Migration numbers

When I was policy adviser to Margaret Thatcher we sought economic growth per capita as we wanted U.K. people to better off. We did not welcome the model of inviting in many people to do low paid jobs to boost GDP at the expense of GDP per head. We sought to keep net migration to a maximum of 50,000 per year, itself a high figure requiring extra homes and public services. There were some obligations to take workers under EEC rules, which were greatly expanded into full freedom of movement for all EU citizens introduced by the Treaty of Maastricht of 1992 and the subsequent EU legislation under John Major and Tony Blair.
There does need to be clarification from the government on what it thinks an acceptable level of migration is, as most of it is legal migration requiring visa permits from the U.K. government. They need to clarify their view of what minimum income should apply for someone needing a work visa, and what planning has gone into providing sufficient extra homes, NHS capacity, school places and utilities provision to ensure new arrivals can have a decent income and living standard without causing shortages for people already legally settled here. Treasury accounting which assumes GDP growth from new arrivals assumes they get a job, ignoring dependents, and overlooks the drop in GDP per head if many take low wage employment. Above all they surprisingly ignore the large public expenditure and taxpayer cost of providing subsidised accommodation and free public services for many.
So far the only category of overseas migrant we know the government wishes to cut sharply are the foreign multi millionaires who wish to pay tax on non U.K. wealth and income elsewhere whilst paying full U.K. tax on all they did here. It will mean a net loss of tax revenue and of investment in jobs and companies here, without reducing numbers of people much.
If the government truly wants to grow the economy faster and increase average prosperity it needs to welcome people coming to invest and create jobs whilst cutting back sharply on numbers wanting low paid jobs or state support. The U.K. response to the drivers shortage showed how putting pay up and increasing training could recruit many people from those already settled here. Where business is short of employees there needs to be a mixture of higher pay and measures for higher productivity and training to ease the shortage.
August 7, 2024
Good morning.
I have a better solution. Why not ask us, the people that MASS IMMIGRATION affects most on the numbers that should be allowed here.
Sit John you are well meaning but, you should never interrupt your opponent while they are making mistakes.
Apart from numbers, my only concerns when it comes to legal migrants is, that they are NOT allowed to access ANY public services. They do NOT have a criminal record. And that they cannot buy property less than £1 million pounds.
British homes for British workers.
Reply I do not have opponents. I am seeking to influence the public debate, to help decision takers make better decisions with better outcomes. To do so they need better analysis of our problems and better solutions.
August 7, 2024
2 TierKier and his sidekicks have made it perfectly clear where their priorities lie. It certainly isn’t with the indigenous population. The liebour party are in thrall to open borders and will take any measures necessary to pay for this betrayal by squeezing the working population.
This was of course started by the conservatives who lied and cheated for 14 years so are in no position to complain.
We have to suffer under this government so they can be destroyed liked we have just seen happening to the not conservative government. I doubt if Starmergeddon and his gang of thugs can last full term.
August 7, 2024
Labour will now instigate Operation Scatter to disperse French illegal criminals across the country now Bibby barges closed down. That means putting these criminals ahead of local people’s housing needs. What could go wrong!!!
In 2002 the Labour Govt. under Blaire got service providers to “distribute” ‘asylum seekers’ around the country because the south east public services could not cope for the mass immigration Labour wanted to force on the country. HMOs and other accommodation was earmarked at taxpayers expense to forced mass immigration upon us to change the face of Britain. Here we go again as soon as they come back to power. Sadly, Tory party furthered this aim when in office against the public wishes and against the ballot box promises. So if the Uni party acts dishonestly against what its central promise is what do the public do?
Could the barges be used for low level criminal, non payment of BBC licence tax, instead of letting them totally out of prison?
August 7, 2024
Migrants already take priority.
I know someone working in a GP centre….
If a migrant turns up looking for a same day appointment and there aren’t any, the response is always that it’s for mental health reasons – then the centre is obliged to give them a same day appointment!
