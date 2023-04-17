There is growing suspicion of government by international treaties. Democratic countries find increasing restrictions on what their elected representatives can do as they tie themselves in a colonial type relationship to global and regional quangos. The ultimate most powerful one is the EU
Prime Ministers and Presidents are expected to devote considerable precious time and energy to travelling around the world to talk to each other at conferences. This is increasingly bizarre, full of hypocrisy as most of them tell the rest of us to give up jet travel to save the planet. These all too regular events come with a price, normally requiring the leaders to pledge more public spending to some global cause. They also can result in signing up to expensive and freedom sapping future commitments, as with the net zero plans at successive COPs.
These conferences also have an opportunity cost. Leaders strutting at conferences cannot at the same time pursue domestic aims and solve home problems. Money and above all precious Leader time and energy is diverted. Leaders are also more exposed to the press and international pressure groups which can result in illjudged or unwanted commitments. These gatherings are thought to promote more trade friendship and understanding but can instead create or worsen disagreements through presence which might otherwise lie dormant.
The recent wish to host President Biden in Northern Ireland was a good example of a badly judged visit which highlighted the differences. It had come with the high price of the Windsor Agreement.
April 17, 2023
Good morning.
Agreements and treaties are OK so long as the contracting parties can withdraw with little or no sanction. They are important means by which countries can conduct themselves, unify standards, share resources and keep the smooth running of markets. So long as they are equal and do not seek to impose a lopsided arrangement and / or allow other contracting parties to dictate matters beyond the wishes of the people of a country, there is really not much of a problem.
The modern agreements, especially surrounding the EU, are nothing of the sort. Those that seek to be elected and form a government are persuaded, usually by the Civil Service, to agree and effectively surrender democratic control to another foreign and unelected body. This can be, but not limited to, the ECHR, the UN etc. These bodies and the signed agreements are given power over us through our own legal system. They then can alter any domestic law that may be considered under their purview much like the EU did. This overrides the democratic control of the people. How many times did Ministers wring their hands saying there is nothing they could do because the EU was the superior authority ? Truth is, both the CS, other bodies and the politicians liked it that way as all got what they wanted without the people being able to effectively change anything.
Today we are seeing the same old thing. We elect a political party to do one thing, only for it to do completely the opposite. The EU Referendum was a UK referendum which was binding on all parts of the UK equally. The arguments the EU applied for N.I. to remain close to the EU can also be labeled against the RoI to be made being aligned close to the UK. In an equal agreement a suitable compromise would be reached. However, because part of the UK still effectively Remains in the EU, the Referendum of 2016 has not been fulfilled and, I argue that any agreements and / or treaties that are signed do not carry the consent of the people. Whilst any agreement and / or treaty cannot be said to be unlawful, it is contrary to the express will of the people of the UK.
Her late Majesty was right – “Why can’t we just walk away ?” And, in truth, since the other party was not acting in good faith (ie they deliberately set out to separate us from N.I.) we would have been in our rights to do so.
April 17, 2023
The EU has rules too. One of them is the EEA with free movement of people, goods and money within its borders. If one of those barriers is removed in Northern Ireland, then stuff will pass across the open border back and forth and the EU seal will be broken. They have a cast iron case.
So do we.
The Windsor Agreement was an attempt to make an impossible situation work slightly better.
April 17, 2023
It is perfectly reasonable for them to be concerned about what goods may cross the open land border into their own territory, but they have no case at all for requiring EU law to apply to all the goods produced in Northern Ireland and to all the goods brought into the province, as the UK government and Parliament have foolishly agreed. I left a comment here:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2023/04/16/the-government-and-the-union-of-the-uk/#comment-1383238
as yet unpublished, which starts:
“Like the rest of the UK Northern ireland is not part of the EU, so in simplest terms 0% of EU law should apply.”
but goes on to explain that UK law should require goods made in the UK to always meet the legal requirements of their destination market; so that would be UK law for the UK market, EU law for the EU market, Australian law for the Australian market, and so on for all 200 odd countries around the world which we may supply.
April 17, 2023
Exactly right, Anselm. Sadly Brexiters do not understand the real world. They think every complicated question has a simple answer. “Leave”, as if we don’t need to cooperate with our nearest neighbours. That is why our country is in the mess it is in. Same with the boats -“just send them back!” – where to, no one will take them
April 17, 2023
Sadly Alan that cooperation is one way! Always! Our politicians need to put Britain FIRST just like our neighbours do!
As for the so called” boats” if a few got stuck between countries then it would all stop. Dont let them land , use our marines to push them to the middle same as France does! When some perish that will deter!
April 17, 2023
Blockage in the imagination creates impossibility until the solution frees it.
