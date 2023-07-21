Knowing some of you will want to talk about the by elections, here is your opportunity. Each of the three parties won one. They showed continuing poor support for Conservatives, no love for a Labour replacement, and anger at Mayor Kahn’s anti motorist policies. They show Lib Dem’s with very low national poll figures can pull off the odd by election win. A highly subsidised investment in the West country did not impress voters there.
July 21, 2023
My political sympathy is with Lawrence Fox, but you can see why people who want to hammer the government need to vote for the next biggest party. If all the Remain votes had gone to Labour, the wished-for Conservative whitewash would have been achieved.
The lib/dems/greens etc continue to be a dustbin vote. Their ‘increase support’ and ‘win’ means nothing.
The real battle if for the heart and soul of the Conservative and Labour Parties. We need to oust their political machines and parliamentary parties from power over the selection process so we can recover both parties.
There is no other way!
July 21, 2023
Indeed but they are all dust bin votes except for those in few areas like Wokingham that have a sensible & real Conservative MP. Perhaps 100 at best.
The country is crying out for lower taxes, far less regulation, fewer, but quality only migrants, no net zero, cheap reliable energy, freedom of choice and decent public services. Thirteen years of Tories has delivered the complete reverse. Labour will obviously be even worse still.
But Labour for 3+ terms seem v. likely after 13 wasted years and the squandered 80 seat majority, botched Brexit, tax to death, borrow, print, currency debase, lock downs, net harm vaccines, a moronic energy policy and piss down the drain policies of mainly on Rishi Sunak.
July 21, 2023
And some law and order!
Imagine the bliss of a Bobby on the beat or even those cruising police cars.
July 21, 2023
I think there is a hyphen missing. ‘By-elections’ not ‘by elections’.
I spelt it without the hyphen yesterday too. I was even wondering if ‘bye elections’ might be correct.
Anyway, definitely not as bad as predicted for the Conservatives. So I imagine they will go with that as a main response.
July 21, 2023
In Wokingham, the only votes that count are those for the Conservative Party. They could stick a blue rosette on a turnip and it would win…
1. The country needs higher taxes to start to repair the neglect that the Tories have overseen during their 13 years in government. Higher taxes on those who can afford it, not tax-breaks for the super-wealthy on inheritance.
2. Less regulation would lead to even more disasters like those seen in the water industry. Privatisation was meant to bring greater investment to the infrastructure – instead it has lead to greater payouts to shareholders and cries that bill will have to rise to pay for investment.
3. Without net zero, we will perish. Absolute madness to refuse to avoid annihilation because it will cost too much. See point 1.
4. For cheap, reliable energy, look no further than renewables – wind, solar, tidal. More licenses for the likes of BP will NOT bring us cheaper fuel, they will still sell to the highest bidder.
5. Decent public services and freedom of choice – you don’t get those through cutting taxes, just look where we are now! Education and health are on their knees.
July 21, 2023
So if the Tories lose (throw away really) two thirds of their seats as with these three, how many will they be left with just over 100 perhaps? This despite the country crying out for sensible real Conservative small government climate realist, low tax policies.
July 21, 2023
Absolutely correct, Lynn. But many of the people who would have tried to achieve this have resigned or gone over to Reform/Reclaim. That may have left mainly just the apathetic as Conservative Party members. I did notice that the turnout in the seats that the Tories lost was only about 44%, so a lot of apathy there too. The only thing that would give the Tories any chance would be a charismatic figure galvanising the grassroots again. Return of Boris, perhaps?
July 21, 2023
He proved he is completely ineffective once. You want that twice?!
July 21, 2023
Find someone else.
Boris had his day in the sun and although the Covid Gods were unkind to him, he squandered an 80 seat majority and completely failed to produce a coherent energy policy or sort out NI. No doubt about his personal charisma but being amusing is no substitute for strong leadership underpinned by credible economic and security strategies.
July 21, 2023
Conservative voters want to hammer the Governmernt as it has failed to deliver on Tory policy and principles. Simple as that.
