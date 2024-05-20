Governments should keep our country’s protection constant, foreseeing and preparing for what can happen. The analysis itself is well-prepared yet reveals so many areas which have been lax and need urgent remedy to keep us safe.
@Bloke +1
I like the colour charts and the easy reading; formatting could be improved on the control boxes on the side merging. Otherwise, I enjoyed reading your shared information this way.
Comprehensive and sensible.
The thing that is missing is diplomacy and willingness to actually look at the reasons for wars.
The USA has for decades assumed the role of Earth’s policeman, while at the same time not only looking after its own interests but allowing certain elements to grow rich in the process. They have interfered in countries affairs, all too often, deposing elected leaders and imposing others.
All of this is done to enrich a small American elite.
The war machines demand that there are wars, and that profits some, at the expense of lives. Without this pressure from the weapon makers wars would not erupt so easily, but that is only a part of the problem.
How many terrorist organisations has the USA funded, armed or created? Sometime they were meant to aid peace, but all too often they turned against the West because they could see that conflicts are often created by those seeking influence and rewards.
Before we prepare for WW3 we should really look at what is going on in our world and why it is prone to hostilities and trouble spots breaking out.
It seems there are far too many reasons to fight and not enough to pursue a peaceful coexistence.
‘it is prone to hostilities and trouble spots’.
Starting with living standards envy, avarice, density of population seeks bigger territory, religious intolerance, and of course insane leaders chasing personal glory at any cost!
And absolutely nothing has been learned by this and previous governments about preparation for war
Offshoring industry in the name of net zero, providing China with technology to use against us and in the case of the EU expanding to include much of the old Soviet Union who don’t understand democracy
As I said in the previous post, Holland making screeching U turn on Net Zero because the voters can see the blind alley it’s leading us down.
+1
@Ian wragg +1
Who invented Net-Zero, oh yes, the enemies of the UK, those that want to be its masters. Who invented the Net-Zero laws that do not exist in 189 out of the 195 Countries of the World – this Conservative Government!. That means more than 95% of the Worlds Population is not being punished, not having their future robbed.
Not much to disagree with Sir John but quite a lot that should worry us all.
Now tell us why this Government is often acting counter to these basic security concerns, most particularly in energy, manufacturing and food production. Why have they allowed key defense/strategic businesses to be acquired and plundered? Royal Mail is the latest example of this nonsense. Does anyone think the French or Germans would allow this predator to sieze a key national service?
I’,m sorry Sir John, even faced with likely annihilation at the next election (and with immigration high on the list of voter issues) you still have Cabinet Ministers resisting sensible changes to Overseas Student visas. Our Universities used to be pinnacles of learning and now they are simply factories churning out worthless degrees – often in exchange for free entry to this country. The economy might be turning but (frankly) this seems to be in spite of Mr Hunt, not because of him. If you were not my local MP, the Conservative Party would not be getting my vote this year I’m afraid.
@IanT +1
There is a war being fought against the People of this Country and it is this Conservative Government that is fighting it.
They are not a UK Government, they are not a Conservative Government, their actions show them to be agents of the foreign powers that want to put everyone of us down.
Now they want the turkeys to vote for Christmas
“A mix of technologies to store wind and solar power”. Plenty of ways to do this but very few are cost effective and much energy is wasted in the process. Perhaps the best is to use the unwanted electricity to charge EV cars. Not that EV cars make much sense anyway. Or better still only generate when needed and store as gas, oil, coal. Solar is very problematic in the UK as you get it in summer in the middle of the day when not really wanted so storage rarely practical or cost effective. Battery depreciation and capital costs
“Control of energy is crucial” indeed cheap reliable & on demand energy is vital for everything defence, jobs, health, the economy… so ditch the insanity of net zero now.
@Lifelogic +1
Agree 100% but nobody in government will take a blind bit of notice until it’s too late, then the cry will go up “all hands to the pump” as they always do. I really feel for my children and grandchildren’s future.
Joan Sawyers +1 – but the means and resources will be off-shored and in the hands of our enemies
Lessons from the World Wars also include the vital advantage of a united, committed home front.
