How do we get faster growth?

The government’s aim of getting the UK economy to grow faster than the rest of the G7 is both ambitious and achievable. I will explore in this and later pieces what it will require to bring about. We will need to look at dear energy, difficulties in affording your own home, the disastrous boom bust policy of the Bank of England, the wish to deindustrialise to hit net zero quicker, the public sector productivity collapse and others.
The task is to match or exceed the US rate of growth which has been considerably faster than the UK and the EU this century. The superior US growth rate has greatly benefitted from the supercharged growth of its leading large companies in technology.The UK needs to ask why it has been left behind in the digital revolution, along with the rest of Europe.
The US has nurtured a number of crucial technology companies. Their system of spin out from universities, their tolerance of small business, their venture capital and private equity markets have provided plenty of finance and back up to new idea have all helped. Their wish to run successes and grow them from billion dollar companies to trillion dollar companies has also been crucial, where in the UK a successful entrepreneur may sell out early when he or she has made enough money to cover the needs of the rest of their lives. Government has helped in keeping regulation proportionate and in setting lower tax rates.
The Republic of Ireland has shown how a European country can greatly benefit from US success. By setting its own corporation tax rate at a low level to act as a magnet to the large US digital companies, who have set up and channelled much of their European business through Ireland. If the UK set its own corporation tax rate at the Irish level it would attract much more of this US investment, given the talent pools and other advantages of the UK
The UK has allowed semiconductor investment to be mainly elsewhere, and allowed bidders to buy up any promising UK company in the area. The government needs to have a targeted strategy to bring more microprocessor manufacture to the UK, just as President Biden has done in the USA through his Chips Act. The UK has plenty of data centre demand for sophisticated chips and needs general microprocessors in a range of items from defence to consumer electronics.
The UK has been too ready to follow the prescriptive regulatory approach of the EU to this important cutting edge sector, leading to tensions with the main US players and diverting innovation and investment away from such heavily regulated area. Most of the crimes we want to avoid through technology from theft and fraud to grooming and planning crimes are already serious criminal offences that can be detected and prosecuted in the usual way. There does not have to be a new range of regulatory and legal offences that overlap or duplicate with the underlying crimes people can use technology to assist.
The UK needs to improve the range of tax incentives for start ups, and create a much more welcoming environment for home grown and US tec businesses.
So Liz Truss was right in the end. I wonder how well the BoE will take the news that the Labour Party wish to pursue a ‘Right Wing’ economic policy ?
Perhaps the Labour party might gently change clothes with the old Conservative (policies)! It has been evident that the Conservatives of recent years had begun taking fashionable attire from Labour and others.
Until we leave the EU properly and stop mirroring their rules we are destined to become an economic backwater.
Milipede will ensure that the government fails to create growth as he carpets the country in stupid windmills and solar panels.
Until we have cheap reliable energy growth will be an illusion.
Any fool chancellor can get GDP growth, just print, borrow and spend more money! What is needed is PRIVATE SECTOR growth (without inflation), but with Labour I expect we’ll see public sector spending and enlargement. Watch the the ratio of Public/Private share of GDP. National GDP is crude and manipulated measure. Tories knew that.
The rest of Sir J.’s ideas are sound, but not in keeping with socialism, so expect Sunak and PCP to sit quiet.
To accelerate growth, cutting the nation’s fossil fuel-inflated energy bill would be a good place to start
Contrary to the claim in the media and repeated yesterday by the Shadow Energy Minister, Sir Kier Starmer has NOT reneged on the Labour promise to reduce the nation’s energy bills by £300
Yesterday Starmer confirmed that he stands by the figure from Labour’s manifesto:-
“Yes I do – I stand by everything in my manifesto and one of the things I made clear in the election campaign is because I wouldn’t make a single promise or commitment that I didn’t think we could deliver in government and that’s why we carefully costed and funded everything”
One observes that the right-wing media is miffed at the failure of it’s “project fear” election campaign – but for many who expect to be truthfully informed by the media, blatantly telling porkies may be a good reason to finally cancel the subscription
Reply So how will bills be cut by £300? We need more back up gas fired capacity the more renewables on the system. They are having to offer higher power prices to attract more wind investment. They do not include the cost of the back up. One day this week with low summer demand renewables managed just 3% of our electricity. How do we keep the lights on in your renewable dreamworld?