If everyone was born with unopened eyelids, seeing only darkness, the notion of moving images seems impossible. However, lift the lid and those stuck by the EU may then see what they are missing.
April 17, 2023
As has been expressed countless times, the attitude adopted by Brussels over NI cross-border trade has no relation to reality.
As long ago as 2016-17, the UK and Irish customs authority held discussions and came to the simple conclusion that cross-border trade would be perfectly manageable. After all, VAT, tax rates, fuel duty, and much more, were always different on each side of the border. The UK proposed electronic solutions, but the whole idea was rejected out of hand.
This was entirely political, and designed with the sole objective of making Brexit as difficult for the UK as possible. And so it has proved.
April 17, 2023
The barrier of a border has never existed apart from during the troubles between NI and ROI and for that matter the UK. Both the UK and ROI have laws for dealing with illegal traffiking , VAT scams and law enforcement bodies to deal with them. That crime can be committed is not prevented by government agreements good or bad. The answer is getting caught, and the penalties imposed. The EUs intent is to penalise the UK for leaving the EU. Remember NI is part of the UK. The EUs second intent is to precipitate a United Ireland under EU control. No problem if that is what a majority in NI want by democratic vote.
April 17, 2023
April 17, 2023
If the pressure to sign the Windsor Agreement was simply to get that 15 minute coffee break with Joe Biden, then we really are in big trouble. Mr Sunak sitting there with POJ (poor old Joe) staring rather mindlessly into the middle distance. It didn’t look like there was much warmth at the table and there probably wasn’t. When are we going to learn?
April 17, 2023
“Agreements and treaties are OK so long as the contracting parties can withdraw with little or no sanction.”
The EU recognised this and came up with the idea of national powers of veto.
Powers of veto which were later, quietly and surreptitiously, surrendered.
April 17, 2023
Agree – quietly, behind closed doors our democracy has been reduced by government international treaty
April 17, 2023
Is it any wonder we are suspicious when unless they are deaf and blind they appear totally insensitive to the mood and fears of the voters when they go on these jollies and agree to set up treaties and agreement that to the voters in the street they are neither use or ornament in addressing their concerns.
The amount of CO2 created by the whole circus in light of what they are forcing upon us begs belief.
The classic example is how this country still let’s the EU be perceived to walking all over our government. Who suffers? It sure as hell ain’t the people who will ensure the taxpayers will be picking up
the tab one way and another.
With all that is going on not one of our past leaders has got on his soap box and declared war on so much waste in government and civil and public services.
April 17, 2023
Not just EU and COP but WEF and WHO. Our government needs to wake up that to the fact that the electorate are watching very carefully and waiting for the opportunity at the next general election, to rid ourselves of these traitorous politicians.
April 17, 2023
Politicians just love strutting around the world stage demonstrating their power by signing up to international agreements.
The fact these are generally detrimental to the taxpayer doesn’t bother them.
It’s the sheer hypocrisy of those people like the treasury lord who foisted a retirement age of 67 on us when he retires at 55 on an enormous final salary pension
Taxing us into oblivion seems to be the order of the day whilst enjoying massive perks taxpayer funded.
April 17, 2023
Indeed though it is not so much a retirement age as when you get your state pension age.
Some areas of the UK only have a life expectancy of below 68 for men so nearly half get no pension at all for their lifetime of NI payments. This is no longer going up either due to Covid, the net harm vaccines and the dire state of the NHS is it now going down.
April 17, 2023
Agree – it looks good. However they appear incapable of dealing with the problems at home.
April 17, 2023
I see we the Saudi Arabia of wind are today producing 1.74gw from the useless windmills.
Luckily we are Importing shed loads from Europe which has a surplus at the moment.
Germany last week shutdown its last nuclear power station so that surplus is decreasing
Germany last week shutdown its last nuclear power station so that surplus is decreasing
April 17, 2023
And who do you propose to vote for?
April 17, 2023
Reform UK – they are the only ones with true conservative values and they listen.
April 17, 2023
they’re not standing in my area!
April 17, 2023
Well we have no choice in most areas you just have Labour or Tories who have any real chance of winning. Both are appalling, climate alarmist, big state socialists. In Wales Plaid & Scotland SNP both are even worse.
April 17, 2023
Anselm, you will find Reform are putting up candidates in all or most seats. So you will have a choice. Then the question is, can you help to influence any other people to make the same choice?
April 17, 2023
Try Reform.
April 17, 2023
We don’t have Reform standing.
