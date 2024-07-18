The need to reform economic targets to get faster growth

I have written to the Chancellor wishing her success in getting the U.K. economy to grow at the fastest pace of the G7 economies. As she says if we achieve that we can afford better public services and infrastructure. We should also boost the after tax incomes of the many and help business grow profitably.
The task is difficult but not impossible. The U.K. along with the other large European economies in the G7 have fallen way behind the USA in GDP per head, with a much slower growth rate this century. The US has raced ahead on the back of nurturing seven world beating digital giants, going for cheap fossil fuel energy produced domestically which it is also now exporting to Europe, and demonstrating leadership in many areas from pharmaceuticals to defence equipment. The U.K. has higher GDP per head than the EU, and has done relatively better at pharmaceuticals and digital technology than the continent.
I suggest the government look again at the control framework for the U.K. The US has twin targets of 2% inflation and growth in jobs and activity. The U.K. government could regard the 2% inflation target as binding on itself as well as the Bank, as government decisions on pricing public services and managed prices have a direct impact on inflation outturns. It could then complement that with a growth target. 2% would be an attainable improvement on the past. Maybe they would need to adopt 2.5% to give us a good chance of outgrowing the US in the years ahead from the lower base.
Of course government should consider OBR forecasts of debt and deficit, as both need to come down as a percentage of GDP. Relying on their fifth year forecast is not such a good idea, as it is impossible to forecast accurately. If the OBR is too pessimistic it limits unduly choices to pay for a growth strategy.
12 Comments
July 18, 2024
Good morning.
The government seems to be pursuing opposing policies. On the one hand it wants growth, and then on the other it wants to make energy expensive which both affects growth and inflation.
The USA can achieve its targets for the reasons our kind host has given. It has a strong tech’ base and cheaper energy to support many of its industries and workforce. It is also a far larger economy built on the ‘American Dream’. That being people are admired and respected for going from nothing to something, whilst here in the UK and the continent there is nothing but envy for those that make wealth and the desire to pick their pockets.
I am hearing that the new Chancellor may well revisit an idea first mooted by Alexander Johnson. Apparently there is a great store of wealth in the pension industry (its investments) that can be tapped into. I am a bit sketchy on the details but expect another government prepared to steal other peoples tomorrows for their today’s.
July 18, 2024
She is toying with the idea of “raiding pension pots” if taken before age 75.
£££2bn needed apparently
Or something along the lines of whipping what you’ve saved for retirement.
(I tried to understand it in a panic last night having seen headlines)
How nice!
July 18, 2024
Indeed the dire Gordon Brown already destroyed private pensions when he was chancellor and sold the counties gold at the bottom of the market. Doubtless this dire Sunak continuation but even worse government will have a second bite. Why invest for a pension if the government will steal it before you draw it?
A Kings speech full of mad, anti-growth policies. Best to leave the country or live on benefits, battering and cash in hand it seems or off crime? That is what many will conclude.
July 18, 2024
Come on John, let’s be serious. The OBR is today a political organisation. Its output is politically motivated which explains why its output is always wrong and designed with one intent, to undermine Brexit and prepare for our eventual reentry back into the EU.
This month Reeves will legislate to strengthen the grip of the OBR for reasons she’d rather not publicly state though she will talk the usual manure infested verbiage about accountability and fiscal stability.
In effect the OBR will in future have the power to veto any Chancellor’s plans it finds ideologically and political inconvenient ie anyone other than Labour and a pro-EU Chancellor
Why John even endorses the OBR is beyond me when one considers how it conspired with the economic establishment to bring down Truss who I believe sidelined the OBR when Kwarteng delivered his budget plans. The EU don’t like income tax cuts, preferring income tax equalisation
The OBR should be abolished and its employees packed off to do something useful like stacking shelves at Tesco or cleaning up duck faeces in the local park
Reply I have been a leading critic of the OBR. Most MPs regard it as untouchable. I deal with the world as it is. You can imagine a totally different world and get angry.
July 18, 2024
I agree. Blair’s mission was to hobble any future Conservative Government from being able to implement policies which the Left didn’t endorse.
Starmer is going to continue with that mission and make it impossible ….. without that Government first having to implement a Great Repeal Bill.
