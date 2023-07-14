My Intervention in the Health and Social Care Workforce General Debate

John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con):
I am alarmed, as my hon. Friend is, about the 9.1% annual loss of staff, which is a high loss rate by any standard and implies that something is wrong with the jobs or leadership. Do he and the Committee think that a lot more work needs to be done on job descriptions, job feasibility and support for people in their roles so that these jobs are perceived to be of greater value by people and they do not want to leave? Otherwise, we have the extra costs of training somebody new.
Steve Brine, Chair of the Health and Social Care Committee:
Yes. There is a part of the workforce plan, which the Select Committee discussed a little yesterday, which talks about how, every year, every member of staff should have a conversation with their employers about their pension arrangements and mental health and wellbeing. That is fantastic. I am sceptical as to how it is remotely possible in an organisation of this size. That does not mean that I do not think the ambition is right—I think that it is right—but it would be helpful to the House if the Minister touched on that in her wind-up.
The other point I make to my right hon. Friend, which I will also make later in my speech, is that we must remember that there are NHS employers, and ultimately the Government are the employer in the widest possible sense, but the direct employer when it comes to hospitals is the trusts, and they have a big role to play in retention and in workforce health and wellbeing. We sometimes duck away from saying that, but I say that here in the House as well as privately to the chief executive of my trust.
I am encouraged by the emphasis that the workforce plan places on prevention, which everybody knows is one of my great passions in life and politics. That will clearly be crucial, given the supply and demand challenges facing the health service at the moment. Prevention is, as colleagues know, a subject dear and close to the work of the Select Committee: we have launched a major inquiry into the prevention of ill health, with 10 workstreams. We have already done the vaccination workstream and have moved on to the healthy places—home and work—workstream. Details of that are available on the Health and Social Care Committee’s website.
Let me turn to some of the specifics in the Committee’s report and what action the Government have taken. One of our key recommendations was that
“the number of medical school places in the UK should be increased by 5,000 from around 9,500 per year to 14,500.”
The plan does that: it doubles medical school training places in England to 15,000 by 2031-32, which is extremely welcome.
July 14, 2023
As far a “prevention” is concerned I would have thought that disruption, ceaseless change, apprehension and fear would be the worst culprits for causing ill health.
Extreme cold isn’t particularly healthy, nor is having to make “cheap” food choices.
It also isn’t good for health to be cooped up in a tiny house surrounded by roadworks and never ending assorted noise. Forced vaccination is a stressor and as it turns out not such a great idea.
Those who listen to WEF with rapt attention should know that noise is the new secondhand smoking and that noise is very high up on the list of ill health culprits.
Yet all of this and more have been foisted on us by successive govts.
July 14, 2023
Who will get the places at these medical schools?
The grammar schools of the 50s and 60s made it very clear that only an absolute genius could win a place at medical school.
So many decided not to even try, assuming that there was a hinterland of unknown talent ( in other grammar schools) ready to train as future doctors.
Little did they know that other plans had been made. Fact.
They say it was to get cheaper staff but could it have been one aspect of the beginnings of what we now see?
July 14, 2023
If you are suggesting what I think you are, then yes.
Let’s put our own talent (another excuse used often for the immigration racket) off and out to pasture.
July 14, 2023
Good morning.
Or maybe something else ?
I am reminded of the time I visited my late mother in hospital. I spoke to the staff who were mostly foreign (Portugal, Spain and so on). They all said that the way we do healthcare in this country is all wrong.
Time to look at how others do it and stop bleating at how wonderful the NHS is. The only wonderful thing about the NHS is that it is FREE to ALL. And I do mean ALL whether they pay for it or not.
July 14, 2023
+1. I’ve had extensive user experience with the French and Austrian public health services. Both were miles better than the NHS. Most recently in Austria: you can always see your doctor on the same day if you say it’s urgent; appointments with the specialist of your choice within 2 days to 3 weeks, depending on the specialism and urgency. CAT scans within 10 days. All fully covered by your NI payments.
July 14, 2023
How on earth can it come as a surprise that people just want to flee their jobs?
Good grief…Committees have spent the last 40 years destroying workplace sanity and happiness.
Is any politician aware that people used to ENJOY their jobs?
Constant meddling and ludicrous Marxist diktats put paid to all that.
July 14, 2023
I would have run many miles from some ghastly cosy annual chat with a manager!
Yuk and double yuk!