August 7, 2024
Labour policy is to allow and encourage mass immigration, legal and illegal, but behind the mask that is also the position of those leading the Tory party. So I lay a lot of the blame for the riots on Boris Johnson, who let people believe that Brexit would lead to a reduction in immigration but then arranged for the opposite to happen.
August 7, 2024
‘ There does need to be clarification from the government on what it thinks an acceptable level of migration is, as most of it is legal migration requiring visa permits from the U.K. government.’
Clarification is unlikely to come. Kier Starmer is winging it at the moment. Currently he is in tough talking mode.
Very different to what he said after Black Lives Matters riots in the USA though. There he talked about the rioters’ concerns in his best po-faced, serious tones. No mention of ‘thugs’ then. He called the riots with much loss of life and a huge financial cost a ‘peaceful’ . He also said it was ‘turning point’. ‘ The Labour Party stands with black communities in our country and across the world because black lives matter’.
No mention of ‘turning points’ for his own British people after similar ‘peaceful protests’ though..
You might have to look carefully to find Starmer’s speech. Labour people have been working hard to push down the list on the various search engines.
August 7, 2024
reply to reply…’I do not have opponents’ – – tell that to the LibDems – especially in Wokingham!
Reply I did not stand again. I had self appointed Lib Dem opponents when I was an MP
August 7, 2024
JR stated not long ago that he did not stand because he did not feel he could support the Tory government.
I think that is wholly admirable.
Had I been the new Tory candidate in Wokingham I would not have openly hob nobbed with former and not very popular Tory leaders…. who actually were not that far from LibDems anyway! Nor would I have trumpeted things like new futures for the tories and protecting the country abroad. LibDems always promise the earth at local level ( like stopping HS2) and invariably renege.
August 7, 2024
exactly why we chose to support Reform in Wokingham, with Sir John not standing it was always going to be hard to find a ‘Conservative’ we could support.
August 7, 2024
Yes.
I rather hit the nail on the head didn’t I? 😎
August 7, 2024
I am of the opinion that like the BOE, which you proved does not even believe in the wrong economics but simply flies by the seat of its pants with absolutely no comprehension of any of the results it’s actions will deliver, the ‘Government’ is the same rudderless monster’.
Like beauty contestants, it has learned the lexicon for winning votes ‘we want growth, peace, prosperity and kindness to all’ – but have not the vaguest inkling of how to deliver. Pelosi said ‘inflation is a world-wide phenomenon’ and believed it.
August 7, 2024
Lynne,
Good post. However, they do know how to deliver but have no intention because socialist left wing Treasury, OBR and ONS tell them mass immigration is key to grow tax economy!
Liz Truss was onto it. Unfortunately she failed miserable to get someone like JR to guide and advise. The difficulty I would have is whether to put JR in Treasury or chief of staff. Truss placed inexperienced Kwartang, DEI quota appointment candidate, to a key role. This is where all quota appointments go wrong no matter how nice they might be. BOE now quietly admits it was responsible for economy crash. Why has Bailey not been sacked? Bailey says he is going to be there for another four years!!
Two Tier Keir has already got more powers in pipeline for quangos to further socialist aims without parliamentary scrutiny and quietly further socialist stranglehold on society! That is the point of quangos!
Reply I offered to do either role for Liz Truss. I also proposed a tax cutting budget with a considerably lower deficit than the one she chose.She went ahead with excessively generous energy subsidies which I said should not extend to higher tax payers and two home owners second homes. She declined the spending reductions I proposed. Some of the spending reductions I suggested were linked to lower levels of low pay and no pay migrants.
August 7, 2024
JR, it cost her and us dearly. What a tragedy. I said before you were and are a wasted talent. Your flaw was party loyalty- left wing socialist dopes like Slimy Cameron, Treacherous May and Snake Sunak totally undeserving.
August 7, 2024
Measures for higher productivity indeed. So a bonfire of red tape, scrap net zero, unblock the roads, halve the size of government, cut taxes, go for easy hire and fire… so apart from relaxing planning the complete reverse of the Con-socialists and now Kiers agenda.
