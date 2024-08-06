I do not have original ideas or proposed different policies to enforce the law. I rarely write about it for that reason.
Today it cannot be ignored. As part of my series on growth the first priority is clearly to enforce the law.
Rioting and looting destroy commerce and harm the lives of the many. Who will invest in a business that might be torched, or toil in a shop where looters help themselves?
A lax approach to shoplifting can lead to the outrage of people helping themselves on an industrial scale. It is worse when people are assaulted or made to live in fear.
The so called protests that have seen violence against the police and property and the so called counter protests of gangs who want to fight the others both need stopping, with even handed action by the authorities.
The government also needs to update us on how it is getting on enforcing the law against illegal people trafficking. Controlling our borders is a demand of many people. The government promised better control from more resources. Has it appointed another Commander? Has it got further collaboration from the French authorities? How will its improved Border intelligence and management work given all the resource and effort the last government put into it?
Law enforcement has to treat profiting from illegal migration as a serious crime as well as looting a shop or breaking windows of a hotel.
August 6, 2024
Good morning.
This is very true. And one might also add corruption by those in a position of authority to that list.
We must also expect that justice and policing to be neutral. No special favours for anyone. The law must be blind. Unfortunately the law in the past, and I am not talking of the recent past, has been broken with both the police and politicians taking sides and, in one infamous picture, two politicians taking the knee. Now we hear from one of those two talk of the ‘Far Right’ and legislation to tackle it. ‘Far Right’ being Establishment code for anything we do not like.
I also believe that incitement to be a crime and, a certain political movement seems to be spreading false rumours offering little hope but plenty of hate. All to promote is drive to authoritarianism and do the Far Lefts dirty work and act as a government stooge calling for tougher legislation.
We have seen certain groups dress in political garb and masked marching on Britain’s streets in full view of the police. This is an offence under the Public Order Act – no action taken.
In all my life I never thought I would see the day of Northern Ireland type secularism in England. Two tier policing etc.
August 6, 2024
Maybe you could get round to discussing mass immigration, 1.2 million migrants setting in the UK last year and why the Conservative governments that you supported fud nothing about it despite being in power for 14 yesrs
Reply I have often done so and was a consistent advocate of a big reduction !
August 6, 2024
A welcome article from an ex-politician with an insider’s view of the quite obvious two tier governance we are now seeing. It is dangerous and it is criminal in nature.
The Tory party have a choice to make. They can either expose Labour’s sinister authoritarian, identity based Marxist politics or wave goodbye this nation forever.
And where’s the diversity obsessed King Charles? Erm, silent and invisible.
we can all move forward together but cancerous Labour must be exposed
Many thanks for the article Sir John
August 6, 2024
Brixton riots – politicians condemn the violence but sympathise with the causes.
Toxteth riots – politicians condemn the violence but sympathise with the causes.
Tottenham riots – politicians condemn the violence but sympathise with the causes.
Black lives matter riots – “mostly peaceful protests” politicians condemn the violence but sympathise with the causes. Some including the police get on their knees
Climate zealot protests – politicians criticise the disruption but sympathise with the causes.
Gaza marches – full accommodation of any inconvenience on the general public.
Protests about proliferation of Islam and excess immigration – police shut down right to gather thus inciting a reaction, politicians immediately condemn anyone present as “far right”
Two tier Keir (and before him Rishi, May, Johnson and Cameron) might wish to consider if all protest is treated equally.
Race is a contentious topic and needs debate not censure.
August 6, 2024
Zero justification for the rioting but it’s sad fact that if you want politicians to take notice, many people think there is no alternative.
There is no doubt we have seen riots and near riots from a range of communities that have not attracted the criticism that the current ones have and of course anything that attacks the establishments one eyed approach is labelled far right and must be eliminated.
As ever the widespread disapproval that exists in this country because weak politicians keep bending the knee to minorities is ignored. They are lucky that we are not like groups on the continent but there is no guarantee that will continue especially if the policy of two tier policing continues.
If you allow ghettos where the writ of law is not enforced or people here illegally so costing the rest of us egregious amounts of money people will take the law into their own hands.
To label it as an ‘ist’,or an ‘ism’ and seek to censor that rather than understand and deal honestly with the under lying reasons will surely only fuel more resentment.
August 6, 2024
The Establishment blatantly operates a two-tier system of policing, and what is laughingly called justice, and then expects the discriminated-against working class majority to respect “the law” and support the police.
As Matt Goodwin said in his substack a few days ago “Something has gone terribly wrong in this country.
We can all see it, we can all sense it, even if we dare not say it out loud.
The creeping sense of lawlessness.
The overwhelming sense of hopelessness.
The now inescapable conclusion that we’ve simply let too many people into our country who hate who we are.
And a growing sense of desperation, rooted in the knowledge that nobody in power has any serious control over the country —over its streets, borders, future.
What did they expect?”
Blair opened the borders with no mandate. Since 2010 the electorate has voted for severely restricted immigration, when Cameron “promised” to close them. For 14 years the Treacherous Tories “promised” one thing and deliberately did the exact opposite.
If the Establishment makes change via peaceful means impossible, they make violence more likely.
Two-tier-Keir is the embodiment of a legal Establishment which blatantly discriminates against the white working class.
August 6, 2024
Police officers have been injured in the rioting trying to protect life and property. The police are not perfect and have been heavily criticised in numerous recent reports, but they do not need to have bricks and abuse thrown at them on a Sunday afternoon
We cannot live in a society without the rule of law. The police must have our full support.