@Sir John – reply
Good morning. Mrs Gold is busy writing a short piece on the need for balance between energy security and fossil fuel generation and renewables during the transition. The real issue is how to get the renewable electricity from where it is generated to where it is needed. I acknowlege that the grid needs additional “inertia” generation capacity
The Grid can cope admirably with that 3%. Just when will we be able to stop buying 20% of our needs via Interconnectors?
When there is no renewable energy to transfer how do you suggest we keep the lights on
EG on a windless, frosty winters night.
Deluded doesn’t even begin to cover it.
Solar is particularly bad in the UK as we really do not need much electricity in summer in the middle of the day. We need it mainly for the cold winter short days and long nights and it cannot be stored cost effectively. Electricity is best stored as a pile of Coal or Natural Gas.
That covers it all Ian, what a stupid legacy we are going to leave future generations!
Green Loons!
Well getting “renewable” electricity from where it is to where it is needed is very expensive indeed often more expensive that it is worth! Far more expensive than connection up one large coal, gas or nuclear power station as so many locations often remote and at sea. Plus as renewables only give about 20% output so you need a 100% output link but 80% of its capacity is wasted on average!
How do we get faster growth? Easy cheap reliable on demand energy, fire the 50% of the state sector that does little of value or often does positive damage (release them to get productive jobs), cut taxes, relax planning, have a bonfire of red tape, abandon net zero, take only highly skilled high quality immigration and only at sensible levels. Get real and fair competition in energy, housing, education, healthcare.
Take real advantage of Brexit. Stop the wars on motorists, car users, the productive…
So almost the complete reverse of the Cameron, May, Boris, Sunak, Starmer agendas then.
Good to see the tins of soup on painting people have been convicted. But why on earth has it taken two years for such an open and shut case? An earlier conviction would surely have deterred many other similar crimes!
People seems concerned about these new EU demanded tethered bottle tops. A bit irritating I agree but just use an old bottle and refill it saving nearly all the plastic needed – let’s have more public water fountains please as we used to have. Public dust bins and public loos rather useful too. Again we used to have these. Ever more taxes and ever fewer decent public services!
SG : “The real issue is how to get the renewable electricity from where it is generated to where it is needed.”
This only improves energy supply when the wind is blowing. When the wind isn’t blowing, which happens often and with chaotic intermittency, not only just over the whole of the UK but also over the whole of Northern Europe, improved distribution will not solve the lack of supply. As I write the UK’s 30 GW of installed wind power is providing just 3.5 GW, 12% of demand.
According to the Daily Mail, Starmer said Labour would ‘tackle the root causes of the cost of living crisis and help families save up to £300 off their energy bills’. And the Environment Secretary (Steve Reed), said the plans would ‘cut bills by an average of £300 a year every year’ – note the introduction of the word “average”.
BTW transferring the £300 to other costs doesn’t count as a reduction.
Conveniently, this £300 goal was not in the manifesto and Milliband is already refusing to guarantee reductions over this next year and saying things will take a long time.
Sounds like a “£300 on the side of a banana” fiasco is looming.
The easy way for Labour to honour its promise to cut bills by £300 is to remove the current surcharges from electricity bills and add them to gas, which will, from their point of view, encourage people to switch from gas to electricity. It is complete fantasy to believe overall bills will come down whilst Miliband continues in his delusions to promote Net Zero.
They live in cloud Cookoo land, It is noticeable that non of those pushing the nonsense have a technical background or even a minimum of intelligence!
If we all switch to heat-pumps and EV vehicles. The peak winter demand in the very cold periods may well be as high as 10 times current average demand. So to go to net zero you may need a grid of well over 10 times capacity (as with renewables grid capacity often cannot be fully used) then you will need nearly 100% gas or coal back up for when there is no sun or wind – and these would have to be carbon capture which wastes much of the energy so perhaps 140% in fact. Then about 80% of this generating and grid capacity will be wasted for most of the year.
The proposal is absurd, vastly expensive, impractical and gives zero in fact negative benefit anyway. A bit more CO2 is a net good the World is in a dearth of CO2 in historical terms.