July 18, 2024
Talk of the government going after pension fund cash to fund its own projects is dangerous. If it happened, by legislative/regulatory action, it would indeed be theft. In those circumstances I would hope that pensioners and their trustees would use every tool available to oppose such theft of their savings by the government. As it is, I suspect a substantial part of such investments is already invested in gilts to meet liabilities as they fall due. I have read that UK equities represent a relatively small share of their portfolios because the returns are so poor.
July 18, 2024
DA.
Even a Labour Government are unlikely to actually steal your pension or pension fund, as that would be too obvious, but perhaps be prepared for taxation on any sort of withdrawal, (present tax free lump sum) possible inheritance tax inclusion, loss of any other sort of tax breaks, and perhaps more complicated rules.
This Government needs lots of money for its big Government plans, so raiding the little people for funds is on the cards, simply by extending the taxation system into areas which have so far remain untouched.
Once again the strivers and workers of this Country will pay for everything.
July 18, 2024
Interesting to see Liz Truss’s response to the OBR’s character assassination of Truss this week. The OBR set up by little Georgie boy is now openly and unashamedly biased.
More interesting is Truss’s reference to Trump this week as ‘President Trump’. The ex-PM of the UK appears convinced that the last POTUS election may not be as secure as some believe. (Liz Truss@trussliz.
Jul 15. Great to be at @RNC.in Milwaukee seeing President Trump get nominated. The leadership the West needs.’)
‘unuff from me and apologies for hogging the board
July 18, 2024
You sound optimistic today. It is a collection of ifs, but I do not see it enduring five years in Labour’s hands, and carrying the nation with it.
Under pining everything is the cost of energy which in the UK is three times that of the USA. The millipede is down from Ararat with his tablet of stone and is now praying at the altar of nett zero. The nett effect is to scorn our energy independence and subject us to the instability of World prices, increased CO2 in getting it to us, and intermittent delivery from wind and solar, that of necessity has to be backed by fossil fuel sources. The millipede is intent on giving us a sea anchor to Reeve’s aspirations for a growth economy. This is the bergshrundt into which Labour’s plans will fall. A view of their King’s speach suggests it is not the only cravasse they have created for themselves, so I do not share your limited optimism.
Their rush to the bossum of mother EU’s dried up offerings, their fantasy offerings on immigration, their less than adequate housing solutions, et al, add to a rapid deterioration in their relationship with the meager 35% of the electorate who voted for them. It is that 35% who will most feel the effect of failure in the above areas. Hence my verdict that they are on very thin ice.
July 18, 2024
Who wants growth?
Why is it imperative?
Why can’t people just live lives?
After all, politicians do …and we are the collateral damage of their ego-driven existences.
July 18, 2024
Your optimism in writing to Rachel Reeves is admirable, but at the heart of this government there is I believe a fundamental insecurity and fear of accountability. This is reflected in the elevation of the OBR, and the creation of new quangos deemed responsible for meeting new targets – all to ‘protect’ newly appointed Ministers who are devoid of relevant experience for their roles. Take Tulip Siddiq – to say the least it’s difficult to see anything in her CV which supports her appointment as City Minister. Her exclusively public sector and party political background make it unlikely she’ll advocate less regulation to bolster the City of London, to put it mildly. People in the commercial world wishing to change career invariably have to lower their sights in terms of salary and status in order to do so. Lack of relevant experience is deemed a virtue by this PM it seems.
It’s only a matter of time before ‘events’ reveal the vacuum in expertise within this government.
July 18, 2024
Reeves is listening to the IMF/WEF/Treasury and OBR ….. all singing from the same left-wing, Globalist hymn sheet. She’s not listening to you Sir John and I expect your letter has already gone into the spherical file in the corner.
The only growth Labour is going to generate is growth in bureaucrats; regulations; micro-managing our lives; the number of foreigners sponging off of British taxpayers; the destruction of our environment; and growth in the taxes to pay for it all.
And – as Starmer recognised yesterday – that will lead to a growth in “populism” because Labour only got 20% of the available votes and has no real mandate for anything he does. We’re told to “be patient” as he and the rest of the lefty Establishment systematically destroy what’s left of our country.
Our patience ran out on 4 July.