net zero, tax rates, regulation, wars on landlords, motorists, small business…
April 28, 2023
The PM in his selections does not instill confidence in his ability to drive Brexit forward. It is obvious to many when you see the experience and abilities of so many banished to the back benches.
It shows despite all the words there are a majority of members who are still closet remainers playing the oďds to see which way the dice fall for the betterment of themselves.
Once again the candidate selection process is found to be not fit for purpose and incapable of exceeding the expectations of the electorate.
April 28, 2023
Do tell us how you want “to drive Brexit forward”. What is your plan? Truth is, you haven’t got one. Not in 2016 when you had your referendum, not in 2019 when you voted for Boris to get Brexit done, and not now, you don’t have a plan. Stop blaming other people. Brexit is on you
April 28, 2023
As every country that has become independent has found, such freedom has to be fought for, sometimes for a long period and at great cost. The political establishment has always been opposed to the UK becoming an independent sovereign nation state. The Remain inclined see no value in any of this. Only a handful of politicians – that includes yourself – see any value in independence, sovereignty, the nation state. They see value in the state but not the nation state, which is anathema to most of them since it the greatest obstacle to ever closer union in the EU and the EU’s progress to becoming itself an all powerful state and a model of one world government.
The Conservative Party, as Nigel Farage has pointed out, has never believed in Brexit, other than as a vehicle to win power. Its recent ‘away day’ with Rishi Sunak did not address what the UK needs in pursuit of its interests as a sovereign nation state, but only what little bits of voter appeal could be identified and cobbled together to win the next general election. The Party is now devoid of a philosophy of governance, devoid of any sense of national purpose or of how to achieve it.
The polls show that voters think Brexit was a mistake – see Matt Goodwin’s excellent substack posts. But they don’t tell us the reasons why voters blame Brexit rather than other factors for UK’s ills. Instead of showing some leadership, the Government – and most of the Party – simply follows the anti-Brexit trope of the polls in the hope of winning some votes. The wrong sort of populism!
The REUL Bill will be rejected or fatally amended in the Lords and the Government will cave in. Removing anything more significant than EU regulations on the colour of tiddly-winks will enrage the EU as a transgression of the requirement in the Sunak Framework to keep all of UK aligned to EU regulation. The Sunak Framework cemented EU law in Northern Ireland permanently and has effectively killed off any hope of UK’s independent sovereignty. Only this week a minister announced he will not act now but wait to see what the EU does first.
April 28, 2023
PG. We’ll said. Instead of being stuck in the EU, we are stuck to it. All because of the refusal of politicians to do what they were directed to do in 2016 and their continuous, increasingly successful, attempts to reverse gear.
I think every time a population has voted directly against a critical EU centralising measure, the referendum has been overturned by that nation’s own politicians refusing to act, then changing public opinion. Ireland, France, Denmark wasn’t it? At least we’ve held out for 7 years, which is more than those did.
April 28, 2023
+1 it surely is pure treachery by most MPs and Lords against the clear wishes and votes of the people.
April 28, 2023
Quite simply Brexit was never going to be fully implemented and has less chance now than ever. What we have now is a token gesture just to appease voters but it’s obvious we are still paying the EU and are still holding their hand for fear of standing alone. There will be nobody with integrity left in the cabinet soon and the back benches will never stand up and call it out. If people want Brexit their only hope is Reform.
April 28, 2023
The Not-a-Conservative-Party (NaCP) was always majority Remainer. The Party Grandees tolerated a minority of people who claimed to be Euro-sceptic so they could claim that the party was less rabidly pro-EU than Labour, when (as usual) there was very little difference between them.
Having lost the Referendum, they only delivered a very weak version of Brexit because Nigel demonstrated that the NaCP would be annihilated if they didn’t and the Establishment’s grip on power would have been shattered.
All that is happening now is that the Party Grandees are asserting the status quo ante. The Party is returning to pro-EU and Brexiteers have either been sidelined and/or disposed of.
I can’t think of any reason why I’d vote for this treacherous party.
April 28, 2023
Sir JR
There are so many laws involved, just saying which ones are useful and deleting the rest is not something done overnight.
If, the new ministers are qualified, who cares whether they are remain or not except you. Sir JR move on.
April 28, 2023
Afraid Politicians have been at the heart of most problems we have as a Country, instead of guidance by simple direction, we have complicated delay and expensive confusion.
If they were running a commercial business then they would be bankrupt by now, oh wait a minute, the Country without printing money, and endless borrowing in the taxpayers name, actually very nearly is !