Why legislating in the EU was a bad idea

I was used to an open democratic process when helping make laws in the UK. A Green paper setting out the problem and legislative options invited those with views to suggest improvements or alternatives. A White Paper setting out a detailed government proposal invited forensic criticism. Three readings in each of the Commons and Lords, with a detailed scrutiny of the draft line by line on Committee ensured plenty of opportunity for MPs, peers and outside interests to defend or attack the idea of the bill and to work to improve its details. At every stage the public could be involved. Every stage was undertaken in public.
The EU system as so different, restricting public discussion and scrutiny. The main debates over the draft laws took place in secret. The Commission drafted the law. Ministers from member states were not meant to draft laws or even to table amendments. It is true that over the years the European Parliament did develop more open procedures to consider draft laws, but only based on laws the Commission had written and the Council meeting in private had approved.
As a legislating Minister I wanted to open it up for wider public scrutiny. I did what I could by showing drafts to the UK parliament and encouraging debate there before I went to Brussels to negotiate. I kept in my mind what each country had said about the draft when the Council came to debate it and sought to share this with the press. The press were not interested. They explained to me that they needed stories on all the days I was not in Brussels, and the Commission took a dim view of anyone saying what had happened in the Council. Of course many Ministers did tell their national press what they wanted them to know about their own role, without having to worry about anyone having a different recollection of what they said and did.
In practice most Ministers went along with the Commission that they needed to reach an agreement, however needless or undesirable yet more laws might prove. I objected to the way there was no official opposition saying either we did not need that law, or telling the Commission how it needed a major rewrite. At every stage in the UK Parliament the opposition is there to challenge the need for a law, the principles behind the law, and the detail of the draft.
No wonder we ended up with so much law that proved to be anti innovation, complex, bureaucratic and costly. It is a major brake on the progress of the European economy.
August 3, 2023
A fair description of totalitarianism, in my opinion.
We must also not forget that a lot of EU Law came by the mythical fax machine. Although this was more in jest than reality, the truth was that most EU Laws bypassed parliament through Statutory Instruments, which I believe was deliberate.
Other member countries, such as Germany, had written constitutions that could be used either by the political class or populace to put a break on EU Laws and Treaties. We saw this in the various Dutch and Irish referendums. It was these referendums and the EU’s actions, that is; “vote and vote again until you give us the answer we want” that highlighted the anti-democratic working and thinking of the EU.
With the UK supposedly out of the EU one would have thought that without such a reluctant member now gone it would have created a Treaty binding the member countries further together. It has not. Which begs the question as to why ? To answer my own question, it is because it is waiting for us to rejoin and, if a new treaty were to be created and signed by the current members, it would clearly be handing even more sovereignty and control to the centre. Something all pro-EU parties are keen to avoid.
August 3, 2023
The U.K. has the most comprehensive written constitution in all of history.
August 3, 2023
@ Mark B “… a Treaty binding the member countries further together” – a Treaty would have to be negotiated, risking public (if futile) discussion. What is happening instead is the more subtle proposal for the extension of majority voting (in place of national vetoes). It is what evil empires be like.
August 3, 2023
MB,
It’s not us the EU Politburo are worried about, it’s Germany. Germany now provides almost half of the EU net budget funds, and therefore controls the EU. Germany has it’s own economic problems as reported. IF, as feared, we see a real recession in western economies, who is going to provide the money to hold the EU together?
August 3, 2023
I think any change in structure will be delayed until the Ukraine war is over and they will then create a two-tier structure: the Eurozone which will become the federalised EU and an outer tier who are outside the Eurozone and will not be subject to the full panoply of EU law.
This was the proposal Cameron put to Merkel, who refused it. A few months ago Macron revived the idea.
The EU has a problem that many countries committed to join the Euro are, like Greece, really not suited to it and the former Eastern bloc nations are resisting EU control. I suspect the EU’s “deal” with the UK is the basic structure which will eventually be proposed for the other satellite nations, which will include Turkey, Ukraine and the remaining EFTA nations. And that is why we are in a holding pattern with the Government refusing to take advantage of any “Brexit” freedoms.