Government spending up, taxes up, borrowing up, public sector bloated, service delivery (in schools, NHS, etc) down, benefits from EU exit not maximised, migration sky-high…
Need I go on?
July 21, 2023
July 21, 2023
Lawrence Fox was denied an interview with the BBC. So much for impartiality.
July 21, 2023
The Uni-Party won all three, so nothing will change.
The British people lost again ….. and they’ll continue to lose until they change their own voting behaviour and vote to break up the Uni-Party.
(Selby appears to have a schoolboy representing the Uni-Party. What possible experience can he bring to Parliament?)
July 21, 2023
He brings no experience at all. Worse still he brings the woke indoctrination he has had at Oxford into an already defunct parliament full of people that should never be in there. It’s time to insist on life experience as a mandatory qualification before being allowed your nose in the trough.
July 21, 2023
The simplest system would be to introduce a minimum age. 30 is still young, but would at least mean a minimum of 8 years working experience post-uni (in most cases) and 14 if they had gone down the apprenticeship route.
July 21, 2023
And he’s going to cop 86 grand a year plus from day one, expenses including a second home, whilst a first year junior doctor gets about a third of that with high expenses and if he stays a junior all his life will never earn the money an MP gets.
July 21, 2023
Donna,
A schoolboy who was still wearing his school tie from the look of it.
July 21, 2023
The ‘schoolboy’ could easily be in government next year, replacing the currant ‘schoolboys’.
July 21, 2023
Yes Donna, the bright side of that is Reform UK out polled the LibDems!
Also in the Somerton &Frome
Bruce Evans ( ReformUK) 1303
Neil Guild (Labour) 1009
From little acorns !!!
I hope as I am sick of the lies, Climate Change is a scam, as the climate has been changing for millions of year without the help of man.
I suggest that the man/ climate believers walk up any of out countries largest mountains and sit and take in the vista. They will then realise how insignificant they are ! Above all we need honest people in parliament, not greedy wasters that most of them are.
July 21, 2023
Mr. Sunak now has his chance: emulate MacMillan and sack a third of the Cabinet and adopt some election winning policies like those you have set out. Instead he will limp on for another year or so.
July 21, 2023
He’s not going to sack a third and replace them with genuine Conservatives.
We saw exactly what he would do the other day, when he disposed of 5 Brexit-supporters who might have caused him a little difficulty over the Windsor Betrayal.
July 21, 2023
The Windsor Betrayal remains on track, according to Chris Heaton-Harris:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-66263960
“The framework, which is intended to ease post-Brexit trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK”
Actually it is intended to ease the separation of Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK, as he well knows.
Even a Liberal Democrat peer. Lord Purvis, is uneasy about what is being done:
https://hansard.parliament.uk/lords/2023-07-19/debates/1233531A-D6AC-48FC-84B3-E7A0BE7DBDD8/PostalPackets(MiscellaneousAmendments)Regulations2023#contribution-83D39EB9-4680-478C-BA3C-954498B5D32D
“A foreign power will be making determinations of whether internal UK postal services will be checked, under the authority of that foreign power. Can the Minister just clarify when in our nation’s history this has ever happened?”
July 21, 2023
Denis get off your high horse brexit started all of this of which DUP played a large part and now governments have been left with the mess to clear up. So that’s what they are about now putting the final touches in place. Little did Lord Dodds and the DUP think things would have worked out like this when they started and that’s too bad for them but they were never too good at the law of unintended consequences and have only themselves to blame if things look out of kilter. On the other hand what is happening now about the parcels is as far as it will go for the present time. Also there is nothing “foreign” about Ireland – it is there but just under a different jurisdiction – so don’t keep playing things up making them seem worse than they are.
July 21, 2023
There wouldn’t be enough genuine Conservatives to replace them anyway. That’s their problem, they’re not Conservatives.
July 21, 2023
Good point
July 21, 2023
July 21, 2023
@formula57 there is nothing to sack, if the main stumbling block remains – we need a general election, we need a Conservative Government. The aim is the total destructtion of Conservatives and the Conservative Party HQ Is conspiring with the aim.
