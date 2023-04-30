The idea of independence

There is much humbug about independence and diversity. The Bank of England we are told has to be independent. As a result it fails to see an obvious big inflation. Its hopeless groupthink follows the Fed and ECB to inflationary disaster whilst Asian Central Banks keep inflation down. It rejects all diversity of view or changes to its models.
There is then the famously independent BBC ,advocates of giving into the EU and adopting international consensus thinking especially when it is wrong. No airtime to put the case against Quantitative easing or ultra low rates in 2021 or to put the case against excessive QT now as it delivered trouble for the pension funds last autumn. No wish to hear from Brexiteers about how we could use our Brexit freedoms.
Key posts like Bank Governor and BBC chairman have always been made by the government of the day. Party political bias is not a problem with the BBC, and government telling the Bank what interest rate to set is not a problem. The fixed, limited, narrow and often wrong ways of thinking and forecasts of these bodies is a problem. They need more diversity of thought, and need to consider more independent challenges to their connsensual idiocies.
13 Comments
April 30, 2023
Good morning.
Independence from whom ? None can be said to be independent and none can truly be held accountable. Only the BBC can be held to account by people no longer watching live TV and cease paying the Telly Tax.
As for other government funded bodies, they are very much removed and independent of the people and nation they serve. ie I cannot withhold my money and my support in order to effect change like I would a private enterprise.
Lump it or loathe it, we’re stuck with these ineffective government bodies.
April 30, 2023
The ‘hopeless groupthink’ is also much in evidence within parliament and government itself.
The Bank and the BBC don’t seem to be troubling Sunak and Hunt.
April 30, 2023
Good Sunday morning.
Do I detect rebellion in the air….”their connsensual idiocies.” Goodness me!
You are of course correct with your irritation over bias and incompetent groupthink. I think it’s been brought about by 12 years of virtually free money, and no need to balance the books. Government has got fat and lazy!
Chickens coming home soon, methinks…
April 30, 2023
Time for clever investors to make a LOT of money!
April 30, 2023
Alas have not the normal meaning of those words have been distorted to serve the ends of the incompetent, stupid and dangerous? Independence now means avoiding being called to account for failings and diversity means celebrating selecting staff for characteristics irrelevant to the demands of the job. It must be doubted that the smugly complaisant public sector would welcome your wish to introduce change to improve performance, assuredly not at the Bank or the BBC.
April 30, 2023
complacent I meant, rather than complaiscant!
April 30, 2023
With independence should come freedom of thought, unbiased operational decisions and flexibility which should give these monolithic structures a leading edge when considering forward planning and settling down the financial markets that brings about a visible confidence and support of government. With this independence comes trust, responsibility and accountability.
To many the perception is that not a lot of the foregoing is happening in any real shape or form. So the question must be who is making and controlling their decisions and actions?
April 30, 2023
When Mr Redwood publicly calls for the removal of the scum BBC tax then I’ll take seriously what he writes. And while we wait for this he should expose the Marxist takeover scam of the diversity agenda that seeks domination and control rather than literal diversity
At some point Mr Redwood will become a victim of the diversity scam. I am already a victim of it as are many fathers, sons, brothers and uncles
April 30, 2023
Somebody pointed out to me that people are NATURALLY inclined to be interested in and talk about three things:-
1) People
2) Events and objects
3) Ideas
Generally speaking people’s IQ goes up from 1 to 3, but their emotional quotient goes down.
I was always naturally inclined to ideas and found talking about other peoples emotional states an intellectual exercise or it would seem like superficial, tittle-tattle and gossip.
So what happens when you try to change a society by sending people who naturally think about people to think about events and people who think about events to think about ideas. Visa versa people who think about ideas to think about emotions.
Simply put, it’s a disaster.
People who naturally think about events but are told by academics they can idealism them at university then levitate events to be ideas. Look at climate change or the pandemic. Climate change supporters seems to have a cult like IDEALISM for future events. Events that can ONLY be predicted by theoretically complex, volatile and chaotic computers. Upswings in natural cycles are levitated in these peoples minds to endless linear progression. Same with the pandemic and ECONOMICS. The cults are born.
Contrary, look at what happens when people who naturally think about events and objects are told by emotional thinkers they can understand emotions as well as them. When intellectuals are unable to do so they are then told they are “on the spectrum” if they don’t have fully empathy minds and the ability to recognise subtle facial expressions and intonations in voices.
So when people who understand people are told they can understand ideas then you are left with a large group of people who think that people are all born equal apart from their emotional states. Some people call these people woke or cultural-marxists. These people tend to use emotions to control other people or bring laws in against hurt feelings as if emotions are events or objects.
This is why today’s society looks like it does.
April 30, 2023
I have just been reading Rabbi Jonathan Sacks. He says that the major contribution of Darwin to modern thought is diversity. He says that God (the Rabbi is religious) provides a very wide diversity. 10,000+ different sorts of beetles! So he welcomes diversity himself. He drinks deeply from atheism, Islam (not so much), Christianity, even pagan thought.
This matters. It is why I listen to LBC instead of BBC. I get a wide diversity of views there. GB News is even better. I welcome reading the Qur’an every night and they too, in the days of their greatness, welcomed Christian stories and even monks too.
The opposition often tells truths which we do not want to hear – but ought to. that is why people ought to pay more attention to you, Sir John.
April 30, 2023
There is no diversity of thought permitted in today’s Western World. This is the result of Globalism. Both Political and Business. In the shorter term those in power are sheltered from the impact of their mistakes and ideology. Only the lowly citizen suffers. If someone of standing speaks out about it they are cancelled. An MP, a show host, a Doctor a professor are recent examples. Even a deputy Priminister and ex-US president can’t escape cancellation. This thinking or lack of it, is really behind the War with Russia and almost war with China. It is not really any concern for how the citizens in these Country’s are treated. It’s because they won’t join the Global Club headed up by the US and EU liberal left Governments supported (funded)by big business in the background. Even the UN is now no longer independent of Globalist ideology. No longer a collection a independent country’s working together. It has gone the way of the EU. We now have the WHO wanting to in force rules for the next pandemic. Like the Bank of England they do such a good job.
April 30, 2023
I see that interest rate rises – to counter inflation unleashed by federal government – is doing a bang-up job of destroying a number of American banks, like First Republic. What were the boards thinking? And why did the regulators make such a hash of their prime function?
April 30, 2023
The people running and working in these organisations in a senior capacity all come from the same backgrounds. Some of them may have a different skin colour these days and they may be female, so the “diversity” box can be ticked, but their backgrounds are the same. They are virtual clones.
Their parents were from the Upper Class/Upper Middle Class and either wealthy or affluent. They went to a private school; then onto Oxbridge. They took full advantage of the Old Boys’ Network when they started their careers and as they climbed the greasy pole. They married their friends’ siblings. Throughout their spoilt, privileged lives they were, and are, surrounded by people just like them, who think just like them.
Remember “that” photograph of Cameron and Johnson in the Bullingdon Club in their Oxford Days. That’s the arrogance of the Establishment on full display. And it’s why the country is in the mess it’s in: no matter how badly they fail, they still believe they’re fight and they have a divine right to rule.