I think it is very sad that proposed Ward Councillors unless they are Labour or Lib Dem feel unable to publish their home addresses on the statement of the persons nominated for election. They should be able to put their e-mail address which doesn’t identify where they actually live. I was told one of the conservative candidates doesn’t live in our Council area yet the form said all three do, but it is a big area and who wants local representatives who don’t live in your ward?
This is far more a choice than what the Parties believe in nationally, they can only affect local matters.
April 17, 2023
Anselm.
Reform UK.
April 17, 2023
They have my vote. I just hope Farage gets back in the saddle.
April 17, 2023
Reform. The real Conservative Party.
April 17, 2023
Reform is the only choice. We have seen the actions and policies of the Tory’s. No more chances after 13 years of lies.
April 17, 2023
Our politicians have gone one way while the voting public have gone another way ….the difference is that our politicians don’t care in the views of the public any longer
April 17, 2023
The headline should be preceded by the word “some”.
They’d be the same voters who were terrified of a little ring of yellow stars on car number plates, and who believed that being asked to wear a little bit of cloth on their faces for ten minutes while they were in a shop was the end of the world.
April 17, 2023
Some children were forced to wear this unpleasant little bit of cloth all day at school and for no benefit what so ever and causing considerable harm and distress to them. They knew all the time that they did not work and could even make things worse!
April 17, 2023
In the case of the masks, it has since been proved that the sceptics were correct.
April 17, 2023
Being asked? You mean mandated, surely.
April 17, 2023
A bit like the green revolution ….no carrot but plenty of stick …for your own good
April 17, 2023
When you cannot think of anything sensible to say NLH why don’t you pass on! It saves sounding such a fool!
April 17, 2023
Nlh
Welcome to la la land.
April 17, 2023
Not terrifed of “a little ring of yellow stars on car number plates” NLH but certainly extremely wary of the politics behind them. Symbols have power.
April 17, 2023
Statistics over here show a different reality:
Since 1973, annual, wide ranging surveys have been held across the EU, with mostly standard questions. They are the Eurobarometer surveys, available online.
Voters in the EU have never been more supportive than now !
The EU27 couldn’t function without the 27 government leaders and ministers having rather frequent meetings to set out policies and negotiate compromises.
April 17, 2023
Is it broken down country by country?
April 17, 2023
I was interested to see that the Dutch govt in defending its decision to close down swathes of the agriculture sector by mandatory expropriation, justifies its decision to opponents by pointing to EU rules. Saying in other words, ‘we have no choice, those are the rules imposed by the EU’. You may agree or disagree with the policy but surely this illustrates Sir John’s point exactly – countries which sign up to these supra-governmental political structures give up their ability to operate as representative democracies?
April 17, 2023
A bit like our policy of net-zero, the UN told us we had too
April 17, 2023
@Richard1:
“Rules” that we always help make in the first place! By coincidence, in this case even overseen by the former Dutch foreign minister, Frans Timmermans, now responsible for the European Green Deal.
It seems to me that interdependence and “pooling sovereignty” are taboo terms in current post brexit Britain.
However, as the the “cost of living crisis” in the poorest regions in Europe (i.e. in the north of England) shows us:
“You can’t eat sovereignty.”
Richard1, just google the previous sentence for a British-American economist’s take on this. Obviously you don’t have to agree with it all, but it’s still interesting to take note of these views.
April 17, 2023
Pork barrel politics? travelling across Europe it is impossible to avoid EU propaganda on infrastructure, redevelopment, refurbishing etc spending.
I would support anything that is consistently giving me hand outs.
April 17, 2023
P.S. Interesting statistic: Europeans tend to trust the EU more than their national governments
April 17, 2023
Not the Italians I speak to Peter – maybe folk are a little more trusting in the part of Europe where you live?
April 17, 2023
Interesting, don’t fight the hand that feeds you, how many of those voters take money out of the EU instead of paying more of their money in?
April 17, 2023
Not according to the eurolean surveys you lord.
April 17, 2023
They see their national governments are bought and paid for – does not mean they ‘trust’ the EU. Ask the French, the Dutch if they ‘trust the EU’ 🤣 or better still ask a disinterested party to ask the question!
Ursula is not leaving the Commission because she is ‘trusted’!
April 17, 2023
27 government leaders deciding what is or isn’t good for the people of Northern Ireland using England’s purse strings, it seems. Oh, and 27 government leaders doing less on average to keep their Eastern neighbours at bay than the distant UK.
I’m not sure such a situation will hold for long.
April 17, 2023
@Sir Joe Soap:
“Eastern neigbours” – you mean Russia? Belarus? Ukraine? (they are not part of the EU27)
April 17, 2023
PS @Sir Joe Soap:
Apart from housing 4866k Ukrainian refugees (24x more than the UK) the EU spends massive amounts to support the Ukrainian economy and work towards rebuilding that country. The EU27 discovered a bit late that it had neglected its defense capabilities and material, which can only be addressed over time.
