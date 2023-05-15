Which EU laws to repeal?

Apparently people want me to go over this again. Here’s a few of the proposals I have put to government
1 Legislate to remove the NI Protocol by resuming the Bill in The Lords which passed the Commons with a majority of 71. That will remove EU laws from NI.
2. Abolish VAT on domestic fuel
3 Abolish permanently VAT on green products
4 Repeal The Ports Directive
5. Replace product specifications with a strong general duty on product safety and a merchandise quality rule
6. Suspend the emissions trading and carbon tax scheme which makes the UK very uncompetitive leading to more imports of energy intensive goods with no CO 2 savings
7. Remove the ban on making petrol and diesel cars after 2030
8. Change rules and taxes governing UK auction houses to match New York, removing EU imposed charges and taxes which lost us market share
9. Amend General Data Protection Regulation to cut costs and bureaucracy to small charities and businesses whilst keeping suitable protections for individuals
10. Change fishing regulations to give priority to UK vessels and landings in UK ports
Some of the ones from the Duncan Smith report:
1.5. Use digital sandboxes to test innovations more quickly and ensure regulation
is based on evidence of impact.
1.7. Give regulators statutory objectives to promote competition and innovation in
the markets they regulate.
1.8. Delegate greater flexibility to regulators to put the principles of agile regulation
into practice, allowing more to be done through decisions, guidance and rules
rather than legislation.
1.14. Set a UK standards strategy to promote the use of British standards
internationally as a way to boost UK influence and promote trade and exports.
SECTOR PROPOSALS
UK START-UP AND SCALE-UP FINANCE
3. Amend the Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme (SEIS) and the Enterprise
Investment Scheme (EIS) to maximise Private Equity and Venture Capital
investment in growth industries.
3.1. Amend the age eligibility requirements for companies to access investment
through EIS and SEIS to ensure businesses outside London and the south
east benefit equally.
3.2. Increase the maximum level of SEIS investment.
3.3. Commit to the continuation of EIS beyond 2025.
DATA
7. Replace the UK General Data Protection Regulation 2018 with a new, more
proportionate, UK Framework of Citizen Data Rights to give people greater
control of their data while allowing it to flow more freely and drive growth
across healthcare, public services and the digital economy.
7.1. Reform GDPR to give people meaningful control of their data.
7.2. Reform GDPR for artificial intelligence, including by removing Article 22 of
GDPR and focussing instead on the legitimacy of automated
decision-making.
11.6. Streamline clinical trial set up by HRA adopting automated AI or digital
processing of ethical and trials approvals.
11.7. The MHRA and HRA should accelerate the adoption of novel clinical trial
processes through better digitising of trials applications and data and use of
novel models like UK Trials Acceleration Programme (TAP) and IMPACT with
the capacity to deliver registration level trials.
11.8. Replace the Caldicott data guardians with a HRA Single Data Controller
˜One-stop shop€™ for Health Research Information Governance with
harmonised committees to reduce bureaucracy and standardise processes.
11.9. Establish a centralised health dataspine, where all data is stored for ease of
access by approved users across the health network, with standardised
format and approval routes for data collection and curation.
11.11. Accelerate Access to innovation by establishing clear digital framework for
Conditional Approvals and Adaptive Licensing of new therapies like gene
therapies based on data including from the new Electronic Patient Recorded
Outcomes Measure (EPROMs) dataspine.
11.12. Expand the MHRA remit and Innovation Team to include promotion of UK
leadership in innovative trial design, new accelerated access regulatory
pathways, standardising format and approval routes for data collecting,
curating and collation, and use of novel clinical and digital biomarkers and AI.
11.14. MHRA to work with stakeholders to establish a UK Regulatory Innovation Hub
on the same model as the US Centers of Excellence in Regulatory Science14. MHRA to work with stakeholders to establish a UK Regulatory Innovation Hub
and Innovation (CERSIs).
11.15. Regulation of medical cannabinoids and medicinal CBD should move from
the Home Office to DHSC / MHRA to create a regulatory pathway for
assessment and approval based on patient benefit.
AGRI-ENVIRONMENT
13. Replace EU rules with an integrated agri-environment framework which better
supports the development of more environmentally sustainable agriculture,
with more proportionate and evidence-based, outcomes-focussed regulation…
13.6. Deliver a common-sense solution to transitioning chemical registrations from
EU to the UK REACH.
13.10. Remove burdensome EU regulation on the animal feed industry, whilst
maintaining rigorous safety standards.
AGRICULTURAL GENOMICS
14. The UK Government should actively support research into and commercial
adoption by UK farmers and growers of gene edited crops, particularly those
which help the transition away from agrochemicals to naturally occurring
biological resilience.
14.1. Interpret current GM rules on a case-by-case basis, to permit specific crops
with proven benefits and which are consistent with the UK s rigorous
standards on food safety and environmental protection.
SPACE AND SATELLITES
15. Through reform of the Space Industry Act, the Government should address the
indemnity and liability issues currently holding back investor confidence in the
UK as a satellite launch and operations hub.
15.1. Amend the Space Industry Act 2018 to cap liability and indemnity
requirements for licence applicants to launch and operate satellites from the
UK.