July 21, 2023
But Sunak will not change his is a tax to death green crap pushing, anti Brexit, globalist socialist. One who sounds like a silly patronising head school boy. Clearly useless at maths and politics too.
July 21, 2023
Agree ”adopt some election winning policies” I fail to see any traditional tory policies from this government nor any for 13 years
July 21, 2023
We seem to agree. None of the above.
July 21, 2023
Sunak is weak and lacking in charisma. The Tories have moved centre left. No point in voting for them when there is an established party already there,
July 21, 2023
The Conservatives lost two seats because they haven’t been doing what the electorate want them to do, e.g. they have raised taxes and failed dismally to stop mass illegal immigration.
The reason they didn’t lose Uxbridge is because Labour mayor Khan wants to expand the ULEZ, so Labour failed to win because they are doing something the voters disagree with.
The message to politicians of all parties is clear: If you don’t do what the voters want you won’t be elected.
July 21, 2023
Unfortunately Khan will continue as London mayor as the latest Conservative opponent is a complete unknown. A big figure is required – unless the Conservatives have already abandoned London as a Labour city.
July 21, 2023
@Pud Just because the electorate pays them and empowers them what makes you think this Conservative Government works for them or the Country?
July 21, 2023
But Politicians have learned that they can promise the Earth and then do something completely different to their manifesto pledges and get away with it. The Conservative Party is now several parties under one banner. There are the so-called “Right” of the Party (or the conservative part) and the so-called “Centre” of the Party (or the liberal part). There are also a lot chancers who have no deep political convictions but who will run with whatever seems fashionable or popular this week. The rot really seems to have set in when local Associations lost the real power to elect their own candidates. The other parties are no better.
I can’t see how this model can be changed because all main parties will cling to it. Maybe PR is the answer (although I’ve never liked it) but I can’t see how we put real democracy back into party political politics otherwise.
July 21, 2023
‘But the policies you don’t like will remain’. It is always thus.
July 21, 2023
Boris was clear on his acceptance speech that the traditional labour voters had ‘only’ lent their vote to see brexit through ….Boris and the Tory government quickly forgot the voters and still don’t understand that they want low immigration, low taxation, a real brexit and net-zero cancelled
July 21, 2023
Isn’t one of the global diktats that we become “post democratic”?
3/4 of the way there now… as with 15 min cities.
Idiocy and cruelty have won the day, hands down!
July 21, 2023
A demonstration that even our brainwashed electorate is finally seeing that politics offers nothing to them whilst extracting wealth at every opportunity.
July 21, 2023
Absolutely!
July 21, 2023
Yes the madness of the Labour London Mayor’s Ultra Low Emission Zone, saved the Conservatives from a wipe out. But still did not prevent a huge swing away from the Conservatives.
If Sunak does not realise he is in serious trouble now, he never will, sadly too little too late to change policies now.
The only hope is a complete Labour policy failure, but then does the Country want to continue with present Conservative polices under Sunak and Hunt. ?
July 21, 2023
@Berkshire Alan He doesn’t care he will hold what he thinks is the limelight until he retires to the sun.
July 21, 2023
12,000 Conservative voters stayed at home and only 5,000 Labour supporters stayed at home so Labour got closer.
Imagine if those 17,000 voters had turned up and spoiled their papers. They would have been the majority, now that would have been a story.
July 21, 2023
All three of these by-elections were the result of deep personal failings in the existing MPs. And I’m not impressed by the quality of their replacements. But I do wonder if Johnson might have won at Selby!
Today, Sunak must start reshuffling. He must embrace Conservatism – because it works. And he must show some bravery, some spine. The de-banking affair might serve to spur him in the right direction: the government’s response has some elements of strength in it, and attracted kind words on GBN.
July 21, 2023
Well at least ULEZ lost , which is a win for us , and a set back for the Net Zero zealots in the Uni-party
July 21, 2023
The unfortunately bit is the UniParty will take comfort that all 3 of their candidates had a seeming headline success.