Starmer and Milliband – assuming they do actually understand the economics of renewables – are ‘lying’ in the proper sense of that word. Ie They are saying things which they must know to be untrue. It is obvious that backup is needed for wind and solar and obvious also that any proper assessment of the cost of renewables would include this. Prof Dieter Helm, a noted expert in the field, makes this point – as Peter Lilley reminds us today. But Labour choose not to include this cost, so bogus numbers can be circulated from official sources and credulous supporters can parrot them. This is a much more serious lie than for example whether or not there was a cake in a meeting during lockdown.
SG : “Contrary to the claim in the media and repeated yesterday by the Shadow Energy Minister, Sir Kier Starmer has NOT reneged on the Labour promise to reduce the nation’s energy bills by £300.”
This will be quite easy as the Government has full control over energy prices and renewable subsidies can be transferred to general taxation via GB Energy. Note also that politicians often confuse “energy” with “electricity” and one way to reduce electricity bills is to increase the prices on gas as suggested in Chris Skidmore’s Mission Zero (P78/79) and in the 2024 NGESO FES (P74).
Everything you highlight is possible, we could create a Singapore of Europe. We have the human elements for innovation. The basis of US success is the developement and commercialisation of many UK and European creations. The jet engine, the computer, the human genome, and the world wide webb.
The failure of the UK to take advantage of it’s creativty is to a large extent political. The vast swathe of UK politicians lack the technical expertise or the commercial acumen to even understand what they are dealing with. They are backed by a civil service that is equally bereft. Irrespective of party, politicians have aims that are largely fed by spending money rather than creating wealth.
Take seed corn, if it is not nurtured and developed, but derives annually from the bulk crop, it will deteriorate and become more vulnerable as years pass. That is the essence of the way political UK treats enterprise and innovation. Put another way, we over milk the cow while starving it of good grass.
I contend that whatever your political beliefs, communism to capitalism, they can only succeed long term if backed by a thriving unhindered economy.
You SJR have been at the coalface of both industry, banking and politics, and give every indication of understanding the problem. Equally the leadership of Reform have been there too. This is why I find intelligent logic in most of which they espouse. I hope that similarly minded elements of what is left of the conservative party will see sense in joining them. They would only be following their electoral support in the country.
For what you want and the country at large needs we require a gigantic reset of politics in the UK. Currently it is not fit as a marketable product so needs changing while staying within the parameters of an expanding democracy. Like the NHS it is good in essence, but there are proven better ways of doing it. For it and business success, politics, UK style, is the roadblock.
@ agricola “The failure of the UK to take advantage of it’s creativty is to a large extent political. “ – and to an even larger extent cultural, meaning obtaining the desired change will be all the more difficult.
We have very few leading business figures of a standing that means they are household names, contrasting to the United States, and when we do identify them they go uncelebrated typically, in further contrast. Enterprise is not lauded in our culture and so it is denied some of the boost it enjoys in America.
Moreover, as Sir John states “in the UK a successful entrepreneur may sell out early when he or she has made enough money to cover the needs of the rest of their lives”, contrasting to American entrepreneurs who short of billionaire status are denied a feeling of having made it.
I agree with your points on the semiconductor sector, we need foundries but also a critical mass of the full stack including education, design and applications. Engagement and support of other technology and engineering fields and industries also have to become a focus if any growth is to succeed and be sustainable. Revitalise the aerospace industries perhaps – space, satellites and autonomous systems/robotics.
Whichever industries and commerce are revitalised this can only be sustainable if ownership, control and employment stays in this country. This will require significant commitment and investment, public and private.
The attitudes of complacency, arrogance and “managed decline” that are obvious at all levels that pervades central and government have no place in a country that aspires to succeed.
Question – How could UK industries be encouraged to invest in technologies, especially in light of the disparities in labour costs in competing nations.
We know the answer to this question.
Note this fact. Microsoft started with an initial capital investment of no more than less $10k. Today it’s worth around $3.1tr. Amazon was set up with around the same investment of $10k from a garage. Today, Amazon is worth around $2tr. Google, initial investment of around $100k. Today, Google is worth around $1.9tr. That’s $4.7tr of market value from a capital start up across all three companies of less than $120k. The UK GDP is around $3.5tr.
Note another fact. Political leaders and bureaucrats are responsible for the destruction of huge amounts of economic value. It is the private sector that keeps our nation afloat not these political and bureaucratic halfwits who purport to act on our behalf but in fact destroy everything they touch.