Good luck wth conscripting and training Generation Z or anyone whose arrival is more recent than a generation or two ago.
Let us face the truth that between all out nuclear war or some localized police action undertaken by present forces we have no real capability and no capacity, not least in terms of popular will, to fight for much more than a week at best.
Also, let a new realism see us relinquish our UN Security Council seat so we do not have to involve ourselves in all the events with which that council has to contend, maintaining military capabilities to help preserve internatioal peace and security.
I am not unmindful of MacMillan’s words, uttered with the full vulgarity of the upper class, that possession of nuclear weapons buys us a seat at the top table. In leaving the top table we should still keep the nuclear weapons so we can barge our way back as needs must.
@formula57 – In a similar vein, who’s ‘top table?’ that is Mickey Mouse talk from an inadequate leadership. It has no bearing on anything. All our Politico’s seem to fall into the trap of looking to polish their own personal self-esteem while neglecting those that really did empower and actually pay them.
To me, trusting the people, letting them drive the economy, create the wealth that has deserted or been forced out in recent years is the most important bit of our defence, our resilience, therefore our security. Money tends to be the fundamental element that allows us all to respond to situations as they are presented. This Conservative Government seems hell bent on ensuring that not only can’t the Country respond but neither can the individual. They have a phobia on tax and control, then demonstrate that they cant ‘manage’ anything
“All wars are started by angry old men, but they are fought by young men who die for reasons that are beyond them. In the end, the same old men sit around tables and the war ends. Nothing is achieved. Nothing is gained. New faces move into old castles, and the sons of the dead build families ready to feed new battleground graveyards.”
— David Gemmell
The U.K. needs to stop being such a flipping basket case.
Stop poking noses into our affairs and stop with the mind manipulation.
We are never going to want even more newcomers and even those protesting in favour of some sort of Middle Eastern “Exodus” ( wrong folk…similar situation ) will soon get fed up with it and understand how they have been fooled!
I have absolutely no interest in any of it.
Very nice graphics, and some extremely important points re self-sufficiency if we are to maintain any kind of warlike posture in the world. Excellent work, whoever put this together. You yourself, Sir John?
Reply
Yes I did that!
Fine presentation. Logical, efficient and well-structured. Much clearer to receive and easier to communicate than what would otherwise occupy lengthy paragraphs of text.
Very good graphic Sir John.
However, I venture to suggest that there is one section missing which needs to be urgently addressed: a willingness to fight.
Patriotism has been sneered at for several decades now; our history, culture and “values” have all been trashed. Why should the despised white working class fight at the behest of an arrogant Establishment which makes it very clear it despises them and has actively destroyed their communities and life chances with mass immigration?
And I very much doubt that many of the recent arrivals or their children (ie the last 20 years) would be willing to fight for the UK – and particularly not if it was against a Muslim country.
It’s no wonder the Armed Services find it extremely difficult to recruit.
Peter de la Billière made it all the way to General without ever having a staff review in the army, because he HR records were stamped “officer in combat unable to attend staff review” every single year of his career. That the UK has an appetite for fighting like that, where individuals are able to spend decade after decade constantly in combat is ridiculous.
We should be a lot more like Switzerland. And we should be protecting the home territory a lot more, and worrying about the rest of the world far less.
Sir John
All very good, but to keep repeating the problem – we need a strong resilient economy to create the wealth to support what we need to do to keep the UK safe and secure. To that end we need a Government preferably a real Conservative Government that will simply ‘Manage!’, spending for – ‘well the hell of it’ isn’t managing, controlling expenditure is managing. Just creating more and more, higher and higher taxes isn’t managing that is just ineptitude. Causing growth in the economy by good management causes more taxes to be available, the current wave of punishment does not, it cause more legitimate avoidance.
The high spend, high tax Socialist doctrine as practised, is not management that is the Blair/Brown continuation of tearing up society.
Trusting the People, listening, hearing and working with them is good management, – attacking, fighting and punishing is just weak inept bullies that are clueless and this Conservative Government has that attitude in bucket loads.