Two tier Kier, pouring petrol on the fire of the civil disturbances and calling all protesters far right, criminals and thugs. Plus moving ahead with even more restriction on free speech will make matters worse too.
August 7, 2024
LL,
Point 1 addressed above. Quangos further aims of socialism with scrutiny of public or parliament ie red tape, EU rules regs and laws. Parliamentary EU select committee scrapped to keep all EU matters quiet.
Equality terrorism laws worked to keep public quiet, expect more of it to silence any and all opposition. That was the purpose of hate crime rot. You will not be allowed to voice opposition. People even now scared of being called racist because they do not want mass immigration with alien cultures forced on us. DEI, ESG and S.172 Company Act to force the change of nation state, culture and way of life as we know it. All public sector selection and promotion procedures based on this diversity rot and inspected to ensure this was and is the priority.
This forced ‘diversity’, aka change our culture, upon us so no resistance possible. From brainwashing children to university graduates that British culture and history is bad and nothing to be proud about hence advancing colonialism nonsense. These Govt. acts were not accidental but planned.
What most of us did not expect is that the Tory party over 14 years built on it rather than reverse it! Look at Slimy Cameron and Treacherous May’s horrendous record. It is in full sight. This is why I have difficulty with the few conservative MPs who did nothing about it during those 14 years.
August 7, 2024
….Without scrutiny.
August 7, 2024
Labour have already announced that they wish to reduce net migration by increasing the training and skill levels of those already here. They intend other measures to improve productivity such as the introduction of new technologies. They have also announced a new border command tzar and plans to process asylum applicants overseas
We must wait and see whether these measures will work.
August 7, 2024
They have also announced I’ll get £300 off my electricity bill. Still waiting.
Reply I think the small print probably said by 2030 and was £300 less than an unknown cost then!
August 7, 2024
And if we do get £300 off our electricity bill, Roy, it will be added to our gas bill. The greenies’ plan is to make electricity a bit cheaper and gas quite a bit more expensive. That way some more people might be motivated to take up heat pumps, for which the high cost of electricity acts as a deterrent, especially in the winter months.
August 7, 2024
Heat pumps make almost no sense at all as you might get 2-3 times as much heat out as in but electricity cost more than 3 times as much as gas. This as turning gas, coal etc, to electricity cost that to generate with the wasted heat, transmission and other costs. Do not even same much CO2 either as we have no spare low carbon electricity free anyway. Not the CO2 is a problem. Plus they are slow to heat up so have to be left on wasting evem more electricity. Unless you want to wait a week for the house to warm up again after a weekend away.
Heat pumps also hugely expensive to fit and maintain, less convenient need larger rads for them to be efficient very inefficient for hot water. Plus people need most heat when it is freezing outside. This is also when they are most inefficient. Plus they create a huge, cold days, electricity demand so the grid and generating capacity need vast investment. Investment that is totally wasted for 80-90% of the year.
So now they plan to further rig the market by shifting cost to gas! Once again damaging the economy, exporting jobs, freezing pensioner and rendering the UK uncompetitive. Another great plan from Tow Tier Kier.
August 7, 2024
i think we know the answer ……….
August 7, 2024
They’ve also announced that the laws of physics have been cancelled as well as the laws of biology.
They can announce whatever they like …. none of it will “work” because they don’t want it to. They are Globalist-Socialists doing the dirty work of the UN/WEF.
August 7, 2024
Agree Donna
August 7, 2024
and downright lies are now ‘missteps’.
August 7, 2024
And the laws of economics, energy, physics, biology and indeed the letting & housing market they aim to destroy. They either have an evil intent to destroy the UK or are complete and utter morons.
More blatant racism from the dire Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan … “Now’s the time to please check in on your Black, Brown and minority friends, family, neighbours and colleagues”. Perhaps ask them and the white ones too if they have been forced off the road by Kahn’s pure evil, camera mugging taxes and do they need a lift?