Miliband. The man is a buffoon and now he’s in charge of a budget that is beyond eye watering. Give me strength. These dickheads are elected into power to destroy a nation. I am convinced that the IQ of your average voter is less than a peanut
As an aside. Religious sectarianism will destroy our country. Blame politicians for turning a blind eye and bureaucrats for aiding and abetting it.
I would liken the ability of the average voter to a dementia sufferer. What happened yesterday is forgotten as if it never occurred. Often memories from the long past will be strikingly clear. The old politics of parent’s opinions and Party lies are vivid. Fast forward many decades – Conservative for the comfortably off, Labour for the downtrodden workers. Not too difficult to hoodwink briefly for the cross on the paper.
July 26, 2024
The Tory party is a twitching corpse that is yet to realise it’s been executed.
It was up to its neck in the ruination of our country. Once our economy collapses we may see a good many lose their pensions (or at least any practical value in them.)
One can but hope.
Things are so bad that forfeiture of pensions would seem a reasonable demand from Tory voters.
Look no further than Ed Miliband’s article in yesterday’s Guardian to see how lacking in understanding he and his boss are of how real economic growth is achieved. If it hadn’t been written by a Minister of State, with such serious and disastrous implications, it would be truly laughable.
July 26, 2024
Miliband is a terrible appointment by Starmer and he will pay a big political price for it when the rolling blackouts start. I can only assume he’s made this blunder because as is common with the vast majority of our politicians neither of them has the slightest knowledge or education in science and engineering and so they have to rely on self-interested lobbyists for their “facts”. It was the same with Covid – I bet the inquiry doesn’t identify the scientific illiteracy of the Government members as a problem because of course the QCs running the inquiry are similarly afflicted.
Maybe instead if churning out what America do well, you conveniently miss out government pump priming trillions by running a massive deficit, (bidens green policies?) you should move above the what and investigate the why.
America massive resources, young country, a population of immigrants driven by both economic need and opportunity, culturally in terms of enterprise and attitude to risk as opposite to the majority in the U.K as different chalk and cheese.
Politicians in the UK have created and expanded the safety net of welfare and we have the NHS. Americans have had to be more self sufficient and if you drill down to the person in the street they are individually less risk averse.
In my Business Angel phase I could dine out on conversations wishing that raising risk capital was as easy as in the US.
To bring this closer to home, look at different communities and their achievements or otherwise. Chinese, Indian, Polish, more recently Nepalese stand out as considerably more successful than others, all having the sane environment when they arrived.
Why because they are culturally more entrepreneurial. They support each other and are hungry for education and are prepared to work hard.
Yes HMG could do more but until people like you are more prepared to stress the need for individual responsibility nothing will change. How many economically inactive (low output) people has your government allowed/supported.
Millions. Precisely!
Reply I do not have a government. I was kept out of the last one who usually ignored my main economic advice.
I agree with a lot of what you say. I spend a couple of months in the US every year and it is a very different beast from the UK. Their debt is nearly $35 trillion, and food prices, homelessness and crime are very high. They have less of a nanny and welfare state. The similarities regarding different cultures are striking with those of European, Chinese and Indian descent outperforming others. I put this down to family values and treating women as equals. The UK is following a dangerous path with the cultures it is allowing into our country; many have no respect for our values and will follow religious sectarian extremism.
The banking system is also very different with many small local banks supporting local businesses. This is set to change as the big banks swallow up the little banks and force them out of business. There have been 569 USA bank failures so far this century (sic Forbes). The current economic climate is very different from the times when the big USA companies were established.
A focus on policies that create wealth, instead of policies that create indolence is a good place to begin reinvigoration of UK economic growth.
Perhaps also look at the level of public sector workforce numbers and asking if the balance between those numbers are the actual tax payers, i.e. the private sector, are in the right place?
The Romans did not invent technology or mechanisation because they had plenty of cheap labour in the form of slaves to do all the work. There is a lesson there I think.
Profit stimulates growth.
Profit = Revenue – Costs
Revenue increases with demand
Cost increases due to tax and interest
Risk is the ratio of Revenue to Cost.
The UK has been too ready to follow the prescriptive regulatory approach of the EU to this important cutting edge sector, leading to tensions with the main US players and diverting innovation and investment away from such heavily regulated area. Most of the crimes we want to avoid through technology from theft and fraud to grooming and planning crimes are already serious criminal offences that can be detected and prosecuted in the usual way.