Sir John
Cyber & Intelligence. This Conservative Government exposes the UK to the threat. It is so concerned with its own ability to monitor the nation – fear of the People, that is removes basic security we need on the Internet.
As such the UK’s foes have easy unrestricted access to the UK’s Internet whether it is with criminal intent for money or manipulation of those that are on the drug of social media.
Un-restricted amounts of data are removed from the UK every second of the day. The UKs’ authorities have no idea where it goes or who it is sold too, that don’t even ask for copies of what is being taken. What the authorities do, do is spy and monitor the UK Citizen on fishing trips on a just in case something comes up situation – there is no legal over-site or just cause presented.
Sir John
As you say, energy is vital to the safety and security of the Country. Without it, not are we plunged into darkness our ability to respond to even the basic threat is removed.
So much of today’s energy supply is in the hands and at the whims of Foreign Governments. That is at the UK’s end a government that has neglected its first job, keeping us safe and secure.
No economy, no energy, equals no ability to respond. A lot of us coming to the view is that is the intention and aim of the Conservative Government – they certainly do not demonstrate anything different.
Fingers crossed and living in hope that someone will come to our aid is a luxury that isn’t there in practice. If a friend is fighting a similar battle, what spare capacity do they have to come to our aid? Then why should they when we have brought this situation on ourselves.
Well put together, simple and easy to understand, but it does not mention the very important aspect of human nature.
Conscription will not be as easy as in the past, as far too many people do not have this Counties old DNA, Patriotism, or interest at heart any more, many may even try to leave, rather than fight.
As usual it will be the private companies that will need to produce all of the equipment and arms with which to fight, and we do not have the massive amount of industry (or semi skilled and skilled labour) as in past decades to switch rapidly to arms production.
If anything has been learnt in Ukraine, it is that cheap drones are far more readily manufactured and replaced than expensive aircraft, which take years to develop and produce.
Lessons never learn’t from history, hence why politicians have hollowed out our armed forces.
Why not keep out of wars caused by the United States: why do we have to join in every time? In what way is Ukraine a candidate when a) is involved in a war in which its borders are disputed and b) it is a gangster state run by ‘oligarchs’ c) Should the US win, they will steal all its agricultural land. Application is not the same as qualification.
No mention of our fish which are currently being stolen by the EU whilst the Department of Useless Arts Graduates fret about the water temperatures caused by the Global Warming Hoax.
Excellent graphics and content highlighting so many issues and much food for thought.
Am decidedly stating the obvious by saying good governance policies have been lacking for many a year.
Hence the lack of self-sufficiency on so many fronts. Key areas being safety & security of the population & country’s borders, self-sufficiency in food production, housing, health care, education, and all attendant basic services required to run the country properly.
I read a report (2015?) which estimated England alone was overpopulated by 19 million people in the event of a world event requiring her to be self-sufficient in food supplies. Much of it due to uncontrolled immigration which has persisted since the ’90s.
I don’t know what gave rise to the decline in standards of good governance, but more importantly has this issue been recognised and if so is it being addressed on a national scale, Sir John?
Finally, with reference to the headline of this blog, there have simply been too many (in my view unnecessary) wars/serious conflicts in my lifetime. The most peaceful time in our world that I remember was during President Trump’s term in office – a fact which shows peace is possible. Peace ensures countries and their people can thrive and prosper. I trust we’ve learnt the lessons to achieve a lasting peaceful cycle in our world.
Reply The government is now taking action to cut legal migration.
To sum up this discussion – “Lord Cameron has admitted European Union border guards would have the power to bar British citizens from Gibraltar under a new post-Brexit treaty, reports Chief Political Correspondent Nick Gutteridge.”
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *
Website
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
Notify me of new posts by email.
Δ
32 Comments
May 20, 2024
Governments should keep our country’s protection constant, foreseeing and preparing for what can happen. The analysis itself is well-prepared yet reveals so many areas which have been lax and need urgent remedy to keep us safe.