August 7, 2024
Donna +1
August 7, 2024
Your comment on the government’s actions to cut the numbers of non doms in the UK confirms we have another lot of chumps in charge. It will reduce the tax take and their spending in the UK. The same is true of wealthy residents who can afford to move to more tax friendly places to live. The tax take will reduce. Their spending here will drop. Their investing in the UK will disappear. Labour party policy appears to rest on the dubious assumption that taxpayers do not notice when their taxes rise to exorbitant levels and that they will do nothing about it. Two tier taxing has a dire impact on UK finances, just as two tier policing does on social order.
August 7, 2024
If people see they can invest here profitably, they will! SIMPLE.
August 7, 2024
Of course they will. But it is widely anticipated that CGT will go up and new taxes on wealth will be imposed. Many of those affected are not waiting to find out. They have already left or will do so. These are the people who have the wherewithall and spare cash to invest.
August 7, 2024
“Keir Starmer warns social media firms after Southport – claiming misinformation fuels riots. Your petrol on the fire is the main cause of that Starmer.
The main misinformation here seems to be coming from Starmer who keeps calling everyone far right and pretending there is no too tier policing when this is blatant and coming from Starmer, the MSM and senior police all the time. “This is not the time to discuss what happened in Southport” said Kier. Yet he held a press conference about George Floyd and took the knee. Yet for this multiple murder of young girls no press conference not the time as he puts it. I shall discuss what I want to when I want to Starmer and I shall speculate as I wish too.
Clearly they will no be able to report what many politician say or much of what is said in parliament or by the collage of policing as so much is lies and misinformation. Starmer lies there is no two tier policing, Sunak says the Covid Vaccines are unequivocally safe for example.
August 7, 2024
‘Far right’ now being used as abuse. The BBC should be challenged to drop the term, or explain exactly why somebody or group are that.
August 7, 2024
I think the term far right is used to associate anyone who is conservative is vile. It is clear to me that most of the people engaged in violence are Labour supporters.
Elon Musk is quite right to champion free speech. It is the first amendment right in the US and irrespective how vile a persons comments might be they should be allowed to say it. Musk saw how the socialist democrats helped by govt institutions, FBI, DoJ, stopped information about Hunter Biden being known,mit also prevented any challenges to govt dictatorship over covid. There were govt deliberate lies prevented from being questioned! Same in UK on social media platforms, but no outcry of suppression of free speech or questioning from Two Tier Keir or other authoritarian socialists!
There are laws to challenge what is said. Socialists do not like or want free speech. They want to control everything including what you say or think. We saw this with Levison. Socialists do not want transparency or openness, hence rule by quangos, Equality terrorism laws, hate crime nonsense when there are substantive laws, commissions, czars, all to force compliance.
August 7, 2024
Does John not realise that the dam has broken? There’s no going back, he assumes there is. Labour aided and abetted by Tory lethargy and complicity will politicise and weaponise mass immigration to drive irreversible changes. The issue has gone beyond the issue of labour supply requirements and has become cultural, ideological and religious. It is what the left is. It is the actual rubbing our noses in it for cultural and political profit.
I note the term ‘Anti-terror’ laws. This is the face of the true Left. Idiots voted these fascist lowlifes into power and they’re gonna exploit their powers to the max. If Labour go down this route this country is finished forever. All will fall under these laws, even this blog. The majority will become be classified as inciters.
Jess Phillips’s comments, what can one say about this individual. Speechless.
The Tories refusal to confront Labour’s woke, cultural Marxist agenda has brought us here. Where’s Cameron? May? Johnson? King Charles? They’ve all slithered away. No doubt Charles will be counting his wind-farm rental cheques.