April 17, 2023
I am sure Nederland could function independently of the EU if it wanted to.
The UK did joined the common market but European politicians wanted a European super state with Political control over individual countries (hence Brexit). We are now at war with Russia. This is now clouding the issue of true support for the EU by its citizens. If the EU (NATO) had not expanded to Russia’s doorstep and made an effort to incorporate Russia into Europe and perhaps the EU following the fall of the Soviet Union we may not be facing WWIII now. One of the selling points for the EU was to stop more wars in Europe – it has failed
April 17, 2023
You obviously haven’t been to Paris lately or seen your own farmers throwing cow excrement at the Hague, or the Spanish and Italians demonstrating
Wake up Peter, get out of Brussels and have a nosey.
April 17, 2023
It’s no wonder voters in the EU are more supportive than ever, when you consider that 19 of them are bust and on life support of handouts from the few who are effective and solvent. Even I, a lifetime Euro Sceptic, might vote for the EU were they supporting the UK with vast sums of money instead of taking it out of the UK workers pockets to prop up the rest.
April 17, 2023
We voters are right to be concerned about our leaders strutting about at international summits of unelected power-grasping globalist bodies.
There they give away our money and our sovereignty in virtue-signalling gestures because they are captivated by being “on the world stage” with the global elite and the rich personal pickings to be found there. They forget that they were given their position of power to do good for our country. Instead they turn their backs on us at the first opportunity.
Look at Starmer’s comments on how he felt about Westminster (i.e. the UK). Goodness only knows what he thinks about the voters in his constituency! Same goes for very many parliamentarians and particularly those that climb the greasy pole.
Any ordinary person who thinks critically can see this is a bad trend for 99% of the population. No to binding treaties. No to giving away our cash to international bodies. No to politicians who crave being part of a global elite. No to the stinking corruption and concentration of power that is destroying all we hold decent.
April 17, 2023
April 17, 2023
Well said Wanderer, my sentiments precisely!
April 17, 2023
April 17, 2023
The injection of Covid into the environment has served the Globalist class extremely well both financially and politically. We are now poorer and less free.
Covid is not a virus but a political of war to justify the creation of a public health culture designed to impose control and demand compliance.
The new public health warning message to all smartphones is so sinister demanding a reply or else your phone is neutered. SINISTER AND NASTY
All of this fascist creep will at some point elicit a civilian response when people finally wake up and realise how they’ve been deceived by reprobates and criminals that now infect our governing class
April 17, 2023
Just go into Settings and disable the Urgent Alerts.
April 17, 2023
The governments response would be to fine people who disabled the alert settings …its 1984/2023
April 17, 2023
@ Donna – I had not realized that was possible!Thank you.
April 17, 2023
And if I understand correctly all this stuff about leaving the ECHR is totally meaningless.
We CAN’T because of a clause in the Brexit Deal signed by Boris and Frost (possibly without reading it) which says we can not change any domestic law.
Ergo (apparently) we are stuck with unlimited boats and the ECHR.
As someone mentioned…the Queen would have ignored it all.
How about tearing up the whole lot of agreements.
What could the EU do? Declare war on us?
I know we scarcely have an army but we might be able to cobble something together?
April 17, 2023
Just switch it off Dom. You have that facility in the settings of your phone!
Have a look on youtube to find out how.
April 17, 2023
If they stopped going to all these conferences and summits with a destructive Black Dog Syndrome.
( someone suggest a black dog , we get a blacker one) It’s all about ego and one-upmanship and very little else.
The money wasted could have been better used paying off the WASPI woman. It would have a good chance on being spent in this country. If you must waste money, be seen to be doing good with it that is generally accepted as a unfair decision badly handled by government. There are I am sure many areas where the money wasted on such events could be put to a better use..
April 17, 2023
It’s the same in the civil service and local government, would you rather do your job or attend a network meeting fully expensed …that’s why nothing gets done
April 17, 2023
The founding Fathers of USA produced a Republic with, in effect, an elected monarch. The President is the executive. His power is controlled. Putin and XI not so much. When such men visit countries, they can take decisions and be subjected to pressure groups.
In our country, this is exactly what the monarch is for. He visits places, smiles, presents our country in a good light, has a nice dinner with candles and then flies off without any political involvement at all. But lots of useful information.
Meanwhile his ministers busy themselves with government…
OK this is changing and we are thoughtlessly adopting the Rishi Sunak worship club when we really ought to cut the size of the Cabinet and use it as a hub of government, containing different views and very percipient people instead of a reward centre for our supporters.