August 3, 2023
There can be no unfettered part of a fettered whole.
Once you accept the EU, it’s over.
August 3, 2023
Allister Heath is spot on today as usual.
“Britain’s deranged war on cars, our looming ban on gas boilers, the debanking scandal, the failure to prosecute crime, the attempted cancellation of women, the sabotage of the Brexit agenda, the scale of migration: welcome to anti-democratic Britain, where the beleaguered majority is increasingly subject to the whims of an entitled, activist elite that often seems to despise the people over which it exercises so much power.
All the policies listed above share a devastating commonality: they are deeply unpopular, and would be crushed in a referendum after a fair campaign”
They are also mad in scientific and economic terms and profoundly immoral.
August 3, 2023
Yes, but there are only around 80 people in the UK parliament that agree with you Lynn the rest want an easy life just rubber stamping any and all laws, anti-British or not, and being friends earning big bucks on their free jaunts to Europe.
August 3, 2023
Rather than seeking to trade with the Evil Empire should we not instead be imposing sanctions to show our opposition to its totalitarian, anti-democratic ways?
August 3, 2023
I would go for that suggestion Formula! We need to drive them away-they are untrustworthy!
August 3, 2023
I’m old enough to remember being told Brexit would mean no one would bang on about the EU anymore
August 3, 2023
Who told you that Tarquin?
August 3, 2023
As an ordinary EU citizen, I have been able to give my view in several (EU-wide) public consultations in the early stages of EU legislation, not in the Netherlands for Dutch legislation.
Somehow, yesterday my soft spoken comment got lost in moderation? Now a slightly abbreviated version, to find out whether this happened by accident.
The EU has been one of the best things happening during my long life:
So many very differing cultures and languages, countries succeeding to “fight out their conflicts” at the conference table. The (schengen) lifting of borders and the common currency as the more notable features for the general public.
Interesting how, recently, public opinion cried out for European intervention into a purely national competence (health), when the pandemic started. This hybrid construct of the EU27 still has a long way to go! (For various support levels refer to Eurobarometer Spring 2023)
Reply The issue I raised is the complete lack of formal opposition to an EU legislative proposal allied to the secrecy of the Council of Ministers, the main legislature. Happy for the Netherlands that many there like the EU. Does seem EU policies against farming are however currently very unpopular with many.
August 3, 2023
If it is truly one of the best things in your life, What a very sad life you have. I hope you have a better future with a say or vote for how you are governed and taxed and without war and conflict on your door step… promoted by EU ie Ukraine.
August 3, 2023
In multiparty/coalition countries like the Netherlands (and also in e.g. the EU parliament), a “formal opposition” is not as clear as in de-facto two party democracies. The transparency in EU trialogue negotiations is still lacking, is being studied, and should be improved. The EU evolution can be frustratingly show.
The farming issue will be an interesting topic in the upcoming Dutch elections in which a responsible EU civil servant (Frans Timmermans) returns as national politician.
August 3, 2023
Eu bullies ir Chinese bullies— no difference! Both are bullies I want NO association with!
August 3, 2023
@Peter VAN LEEUWEN – but it is still an unelected, unaccountable(therefore unchallengeable) committee of Bureaucrat’s that define your very being. When they get it wrong and all humans do, the People of the EU are powerless. The BBB have been protesting because no one is listening to them as their lives are taken away.
August 3, 2023
The European council of ministers ie the executive law makers, can’t be voted out of ‘government’ by the citizens of the EU, as they’re not elected by the people, nor is there any official opposition to counter & check the council of ministers …that’s not democracy
August 3, 2023
I believe Gorbachev once noted how the Soviet system had moved West, when talking of the EU.
It seems a system that suits many in our political establishment.
