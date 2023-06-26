Letter to Business Secretary

Dear Kemi
The UK government rightly wants to grow the economy and cut inflation. As Business Minister there are crucial changes you could make to help both aims.
The proposed ban on new petrol and diesel cars will destroy our car making capacity prematurely without replacing it by as much electric car output. Only the UK is proposing such an early write off and closure of so many factories with loss of jobs. Businesses are going to put their remaining petrol and diesel capacity elsewhere. From 2030 UK buyers will import nearly new petrol and diesel cars instead of buying UK ones. Lift the ban to rescue the car industry.
The UK is losing capacity in energy intensive industries like steel, ceramics, glass, fertilisers and much else thanks to having the highest carbon taxes in the world. These drive up prices and progressively close factories. Suspend the emissions trading and carbon tax regime. You can then save the big subsidies you are forced to offer as partial offsets. This action will save a lot of UK jobs and boost other tax revenue.
As the leader of Ministerial efforts to cut out needless regulation, bring forward the repeal of EU laws laying down product specifications. Keep a strong safety law and allow all goods of merchandisable quality to be offered for sale. This will boost innovation and competition.
Co operate with the Energy department in expanding UK supplies of cheap reliable energy. You cannot have a successful industrial strategy with dear power, unreliable power and import dependence.
The EU with an overzealous net zero policy has hit our industry hard whilst boosting world CO 2 by relying too much on imports with extra CO 2 in manufacture and transport. Please back made in the UK, and change these damaging policies.
Yours sincerely
John Redwood
42 Comments
June 26, 2023
Keep up the good work, Sir John.
June 26, 2023
Why can’t the minister work out these, and other, strategies for himself? It’s 100% common sense!
June 26, 2023
Sorry not Himself, Herself, …..or thereself?
June 26, 2023
Maybe he or she is a Minister named miKe who is muddled.
June 26, 2023
Good work indeed but the party is surely done for next year. No one in government is listening – perhaps even 3+ terms of a Labour/SNP/LibDim disaster awaits the nation. An 80 seat majority totally wasted by the tax, borrow, print and tip down the drain Consocialists.
I too, like the excellent Nigel Farage video, despise what the “Conservatives” have done to Britain.
June 26, 2023
+ many, Ashley. You have to search to find ‘English’ areas of England.
June 26, 2023
If I were PM I think I might just look at the polls before imposing this household green levy thing on every household ( if I have understood reports correctly).
It all sounds very Poll Taxy if you ask me!
Not a great way of increasing popularity.
June 26, 2023
Yes, actually, if the reports are true…
why on earth should people who do not believe all the climate rubbish pay at all. Let alone the same as the true believers.
Carboniferous period was pretty hot…no men around with coal or gas then. Allegedly fossil fuel was being made at that time by dinosaur compression (🤭).
June 26, 2023
Sir John is talking to the wall. Kemi portrayed herself as a right of centre Brexiteer…………………..until she gained office. I’m afraid the Tory’s have had 13 years and we are where we are as it is THEIR policies. Mass legal and illegal immigration, net zero religion, woke policies in school, highest taxation, encouraging welfare in all its forms. Refusal to cut the state or remove wokism from all our health, education and public services. Pro EU regulation and refusal to remove it. Windsor agreement and Withdrawal agreement all in favour of EU even before we continue to give away our fish for NO REASON.
There’s only one way to get change and that’s voting for REFORM! Its madness to keep voting for the same old tired parties and expecting them to change. The Westminster bubblers are out of touch and not representing English taxpayers and haven’t for a long time.
June 26, 2023
Exactly right so basically Rishi needs to do a U turn on almost every policy he & the fake Tories have been pushing. He tells us to “keep our nerve” how exactly does that help people who cannot pay interest on their mortgages due to his QE, Net Zero lunacy, tax, print, borrow and waste agenda and his lockdown & wasteful incompetence while Chancellor?
June 26, 2023
Junior doctors in England are set to be offered an extra payment of around £1,000 plus 6% salary increase I see in the Telegraph. A close relative of mine starts work for the NHS as a junior doctor in West London next month. After tax/NI/pension contributions, professional body fees, £10,000 interest on his student loans, rent on a small room in a shared flat, commuting costs, council tax, utility bills… he has minus £14 a day left for food and other living costs. If he get this 6% plus £1,000 it will leave him with about minus £10 a day for food and other living costs. Can Steve Barclay not do simple sums? Even if they gave them the 35% they ask for he would only have £5 a day left for food and all other living costs.