Labour is even farther down the presidential road.
April 17, 2023
Chat GPT says
There are a few reasons why voters may be suspicious of international agreements:
1. Loss of sovereignty: Some voters may feel that by entering into international agreements, their country is giving up some of its sovereignty and decision-making power to an international body. This can be seen as a threat to national identity and autonomy.
2. Economic concerns: Some voters may view international agreements as a threat to their country’s economy, particularly if the agreement involves trade or labor provisions that could lead to job losses or wage stagnation.
3. Lack of transparency: Many international agreements are negotiated behind closed doors, which can lead to a lack of transparency and accountability. This can leave voters feeling that their interests are not being represented.
4. Cultural differences: Some voters may feel that international agreements are an attempt to impose foreign cultural values on their country. This can be particularly true for agreements that involve issues such as human rights or environmental protection.
5. Political mistrust: In some cases, voters may be distrustful of their own government’s motives for entering into international agreements. This can be due to a history of broken promises or perceived corruption.
Overall, the reasons for suspicion of international agreements can vary widely and depend on factors such as cultural, economic, and political contexts.
April 17, 2023
Pretty good summary.
Also what suits (and is good for) one country is very different from what suits another with very different economies, climates, cultures, histories, wealth…
April 17, 2023
@Javelin – World Government by a Dictator, is more effective and efficient than Democracy.
Having trawled to internet for answerers, removed the comments of the right and free thinking you arrive at the group think of the Guardian speaking Left. History tells us The Guardian campaigned to ‘stop the ending’ of Slavery as Slavery back then as it is now has the indoctrination of the Left in everyone’s lives at its core.
But it makes you smile
April 17, 2023
And what would ChatGPT have told you with ‘Why should voters not be suspicious of international organisations?’
‘It is important to note that international organizations, such as the United Nations, World Health Organization, World Bank, and International Monetary Fund, play an important role in promoting peace, security, and economic development across the world. These organizations bring together countries and leaders from different regions to address global challenges and find solutions to issues such as poverty, disease, and climate change. They provide a platform for countries to collaborate and work together towards common goals, and their actions are guided by international laws, norms, and standards’.
Are you trying to provide the perfect illustration of what technology can do in the hands of hare-brained people?
Are you one who prefers Fact4EU.org to FactCheck.org?
‘One man’s meat is another man’s poison’ and all that sort of things.
April 17, 2023
Sorry, Hefner, I don’t need my facts checked for me by the University of Pennsylvania, whose Annenberg Public Policy Center fund so-called ‘Factcheck’.
April 17, 2023
The biggest dangers of ChatGPT are data theft, phishing emails, and malware.
Dangers of ChatGPT 14 Mar 2023 — they can get things wrong and ‘hallucinate’ incorrect facts; they can be biased, are often gullible” national cyber security centre.
But as long as it is telling you what you want to hear!
April 17, 2023
April 17, 2023
I think it is now beyond suspicion and our politicians deliberately use these international treaties to their own ends and to over ride the needs and wishes of their own electorate. An extension, if you like, of the years in the EU when new law was waved through Parliament without debate.
Now we have NZ causing immense harm, ongoing. The UN Migration Compact signed by Mrs May without consultation with UK electorate. The WHO pandemic treaty is looming, to over ride UK sovereignty giving an unelected Marxist control over UK policy.
Time suspicion was replaced by anger.
April 17, 2023
Voters in the UK are far more suspicious of MPs who supported the fossil fuel cartel during the winter. The opinion polls have repeatedly shown that the vast majority of voters support the transition to clean energy – including net zero – and the imposition of windfall profit taxes on the fossil fuel industry
MP’s who ignore their constituent’s views on important issues such as climate change will lose their seats at the next election; Labour’s Green Deal proposals have struck a chord with people who have seen through the fossil fuel lobby’s lies and bullshit.
April 17, 2023
Some uniformity does enable mutual gain but DIFFERENCE is the ESSENCE of EXISTENCE.
Mixing ourselves up in an awkward menu of other lands’ preferences risks Kippers on Custard being the only flavour allowed.
Uuugghh. Nasty!
April 17, 2023
This Globalisation is driven by the so called Western Democracies which are not actually taking any notice of their citizens (voters). More to the point they are making their citizens poorer. This is the rules based system which the likes of China, Russia, and most of South America and elsewhere are not too keen on so they must be attacked in various ways not always by actual war to bring them to this way of thinking and agreement to it.
It is really the government of the vast majority by the very few. In practical terms and effect, how is this different to the Governments of China and Russia. Is the average Russian or Chinese citizen getting poorer ?