Far too many in the general public have no idea of what they have actually lost in terms of open democracy. This also suits many in the political establishment, who along with their little helpers in the mainstream media have them convinced the sky is falling in on them.
August 3, 2023
Prior to creation of the EU Parliament the EU was basically a Committee-run Dictatorship.
Now it resembles the Supreme Soviet; a chimera of democracy. You cannot have a democracy when there isn’t a recognisable Demos, which there isn’t. In practice, EU law is created by appointed Officials to suit the two most powerful countries – France and Germany – and is then imposed on the nations which make up the bloc.
This is the EU’s decision-making process.
https://european-union.europa.eu/institutions-law-budget/law/how-eu-policy-decided_en#:~:text=Parliament%20can%20also%20block%20the,try%20to%20find%20a%20solution.
August 3, 2023
The EU made an expensive strait jacket for Europeans to wear. Their uncomfortable citizens have the dilemma of either remaining restricted or coping with a rip off.
August 3, 2023
August 3, 2023
OK, but this is all behind us now. So I am not sure what is the purpose of the article.
August 3, 2023
Meanwhile, a new book outlines the difficulties in setting up the Brexit party. Apparently hobbled by the Establishment at every stage.
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1798021/brexit-party-formation-nigel-farage-banks
This is something that can and should be addressed within the U.K. Coutts was only the tip of the iceberg. I note Howard Davies has still not gone.
August 3, 2023
The organ grinder always survives, often moving on like Phillip Hammond to bigger interference rolls.
August 3, 2023
Mark B
Since ‘Covid’ it has become obvious that much legislation in the Western world has originated in the WEF. Previously conspiracy theory, now fact. Was it always the case that this was the mythical fax machine?
August 3, 2023
The Lazy Socialist WEF disciples seem to believe in a higher order of indoctrination than that given to them by the people they represent.
August 3, 2023
The EU is governed by experts who do not need the support or the comments from ignorant people who do not understand their subject like the experts. Hence the secrecy.
This attitude is wrong for two reasons.
The first is that it allows mistakes to become law. I am a Catholic, so I am against gay relationships in the sexual sense. But I go along with the law of the land because that is, I am told, what everyone else would like. The EU has made some terrible blunders like the BSE catastrophe, or dithering over covid.
The second is that government depends on virtu – Macchiavelli’s word. The population can be and ought to be moral, trustworthy, hard working and honest. This means that you can depend on them. Trust is so important in government.
August 3, 2023
John,
I like to read your very early morning thought pieces in bed at 5 or 6m each morning. I have an in-depth response to you today.
My short answers are that I agree with your underlying statements that in the EU things are conducted in secret for the most part away from publicly elected legislators, in the UK parliament has the opportunity to get involved. All your statements about the technocracy of European legal drafting system are true and yet the same pit falls come to us. We live in a perpetual state of medial or climate emergency or war situation with the middle-east, Russia or somewhere. The moral absolutism that the government must take full control of every aspect of people’s lives to achieve some religious sounding imperative and a bunch of EXPERTS step forwards to produce rules, regulations that strip us of freedoms and liberties. We are becoming less free, less wealthy and sicker society because the government and big business control every aspect of our lives including I might say the thought processes of those in parliament and regulators unwittingly doing their bidding. MPs and others should scrutinise the urgency of the latest emergency, scrutinize whether the underlying issue is as presented and whether the powers and solutions proposed are for the good of the people. I asset that for the most part these days each step of this process is failed by those who should push back and scrutinize them.