Meanwhile two others his age in the flat with less than half the student debts (as three year degrees, economics and law not six) are on circa £105,000 in law and banking jobs.
Does Barclay really expect NHS doctors to work long hours in very stressful jobs and end each year with larger debts than they started off with? Yet in the Lords they get £342 a day (tax free) just for popping in for a subsidised lunch. Still we are all in it together as they like to say.
June 26, 2023
Well, it’s quite a good way to deter people entering the medical profession.
So what happens then? Oh yes ‘we need more immigration to cover the shortages’.
June 26, 2023
To pay £10,000 student loan they would have to be earning £137K. Incurring interest is not the same as cashflow affecting monthly income.
The problem for junior doctors is not that they are paid too little it is that housing costs are too great in this country. Supply, demand and money printing.
June 26, 2023
These bankers will be paying more in Student loan repayments than the junior doctors.
Student loans are wrong but those campaigning against them need to get their facts straight to argue the case.
June 26, 2023
Maybe…just maybe they don’t want us to have doctors?
Has anything we have seen in the past 30 years or so convinced us otherwise?
Especially during the total closure of our paid for “health service”??
See how they are controlling our access even to medicines previously bought in a chemists shop without an inquest. All the rubbish about “addiction” ( like they care??) and “resistance”(rot).
For our own good?
All they are after is TOTAL RESOURCE CONTROL.
They are not good shepherds.
They are the wolves.
June 26, 2023
Barclay has no budget available perhaps but he could nominate all junior doctors, at least those in London and so near enough, for House of Lords membership. We might even see an improvement in legislation as a result.
Surely the NHS could assume responsibility for the student debt in return for doctors signing up to work for it for say five years or more?
June 26, 2023
So Mark Carney (another over paid dope, pusher of QE (currency debasement) and the net zero lunacy blames Brexit for inflation. The blame lies mainly entirely with you, Andrew Bailey, Sunak and the BoE mate. Brexit has almost nothing to do with it and we do not even have a real & sensible Brexit yet anyway – thanks to remoaners like himself. Carney read PPE Oxon needless to say.
June 26, 2023
Lifelogic,
Three in a row. A PPE reference and Ashley before you says ‘tip down the drain’.
June 26, 2023
So Brexit’s not to blame. And Brexit hasn’t happened. Logic isn’t you Brexiters’s strong point is it?
June 26, 2023
Dear Kemi
You’ve sacrificed your principles and this nation down the river for a job in government.
The Climate change and NZ agenda is Marxism in all but name. Please confirm this through the issuance of a public statement
Yours
John Redwood
June 26, 2023
Good try Sir JR.
You could have just said ‘stop believing the climate change nonsense’
June 26, 2023
following rather than believing I feel. Going along t get along
June 26, 2023
But we know that the mad group think (& globalism) of our almost entirely scientifically illiterate MPs means that over 95% of them are either “believers” in this religion or vote for it as they get paid “consultancy” fees, party donations or have vested interest in the green “grant farming” industries. Only a handful did not vote for the Miliband’s moronic Climate Change Act and May’s appalling “Net Zero” was nodded through without even a vote.
A delay or pause is surely better than nothing!
June 26, 2023
Not just “overzealous” but bonkers, insane, totally deluded, completely irrational, anti-scientific, dangerous, economic and environmental insanity.
I just listened again to the old Nigel Farage: I despise what the Conservatives have done to Britain video – about the time of the Truss/Sunak election – he was right on every issue.
June 26, 2023
Reply to letter:-
Dear John
Sorry, I don’t decide anything on policy.
Please contact Graham Stuart, Minister for Energy Security and Net Zero. Or better still, Chris Stark, Chief Executive of the Climate Change Committee.
Best wishes,
Kemi
June 26, 2023
They don’t decide anything on policy either. Policy is decided by the UN/EU/WEF – all safely immune from what passes for democracy.
June 26, 2023
“Minister for Energy Security and Net Zero” is surely self contradictory drivel just like “Minister for Women and Equality” or as Ms Cresida Dick put it “We want to recruit the best of the best for the Met and for it to reflect London’s diversity” – mathematically you clearly cannot do both dear! It would be a one in a trillion+ chance if the best of the best just happened to also reflect London’s diversity!
June 26, 2023
Good letter Sir John. It lays out what most of us would regard as the truth. Sadly the new religion of climate change and net zero have different truths, far removed from reality.