Whilst the Western leaders have been promoting how wonderfull they are running a free-speech, democratic capitalist system. They have allowed China to invest in and control resources around the world and the only counter to this now is sanctions and threat of war. Failed to bring Russia back into Europe after the fall of the Soviet Union and pushed it towards the East.
April 17, 2023
I have never heard it discussed at garden fence level. What is discussed is that your politicians have proved to be pretty poor and we might as well give the other side a go on the basis that we get Labour, even Corbynite policy now and they couldn’t be any worse.
You have, and continue to let the Red Wall down and the regular Tory voter.
An allegation of bullying because a Minister phoned someone working from home sums up your total failure to get to grips with the Civil Service, another manifesto promise broken resulting in waste = higher taxes and poor service and proves you are weak and succumbed to the Blob.
April 17, 2023
In all probability we have been sold.
And I doubt if 100 years of tax money could buy our freedom!
April 17, 2023
April 17, 2023
These International Agreements are done for one reason and one reason only. As Jean-Claude Juncker, former EU President phrased it:
“We know what we must do. But we don’t know how to get re-elected after we’ve done it.”
They are a means by which national Governments and their Bureaucracies get international policies advanced which they have no mandate for and which they know they would not get a mandate for, if the people could vote against them.
The WHO’s proposed Treaty is how the Government will absolve itself of any responsibility for managing the next Plandemic (scheduled for 2024 according to Gates) and how Global Health Surveillance will be imposed on us.
The “new deal” with the EU (we haven’t had Brexit) means that the Net Zero lunacy can’t be opposed in the UK. We are committed to abide by the EU’s Net Zero policy and the EU is above democratic control …. as is the UK since we are still signed up to it.
April 17, 2023
We’re just suspicious of politicians in general.
Quite how the smart motorway saga was suggested, then implemented and big money spent to endanger the population, then reversed, is symptomatic of a failing system. Nobody stood up and called the emperor naked, until finally it must have become so obvious to Sunak that the whole scheme was idiotic that reversal was the only option.
We could add the Covid stupidity, the EU T. May cave-in stupidity, the net zero get-rid-of-cars by 2030 stupidity, the inability to stop simple dinghies stupidity, the failing NHS.
They’re not necessarily international agreements, they can be just UK things for which it is so obvious as to what needs doing to anyone with a little nous and experience of life.
April 17, 2023
Every time our Prime Ministers have gone abroad it has cost us money, every time a Foreign leader comes here it costs us money, been going on for decades, no matter which Party is in power, and I have been saying exactly that for decades.
Leaders like to pose, they like to look and feel as though they can constantly make a difference, but it is always at the taxpayers expense, and the cost of such meetings are massive with all of the security and travel arrangements for hundreds of staff adding to the bill.
Of course leaders have and should meet up occasionally, but why do so many people have to be involved, why can they not simple chat amongst themselves, or do none of them actually know their subject and brief ?
April 17, 2023
Many years ago Lord Stoddart pointed that ministers go off and spend months negotiating a treaty in secret and when it is finally presented to Parliament technically it is impossible to change as much as a comma of the text without reopening the negotiations and getting new agreement from all the parties. There may be fudges in terms of non-binding declarations, and possibly new protocols, but the main text remains as signed by ministers. That is then dumped on Parliament with minimal time for scrutiny of the details on a “take it or leave it” basis. Thus is our national democracy, and that of the other parties, vitiated, at the behest of the current executive. I’ve watched this happening for a quarter of a century now, both inside and outside the EU, and if anything it has got worse.
April 17, 2023
Covid came from China.
China owns WHO.
WHO prescribed response to covid.
UK obeyed ( and BELIEVED!!!!)…and saw pots of gold!
Our economy is now wrecked.
How fortuitous for some!
And now…goodness me…they are handing us over lock, stock and barrel!
April 17, 2023
Almost every third world country is indebted to china …that’s a lot of supportive votes at the UN, UN-WEF, UN-WHO, UN-IMF
April 17, 2023
How about making a start with the ‘climate crisis’? Those of us who have done our own research know that human-induced climate change has been a politically motivated Great Lie from the very start. It is what underpins everything being done to us and the play book is UN Agenda 21/2030. How do you fancy not flying on holiday, not eating red meat, not eating cheese and not being permitted a private motor vehicle from 2030? No? I thought not.
Net Zero and the Climate Change Act (2008) must go. So must our support for the UN Charter on Migration which Theresa May agreed to sign in December 2018.
April 17, 2023
Well said Iain ! Now an other subject. Our prime minister is saying we need to be taught how to count. Is this a case of kettle / black. He seems to believe if we have 20 billion he can spend 40 billion and still have 80 billion left!