May 20, 2024
@Bloke +1
May 20, 2024
I like the colour charts and the easy reading; formatting could be improved on the control boxes on the side merging. Otherwise, I enjoyed reading your shared information this way.
May 20, 2024
Comprehensive and sensible.
The thing that is missing is diplomacy and willingness to actually look at the reasons for wars.
The USA has for decades assumed the role of Earth’s policeman, while at the same time not only looking after its own interests but allowing certain elements to grow rich in the process. They have interfered in countries affairs, all too often, deposing elected leaders and imposing others.
All of this is done to enrich a small American elite.
The war machines demand that there are wars, and that profits some, at the expense of lives. Without this pressure from the weapon makers wars would not erupt so easily, but that is only a part of the problem.
How many terrorist organisations has the USA funded, armed or created? Sometime they were meant to aid peace, but all too often they turned against the West because they could see that conflicts are often created by those seeking influence and rewards.
Before we prepare for WW3 we should really look at what is going on in our world and why it is prone to hostilities and trouble spots breaking out.
It seems there are far too many reasons to fight and not enough to pursue a peaceful coexistence.
May 20, 2024
‘it is prone to hostilities and trouble spots’.
Starting with living standards envy, avarice, density of population seeks bigger territory, religious intolerance, and of course insane leaders chasing personal glory at any cost!
May 20, 2024
And absolutely nothing has been learned by this and previous governments about preparation for war
Offshoring industry in the name of net zero, providing China with technology to use against us and in the case of the EU expanding to include much of the old Soviet Union who don’t understand democracy
As I said in the previous post, Holland making screeching U turn on Net Zero because the voters can see the blind alley it’s leading us down.
May 20, 2024
+1
May 20, 2024
@Ian wragg +1
Who invented Net-Zero, oh yes, the enemies of the UK, those that want to be its masters. Who invented the Net-Zero laws that do not exist in 189 out of the 195 Countries of the World – this Conservative Government!. That means more than 95% of the Worlds Population is not being punished, not having their future robbed.
May 20, 2024
Not much to disagree with Sir John but quite a lot that should worry us all.
Now tell us why this Government is often acting counter to these basic security concerns, most particularly in energy, manufacturing and food production. Why have they allowed key defense/strategic businesses to be acquired and plundered? Royal Mail is the latest example of this nonsense. Does anyone think the French or Germans would allow this predator to sieze a key national service?
I’,m sorry Sir John, even faced with likely annihilation at the next election (and with immigration high on the list of voter issues) you still have Cabinet Ministers resisting sensible changes to Overseas Student visas. Our Universities used to be pinnacles of learning and now they are simply factories churning out worthless degrees – often in exchange for free entry to this country. The economy might be turning but (frankly) this seems to be in spite of Mr Hunt, not because of him. If you were not my local MP, the Conservative Party would not be getting my vote this year I’m afraid.
May 20, 2024
@IanT +1
There is a war being fought against the People of this Country and it is this Conservative Government that is fighting it.
They are not a UK Government, they are not a Conservative Government, their actions show them to be agents of the foreign powers that want to put everyone of us down.
Now they want the turkeys to vote for Christmas
May 20, 2024
“A mix of technologies to store wind and solar power”. Plenty of ways to do this but very few are cost effective and much energy is wasted in the process. Perhaps the best is to use the unwanted electricity to charge EV cars. Not that EV cars make much sense anyway. Or better still only generate when needed and store as gas, oil, coal. Solar is very problematic in the UK as you get it in summer in the middle of the day when not really wanted so storage rarely practical or cost effective. Battery depreciation and capital costs
“Control of energy is crucial” indeed cheap reliable & on demand energy is vital for everything defence, jobs, health, the economy… so ditch the insanity of net zero now.
May 20, 2024
@Lifelogic +1
May 20, 2024
Agree 100% but nobody in government will take a blind bit of notice until it’s too late, then the cry will go up “all hands to the pump” as they always do. I really feel for my children and grandchildren’s future.
May 20, 2024
Joan Sawyers +1 – but the means and resources will be off-shored and in the hands of our enemies
May 20, 2024
Lessons from the World Wars also include the vital advantage of a united, committed home front.
