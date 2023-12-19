The Bank of England faces new critics

I am no longer a lonely voice complaining about the failure of the Bank of England to keep inflation down, nor in arguing about excessive tightening by selling bonds at big losses when they have no need to do so.
The Lords Economic Affairs Committee recently produced a good report into the problems at the Bank of England. They concluded that
- Excess inflation in recent years was not just the result of external shocks from the Ukraine war. It reflected monetary policy errors and inadequate forecasting models.
- The Bank did not have diverse thought around the table and ignored excess money growth as a possible cause of inflation
- They want documents published about the state guarantees against Bank losses, and see this has brought into question the Bank’s independence
- The Bank’s remit including matters like climate change is too wide and should be more focused on inflation
- The Bank needs to be subject to tougher scrutiny which should be undertaken by Parliament to ensure it is properly challenged over its models, its recruitment, it analysis and its results.
Last weekend the Telegraph ran a very critical article about the Bank, expressing the fear that current policy will bring on a needless recession. David Smith in the Times, a usual supporter and reporter of the Treasury/Bank view was also more critical and concerned that policy in the UK was detaching from the worlds of the ECB and Fed, and was too tight.
It is time the Bank listened to these valid points. They should announce they are ending their bond sales into the markets, letting the bond portfolio reduce as the bonds reach maturity and repayment. They should observe the ECB is not selling any bonds into the market, and see that the Fed is now signalling lower interest rates to come in 2024. All 3 Central banks made the same mistakes with too much money and inflation in 2020-21. The Bank of England seems to be the one that makes the reverse error more severely by encouraging a recession.
19 Comments
December 19, 2023
Who choose Andrew Bailey as Governor when he failed at his previous post
.
December 19, 2023
Indeed Bob – as the saying goes “he had form”.
Incidentally, the Lords talk of a lack of a lack of diversity of thought in the BofE. Sir J goes on to say what the Fed and ECB have done differently. Copying them doesn’t display diverse thinking. Surely central banks should look for new ideas?
December 19, 2023
One Rishi Sunak Chancellor was it not? This when the BoE caused the high inflation with vast QU and thus the huge jump in interest rates (not Truss really but Sunak). The government BoE could (at that time) borrow ten year money at well under 2% (& even some mortgages rather a bargain so I did indeed fix much of my debt) but the BoE Treasury fools chose to borrow & much of it on rates linked to inflation (inflation they were causing). Hence vast government debt interest now. Inflation further pushed up by the insane net zero lunacy and market rigging in EVs, heat pumps, health care, HS2 and transport, universities, housing shortages… huge drop in house planning permissions I see too.
Starmer still think he can pay for all his mad plans with abolition or non dom status and VAT on private school fees. Please tell him neither will raise any net funds both will harm the economy hugely. For schools many will be pushed back into the state system cost government far more. He surely is not so thick is he so he must surely be lying?
December 19, 2023
Well done JR. Proof that it’s intellect and argument that has won out and not position. You were a lone boice whistling in the wind as many in this blog observed. But your tenacity and argument paid off. We san all learn a lesson from that.
Of course we all want those who can argue and reason to justify their ‘opinion’ to have power, but that is not how the globalist rules based west operates. That is what most comments on this blog rail against.
It would have been nice if the Bank of England could have been a world leader, applying the monetary lessons that we learned at such great cost, but instead it wanted to show that it was so strong, so powerful that it could drink poison and yet survive and thrive. This is apparently the twisted mindset of the cocaine addicts – proving that even thus handicapped, they are supreme.
Well so long as someone else is paying your debts and losses you can and do survive, and never learn.
Time to rejoin responsibility with the authority that these ‘leaders so enjoy. Dividing those two always creates irresponsibility and the destruction of the fittest on the alter of the unfit.
December 19, 2023
Lynn, doesn’t it occur to you that it is very convenient for the Conservatives, who have been in power now for over 13 years, to find anyone but themselves to blame for the state of the country? You wouldn’t want to be taken in, would you?
December 19, 2023
Let’s face it, the governor was a failure in his previous job and has around him other lefty incompetent academics who are as useless as the rest of the civil service. They are not independent but dependent on the taxpayer.