To the electorate it is a kick in the teeth, they have been disenfranchised. The election of one just party because that was all that was on offer.
I haven’t found the figures yet, but how much of the results were influenced by voter apathy?
July 21, 2023
Uxbridge was mostly a single issue vote but I suspect many West Londoners could not vote for the moral certainty exuded by Danny Beale’s campaigners. Coutts-like in their inclusivity they carpeted the area like the recent plague of flying ants.
So pleased they lost even though I couldn’t not bring myself to vote Conservative. Low turnout yet voters still couldn’t bring themselves to turn up and vote for one of the many protest candidates.
All the while that voters won’t use their vote to register complaints there will be no change. Instead of staying at home they must turn up, spoil the paper or vote protest or single issue party. In Uxbridge there were several anti-ulez candidates who did not get votes. If not now, then when?
July 21, 2023
Vote Blue, vote Red, vote Yellow you’ll get the same outcome. Lunatic politicians following woke/Gween nonsense to the detriment of the electorate.
July 21, 2023
Sir john
Two main parties,
One very bad, one extremely bad,
Which ever is in government is a struggle for the working people of the UK .
July 21, 2023
Why should Sunak care? Does he or anyone else think his future is in politics?
July 21, 2023
The tories didn’t win, the anti ULEZ won ….but is anyone listening
July 21, 2023
And isn’t it ironic that it was the Tory government that made the laws, regulations and statutory instruments giving the powers to the London Mayor and local councils to implement ULEZ ….they scared to amend those laws in fear of derailing their policy on net-zero
July 21, 2023
So we go into another Summer recess in Parliament with record numbers still crossing the channel. Nothing more will be done until October when Parliament opens again.
So yet another summer of record numbers crossing the channel. It is hardly going to help win the forthcoming General Election.
The Conservatives only won Uxbridge based upon the massive opposition to ULEZ. Rather than use this issue as an electioneering tool, they should be standing up to Sadiq Khan and revoking his power to expand the much hated scheme. Especially as it will have a huge economic impact on London.
The same should also be done in other towns and cities that have, or plan to implement such hated schemes.
It is clear that local Councils cannot be trusted on bigger issues. Therefore should not be given ever greater powers over running their respective areas.
July 21, 2023
You also have to ask yourself JR.
How safe is your seat in Wokingham – considering the Selby result?
The true Conservatives of the party need to demand a meeting with Rishi and tell him straight – shape up, or lose badly in 2024.
No more waffle and spin, but action and clear results.
A popular sixth pledge would be to curtail this WOKE rubbish that is infecting every part of our lives and public services. Something the Conservatives have allowed to grow out of control.
If we don’t start seeing clear results to the ‘five pledges’, the Conservatives have absolutely no hope at all in 2024.
July 21, 2023
All petrol cars registered after January 2006, ie satisfying at least Euro4 emissions standards are ULEZ compliant. All diesel cars registered after September 2015, ie satisfying Euro6 emissions standards are ULEZ compliant.
According to rac.co.uk and the SMMT the average UK car is 8.4 years old, ie made after July 2014.
Considering the extended London ULEZ, 700k cars (850k vehicles) are thought to be non-ULEZ compliant (bbc.co.uk, 24/03/2023), that’s one out of 10 cars seen driving in the extended ULEZ.
July 21, 2023
I wasn’t surprised that the Somerset vote went to the Lib Dems.
Back in the days of Paddy Ashdown, the Constituency was a Lib Dem stronghold.
July 21, 2023
RIP UK. Voters had a chance to elect something different and they failed.
July 21, 2023
The results show the government is very unpopular but that can potentially be overcome (as Uxbridge shows) if the Conservative Party can show voting Conservative will cost voters substantially less in taxes and voting for the Opposition will cost them substantially more even if that means acting like India or China on ‘green’ issues. Starmer will see that and so the Conservatives must go further in a low tax/growth strategy than Starmer can go, starting now. It also means getting rid of Sunak because the very person who put taxes up to the highest in 70 years despite his self-stated ‘instincts’ won’t be trusted to cut taxes (in opposition to Treasury advice) after a General Election.