Good luck wth conscripting and training Generation Z or anyone whose arrival is more recent than a generation or two ago.
Let us face the truth that between all out nuclear war or some localized police action undertaken by present forces we have no real capability and no capacity, not least in terms of popular will, to fight for much more than a week at best.
May 20, 2024
Also, let a new realism see us relinquish our UN Security Council seat so we do not have to involve ourselves in all the events with which that council has to contend, maintaining military capabilities to help preserve internatioal peace and security.
May 20, 2024
I am not unmindful of MacMillan’s words, uttered with the full vulgarity of the upper class, that possession of nuclear weapons buys us a seat at the top table. In leaving the top table we should still keep the nuclear weapons so we can barge our way back as needs must.
May 20, 2024
@formula57 – In a similar vein, who’s ‘top table?’ that is Mickey Mouse talk from an inadequate leadership. It has no bearing on anything. All our Politico’s seem to fall into the trap of looking to polish their own personal self-esteem while neglecting those that really did empower and actually pay them.
To me, trusting the people, letting them drive the economy, create the wealth that has deserted or been forced out in recent years is the most important bit of our defence, our resilience, therefore our security. Money tends to be the fundamental element that allows us all to respond to situations as they are presented. This Conservative Government seems hell bent on ensuring that not only can’t the Country respond but neither can the individual. They have a phobia on tax and control, then demonstrate that they cant ‘manage’ anything
May 20, 2024
“All wars are started by angry old men, but they are fought by young men who die for reasons that are beyond them. In the end, the same old men sit around tables and the war ends. Nothing is achieved. Nothing is gained. New faces move into old castles, and the sons of the dead build families ready to feed new battleground graveyards.”
— David Gemmell
May 20, 2024
The U.K. needs to stop being such a flipping basket case.
Stop poking noses into our affairs and stop with the mind manipulation.
We are never going to want even more newcomers and even those protesting in favour of some sort of Middle Eastern “Exodus” ( wrong folk…similar situation ) will soon get fed up with it and understand how they have been fooled!
I have absolutely no interest in any of it.
May 20, 2024
Very nice graphics, and some extremely important points re self-sufficiency if we are to maintain any kind of warlike posture in the world. Excellent work, whoever put this together. You yourself, Sir John?
Reply
Yes I did that!
May 20, 2024
Fine presentation. Logical, efficient and well-structured. Much clearer to receive and easier to communicate than what would otherwise occupy lengthy paragraphs of text.
May 20, 2024
Very good graphic Sir John.
However, I venture to suggest that there is one section missing which needs to be urgently addressed: a willingness to fight.
Patriotism has been sneered at for several decades now; our history, culture and “values” have all been trashed. Why should the despised white working class fight at the behest of an arrogant Establishment which makes it very clear it despises them and has actively destroyed their communities and life chances with mass immigration?
And I very much doubt that many of the recent arrivals or their children (ie the last 20 years) would be willing to fight for the UK – and particularly not if it was against a Muslim country.
It’s no wonder the Armed Services find it extremely difficult to recruit.
May 20, 2024
Peter de la Billière made it all the way to General without ever having a staff review in the army, because he HR records were stamped “officer in combat unable to attend staff review” every single year of his career. That the UK has an appetite for fighting like that, where individuals are able to spend decade after decade constantly in combat is ridiculous.
We should be a lot more like Switzerland. And we should be protecting the home territory a lot more, and worrying about the rest of the world far less.
May 20, 2024
Sir John
All very good, but to keep repeating the problem – we need a strong resilient economy to create the wealth to support what we need to do to keep the UK safe and secure. To that end we need a Government preferably a real Conservative Government that will simply ‘Manage!’, spending for – ‘well the hell of it’ isn’t managing, controlling expenditure is managing. Just creating more and more, higher and higher taxes isn’t managing that is just ineptitude. Causing growth in the economy by good management causes more taxes to be available, the current wave of punishment does not, it cause more legitimate avoidance.
