Which EU laws to repeal?

Apparently people want me to go over this again. Here’s a few of the proposals I have put to government

1 Legislate to remove the NI Protocol by resuming the Bill in The Lords which passed the Commons with a majority of 71. That will remove EU laws from NI.

2. Abolish VAT on domestic fuel

3 Abolish permanently VAT on green products

4 Repeal The Ports Directive

5. Replace product specifications with a strong general duty on product safety and a merchandise quality rule

6. Suspend the emissions trading and carbon tax scheme which makes the UK very uncompetitive leading to more imports of energy intensive goods with no CO 2 savings

7. Remove the ban on making petrol and diesel cars after 2030

8. Change rules and taxes governing UK auction houses to match New York, removing EU imposed charges and taxes which lost us market share

9. Amend General Data Protection Regulation to cut costs and bureaucracy to small charities and businesses whilst keeping suitable protections for individuals

10. Change fishing regulations to give priority to UK vessels and landings in UK ports

Some of the ones from the Duncan Smith report:

.

1.5. Use digital sandboxes to test innovations more quickly and ensure regulation

is based on evidence of impact.

1.7. Give regulators statutory objectives to promote competition and innovation in

the markets they regulate.

1.8. Delegate greater flexibility to regulators to put the principles of agile regulation

into practice, allowing more to be done through decisions, guidance and rules

rather than legislation.

1.14. Set a UK standards strategy to promote the use of British standards

internationally as a way to boost UK influence and promote trade and exports.

SECTOR PROPOSALS

UK START-UP AND SCALE-UP FINANCE

3. Amend the Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme (SEIS) and the Enterprise

Investment Scheme (EIS) to maximise Private Equity and Venture Capital

investment in growth industries.

3.1. Amend the age eligibility requirements for companies to access investment

through EIS and SEIS to ensure businesses outside London and the south

east benefit equally.

3.2. Increase the maximum level of SEIS investment.

3.3. Commit to the continuation of EIS beyond 2025.

DATA

7. Replace the UK General Data Protection Regulation 2018 with a new, more

proportionate, UK Framework of Citizen Data Rights to give people greater

control of their data while allowing it to flow more freely and drive growth

across healthcare, public services and the digital economy.

7.1. Reform GDPR to give people meaningful control of their data.

7.2. Reform GDPR for artificial intelligence, including by removing Article 22 of

GDPR and focussing instead on the legitimacy of automated

decision-making.

11.6. Streamline clinical trial set up by HRA adopting automated AI or digital

processing of ethical and trials approvals.

11.7. The MHRA and HRA should accelerate the adoption of novel clinical trial

processes through better digitising of trials applications and data and use of

novel models like UK Trials Acceleration Programme (TAP) and IMPACT with

the capacity to deliver registration level trials.

11.8. Replace the Caldicott data guardians with a HRA Single Data Controller

˜One-stop shop€™ for Health Research Information Governance with

harmonised committees to reduce bureaucracy and standardise processes.

11.9. Establish a centralised health dataspine, where all data is stored for ease of

access by approved users across the health network, with standardised

format and approval routes for data collection and curation.

11.11. Accelerate Access to innovation by establishing clear digital framework for

Conditional Approvals and Adaptive Licensing of new therapies like gene

therapies based on data including from the new Electronic Patient Recorded

Outcomes Measure (EPROMs) dataspine.

11.12. Expand the MHRA remit and Innovation Team to include promotion of UK

leadership in innovative trial design, new accelerated access regulatory

pathways, standardising format and approval routes for data collecting,

curating and collation, and use of novel clinical and digital biomarkers and AI.

11.14. MHRA to work with stakeholders to establish a UK Regulatory Innovation Hub

on the same model as the US Centers of Excellence in Regulatory Science14. MHRA to work with stakeholders to establish a UK Regulatory Innovation Hub

and Innovation (CERSIs).

11.15. Regulation of medical cannabinoids and medicinal CBD should move from

the Home Office to DHSC / MHRA to create a regulatory pathway for

assessment and approval based on patient benefit.

AGRI-ENVIRONMENT

13. Replace EU rules with an integrated agri-environment framework which better

supports the development of more environmentally sustainable agriculture,

with more proportionate and evidence-based, outcomes-focussed regulation…

13.6. Deliver a common-sense solution to transitioning chemical registrations from

EU to the UK REACH.

13.10. Remove burdensome EU regulation on the animal feed industry, whilst

maintaining rigorous safety standards.

AGRICULTURAL GENOMICS

14. The UK Government should actively support research into and commercial

adoption by UK farmers and growers of gene edited crops, particularly those

which help the transition away from agrochemicals to naturally occurring

biological resilience.

14.1. Interpret current GM rules on a case-by-case basis, to permit specific crops

with proven benefits and which are consistent with the UK s rigorous

standards on food safety and environmental protection.

SPACE AND SATELLITES

15. Through reform of the Space Industry Act, the Government should address the

indemnity and liability issues currently holding back investor confidence in the

UK as a satellite launch and operations hub.

15.1. Amend the Space Industry Act 2018 to cap liability and indemnity

requirements for licence applicants to launch and operate satellites from the

UK.

(EO) data regulatory policy framework.

NUTRACEUTICALS

OTHER TARGETED REFORMS

17.1. Amend the Weights and Measures Act 1985 to allow traders to use imperial

measurements without the equivalent metric measurement.

17.2. Develop an optional e-labelling system for devices with screens or that can be

connected to a screen, to display compliance information.

17.3. Repeal the Port Services Regulation 2019 (SI 2019 No. 575) to remove

unnecessary, EU-derived regulatory burdens on UK ports.

17.4. Liberalise parallel import laws to reduce prices and increase choice for

consumers.

17.5. Urgently review guidance on hand sanitisers so that tested, effective

non-alcohol based sanitisers can be used