We’re witnessing the disintegration of our country in real time
August 7, 2024
Never mind Cameron, May and Johnson, who are figures from the past. What about the future Tory leader? What stand have Cleverly, Stride, Jenrick, Badenoch etc. taken on the impact of mass migration and where we are heading if it continues? Stride and Jenrick have attacked Farage, Cleverly and others have attacked social media, but as far as I can see only Patel and Badenoch have critiqued two-tier policing or the lack of integration of immigrants. In other words, two Tory leadership contenders are already aligned with Starmer’s policy of restricting freedom of speech on the internet, and the majority of them won’t address the problems caused by mass immigration.
August 7, 2024
They just don’t want to hear what we want to say.
And they think they can change reality by stopping our mouths.
August 7, 2024
Continuity uni-party ….no good for democracy or for the future policies on immigration
August 7, 2024
Agree – and everyone apart from our politcians knew it was coming
August 7, 2024
+++
These last (10 maybe?) years have been torture.
Like watching the proverbial slow car crash.
August 7, 2024
That dam broke long ago, and nothing has changed over the past quarter century except to get worse.
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2023/12/09/politics-is-about-votes-as-well-as-voice/#comment-1423480
“Tidying my files, a letter sent to the Daily Telegraph on May 26 2002 … ”
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2023/10/10/labours-conference/#comment-1413538
“… seeing that Labour would “build”, including the creation of new towns, I pulled out this letter which I had printed in various local newspapers across the south east in March 2005 … “
August 7, 2024
Yes to all you say SJ, but that is thatcherite conseervatism which has little resonance with wet consocialists or the real thing we have running the government. The people are begining to show their disquiet at the same time, but do not confuse it with the hooligan and sectarion rioting that has become popular since the tragic slaying of three innocent children in Southport. I do not see how a very left wing government representing only 35% of the electorate can govern the UK for the benefit of 100% of the electorate. The current situation has all the ingredience of a major political crisis. I wrote latterly yesterday of a possible way forward, but as it reduces the power of politicians and increases that of the people I do not expect it to happen. At its root the present crisis is down to the last conservative government failing miserably to be Conservative.
August 7, 2024
agricola :.
Only around 20% of the electorate actually as the turnout was 60% and Labour gained 33.7% of the votes cast.
August 7, 2024
The Maastricht Treaty was an added EU scourge against the UK.
August 7, 2024
Freedom of movement was established by the Treaty of Rome. Contrary to today’s post, Maastricht had nothing to do with it. It astounds me how on the very few occasions you Brexiters actually do detail, you prove you haven’t got the first clue about the EU and how it works
Reply Just not true. Maastricht established European citizens with the free movement right. Prior to that some employment movement was legal under single market rules but national governments still had some independence on benefits and borders. There was a rush of legislation post Maastricht. try reading it.
August 7, 2024
Lemming, why are you lying? What are you trying to achieve? We saw the gates that politicians opened with Maastricht and Lisbon.
August 7, 2024
As ever, Sir John is spot on.
Increases in immigration compresses low paid salaries (as they oversupply low-paid jobs which compresses those salaries accordingly) and that has multiple economic and social consequences now and in the future. I believe the Treasury are dominated by leftists who, just like Marx, always think they are clever yet they prove to be wrong and regressive every time. The Treasury must be de-politicised to stop the mistakes happening.
August 7, 2024
“There does need to be clarification from the government on what it thinks an acceptable level of migration is”
Starmer will not make that mistake, the mistake the Conservatives made repeatedly, of defining an acceptable number in their manifesto and then being totally unable or unwilling to match it in practice. He may go as far as saying he wants to bring the level “down” from what the Conservatives managed but that is a pretty safe promise, he could hardly make it higher.
August 7, 2024
Mass immigration – the policy that dare not speak its name.
The assumption is that immigration is good and we are not permitted to question if this is true.
If an immigrant earns less than they contribute then that is not positive unless they are doing a job that no one else can (not will).
Immigration increases costs, decreases contribution per head and stops us having the conversation about 9 million economically inactive Brits who could otherwise be filling the roles that immigrants are needed for.
Time for hard decisions and tough measures which include benefit reform,. No immigrant should be permitted to bring dependents into the country.
August 7, 2024
The policy is global social engineering.
