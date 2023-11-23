Autumn Statement

Glad to see the government now start to cut taxes and set out their intent to bring them down more. I am also pleased that they wish to assist the self employed, the small businesses and the larger companies that can make major investments. As I have long argued you need tax cuts for growth and you need more capacity to make things and provide services at home. The balance of trade deficit remains too large and supply shortages help fuel the inflation Bank policy unleashed.
I raised the questions again with the Chancellor about the need to change IR 35 and raise the VAT threshold for small business. He responded more favourably to a question about reinstating VAT free shopping for foreign visitors now we are losing business to Milan and Paris from our imposition of it.
I am writing today in the Telegraph about the wildly swinging forecasts of the OBR. They have changed the forecast for GDP by 3% between March and October portraying now an economy that had grown and was above pre pandemic levels instead of an economy that was performing badly and had fallen in output. The OBR had to make major revisions to its March forecasts of migration numbers, interest rates, inflation and the deficit.It had been too pessimistic about the deficit by £20bn so far this year. It had expected lower interest rates and lower inflation than we experienced.
These wrong and fluctuating forecasts make economic policy making difficult.The idea of headroom for tax cuts is based on wrong numbers. They never discuss headroom for spending rises where there have been many.
8 Comments
November 23, 2023
Too little to late. Bribing people with their own money especially now both inflation and higher interest rates (for borrowers) has eaten away a lot of their wealth. This can be seen by the near empty shops.
People are tired of this government and want change. They also want to take revenge due to the SCAMDEMIC. Many business went under and the harm caused in both health and the social fabric of this nation cannot be glossed over with a pathetic had back of what was once their own cash etc.
But I suppose it might just save your party from a near wipeout in 2024.
November 23, 2023
Fully agree, Mark! A government which claims to have bright new policies THIRTEEN years after they took office invites one respsonse and one response only – you’ve had your chance, we don’t believe a single thing you say
November 23, 2023
Income tax on inflation levelling pay rises will be greater than tax reductions on NI.
As most people won’t be getting these pay rises they will feel worse off at the next election.
So the budget is a massive fail politically.
November 23, 2023
No abolition of VAT on domestic fuel bills because this would expose the lie that we have left the EU. Northern Ireland in the single market so we can’t abolish VAT without Brussels permission.
November 23, 2023
Smoke and mirrors. Tax burdens remain at an historic high.
Whether it reduces the number of seats lost at the next election remains to be seen. I doubt it though.
November 23, 2023
I find it incomprehensible that Jeremy Hunt repeatedly referred to, and implicitly deferred to, the views of the OBR when his statement was entirely predicated on the OBR having got their forecasts badly wrong in March. And now despite their appalling track record we are supposed to believe their new forecasts.
November 23, 2023
Question… Why did Liz Truss’ budget cause the economy crash whereas, this budget has not caused the economy to crash? I ask because both budgets look very similar to me.
Reply The gilt market fell under Truss owing to the Bank deciding to sell £80 bn of bonds and put up rates. See my blogs which set it all out.
November 23, 2023
A terrible budget for SMEs. Nothing to help them on the low VAT rate or high corporation tax, just an added cost of the minimum wage going up. It seems the tory party is officially the party of large corporations and not the engine of the economy, the SMEs.