July 14, 2023
I wonder how much the “vaccination workstream” has affected staff turnover.
“Vaccination” coercion – or in this case the “vaccination” mandate – certainly affected employees working in the Care Sector and led directly to over 40,000 experienced staff leaving the sector. And if Javid had attempted to do the same in the NHS, I expect it would have had a similar effect there. I personally know one young former GP who left the NHS when a mandated Covid gene therapy jab was threatened.
People should be offered the chance to have a talk at work about their pension arrangements, mental health and well-being IF THEY WANT TO. Personally, if my manager tried to raise those subjects with me, I’d politely tell him/her to mind his/her own business.
July 14, 2023
Centralises workforce planning for the largest employing organisation in Europe. That’s what the Conservative Party in government has come to and is another reason not to vote for them.
July 14, 2023
Indeed but you have to retain the doctors already trained, currently 50% leave within two years. Not surprising as it is not easy to live on a take home of about £24K when your rent, council tax, interest on your student loans, commuting costs, heat, light, water… might well leave you with negative £4,000. This before food, work lunches, clothing, professional fees, holidays, insurance… Are junior doctors really expect to end each year worse of than they started while living in a grotty bedsit and working 46 hours a week? I thought Sunak thinks he is good at maths but cannot do simple sums.
Meanwhile Sunak warns unions that the circa 6% offer is final, no more talks on pay and no “amount” (sic) of strikes will change this. He does this standing in front of his five pledges:-
Halve inflation
Grow the economy
Reduce Debt
Cut Waiting Lists
Stop the Boats
Is he going hit any of these promises = it does not look like it to me.
July 14, 2023
The vaccine mandates didn’t help. 40,000 dedicated care workers left the care industry rather than accept a medical intervention still at its experimental stage. Many of the NHS workforce also left, in anticipation of the same mandate.
July 14, 2023
Interesting and very depressing figures from Western Australia on vaccine harms. About 24 times the number reported as for all other vaccines per jab. See the excellent Dr John Campbell videos.
From the ONS The number of deaths registered in the UK in the week ending 30 June 2023 (Week 26) was 11,763, which was 8.8% above the five-year average (950 excess deaths)
About 136 a day & yet the government has no interest in finding out the causes (such as which vaccine were doing the damage, what NHS delays, what were the causes and mechanisms for this huge number of excess deaths (mainly cardio vascular it seems), is long covid an issue…) – nothing to see here just move along you guinea pigs please…
July 14, 2023
I doubt there is any question that the majority of staff, as is the case outside of the public sector, want nothing to do with WOKE and DIE (diversity, inclusion and equity). This alone would make many want to escape.
Ban these abominations from all sectors of health care for a happier staff. How individuals live and what they want to believe in their private lives should never intrude in their working lives.
July 14, 2023
Despite your clear pointer “and implies that something is wrong with the jobs or leadership” Mr. Brine has little to say on leadership beyond stating of trusts that they “have a big role to play”. Tell us something we do not know!
And “a conversation with their employers about their pension arrangements and mental health and wellbeing” seem very dubious. Most (all?) pension funds write annually with details, including payment projections.
Demanding an annual “conversation” to discuss “mental health and wellbeing” overlooks that those characteristics arise constantly not annually and formalizing consideration risks encouraging the raising of concerns that might not arise naturally.
(You may recall a while ago I disclosed that I had consulted my therapist after a comment here did not emerge from moderation: will you want a conversation with me soon?)
July 14, 2023
I have a relative in the nursing profession. This was her passion from a very small girl. She has become very disillusioned by the constant interference of management in its various layers.
Often new directives come down that are unworkable, they are time consuming box ticking affairs that eat into actual quality hands on nursing.
This I have heard from many other nurses. It seems to be a great source of distress in the job which can’t be a good thing for anyone, staff or patients.
The view of many older nurses and retired nurses (one I know quite well who was a ward sister for many years) is the new all singing all dancing nursing degree is bunkum.
I fear we may be missing out on a lot of dedicated quality staff, just because they are not academic/university material. Those with the passion for it will have the drive to learn and succeed, regardless of academic ability.
I would like to see those hospitals with large sums of money owing in compensation to patients investigated.
Something is clearly wrong in the running and staffing of such places.
July 14, 2023
What about the 40000 care workers sacked for refusing to be jabbed?
Apologise, compensate, reinstate
July 14, 2023
‘A plan’, a ‘Select Committee’ that’ll make things right(sarc)