April 17, 2023
Couldn’t be more right. Elitist leaders telling everyone to get the bus while they ignore their own advise and travel by car or plane for non essential reasons.
If anything came out of party gate it is exactly that. Elitist’s believing they are doing nothing wrong in getting together for non essential reasons while everyone else is under lock down by pain of law.
April 17, 2023
‘growing suspicion of government by international treaties’ These treaties in the main undermine the whole point of a Democracy, maybe thats the point!
So-called international bodies are created for at times well meaning reasons. Then those that get the job at the helm set out to move on from the original intention, start building ‘empires’, primarily to protect their own ego’s and self interest. Then in the next breath they see themselves as World Government. But they don’t get elected, they don’t get held to account – its just the self gratification of a few individuals.
Where Independent Sovereign Democracies fail is that there Governments basically say ‘we are not capable’, we need to be told what to do by some ‘higher power’. The Electorate those that gave us this privileged and pay our wages are of no concern, they are just our fodder, the plebs, that will do as they are told.
Follow the sequence through if the unelected, unaccountable are the law givers the masters of our destiny, then we don’t need MP’s, elections or a UK Government. So what’s it all about then?
April 17, 2023
On an other subject Sir John.
Please point out to you Leader, we do NOT need more maths we have smart phones!
We underlings need a job to live,
not more schooling, we learn on the job!
April 17, 2023
I studied to a good level of math many (many) years ago and never used most of it practice. Later in life, I did have to learn basic accounting of course but that only requires quite simple mathmatics. It’s much more about what those columns of numbers actually mean.
My most useful skill these days is an ability to do simple plumbing jobs and I now wish that (like Winston Churchill) I had learned to lay bricks….and maybe a bit of plastering, although I don’t think Winston did that…
April 17, 2023
The UK Parliament, its MP’s, its Government as just as much the enemy of the UK people as any of these so-called self perpetuating international bodies. They have created entities within the UK, the BoE, the NHS, the OBR, ONS, Quango’s united and so on. The UK Government grabs money(taxes) from our pockets to give to theses outfits in what seems to be along the lines of jobs-for-boys who cant get a real job, but lets keep them onside anyway. Then the UK Government refuses to manage, expect output, results and value for money. You would think in the real world you couldn’t make it up.
The UK Parliament needs to start getting to grips with the very purpose of its existence, recognise and who pays the wages – or become totally irrelevant.
April 17, 2023
Government by international treaties? well what of it? we made hundreds of international treaties when we had the empire so we should know all about it.
April 17, 2023
“Prime Ministers and Presidents are expected to devote considerable precious time and energy to travelling around the world to talk to each other at conferences. This is increasingly bizarre……… These all too regular events come with a price, normally requiring the leaders to pledge more public spending to some global cause. They also can result in signing up to expensive and freedom sapping future commitments, as with the net zero plans at successive COPs.”
This is why people don’t trust international treaties! “Expensive and freedom sapping commitments“ in particular! When these PMs and Presidents return home, surprise, surprise these freedom sapping commitments are not greeted with any enthusiasm from their respective electorates!!
Global leadership will never work! The people don’t want it (why else did we vote to leave the EU and become sovereign?) The sooner the leaders wake up to this, the better!
April 17, 2023
Indeed, and will we ever learn what unpleasant, unnecessary and harmful commitments Alan Duncan was signing us up to with our European enemies during the quisling-like May premiership?
April 17, 2023
UK – EU exports as a % of our total exports have been dropping since 1999! These meetings didn’t make a positive difference to our trade. It has consistently been going down not just after Brexit and during covid.
April 17, 2023
Apart from the Foreign Secretary I don’t see why any other cabinet minister, MP or member of All Party Groups should ever need to leave our country, as a function of parliament business …their focus should be towards the UK and only the UK
April 17, 2023
That is very much an understatement….
Voters are sick to death of our parliament giving away power and authority, as well as vast amounts of cash, to international quangos.
Parliament can no longer be trusted to put the UK first in any negotiations, especially with treaties – they sign our rights away without a hint of concern.
STOP IT FGS!
April 17, 2023
An interesting tweet from Robert Kimbell in reply to Labour’s Chris Bryant’s tweet saying, “Tory economics don’t work; our GDP rose just 6% between 2008 and 2022”. He replied, “For 12 of those years, the UK was stuck in the EU customs Union and so-called Single Market (2008-2019 and for two (2020-2021) the UK was hammered by lockdowns during the global pandemic”.