My longer (first answer at 6am)
In both the EU and GB systems if you are interested and sufficiently well versed you can go and download draft bills and regulations and write to those involved in the process to try to help improve it. But a lot of things are going wrong in our legal drafting system as well. Most people don’t know it is layered with primary legislation, secondary regulation and then often in areas there are codes of practice or there are other lower levels of laws and regulation such as bylaws etc. Many of the things being legislated and regulated on these days are highly moral and complex. The notion that human industry is sending the climate out of kilter, that parliament must be the enforcer of change and that all British Subjects must endure hardship to achieve a noble climate outcome for the distant future is something for example that parliament and all the layers of government and civic society are supposed to be behind, whatever the cost. However how much scrutiny was given to the bills before parliament, I recall only commentators in the Lords actually criticized the fundamental principles and suspect science driving the legislation and called out the lack of scrutiny over the engineering practicality, as well as economic, social and environmental cost of all the changes away from a hydrocarbon fuelled economy into the unknown and not-yet-invented.
I like your optimism for the British system of legal drafting, scrutiny and approval. But in the complex age we live in I do not share your optimism in the ability of parliament to scrutinize and correct bad law or bundles of laws based on bad positions. I believe most MPs involved in the primary legislative process, most civil servants’ involved in secondary regulation drafting and most civil servants in regulatory bodies or judges and lawyers work diligently to see that the primary and subsequent secondary regulation and codes of practice are carried out and enforced as intended. But the pace at which things are done these days, the complexity of issues and the ease with which a few powerful and well placed persons, wrong information, bad corrupted, biased or distorted application of information provision, legislative process or application of pressure via media nudging to application of government whips can result in some very harmful, retrograde steps.
Having been a scientist ( studier of nature of natural systems of weather and climate, and phenomena of electricity) an engineer (designer of power control systems, markets designer for the purpose of delivering cost effective provision of reliable energy, and regulation drafter with the European Commission on Energy for the same purpose) my driving ethos was always does this improve the lives of people, does it help people in my country where I live, does it work with the fundamental economic, engineering and scientific bodies of knowledge and does it deliver a fair outcome under the eyes of God? In my time drafting the 3rd energy package which most people will not have heard of but which my ‘secrete committee’ of experts spent nearly 5 years working on its drafting and because I chose to see the good and bad fruits of my work , I spent another 5 years with the electricity and industry, UK gov, regulators, generators and other stakeholders working out firstly how to mesh it with UK regulation here and then build the industry processes, rules and IT systems that actually control activities on the grid and govern the market offers, transactions and settlement of contracts.
The GB system is currently just as opaque, ideologically possessed by people urging centralisation of power for ideological reasons and to tackle the permanent states of emergency in health, climate or any other excuse that can be pushed through the media nudge units. Dangerous ideas and centralised autocratic government control of people’s lives are being proposed in health, climate mitigation (=>energy, transport, heat, food-production, manufacturing etc), the right to have physical money or a bank account etc. and parliament puts all those primary instruments in place with not enough scepticism, scrutiny or push back. The media no longer scrutinizes or reports on things and there is little parliamentary or public debate. Take the current Energy Bill which has some very scary articles giving the secretary of state the authority to issue dictat or by fiat when specific hydrocarbons are to be banned in a region or nationally (e.g. CH4 natural gas for boilers, burning wood or coal; or the production, refining, transportation and sale of petrol and diesel as well as lots of guff around smart grids, the ESO’s role etc) and the department (Dept for Net Zero and Energy Security) will duly enforce the first and endanger the second part of its name whilst continually pushing up costs. But where is the push back at the crap pseudo-science of climate change, the absence of reason in forcing the abandonment of systems that work and have lifted us from poverty to prosperity since the industrial revolution for very inadequate, complex, costly and ineffective new technologies and systems of energy that won’t meet the country’s needs. If you are wondering which articles in the energy bill my eye jumped to first in terms of government department over reach of power then look at 144, 153 where for example gas and solid fuel heating could be replaced by costly alternatives by order of the government. And modifications to laws on Petroleum refining and distribution can ban that too. Further articles 246 and 248 give undue authority to force ever more ridiculous and costly energy efficiency changes to heating systems, windows, doors, cavity insulation etc. on building owners of all types. More top down tyranny! Is parliament actually happy to give the government department the power to micromanage everyone’s lives, push up costs and hurt everyone so much?