June 26, 2023
I just hope that your relentless efforts come to fruition and that you are joined by like minded colleagues. For the thought of a Labour administration is beyond the pale.
June 26, 2023
I agree, Sir J, we need to get rid of EU product specifications, eg. power of vacuum cleaners. The rest of the world may not want low power vacuum cleaners (I don’t!) as it takes the same power in the long run when you vacuum for 40 minutes with a low power vacuum instead of 20 minutes with a high powered one. Manufacturers will still produce low powered ones if there is market demand.
June 26, 2023
Letter from the Business Secretary to Sir John:
Dear Sir John
Thank you for your letter and the very interesting proposals you outlined. I have passed it to my Permanent Secretary for review.
It’s been filed in the usual place.
Kind regards
June 26, 2023
Appealing to people like Kemi the same as clutching at straws – you’re wasting your time
June 26, 2023
When Left moves Right ( Blair)
And Right moves Left ( Major, Cameron, May)
You get corporatism = a toxic mixture of right-wing corporate power, socialist totalitarianism and state power.
It trashes individualism, families, neighbourhoods, personal enterprise, the nation state and parliament.
I suppose some might call it communism or the other one ( that we can’t mention).
It has happened before.
Politics and history ( as taught) are just diversionary magic lantern shows to fox us!
June 26, 2023
In the media yesterday – Jeremy Hunt is quoted as saying austerity necessary even if it has to be forced.
Sir Jake Berry. “Andrew Bailey is pursuing what I call blobonomics, which is the sort of flawed economic principles of the Treasury. And I think the problem he has is that every prediction that is being made is wrong.”
Then – “some MPs warning that changing the leadership at the Bank would further destabilise Britain’s financial reputation in a period of turmoil.” – isn’t the over-riding problem though out UK. MP’s know things are wrong, very wrong, yet they also know to raise their heads above the parapet might cause an election, an election were they could loose their cushy do nothing position.
June 26, 2023
She does not appear to have replied perhaps because she suffers collective responsibility, the classic way of closing down original thinking and or spreading the blame. Face it SJR , from the day of the illigitimate coupe the blob has been in charge and will be until they are all lined up against the wall of a general election. Labour are even more beholden to the blob so no lifeboat there. The UK is in need of that Damacene moment of realisation that 550 of you in the Commons need to be replaced.
June 26, 2023
Sir John
Keep up the very ‘good’ work, it is nice to know and feel that some MP’s are still serving their electorate, their constituency and the Country, and not the Universal Socialist Party(Uni Party) in acted by the ‘Blob’
June 26, 2023
Good luck with that. I guess we know what the answer her Civil Servants will allow her to give.
And in other news I see public sector workers are going to be offered a ‘reduced’ increase in pay. Why not reduce their numbers, get more efficiency/output enabling the ‘pot’ to be shared with fewer people better rewarded,
Could even help with inflation?
Anyone in government understand the economics of that
June 26, 2023
I thought Ms Badenoch was supposed to be one of the more independent thinkers among the leadership candidates, so l am very disappointed that it is necessary for you to write to her in these terms.
Please let us know if, and how, she replies.
June 26, 2023
It would be political suicide for her to go against net zero or do anything to support Brexit. I do applaud you for trying but I don’t expect her to reply as she is another WEF sellout.
June 26, 2023
Unfortunately ‘Common Sense’ is clearly something that eludes a number of the clowns that we have in government at present.
June 26, 2023
Ashley
I think the conservatves are merely the tool via which outside forces exert their power. It was much easier for them when we were in the EU because Parliament was emasculated and all decisions were taken by civil servants in Brussels plus any organisation that was strong enough to exert pressure. The electorate and democracy were consigned to history. Thanks to Cameron’s error of judgement the electorate spoke in 2016. Then the real battle began, do not delude yourselves, it is ongoing and the appalling performance and path of our current government is hit you in the face evidence. The UK’s current state is a self inflicted wound. For me the only solution is to put, those who gave us Brexit, in power via the electorate, which effectively means Reform. Farage was right in the past and even more so today.
June 26, 2023
Excellent letter SirJ, could you also ask the business secretary why the banking sector has tanked for the past two months and is tanking today on the stock exchange wiping billions of their value and no media outlet is reporting the data ….This under the stewardship of the Sunak PM, maybe he’s re-established the No10 disinformation unit