(EO) data regulatory policy framework.
NUTRACEUTICALS
OTHER TARGETED REFORMS
17.1. Amend the Weights and Measures Act 1985 to allow traders to use imperial
measurements without the equivalent metric measurement.
17.2. Develop an optional e-labelling system for devices with screens or that can be
connected to a screen, to display compliance information.
17.3. Repeal the Port Services Regulation 2019 (SI 2019 No. 575) to remove
unnecessary, EU-derived regulatory burdens on UK ports.
17.4. Liberalise parallel import laws to reduce prices and increase choice for
consumers.
17.5. Urgently review guidance on hand sanitisers so that tested, effective
non-alcohol based sanitisers can be used
May 15, 2023
To have any of the measures you list though wouldn’t one first need a government on the side of the people?
May 15, 2023
Rather than one captured (and/or largely bought) by vested interests such as the green crap renewables lobby, big pharma, rail construction interests, lawyers, businesses and charities wanting ever more immigration so they can benefit from hosing tax payers money into their pockets.
An appalling suggestion that the online harms bill should restrict “medical misinformation”. Making government departments the arbiter of what is “misinformation”. True statements like the Covid vaccines are very unsafe, causing huge harms, should never have been given to the young and are generally ineffective too, masks do not really work or vitamin D does work rather well, or it came from the lab… would I assume all have been banned by government and the Ofcom censors. It seem Lord Bethel is keen on this massive attack on free speech.
May 15, 2023
Lifelogic
+1. I read that Ireland is introducing a draconian ‘Hate Speach’ bill which will completely shut down free speach.
May 15, 2023
It is correct that the vaccines didn’t prevent transmission as originally claimed, and true that they were of little benefit to young people and especially children. But there is no evidence they are very unsafe, although of course no vaccine nor medicine in history has no side effects for some people. On the other hand there is plenty of evidence the vaccines did save many lives of older people or people with other conditions, and also allowed the rest of us to be a lot less ill with covid than we would otherwise have been.
May 15, 2023
You must be joking John
These are the same people who build warships overseas and buy unproven SMRs from abroad.
They don’t want to do anything that is beneficial to Britain
May 15, 2023
Dominic Sandbrook in todays Mail saying Fishy is a blue blood Tory. If that’s true then God help us we’re doomed.
May 15, 2023
You’d certainly need one that wasn’t under the control of the WEF.
May 15, 2023
Quite, elegantly put.
In addition, referring to the big picture of the economic wellbeing, we heard from JR-M on Sunday that government spending accounts for 47% of GDP. This, if correct, is the greatest drag on UK PLC, and will only get worse unless government releases present constraints on the private enterprise economy. Disaster awaits our country unless government changes direction.
May 15, 2023
formula57,
Indeed!
Good luck with all this Sir John Redwood, but I think the government turn a deaf ear again.
May 15, 2023
Good morning.
Well done, Sir John and thank you.
I would like to just make to points.
This is something the French government try to do in many areas. for example, the French could not stand that the world time is kept by Greenwich so invented UCT which is managed by Bureau International des Poids et Mesures.
My second point is to do with agriculture. With the EU (Netherlands) seemingly set on a course to destroy their farming industry we here have an opportunity to import Dutch farming technology and farmers. The Netherlands is one of the worlds leading food exporters and I see no reason why we cannot create another Huguenot moment where those people and skills no longer wanted in their countries can be a benefit to ours.
But as always we just slavishly follow the other Lemmings resulting in the inevitable.
May 15, 2023
Good idea for the Dutch farmers as the EU is banning them from setting up in another country which really shows their true intention which is to cut the food supply and set up the WEF food hubs to control the people. The only problem is we have Gove here who is trying to destroy British farming.
May 15, 2023
You want to import the people and glasshouses to grow completely tasteless tomatoes?
May 15, 2023
All items suggested seem very reasonable . The people want the EU laws revoked. I can’t see why any of the suggestions can’t be revoked in a week or less. The government just need to deliver, it would help come the next election.
May 15, 2023
@Stephen+Reay Irony, it was agreed to abolish them now some 7 years ago, not one has reached the stage of being inacted on.
May 15, 2023
Read the list carefully, especially Duncan Smith’s. “Change” … “Amend” … but no detail. Pie in the sky back of an envelope stuff. And for this we surrendered the biggest and best free market in the whole world
May 15, 2023
SR,
True, but the government don’t care about the next election and will carry on regardless.
They have plans for alternative careers after the general election,
May 15, 2023
Sir John, the other day you said in response to a comment suggesting that you should ask for Bailey to be sacked that “politics is the art of the possible.”
You know full well that Johnson/Sunak’s BRINO+ deal with the EU makes most of this impossible.
We have been forced into operating “a level playing field” with the EU ….. which effectively means alignment across large swathes of policy areas, particularly the environment, including the chosen method of controlling the population – the Net Zero lunacy.
The majority-Remainer CONs have deliberately created a situation which means that although we are not stuck IN the EU, we are stuck TO it.