We live in dangerous times and the MPs and Lords seem to be less inclined to push back on government and strip out unnecessary over reach in legislation and regulation these days. I would like to see a mass stripping out of a huge amount of it, whether it came from Europe, the UN treaties or wherever. Much of it is badly drafted law, giving too much power and control to the government on matters which should not be regulated and controlled.
It is not so much our system cannot work, it is that the people in the system have lost the vision of what they are there to do, and what type of scrutiny, scepticism and principles they should apply to drafting and discussions. If people believe that there is always a crisis to fix, that heavy handed regulation and control of people’s lives is right and that freedoms of citizens should be forgone and everyone told what to do by EXPERTS – “just follow THE SCIENCE” then we live in dangerous times. Please do question given moral imperatives as well as THE EXPERTS and make sure they are looking at the full consequences, using real understanding of the world and using real, trustworthy data and facts about the whole system impacted. Most of the time they are not!
David Bunney
August 3, 2023
Does the EU’s approach end up with laws where we can not deport people like our own heavily scrutinised immigration bills? Or do the laws work as intended?
August 3, 2023
Sir John, I would appreciate a post from you explaining how, in the face of our system of intense parliamentary scrutiny, something as sinister as the Nudge Unit came to be. In what ways are we being controlled subliminally right now? Project fear around Covid was bad enough to warrant termination of those activities in my opinion. These people are most definitely not democratic.
August 3, 2023
Yes the new system is so much better. The WEF and WHO simply send their orders directly to whatever puppet is in No.10 and they implement them. Saves that extra layer of bureaucracy in Brussels slowing down the process of ruin. And isn’t it wonderful all the other terrible things that might have happened (less regulation, lower taxation, control of borders, independent foreign policy) have all been avoided so brilliantly by our benificent government.
We are so lucky to have Klaus and his mates running our lives through such compliant toadies as our politicl class.
August 3, 2023
Your post makes it very clear to me why the great majority of our politicians, civil servants and industrial bureaucrats prefer the EU system: it is designed and operated to protect them from public scrutiny and accountability.
August 3, 2023
One of the worst anti-innovation measures is the imposition on small businesses to collect VAT when revenue exceeds £85,000. Together with impositions like ULEZ this is stopping many small businesses expanding, or making them cease trading altogether. Please continue to push the Govt to increase the VAT threshold ASAP.
August 3, 2023
Like the USSR the EUSSR will collapse.
August 3, 2023
We cannot justifiably compare UK making law for UK and the EU making law fof tte EU. The UK is one country and the EU is a club of 27 countries – very different things.
August 3, 2023
Accepting what you say, our system is democratic whereas the EU is bureaucratic, why oh why is there such reluctance to rid ourselves of residual EU law. It is not benign like the laws of golf, it is hampering the City our greatest source of income, it gives credence to the banking cancellation crisis, and much else.
One can only conclude that your conservative party like it because it does not displease the EU to retain it and provides a path of commonality for our return. The opposition like it in spades. Yet again you find yourself on an offshore political island, but fear not, half the electorate who voted Conservative and got consocialist are with you. Is that smoke on the horrizon, RMS Reform is inward bound.
August 3, 2023
Off topic, I read here:
https://www.politico.eu/article/rishi-india/
“Rishi Sunak could get mobbed (and bag a trade deal) when he heads to India”
So I check and read here:
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1046839/uk-india-free-trade-agreement-the-uks-strategic-approach.pdf
“DIT modelling suggests that an FTA could boost UK GDP by around £3.3 billion in 2035, up to around £6.2 billion in 2035 (in 2019 prices) depending on the depth of the negotiated outcome. This is equivalent to an increase in UK GDP of between 0.12% and 0.22%”
While for India, the increase in GDP would be between 0.07% and 0.16% in the long run.
The article reckons a post-Brexit trade deal would be the “biggest prize” of his visit, but once again we see that in reality a special trade deal wouldn’t add much to the economic welfare of either party.