I would add that our parliamentarians were encouraged to support for much longer than necessary by SAGE and other experts and foreign pressure to lockdown from Macron etc. E.g. He closed off France from the UK for months for two Christmas/New Year periods. The Unions didn’t want to re-open when Boris did, and Starmer’s Labour party supported them as did Sturgeon’s SNP.
April 17, 2023
You have to laugh at the mentality of those we elections – from the Dailey Telegraph today remarking on the PM’s speech
‘Prime Minister will argue that numeracy is ‘every bit as essential as reading’ and should be prized’
‘The Prime Minister argues that the number one priority is bringing down inflation, saying cutting taxes now would cause prices to soar.’
A lot of arguments from the PM, but he doesn’t yet again understand the thrust of what he is saying – High Taxation, puts prices up to cover the extra outgoing to the taxman, therefore Low Taxation reduces costs, so reduces prices. So high taxation is by its very nature inflationary – not as he says the reverse.
Following the PM’s thread you would have to say that if he keeps raising the tax rates inflation will come down, Those workers needing to bridge the gap of extra tax out and extra expenditure will no longer need wage increases because of inflation, because as the PM says as thing cost more, inflation disapears
No wonder he refuses to manage and balance the books
April 17, 2023
The voters democracy and freedom is hit by international treaty with imposed environmental and co2 targets and our own Local Transport Act 2008 which allowed regional/city mayors and local authorities to implement and charge against –
LTN = Low Traffic Area
CAZ = Clean Air Zone
ULEZ = Ultra Low Emissions Zone
CCZ = Congestion Charge Zone
Our government could repeal the law tomorrow …they choice not too
April 17, 2023
“There is growing suspicion of government by international treaties. Democratic countries find increasing restrictions on what their elected representatives can do as they tie themselves in a colonial type relationship to global and regional quangos.”
All true
“The ultimate most powerful one is the EU”
Total lie. The EU is more democratic than the Westminster Parliament because a party (or bloc) cannot win control with a minority of the vote. And until the traitorous act of persuading a minority of the British public to vote in favour of the ability of a small number of people to dodge taxes on overseas earnings, the UK had a veto.
April 17, 2023
A very good summary Sir John. In my simplistic way and of course cognisant of the need to be short here, have said before that our PM’s should be prevented from going to these jollies, as it always, always results in multi billion pound costs to us who provide the readies for your government to waste and to prance about with others of the same ilk making themselves feel important.
April 17, 2023
Maintaining a place in the affairs of the world comes at a price but it should not be at the expense of the things at one’s doorstep . The Government must always create an order plan with immediate and longer term issues in mind ; it’s the same in running a business . Shareholders and voters are the ultimate decision and , when necessary the leadership has to be forced to change its approach or be kicked out .
April 17, 2023
Whoops! My comment still in moderation. I wonder which line I have crossed this time?
April 17, 2023
Sir John is exactly right. Indeed Norman Tebbit, who was an international pilot came to realise that he was spending so much time abroad in the company of international pilots from across the globe that they were forming an interest group, and that he was therefore losing his position of ‘belonging’ to his own nations interest group. He is a rational, analytical and brave man. Most ‘world leaders’ in the same position willingly join the ‘world leaders’ group and abandon their countries on whose shoulders they stand.
The can’t even see that if they lose their ‘job’, as Boris did, membership of the World Leaders Group becomes defunct and you revert to being the subject of the World Leaders Group.
The decisions made by the ‘world Leaders Group, for instance to go to war against Russia by proxy have dire consequences for the people you no longer care about.
I wish I could post a picture of this bill but here is the beef: April 2023 Bill to small town non-VAT rated Hairdresser, electric charges ex VAT 1427.47 + VAT @ 20% £285.49
Please don’t say they should register for VAT – they would then have to surrender 20% of their turnover to HMRC and they can’t put their prices up by 20% – or they would do so.
Please Sir John, could you point this disaster out to the Treasury? You must have constituents in the same position.
April 17, 2023
I have just received another classic example of our ‘world leaders in action’ and how the really deal with ‘international agreements’ and ‘treaties’.
‘South African President is asking for money to recall Rome Statute in his parliament that Putin could visit the country for BRICS summit. Just openly trading the subject. Even SA delegation was sent to Moscow to Bargain the price:))) Insane!’
So if it’s in their own interest (the ANC are undoubtedly going to pocket the cash – else how would it be accounted for officially?) the Agreements and Treaties can be altered, but if they don’t care to defend us from their disastrous agreements or policies, these Agreements and Treaties are declared to be sacrosanct.
April 17, 2023
It seems to me that many of those who aspire to government relish the status but are not so keen on taking responsibility. International treaties remove the need to make difficult decisions and enable them to claim they are just following orders.