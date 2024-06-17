There is some good Brexit news

We are just past the half way point in this election. The two main parties, Labour and Conservative have both seen at times modest declines in polling support as they have unveiled their plans. The average poll rating is now 22% for the Conservatives and 42% for Labour. Some polls have put Labour below 40% and Conservative below 20%.
The polls usually exclude the large numbers of Don’t Knows and Won’t says. The polls will be right if they stay at home or vote in the same proportions as those who have said what they will do. If there is a disproportionately large number of former Conservatives amongst that group then they could decide in the end to vote Conservative because they do not want a Labour government, changing the outlook. Some could decide to vote Reform, helping confirm the poll predictions for Labour to do well.
Higher taxes, high migration levels, a failure to use Brexit freedoms sufficiently, an acceptance of bad Treasury and Bank economic policy would all get worse under Labour.It would be a perverse outcome if former Conservative voters ended up voting or not voting in a way which gave Labour a large majority with under 40 % of the vote. Usually a party needs around 43% to secure a decent majority. Only if the Opposition is badly split do you get big majorities at lower levels of vote. Most of of those undecided or angry voters do not want a Labour government. The more we hear and see the Labour Opposition the clearer it becomes they will not tackle the tax, growth, and migration issues successfully.
The Conservatives need to explain some of things that have gone right. Brexit has protected us from a big or any share of the 800 billion Euros of new debt the EU is borrowing, We have quite enough debt of our own without needing loads more from the EU. At last after too dear a transition we are now saving billions a year on contributions to the EU and have increased NHS spending by far more than the promise on the bus. Our trade with the EU has expanded since we left against so many gloomy forecasts, Trade with the rest of the world has expanded even faster as we have expanded old trade agreements and added new ones thanks to Brexit freedom.
Educational standards have risen well in England with big improvements in reading and maths. This augurs well for more young people to better paid jobs. Unemployment has come well down since 2010.
Good morning.
I do not believe that MASS IMMIGRATION levels will be that much different between the LibLabCON. If anything, under Labour it might actually be lower as they clearly see that the levels imposed by the Tories are having a clear destabilizing effect on the country with the population beginning to push back.
With hopefully a more right wing EU we will also see a tougher stance on illegal immigration which, hopefully, may reduce those coming here.
BREXIT has been an absolute failure. Not the concept itself, I would still vote to LEAVE, but the implementation. This is because the LibLabCON did not want to LEAVE the EU. For this betrayal the voters have become sceptical that any party will deliver on anything, especially the Conservatives as they have been in office (not power) for the last 14 years.
I think it is time for change. But that change will, alas, not come in the form I would like. I see the devolved nations getting more powers and more money whilst England slowly sinks into the abyss.
And finally. One always got a sense of expectation when a GE was held. This one, to me at least, has turned into a damp squib. Must be something to do with those running the show.
I think there will be a lot of abstentions. No branch of the Westminster Uni-Party deserves a vote. They have all failed and betrayed the country.
After 14 years of so-called Conservative Government we have £3 trillion debt; collapsing public services; inadequate infrastructure; uncontrolled mass immigration; a refusal to defend our borders from criminals; 9.2 million aged between 16 and 64 not working; and every institution has been captured by “woke” left-wing activists who have been given free rein to impose cultural Marxism on us.
The Covid Tyranny wrecked the economy and millions of lives. The Net Zero lunacy has destroyed our energy security, traditional manufacturing and has given us the most expensive energy in the western industrialised nations. Inflation was caused by these policies and the Government meekly went along with the Bank of England’s policy to smother the economy and for taxpayers to under-write £billions of debt (capitalise the profits and socialise the costs …. again).
Bragging about slightly improved education standards, when you’ve just wrecked the education of an entire generation, isn’t very tactful Sir John. And we Brexit-supporters all know that the Government has stitched us up with a Brino and has refused to take advantage of the limited freedoms we gained from “officially leaving” the EU. Sunak told us that “we don’t compete with friends.”
We’ve been repeatedly told things would get worse under Labour over the last few elections, but they all became progressively worse under Conservatives!!!
The last time I had someone to vote for was back in the days of Cameron.
I trusted him when he talked of telling the truth, such as ‘multi-culture isn’t working’ and the ‘tens of 1000’s’ not hundreds of 1000’s’ on the immigration issue.
I believed there’d be a bonfire of the quango’s too.
Fooled me once.
From Cameron onward all we’ve seen is as an escalation of immigration, chipping away at our culture, our freedom of speech and under Johnson literally our freedom of movement. Patel virtually handed a blank cheque to Indian immigration, and removed the Resident Labour Market Test.
May signed the UN Migration Compact.
They as good as ‘took the knee’ to BLM with all their diversity, equality nonsense, if not physically in front of the cameras.
More laws issued instead of using the ones we have.
Failed to instruct the Civil Service that they serve the Ministers and the public.
I could go on, but for me a vote for Conservative is a vote for Labour.