December 19, 2023
Wasn’t it the Chancellor Rishi Sunak who sometimes in the first quarter of 2021 increased the BoE remit to include plans for transitioning the UK to a zero carbon economy by 2050?
In which case shouldn’t the responsibility of the elected (HoC) and non-elected (HoL) representatives be engaged for having not foreseen the potential problems? Isn’t a December 2023 hindsight a wonderful loincloth to cover the inadequate scrutiny that happened thirty months ago?
December 19, 2023
This measure was in the then Chancellor’s March 2021 budget, Hefner. He was no doubt responding to lobbying pressure from the Net Zero Alliance, a group of financial firms created around this time and chaired by…. former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney.
December 19, 2023
We all know Bailey’s doing EU-Labour’s bidding and we all know why. Maybe Eurosceptic Tory MPs who know this to be true should say so in Parliament, on television and in the press and stop pissing around making non-committal inferences. Bailey’s hardly gonna ‘send the boys round’ to break kneecaps Godfather style
Labour’s aim is simple. It is take this country back into the EU, fact.
December 19, 2023
The high inflation with which the global economy is struggling was caused by the fossil fuel cartel quadrupling their prices. This country added £150bn to the national debt supporting households to pay their energy bills last winter by paying direct subsidies to the oil majors.
December 19, 2023
Off topic, that was a rather strange debate on the WHO treaty yesterday afternoon:
https://parliamentlive.tv/Event/Index/5e1f14d2-72b3-488f-a53c-fc94fee92dac
It harks back to the gross deceits practised by the government when we joined the EEC:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2023/12/18/the-western-rules-based-system/#comment-1425022
“Move along now, there’s nothing to see here.”
December 19, 2023
The hopeless Andrew Bailey, having failed through inaction at the FCA to prevent several financial scandals, was appointed to the BoE job by PM Boris Johnson and Chancellor Sajid Javid. So for Johnson’s supporters to moan about Bailey’s inaction inflation now is a bit rich.
December 19, 2023
Good piece – but I wonder what percentage of your colleagues would understand any of the points you make.
Allowing the Bank to get into the bond market and worrying about climate change were mistakes that should be rectified.
December 19, 2023
It appears that the BofE Quango, just like the WHO, is without proper scrutiny or accountability.
This whole situation reminds me of Lord Of The Flies. With Ralph (The Government) failing as a leader by being voted in based on their looks but failing to adapt to being manipulated by Jack. Jack (The Technocrats) want power at all costs, avoid responsibility and use fear to manipulate the small boys. Simon (John Redwood) plays the moral narrator who points out all the failings of the group dynamics.
December 19, 2023
Both the FCA and the Bank of England are blinkered by their drive for diversity and equality and net zero ahead of practicalities and economic certainties.
The man on the street can see what they monetary committee can not (including that not everyone is equal and a man can not be a woman).
December 19, 2023
It is a relief when you are no longer a voice in the wilderness.
So they’ve had their various committee meetings and reports are churned out and no doubt many bustling around thinking they’ve invented the wheel, but what now?
Things are in such an appalling state here my money is on the word ‘diverse’ in point 2 and ‘recruitment’ in point 5, as being a priority, but nothing to do with diversity of opinion and/or experience, though that in itself doesn’t always lead to cohesion and therefore efficiency.
December 19, 2023
Talking of quangos (and grifters) the sales of EV cars were predicted to be 67% of car sales by 2027. That figure has been revised down to 38%. Back in reality the number sold has fallen from 17% to 16%.
Just like a communist 5 year retail plan, nobody wants to buy the technocrats vision.
December 19, 2023
Well done for consistently highlighting the Bank of England’s mistaken policies and failures and it is certainly good news that others are now recognising that you were right.
It rather makes you wonder why the “genius” in No 10 who is the former Chancellor, and the current Chancellor (having completely failed to prepare the NHS to cope with what was basically a bad ‘flu year) didn’t also recognise the problem and do something about it.
Bailey and chums are a wrecking ball who are busily demolishing what’s left of our economy. Why are they still in post?
December 19, 2023
The BOE are merely a symptom of the general decline of all UK institutions through an excess of politics and incompetense. Nothing works.