May 15, 2023
Amend the Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme (SEIS) and the Enterprise
Investment Scheme (EIS)
Can I suggest extending the income tax reliefs (50%) over 2-3 years for buying one tranche of shares? This would encourage pensioners and other basic rate taxpayers to invest meaningful amounts.
Also the 30% upper limit is easily got around by couples buying a maximum 60% so why have 30% at all?
You really need to derisk the capital cost of expanding an enterprise not through allowances against as yet unmade profit but against investors’ personal tax liabilities.
May 15, 2023
Put these suggestions to the Government and ask why these laws should not be withdrawn now.
Presume the strategy in the run-up to the next election is in addition to tax give-aways we will get
repeal of some EU laws. You just get the feeling that this Government does not know whats good for it.
May 15, 2023
What a long list….. On the face of it nothing here is going to rebuild manufacturing and exports, reduce the twin deficits or persuade the public to vote Conservative at the next election. Just more Tory infighting.
You spoke well on the BBC this morning though, good to hear you on R4 🙂
May 15, 2023
That none of this is to be done shows once and for all that this government is set on the destruction of our English way of life. They have taken us to the edge of the economic and regulatory abyss and have set the stage for a Labour led government to take us into it irretrievably. The most significant sector for this will be energy – never again will we have new domestic fossil fuelled energy production, just an irretrievable future of ever increasing cost, regular black outs and permanent loss to the far east of any remaining professionally skilled and qualified engineers.
May 15, 2023
None of what you write Sir John will happen whilst we have a remain government. Sunak and his backers know exactly what they are doing to this once great country of ours.
May 15, 2023
Item 7 – remove the ban on selling new ICE cars after 2030 – has been held out as an implementation of the manifesto pledge on page 27, which read “We will consult on the earliest date we can phase out the sale of new conventional petrol and diesel cars, while minimising the impact on drivers and businesses”. It does of course speak volumes that the minister who announced the 2030 ban was Grant Shapps, who might be suspected of having limited his consultees to Lord Deben, Caroline Lucas and Swampy. However, did this originate in EU law, UK gold plating of EU law, or Theresa May’s toxic Net Zero legacy? Either way, this ban does indeed need to be scrapped.
May 15, 2023
Small beer when compared with home grown waste and costs. How about removing the link between the price of fossil fuel and renewable generated electricity? Far more benefit than the VAT element (which I agree should be removed).
Good to hear you on R4 this morning. Perhaps you could explain why it’s a Conservative government that approves the 600,000+ legal migrants to the UK, when there aren’t the houses or services to support them?
May 15, 2023
Why oh why do we tolerate people who want to destroy Great Britain.
We must look after Number One and stop all the destructive world agreements
May 15, 2023
“17.1. Amend the Weights and Measures Act 1985 to allow traders to use imperial
measurements without the equivalent metric measurement.”
I don’t agree with this one. Metric is better and there are few now alive who think in imperial measurements. It would confuse shoppers and lead to sellers conning customers.
“17.5. Urgently review guidance on hand sanitisers so that tested, effective
non-alcohol based sanitisers can be used”
Not urgent and no longer relevant.
May 15, 2023
Repeal all and every net-zero, climate-change, green-revolution related laws
May 15, 2023
You’ve been in power for 13 years now and your party doesn’t seem to want to listen to you.
As one of your constituents I would rather you applied your time to more local issues. How about sorting out the third world state of the roads in Wokingham.
Reply I have made my views on the state of our roads well known to the Council. All our roads in my constituency are controlled by the Council, not the government. The Conservative Opposition on the Council agrees with me we need better response to potholes and to continue with more bypasses and better junctions.
May 15, 2023
Bloody hell !!!
Who is going to do all these changes ?
Let’s get on the one holding us back especially the EU holding the uk to ransom
Thank you
May 15, 2023
Raise the limit at which VAT is charged on goods sent from abroad. This tax currently costs more to collect than it raises and is a nuisance to purchasers, but George Osborne was unable to alter the limit because of EU rules.
May 15, 2023
Repeal all and every EU and international regulations that impede UK law i.e ECHRs
Under the European climate law, EU countries must cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030. Their goal is to make the EU climate neutral by 2050.
May 15, 2023
How many of IDS’s suggestions are simply ideas or actual repealing of laws? A lot of the simply sound like even more laws – as if we don’t have enough already.
May 15, 2023
Headbanger stuff – I don’t know how you find the time to put all of this together especially when you know there’s not a snowballs chance in hell that any of it will be passed. What you’re at is pure vandalism to upset everything just to make the ideological point that Britain leads the way irrespective – well maybe it was the case one time –
Just to take one point – remove the NI Protocol will have such far reaching consequences that we don’t even know about yet – as I say headbanging stuff
May 15, 2023
This does not seem a very long list, though presumably there are reams of small print with which the Civil servants are delighted. But it should not be beyond the capacity of a Government that meant business about freeing us from the EU; but clearly that is not the present Government, starting at the top.
May 15, 2023
Number 1 is illegal under international law, since it violates the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement. I didn’t waste my time reading any further, you obviously don’t intend the government to take you seriously
May 15, 2023
I’d like to know exactly how much we pay the EU every year.