Other countries have Guest Workers: they are invited in to work not to permanently migrate with their extended families and gain instant access to public services.
If the Government simply wanted an expanded workforce, they could invite a fixed number of Guest Workers and, when their visa expires, insist/enforce them leaving.
They don’t because they want to change the face of the UK forever.
August 7, 2024
I think we are well on the way back to the 1970s. You cannot give large pay rises without first improving productivity which this government seems to have forgotten about. To tax millionaires out of the country is also a good old Labour way of running the country. A rocky ride for some of us who have saved hard for retirement but will have to pay for this lot and their Marxist ideas. (Marx was also an immigrant who did not work to produce anything worthwhile for this country so we seem to keep making the same mistakes.)
August 7, 2024
The ‘government view on an acceptable level of migration’ is clear enough. We know they prefer an EU type model of free movement, and Mr Starmer has committed to an unspecified number of new towns. So their view is that unlimited inward migration is acceptable.
There is no indication whatsoever that this view is going to change in any meaningful way. It’s why, even if the current wave of protests is curbed, it will be repeated and likely worsen.
August 7, 2024
We keep hearing the riots broke out because of miss-information in the media. When that miss-information was circulating. Why did the authorities not simply correct it, instead of continuing to hide the identity of the vile child murderer.
August 7, 2024
As the saying goes, a lie is half way round the world while the truth is still putting its shoes on. The amount of false information circulated about the individual involved ought to be a source of shame to those making it up, but, I expect, that it won’t be. One only has to look at the words and actions of the likes of ( named person) to see that some people glorify in spreading lies. Will he ever pay his libel bill?
We live in a country where there is the rule of law and due process. It was down to the judge in the case to decide whether or not to release the name of an individual who, at the time, was under 18. That is how UK law works. The judge decided to release that name as the individual was about a week short of his 18th birthday, at which point the name would be released anyway.
I’d rather live in a country where an independent, non-politicially appointed judiciary makes these decisions than one where some random politician decides.
August 7, 2024
Unfortunately, thanks to Blair’s “reforms” we now have a politically active judiciary.
August 7, 2024
Yes,but we expected the Tory party to reverse Blaire’s destruction of our nation. Instead they built on it!! The candidates for leader of the Tory party are appalling!
August 7, 2024
So there are insufficient funds to pay out a winter heating allowance to the elderly. Thankfully there is enough in the kitty to keep paying out tax breaks to the better off for their electric vehicles.
August 7, 2024
and will the hotels hosting the illegal immigrants have their heating turned off?
August 7, 2024
They could turn the heating off in bedrooms in the daytime, as Brits do, and put the attendees into English classes run by the local volunteers who support all of the immigrants; they could cook their own lunch in courses on how to cook low-cost nutritious food with the vegetables available here. They could learn English by also learning about British culture, habits and attitudes.
August 7, 2024
Have you not heard of the ECHRs
August 7, 2024
D+L : Not forgetting the Net Zero plan to install 600,000 heat pumps/year by 2028 which will cost £4.5bn/year in subsidies. Another rich man’s toy like evs and solar panels.
August 7, 2024
A great summery of the last 40 years JR, short, sweet, and to the point.
I can only hope the present MP’s in Parliament take the points you raise, debate them sensibly, and put in place a workable solution, but I am afraid it may all fall on deaf ears because it is too simple.
Politicians do not do appear to do simple, use common sense, or seem to understand human nature or mathematics, otherwise we would not be in the mess we are now, which it appears is going to get worse in the next five years if the last few weeks are anything to go by.
Politicians always seem to want more control and more spending, when the opposite of simple and better management of existing resources is required.
Afraid I see more chaos ahead.
August 7, 2024
Blair opened the floodgates with no mandate. Cameron knew that the policy was deeply unpopular which is why, despite intending to govern as Blair’s Heir, he used it as a “wedge issue” to get elected. An acceptable level of immigration is the one he “promised” in 2010 and was elected to deliver: tens of thousands pa.
