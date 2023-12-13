I did not support the Rwanda bill in the Commons . It is a flawed draft in need of substantial revision.
I did not vote against it because I agree with the aim of the policy to stop illegal migration into the UK. The Opposition parties who voted against the measure want more legal migration.
I have made various suggestions to Ministers over how they could reduce illegal migration more rapidly. I want them to make cutting legal migration their priority to make a bigger impact on the pressures affecting housing and our public services.
December 13, 2023
The Conservatives, as always, fiddling whilst Rome burns.
December 13, 2023
Have you ever stopped to considered that a few members of the cabinet actually want mass migration.
December 13, 2023
I always thought that Westminster was full of educated lawyer types but seems I’ve been mistaken, it’s full of people who don’t give a toss about the people who put them their to represent us, who’s needed is another Oliver Cromwell to rid us of the self serving MPs who sit in the House of Commons and people put in their places that truly represent the public , the sooner the better
December 13, 2023
Thank you, sir, for acting in the national interest. Watching angry Conservative backbenchers tear down yet another Conservative leader is just what we need. General Election now!
December 13, 2023
I think your judgement on both illegal and legal migration is about right. I would be very surprised if sufficient in your party came to the same conclusion. You will therefore arrive at the next general election carrying the current marked divisions, making hollow manifesto pledges that the electorate at large know to be meaningless and dishonest. I think it tactically erroneous for you to remain attached to such a bucket of worms.
Candidate selection and a passing relationship with the full meaning of Brexit will ensure that the conservative party in current form will endure a minor role after the next election.
December 13, 2023
You are barking up the wrong tree with this sudden focus on legal migration. People are ANNOYED by the insane numbers you allow in.
They are FURIOUS with the lack of action on ILLEGAL migration.
Under YOUR government, this is the ONLY country in the world where you can turn up illegally, be put up in a 4 star hotel, given food, pocket money and medical treatment and be free during the day to go out and work! How can you work without a NI number and paying tax. EASY in this country under YOUR government.
December 13, 2023
Good for you. This voter wants:
(1) A complete suppression of illegal migration routes.
(2) A significant reduction in the number of applicants being granted (rubber-stamped) asylum.
(3) The end to poulation growth in this country.
Those, Sir John, are the outcomes I want. Yesterday, we saw five distinct Conservaive parties offering the voters what they wanted. Telling, isn’t it?
December 13, 2023
Isn’t it time than the UK finally gets out of adolescence, gets a proper voting system allowing the ‘bastards’, ‘scorched’, ‘semi-arid’ and ‘wets’ their own parties and let the voters see exactly what they are voting for?
The UK has been the laughing stock of the ‘West’ for now seven years. Does anybody care?
December 13, 2023
Your party in government’s plan for dealing with illegal migrants is:- Keep taking them from a safe country (France), then propose to send them to a country that Supreme Court judges have called unsafe. Brilliant! It offers lots of well-paid work for m’learned friends, of course, so perhaps that’s the real aim of the Rwanda policy. The policy is certainly not a deterrent. As long as the migrants themselves don’t have to pay those lawyers, why should they be deterred?
December 13, 2023
Indeed, the bill is surely there merely to distract from the 1.3m legal immigration levels this Gov. are encouraging and waving through?
Tice just now in an X – UK economy falling, by 0.3% in Oct, more than expected. Flat over last 3 months.
Toxic Tories socialism:
💥 high taxes, high regs, mass immigration = low growth
Disastrous for UK; we are all poorer
How are Sunak’s other promises coming on? Stop the boats, growth, gov debt, NHS waiting lists… all heading the wrong way. Plus on inflation he caused it in the first place anyway with QE and lockdowns!
December 13, 2023
The usual arcane political language. By not voting against it, you and colleagues allowed it to go through so in effect an abstention is a vote for.
Yes we will get the BS about promises to look at suggestions but nothing will change and like sheep you will allow it to go through next time.
This vote was about the needs of the Tory party, internal divisions keeping a weak PM in office rather than the needs of the voters.
Another nail as if you need one.
December 13, 2023
It may be less expensive to pay the migrants not to come than pay Rwanda c £290m to take 100 of ours whilst potentially taking 100 or theirs in return.