Save money and cut CO 2 by less green subsidy,bans and taxes

My critics here complain that I urge a big rethink of the UK government’s green policies without challenging their CO 2 beliefs. As I explain so often I am out to get urgent and necessary change so need to find common ground with Ministers.
I can now show some proof that this can work. By making the argument that we will help cut world CO 2 by getting out more of our own oil and gas instead of importing LNG government has been persuaded to change its policy. They now need to get on with production licences for Rosebank, Cambo and the others. These will bring more tax revenue, more well paid jobs and big balance of payments savings.
I and other MPs have persuaded the government to drop the damaging idea of a hydrogen tax, a further levy on already high energy bills. They should also drop the state spending. Hydrogen technology may well prove to be a good way of fuelling transport and storing renewable electricity. Let the market decide. Let venture capital and large company investment develop it.
Given the large proposed borrowings and the need for tax cuts to cut inflation and expand capacity the government should reconsider its planned huge spend of £20 bn on carbon capture and storage. This is a world challenge where once again we need more private sector investment to see how it can work. At least delay it for a couple of years whilst inflation is brought down and growth improved.
They could suspend the roll out of free smart meters. Most who want one have got one now. Going forward those who want one could agree to its costs being added to future bills, spread out over a suitable time.
7 Comments
June 25, 2023
Good morning.
As is slowly dawns on those in government that their plans are not working it seems that they have finally begun to listen. Sadly the all this to take effect needs time and, thanks to all the shenanigans over the Tory leadership and who’s turn it should be to be PM. this will come to benefit an incoming Labour government.
Shades of 1997 methinks.
June 25, 2023
Unfortunately for the prospect of keeping your seat at the next election, many people disagree with your support for the fossil fuel lobby. Using more taxpayers money to subsidise the development of Rosebank etc makes us less energy secure. They will take at east 20 years to begin production – and the oil companies will then want the market price for their oil.
The oil and gas majors have received over $7 TRILLION in subsidy from world governments over the past decade, this government has paid them £billions in direct subsidy payments over the last winter alone, most of which has been paid out to shareholders. We are about to add to that with another £20 billion for their carbon capture and storage scam
Far better that the government secures our energy independence and security by rapidly building onshore wind and solar parks, harvesting free energy at approx a tenth of the projected cost of Rosebank product. And promoting more EVs on our roads with upgrades to the national grid and additional infrastructure for the charging points
Reply Your renewables plan would lead to rationing and power cuts. You need to factor into the cost of wind power the cost of the back up for windless days. We need the gas to keep the lights on when the wind does not blow
June 25, 2023
What is your evidence of subsidies beng paid to the fossil fuel industry in the UK and paid out in cash to shareholders? As far as I know the only subisides paid to energy companies are those for green energy.
June 25, 2023
British people have been suffering from a Govt that has a reckless gambling addiction. Using SJR’s cogent plan to persuade the more sensible MPs to gain better control of the worst offenders is a positive way to break the damaging habit of leaders chasing their losses at so many other people’s expense.
June 25, 2023
My cognitive skills have never been the most finely tuned but even I can see that as a compliant party politician you accept the climate change political narrative and equate it to the truth. Well, It isn’t the truth, it is an OPINION. The fact that State sanction is now imposed for those opposing Al Gore’s assertion is evidence of a political agenda seeking to destroy all those who stand up and say, NO.
You appear to sacrifice the commitment to unearthing the truth, oppose reason and logic and relegate the civil to State authoritarianism for what? To tow the party line and protect careers. That stance will drag us all into a space none of us want to be.
When will opposing climate change propaganda become a hate crime (I never thought such a term could ever enter into the English language but here it is and I for one find that utterly terrifying.)
Hate is now anything the authorities say it is. This could be Germany in the 1930’s or the Soviet Union. Maoist China etc
Reply You remain angry against the wrong target. I am out to change those net zero policies that are damaging.
June 25, 2023
If the government wants to leave the country in a slightly better position than it is now for when Labour take over, it should follow all our host’s suggestions. I fear it actually wants to cynically drag the country even further down in the run up to the elections.
June 25, 2023
Sir John – I realise that it will take you a long time and great effort to turn the Green-Blue-Socialist “Tanker” you are on …. but “playing the Globalists’ game” by their rules is basically playing to lose.
The Climate Change “crisis” doesn’t exist. It’s based on models; $cientific opinion and propaganda. As we saw with the Covid scamdemic, the Globalists have bought-and-paid for the $cientists who are producing the propaganda they want – and any genuine scientists who oppose the scam are silenced. The BBC (required in its Charter to be impartial) has REFUSED for over a decade to allow a debate on the Climate Change scam because they have declared that “the $cience is settled.”
So – it can be done your way and slowly hoping to change Ministers’ and MPs’ minds – which, at best, will slow down the lunacy they are promoting which will cost us £tens of thousands most of us haven’t got and achieve nothing to reduce global CO2.
Or we can do it our way and vote the charlatans’ out of their comfortable, taxpayer-funded sinecures to encourage real REFORM.
I am not voting for a ban on ICE cars or gas boilers. I’m not voting for a Smart meter (I haven’t got one). I’m not voting for 15-minute ghettos; LTNs or ULEZ systems. And I’m not voting for so-called “green” taxes….even delayed or slightly lower ones.