The high spend, high tax Socialist doctrine as practised, is not management that is the Blair/Brown continuation of tearing up society.
Trusting the People, listening, hearing and working with them is good management, – attacking, fighting and punishing is just weak inept bullies that are clueless and this Conservative Government has that attitude in bucket loads.
May 20, 2024
Sir John
Cyber & Intelligence. This Conservative Government exposes the UK to the threat. It is so concerned with its own ability to monitor the nation – fear of the People, that is removes basic security we need on the Internet.
As such the UK’s foes have easy unrestricted access to the UK’s Internet whether it is with criminal intent for money or manipulation of those that are on the drug of social media.
Un-restricted amounts of data are removed from the UK every second of the day. The UKs’ authorities have no idea where it goes or who it is sold too, that don’t even ask for copies of what is being taken. What the authorities do, do is spy and monitor the UK Citizen on fishing trips on a just in case something comes up situation – there is no legal over-site or just cause presented.
May 20, 2024
Sir John
As you say, energy is vital to the safety and security of the Country. Without it, not are we plunged into darkness our ability to respond to even the basic threat is removed.
So much of today’s energy supply is in the hands and at the whims of Foreign Governments. That is at the UK’s end a government that has neglected its first job, keeping us safe and secure.
No economy, no energy, equals no ability to respond. A lot of us coming to the view is that is the intention and aim of the Conservative Government – they certainly do not demonstrate anything different.
May 20, 2024
Fingers crossed and living in hope that someone will come to our aid is a luxury that isn’t there in practice. If a friend is fighting a similar battle, what spare capacity do they have to come to our aid? Then why should they when we have brought this situation on ourselves.
May 20, 2024
Well put together, simple and easy to understand, but it does not mention the very important aspect of human nature.
Conscription will not be as easy as in the past, as far too many people do not have this Counties old DNA, Patriotism, or interest at heart any more, many may even try to leave, rather than fight.
As usual it will be the private companies that will need to produce all of the equipment and arms with which to fight, and we do not have the massive amount of industry (or semi skilled and skilled labour) as in past decades to switch rapidly to arms production.
If anything has been learnt in Ukraine, it is that cheap drones are far more readily manufactured and replaced than expensive aircraft, which take years to develop and produce.
Lessons never learn’t from history, hence why politicians have hollowed out our armed forces.
May 20, 2024
Why not keep out of wars caused by the United States: why do we have to join in every time? In what way is Ukraine a candidate when a) is involved in a war in which its borders are disputed and b) it is a gangster state run by ‘oligarchs’ c) Should the US win, they will steal all its agricultural land. Application is not the same as qualification.
No mention of our fish which are currently being stolen by the EU whilst the Department of Useless Arts Graduates fret about the water temperatures caused by the Global Warming Hoax.
May 20, 2024
Excellent graphics and content highlighting so many issues and much food for thought.
Am decidedly stating the obvious by saying good governance policies have been lacking for many a year.
Hence the lack of self-sufficiency on so many fronts. Key areas being safety & security of the population & country’s borders, self-sufficiency in food production, housing, health care, education, and all attendant basic services required to run the country properly.
I read a report (2015?) which estimated England alone was overpopulated by 19 million people in the event of a world event requiring her to be self-sufficient in food supplies. Much of it due to uncontrolled immigration which has persisted since the ’90s.
I don’t know what gave rise to the decline in standards of good governance, but more importantly has this issue been recognised and if so is it being addressed on a national scale, Sir John?
Finally, with reference to the headline of this blog, there have simply been too many (in my view unnecessary) wars/serious conflicts in my lifetime. The most peaceful time in our world that I remember was during President Trump’s term in office – a fact which shows peace is possible. Peace ensures countries and their people can thrive and prosper. I trust we’ve learnt the lessons to achieve a lasting peaceful cycle in our world.
Reply The government is now taking action to cut legal migration.
May 20, 2024
To sum up this discussion – “Lord Cameron has admitted European Union border guards would have the power to bar British citizens from Gibraltar under a new post-Brexit treaty, reports Chief Political Correspondent Nick Gutteridge.”