Government interference in our lives through a desire to legislate about the minutiae of life is overwhelming. It will only get worse under Labour who have not encountered an issue that cannot be solved by more government.
There are plenty of laws on the statute books use them or lose them but don’t give us more. Perhaps start by reducing the tax code instead of increasing it.
NS,
Yes we have far too many laws and too many laws for things that are already a criminal offence.
Take Mr Starmer’s announcement yesterday to make spiking a specific offence… It’s been an offence since 1861.
Yes. Ireland has actually thrived in the Semiconductor and Medtech sectors without the strong universities and weight of people that we have here. So we have a relatively easier job to do.
-identify key areas of competence already in the UK. Aerospace, aeronautics, pharma, nuclear, AI, 3D printing would be a good start.
-reduce corporation tax to encourage inward real investment in real trading businesses rather than in buying up London property
-gear up universities to supply graduates in these areas and close down noddy courses
-use the existing Advanced Manufacturing centres in Rugby, Sheffield etc. to bridge universities with industry.
-free up commercial space at reasonable rates-the US and Chinese don’t pay London/Oxford prices as start-ups. Even Ireland is half ours. Free up employment red tape up to 50 people. Stop business rates.
-BES schemes instead of the rather feeble SEIS EIS to get cash into start-ups
All the stuff the Tories did in the 80s but haven’t done since.
Not quite old Labour though, is it?
Plus the other juicy incentive is 50% plant & equipment grants which Irish employ. A Eur 300K machine or 3 are way out of reach when you’re starting out but critical to growth. Bridge the gap by planting such in Unis and AMCs and almost giving away machine time to startups.
July 26, 2024
Sir John, you omit to mention a major reason why the USA has been able to achieve strong economic growth over recent years. US firms enjoy much lower energy costs. Successive British government policies of making consumers pay for huge subsidies to ‘renewable’ energy sources have made this country less competitive. China also has low energy costs as it has ample coal-fired power stations and hydroelectric power to supply its industry’s needs.
I think you needed to suggest a way this country could have access to cheaper, reliable energy which would not require massive subsidies. That way, we could achieve economic growth without needing to outcompete other economies which already possess technological advantages we are unlikely to equal.
And in other news, a report into the Care Quality Commission started by the previous government shows how utterly unfit it is putting umpteen lives at stake.
The previous head resigned just before the election after six years. Who was responsible (Minister?) for his performance management over that period and how widespread is such appalling management across the public/health sector?
I suggest any discussion about growth should get our house in order, more efficiency should equal less tax etc.
Faster growth will not occur unless policies on taxation, savings and investment are conducive towards it. It is obvious from an examination of the LSE’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM), the place for listed start ups, that it is in decline. This is evident from its overall valuation, down c20% from its post COVID peak and the flow of funds out of the market, measured in tens of billions. It is also evident in the poor returns earned by many companies. The situation will get even worse when Labour imposes yet higher taxes on wealth and savings as widely forecast. Add to that the higher energy costs caused by the net zero addiction it is easy to understand why so many businesses and CEOs are cashing out while they can.
Since the Not-a-Conservative-Party refused to LEAVE the EU we are still attached to, and significantly controlled by, the sclerotic, under-performing and increasingly dis-united EU …. because “we don’t compete with friends.”
Labour intends to weaken the Brexit terms still further and is focusing on policy areas which will cost a fortune and will not deliver growth. They are in full-on “Soviet Tractor Production” mode and are increasing the number of unaccountable Apparatchiks needed to monitor it.
Since it appears to be Official Establishment policy that “we don’t compete with friends” and we allow the EU to dictate how our economy is allowed to function and how we govern the country the chances of achieving the highest growth in the G7 won’t be possible. Unless, of course, they continue to import millions of “new British” to massage GDP.
It is trite to say that mass immigration, high tax and big spend increase GDP but do little to increase wealth but it is still surprisingly necessary to say it because so few politicians understand it.
GB Energy is trumpeted as an “engine for growth”.
Labour is btw usually tax and spend and leaves a God Almighty economic mess behind.
Capitalistic growth is not in its dna…it is more about command and control, tax and spend.
Good old GB Energy will fund things that the City and Wall Street have deemed uneconomic and unprofitable
So where’s the growth? In the pockets of recipients of subsidies for windmills?