But of course that was before Peter Sutherland, UN Special Representative for Migration, issued instructions that “The EU should do its best to undermine the “homogeneity” of its member states via immigration.”
The policy to effectively dismantle the borders and change the face of Europe forever via mass immigration comes straight from the Globalists at the UN and WEF. No branch of the Westminster Uni-Party has any intention of stopping the eradication of England and the English.
The best we can hope for now is that riots / civil unrest will make the Establishment review policies on multiculturalism / integration and will stop the two-tier policing and change policies to force integration. But I’m not holding my breath: we’ve already seen that Two-Tier-Keir intends coming down hard on the white working class and will take the knee to “minority” violence.
August 7, 2024
Possibly the whole idea is to crash the system. Get a blank sheet…new start!
But it is said that there is a load of money to be made from human trafficking …paid for by us and massive profits from housing, security, transport, medicine, dentistry etc etc.
So it is not likely to be given up without a fight
A bit like the plague..masks…jabs…PPE gear.
And govts get massive pressure from all churches, universities and charities to keep the ball rolling.
Or so I have read.
August 7, 2024
They want to do everything possible to avoid crashing the system (including provoking wars)because when the current system goes,the replacement will be one led by China and Russia.
August 7, 2024
Excellent and correct.
August 7, 2024
You tell us that migration is necessary to grow the economy, and I can partly understand that. Plus, sometimes, with good migration, we get the most ambitious and hardworking people who struggled to make it in their home nation. But how do large groups of new benefit claimants grow anything? How were all those people in Birmingham there on a Monday afternoon at the Sky News event? Why weren’t they at work?
Shouldn’t we specifically look at which immigrants aren’t working and cut those numbers, allowing people that are coming to work and grow and not just claim, these Bulgarian criminals building massive homes for themselves off falsely claimed benefits, so big and unusual it was their police chief that tipped us off not our employed staff at the HO!!! Now we find out they can use legal aid. How many of those English people this week will get full legal aid and two posh lawyers with fancy cars?
Reply I argued migration of those on low pay an no pay does not grow the economy!
August 7, 2024
reply to reply …..you keep sounding more and more like a campaigner for Reform!
Make a resounding move – JOIN REFORM.
August 7, 2024
Reply to reply:
Only 2,700 out of 3.5 million had golden visas ie the brightest and the best we were all promised. Tory party MPs knew this and did… nothing. Small meek platitudes to show voters they were trying. Disgraceful. 1922 committee, ERG could and should have forced change not allowed continuity Blaire! We had the option to vote for Labour!
Reply ERG could only force something if the Opposition parties voted with us. They wanted more migration than the government so we could not win a vote.
August 7, 2024
If you import the third world, you become the third world. They know it and that’s the plan. Just as they know that CAGW is a scam and that their Net Zero “solution” is impossible and will bring impoverishment.
If the current government does not allow referendums on migration and Net Zero then they too will need to be removed by the next GE. Fortunately there is now one party in Parliament that can do it.
August 7, 2024
It is difficult to criticise a government that has just taken the rains what ever their political colour.
I think we need to give time for the reality to fall into place due to the political attitude of the previous government and their political and economic thinking
Reply It is necessary to criticise even a new government if it does something wrong or fails to correct the very things electors complained about in the election. Democracy only works with strong Parliamentary opposition. It was Labours unwillingness to vote against the last government that prevented MPs like me from getting the government to adopt better economic and Home Office policies.
August 7, 2024
yep – the Uniparty lives and breathes.
August 7, 2024
Correct JR. But there was and is no difference between Tory and Labour only presentation and empty rhetoric.
August 7, 2024
Sir John
The only parameter seemed to be more of the same as nurtured by what some called a Conservative Government over the previous 14 years. This time around it is more of the same without the pretence that some may get evicted. Criminal or not you are welcome the UK taxpayer will get ‘forced’ to pick up the bill.