July 21, 2023
The Windsor “Betrayal” was spun by Sunak as being a great triumph, on the same day that the EU were making it clear that it was the complete opposite. To my mind this was misleading Parliament, and the people. This puts a few minor fibs about who ate pieces of cake etc. into context. Boris may have mislead parliament about these inconsequential matters, but this is irrelevant in comparison with the Windsor “Betrayal”.
Truss may not have got everything right, but at least she tried to provide Hope. Sunak is goong the right way to destroy all hope. There is now no hope for the Conservative Party.
July 21, 2023
And two conservative losses due to anti motorist policy against ice. Africa, Asia and S America will not want EVs. What an UK export opportunity. Malcolm
July 21, 2023
These by-elections show something — Not enough people have realised how culpable the big 3 parties are for the current state of our country.
Nothing will change until a lot more people wake up to the reality of where the political institutes are taking us.
Fox, one of our great hopes to bring sanity back to British politics won hardly any seats……….. Until the new smaller sensible parties can come together under some kind of electoral umbrella they will continue to fail. Now is not the time for differences with those on the same side – time to emphasise the similarities and the real goal of dismantling the liblabcon.
July 21, 2023
The results are not a a reflection on overall public opinion . There is a huge mountain to climb for the Conservatives and only a major change in the economy can achieve this . Drop in inflation is one thing but restoring enterprise is another . As things stand Sunak’s persona is weak and Hunt is the wrong man for his present job . Casting my eye over the faces in the front bench of the Conservatives does not give me confidence that much can happen with a reshuffle from there . There are stronger voices at the back and that is where the changes should come from .
July 21, 2023
Under Sunak, many Conservative MPs are doomed.
They have nothing to lose by replacing him immediately.
Why the delay ?
July 21, 2023
It is not hard to understand why the Tories Lise. It is hard to understand why they do not know what to do about it.
July 21, 2023
Hmmm, trebles all round in the pro EU camp.
July 21, 2023
I’ve just sent this letter to our local newspaper, the Maidenhead Advertiser:
“I imagine local Liberal Democrats are jubilant that their party has pulled off another of its trademark by-election triumphs.
I view it with equanimity, because at least one knows where they stand: totally committed to the European federal project.
The Tories, on the other hand, have long been the past masters of deceit over that, back six decades to Macmillan and Heath.
They call themselves the “Conservative and Unionist” party, and talk about “our precious Union”, while being prepared to break up the United Kingdom for the sake of a low value special trade deal with the European Union.
Rishi Sunak even told people in Northern Ireland that they have unique “dual access” to both the UK and the EU markets.
In 2022 businesses in Great Britain sold goods worth over £166 billion to the EU; so how did they manage to do do that, when supposedly it is only businesses in Northern Ireland that have access to the EU single market?
Looking at the dismal parade of five Tory Prime Ministers since 2010 I cannot imagine myself ever voting for that party.
Indeed I am shocked that Theresa May expects to stand again here, after the huge damage she has done to our country.”
Reference: According to the table in Section 7.1 here:
https://researchbriefings.files.parliament.uk/documents/CBP-7851/CBP-7851.pdf
in 2022 our total goods exports to the EU were worth £193.7 billion, and of that total only £5.9 billion were sent from Northern Ireland.
Some goods were unallocated, but goods worth at least £166 billion were exported to the EU by businesses based in Great Britain.
July 21, 2023
Reduce taxes quick as this is the only way to gain respectability again. The pocket is where is hurts so you know what you have to do. I am down £20 on one of my little pensions and I cannot keep taking the hit. Hunt is not really the person who gains trust, never has been, never will be, so remove him I would say. Sunak is seen as the man who stabbed Boris as was Major with Thatcher, so what you do with him I do not know. You have had 13 years and seem to be going all out to produce results in the last 18 months. Too late I would say but you can always hope. Get the Animal Reform Bill back on the statute before the election or you will lose another chunk of the vote – I might not vote if you do not in protest.