Accounting smoke and mirrors.
It will give us crony capitalism, waste, corruption and rip off intermittent energy.
July 26, 2024
The world is using more coal than ever before.
The use of fossil fuels in the world is expanding.
Is that growth?
The antis should all go and protest elsewhere! ( Where they love lovely coal, both home mined and imported)
Their immediate demise will not be a pleasant experience!!
Our stupid tokenism is nothing but gross self indulgence.
For the economy to grow people need to up their purchasing of imported consumer goods.
All made with cheap ( lovely coal) energy.
This country is a Potemkin village.
Fake, fake ,fake.
Our low carbon economy is one great fat illusion!!
Yes, and there are some enabling steps like planning reform that are needed to support this. The question is whether the necessary steps are more likely to be taken under a Conservative or Labour government ? Absolutely all the evidence suggests that it is the latter – after the brief reign of Liz Truss, Sunak and the One Nation bunch made sure all of her growth proposals were reversed – massive rise in corporation tax, junking of planning reforms etc. etc. Labour may well fail but at least they are nominally in favour of growth not opposed to it.
The government wants growth.
Small businesses could grow, except the government wants to intimidate them with bureaucracy and legislation because all employers are as evil as Ernst Blofeld.
Businesses could employ more people, except the government wants to tax employment like it’s some kind of social evil that needs to be eradicated.
UK business could be globally competitive, except the government delights in high cost of living, particularly by permitting wealthy people and businesses, some from overseas tax havens, to speculate on UK residential property.
UK business could invest, except the government wants to tax away the money UK businesses need for that purpose.
UK business needs low energy costs, except the government wants to make it expensive with environmental charges.
The government may want growth, but its behaviour is for the opposite.
EU regulations are, apparently, so offputting that Intel are building a new manufacturing plant in Germany (they looked at the UK and decided “no”), are creating a new R&D site in France, and are setting up a new assembly/test facility in Poland.
Sir John
You pose a question that its answers have numerous nuances some of which are contradictory.
The starting place needs to be Government and the State ‘butting out’ of enterprises as they have a record of failure on, i.e. anything productive that is hands on day-to-day, should have Government Fail labelled at the outset. Government creates a framework for other but should never be involved in the doing.
Great British Energy, does it remind anyone of anything? British Leyland, British Steel, Coal mining – all Labour Party success stories. The you get the Conservatives with ‘One Web’ and so on. All now defunct not because of the market but because of centralized one size fits all control and ego destroyed them.
In terms of why does the US do it better? Central Government is facilitating not controlling. The US incentivized the economy it doesn’t export it. The US IRA act offered funds for home-based industry to move forward, the main premise was that the money went around, circulated and trickled down with in its own economy, then came back in taxes.
In the UK the Conservative Government went in the opposite direction they exported the economy of the UK as such they exported its taxes. Just in the last couple of years they exported billions of our taxpayer’s money to India and China with free-bee handouts, the money leaves the country never to return – result loss of jobs and facilities no longer needed.
Then you add in the Conservative Stupid NetZero Laws, they were contrived not to advance the UK but to export UK Production and Jobs. Not a single thought went into where was the replacement tax required to fund our basic structures to come from. Parliament could address this situation its their Laws our Competitors don’t have them, they could bring us into line with the World – but will they?
I’m intrigued by John’s silence on Labour’s plan to take the UK back into the EU, which they will do, BY STEALTH AND CREEP
Not one single Tory MP including John before the GE warned the voter that Labour intended to the UK back into the EU. Oafish Sunak knew Labour’s EU rejoin plan and chose to remain silent
– in my view, the UK’s strategic positioning should be to focus on commercialising HardTech rather than Tech, and to focus on that HardTech which can bring step change improvement in productivity globally.
– the UK is very short of people with experience of building early stage HardTech businesses into significant businesses. It is happening, so that talent pool will grow and enable the process to accelerate subject to access to the necessary funding.
– it has been known for years that the UK is very short of patient capital – it is also short of institutional investors which are familiar with the process of growing an early stage HardTech business into a significant business. In my view, the quickest and most efficient way to deal with this would be to reduce Capital Gains Tax to nil on investments subscribing capital into companies and which are held for more than five years. One of the attractions is no upfront cost to the Government – it would also be difficult for tax advisers to manipulate!