Starmer is just continuation Sunak with vindictive personal ideology thrown in. Don’t think that the Conservative Leadership contest candidates will change anything, they are still the problem as they have already proved, they own the mutual responsibility of pushing the UK into being a one-Party Socialist State.
August 7, 2024
Spot On
August 7, 2024
Dear Mr. Redwood,
Thus far, there has been next to nothing from the government about acceptable levels of migration. I’m sure they hoped not to have to talk about it let alone do anything – rather like the last government. In refusing even to consider that mass immigration might be a factor behind the recent rioting and blaming all the disorder on the Far-Right, Starmer confirmed that he intends to do very little and probably wishes it would all just go away so he can return to his managerialist comfort-zone.
Of course, refusing to acknowledge and deal with the underlying causes of the riots, ensures they will only resurface at some point – probably when another Southport-like atrocity provides the trigger.
Perhaps, I am being a little unfair on the new Labour government. After all, it is taking some action to deal with migrants. The Deputy Prime Minister, Angela Rayner, announced at the end of June that “Every part of Britain will take its fair share of migrants.” She insisted “All authorities must house successful asylum seekers who will also be eligible for places in the new 1.5m units of social housing and homes.”
Talk about pouring petrol on the fire…
August 7, 2024
Shameful humbug and double standards from two tier keir and many Labour MPs on this issue.
August 7, 2024
Every day the MSM feels obliged to refer to multiple outbreaks of “far right” violence. There has been another series of outbreaks however – extreme snobbery.
A succession of reports over several years has claimed that white working class boys underperform every other group. They do not, as far as I’m aware, tend to write to The Times. Has it occurred to anybody that poor educational achievement and frustration at their inability to express their concerns might explain why so many of them resort to violent tactics? The liberal elite seems to enjoy riots when other, more favoured groups indulge, calling for investigations into reasons why “society” has failed them so miserably. White working class rioters, however, are just “thugs”. No investigation necessary.
August 7, 2024
I would like to point out that Mr Starmer is a Neocon Liberal and from the same stable as the rest of the PM as far back as Mrs T, as John has pointed out Mrs T was for GPC but rest have been for GDP at any cost to the British people, you vote for people who do not care about you and you seem to do it every time to yourselves, maybe your not as educated as you think the Neocon won again.
I would also like to point out that the people who were protesting last week were hard working people who were influence by other people into doing what they did. It never what you think it is, the establishment are making fools of you and running rings around you, you should really educated yourselves on how to win a election for the British people and not the Neocon Liberal and their Billionaire influence media. Next time try to vote for the British people and not for Globalist NeoCon Liberal, try it out
August 7, 2024
1027am and there are already 57 comments. Perhaps our kind host has more time than usual to check comments this morning, or perhaps it shows just how important this topic is for us readers? While we write heartfelt comments, others riot. Just different ways of expressing similar anger and frustration.
3yrs ago I went to live in Austria. Even as an EU national, until I got a job I had to prove I had my own medical insurance. Oddly though, the thousands of illegal migrants (and legal jobless ones, from Ukraine), get similar benefits to those they can pick up in the UK.
August 7, 2024
Yesterday I started a comment with “There is a compelling economic reason why the Tories, including Boris Johnson, have deliberately increased legal immigration”, but that should really have been “compelling fiscal reason” because the aim is to expand the tax base and improve the government’s finances.
That may be an incorrect expectation, and it is moot whether or not it will also improve the economy.
There was an article back in April:
https://www.cityam.com/politicians-cant-get-brits-to-make-babies-immigration-is-the-answer/
“Politicians can’t get Brits to make babies – immigration is the answer”
“… modelling suggesting that maintaining a “reasonable” dependency ratio between workers and pensioners would require annual net immigration to start at 500,000 and rise over time, leading to 37 per cent of the country being foreign-born by 2083, up from 15 per cent today … ”
So why is the government discouraging British people from having more than two children?
Reply This theory does not work if you invite in a lot of low pay and no pay migrants. There is no upper age limit on migrants. The government is not discouraging people from having more than 2 children unless their plan is to live on benefits.