August 3, 2023
It doesn’t stop them selling us a lot more than we sell them.
It isn’t stopping them from toppling London from its premier position as a financial centre.
August 3, 2023
A great summary of how the EU Commission and EUP was simply a means to create excessive legislation that nobody needed — Something even, that our UK government has been doing for the last few years.
Thinking about the structure of the EU, with its fake parliament that did very little to speak up for the people it represented, it was no wonder that it’s factory produced laws were so bad.
As mentioned the EUP is not a real parliament for it has no official opposition party, and very little in the way of any opposition. MEPs generally do as they are told, happy to pick up the large benefits they obtain, usually for doing little. The system is designed to corrupt. Parties are maintained along ideological lines. Recent legislation will make it impossible for new parties to be formed.
Mrs Thatcher was in favour of an EUP, but she would have been shocked at what was created – She wanted a European Parliament based on the UK model, (before it was corrupted), that would allow real discussion. The EU Commission should have been terminated, with real power resting with the EUP, but as they had the final say, the EU ended up with the diabolical system they now have, that served nobody but the multitude of EU elites and presidents.
August 3, 2023
We’re always’s hearing about legislaters making laws but never about removing them. I fear that all of this law making is slowly strangling us as a people. When we voted to leave the EU and take back control I presumed that a whole lot of old English law would be revised as well or repealed as being obsolete but nothing yet.
August 3, 2023
Bureaucrats writing the Laws, Rules and Regulations would possibly go wrong.
On the other hand a full UK Sovereign Parliament made up of democratically elected and accountable MP’s, that have been empowered and paid to be the UK Legislators that are for the most part in unison refusing to do so. Is that any different?
August 3, 2023
I see a great many similarities between your description of the lack of democracy in the EU and our own BoE, Quangos & Councils
August 3, 2023
Your notes on the EU would be uplifting and informative if we had truly left the EU instead of becoming their Colony. What we have in the UK is a bunch of WEF Socialist falsely running under the banner of being Conservative, when in reality we have a Socialist Dictatorship. All summed up as below…
From Allister Heath – in today’s Telegraph, not forgetting the comments
Britain is now an elite dictatorship where majority opinions are crushed
Start listening to the voters on cars, crime and wokery, or there’ll be an uprising even bigger than Brexit
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2023/08/02/britain-now-elite-dictatorship-majority-opinions-crushed/
August 3, 2023
Legislating in the EU say Germany seems to be more efficient than here in the UK. Take the Bibby Barge. Earlier, Shapps told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “It certainly won’t be a deathtrap. This actual ship was previously used by Germany to house migrants, there’s no reason why it wouldn’t be absolutely safe. Ships are used to transport people all the time and there’s no inherent reason why that [not being safe] would be the case.”
When it was used in Germany was it used to house 222 people or the proposed 550. If the lower number then put 222 people safely on that barge and forget the unsafe numbers. Then work out how to recreate the sleeping pods planned for the nightingale (where did all those pods go). Then for goodness sake process people quicker and send failures home.
August 3, 2023
“The EU system as so different, restricting public discussion and scrutiny. The main debates over the draft laws took place in secret.”
The EU’s authoritarian rule has survived as a result of rising living standards brought about by cheap energy, industrialisation and technological advances. Plus having the necessary funds to (spend Ed)whenever necessary etc ed.
However, the communists have now taken over the institutions and media and are intending to stay in perpetual power through the impoverishment of the EU using the completely false narrative that the “oceans are boiling” (Al Gore) and “the era of global boiling has arrived” (UN Secretary General) as an excuse for the economy destroying Net Zero Strategy.
They haven’t grasped, as has done President Xi of China, that perpetual power requires perpetual rises in living standards, which is why when President Biden’s Climate Envoy, John Kerry, recently spent 3 days in Beijing to persuade President Xi to join the Net Zero club he was told to get lost.