Government information

If you wish to govern well you need access to good quality information about public services, budgets and outcomes. If you wish to do the job of holding government to account for its actions and inactions you need access to good quality information to come to fair judgements about how well government is performing and what needs improving.
It is currently difficult to get simple factual information from the civil service machine. I and others have not been given good factual answers when we have asked how much extra the NHS will spend, what it will spend it on, what its manpower budget is for the year ahead and how it will bring down the waiting lists. I have also been refused a factual answer to the simple question how many Chief Executives are there in the various structures of NHS England? I have also received no answer to the question how much the government is spending this year on hotel accommodation for illegal migrants pending processing of their cases.
The briefing from NHS England seems to say that in short term the waiting lists will go up as more people engage with the NHS after the intense period of the pandemic and discover they need treatments and procedures. They have declined to tell us how much extra work they can do for the promised extra money, or how much of the one off costs of Covid can now be spared and redirected.
The Treasury as custodian of the budgets should insist on more detailed plans and link these to reporting outcomes so that taxpayers see they are getting value for the extra cash being committed.
Good Morning,
Sir J., as you’ve pointed out, you have asked important questions of ministers. It’s not the civil servants that need a kick, it’s the ministers who think that their answers are satisfactory. We see, day after day, ministers simply fobbing off important questions with a houghty, ‘don’t bother me with you petty questions’ attitude. How can we end this arrogance?
You can start by electing people who tell the truth. (Not this lot).
It also requires investing a modicum of effort into getting some kind of idea as to what that truth is.
As the referendum showed, sadly, this country fails rather badly on that for many people.
Ah yes. I remember Tony Blair was an exemplar.
And not the other lot either Andy… and they think we are all Scum too!
December 2, 2021
They have only just admitted that the government failed to stop a BA flight landing during the invasion of Kuwait – causing a long hostage crisis. Even now things related to the blood product scandal are still hidden. It took 30+ years to get some truth on the Hillsborough tragedy. Dishonesty and secrecy are the norm.
Allister Heath is sound as usual today:-
Too many people have a vested interest in this permanent Covid emergency. Blaming the pandemic has become a convenient excuse for bodies that fail to do their jobs properly.
Who do you recommend young Andy?
December 2, 2021
@Andy; You have a valid point, thus we should not forget the (now proven) lies about WMD’s, nor the current and on-going lies about natures plant food (CO2) etc. In other words, given that all political parties and politicos are economical with the truth when the truth will damage, meaning we simply need to elect the least worst -not a good measure on the state of UK politics but as bad as this govt are they are the least worst!
So who would that be Andy? Not the Great Bliar’s party, I presume.
December 2, 2021
+1
Seems most odd that at a time when all parliamentary protocol, along with democracy, has been chucked out of the window a more robust method of getting answers can’t be employed.
These Ministers are downright rude.
+1 The leadership at the top dictates the behaviour of subordinates, and currently our civil servants couldn’t care a toss about democracy, the voting public or even our elected MP
Boris certainly has that Sadim touch
December 2, 2021
P.S.
IF Bunter Boris wants an ‘easy win’ against the EU, simply declare very loudly that the UK will NEVER make vaccination, against anything, compulsory. Mrs Von de Leyen, along with other power crazed politicians, think it reasonable to propose enforcing the introduction of a man-made chemical into its population. This tendency to authoritarianism is truly disturbing; but situation normal for the EU.
The perception is that in some areas of government they have decided to operate with the mushroom syndrome “keeping us in the dark and feeding us #####”
Open government information takes away the any thoughts on deceit and what they are trying to hide. Basically if you apply the customer, supplier principles what is open and on the table can be discussed and understood both the good and the bad. The waste in government is horrendous and decisions not to impart information just destroys any remnants of trust that may have existed. Ultimately deceit or holding back of information emanates from the very top. It does not bode well for the taxpayer, after all we are the only real source of income the government has.
+1
Some radio twerp, no doubt a govt shill was ranting on about charging over 60s £100 per month for non compliance with jab. ( Here, not in Greece).
Huge tax income there.
So what if the govt. employs that method for everything?
Eat bugs, or you pay…be cold, or you pay and on and on.
And see how the supermarkets and NHS act as aggressive cohortes praetoriae to the govt.
Good morning.
Again Sir John I am writing much the same thing as before. We here have been telling you what the problem is – The Civil Service (our true masters) !
You see, since we joined the EEC / EU the Civil Service has enjoyed power without either responsibility or much in the way of accountability. They have been able to pursue policies that both they and the EU approve of and effectively side step parliament. This has come in the form of Statutory Instruments.
Our Parliament it Potemkin Parliament. A Toy Parliament. And saddest thing of all is that those whose are put there are happy to be rule takers and not makers. After all, it is only ‘we’, the little people, that suffer.
So it comes as no surprise that this attitude and total disrespect continues. Dominic Cummings correctly identified the problem. I just did not think much of his proposed solutions.
Not until we start firing CS’s for the endless mistakes and Ministers make it clear that, whilst the CS may advise, it is the Minister that decides and, if said action(s) are not carried out there will be consequences.
Time to bring the CS to heal !
Mark, with your final remark does that mean that you would get a Head of the Civil Service to do a bit of “the laying on of hands”? I believe that Lord O’Donnell is still around.
December 2, 2021
The Civil Service works solely for the Downing Street “Executive”, not the “Legislature”. What you want is a Trump style category of Civil Service employee he called Schedule F. All career civil servants involved in “policymaking”, would no longer be covered by civil service protections against arbitrary dismissal. They would be subject to the same rules as political appointees; they serve at the Presidents pleasure. This would allow Trump to implement a massive government purge on his way out the door. Schedule F was eliminated by President Joe Biden on 22, January, 2021, nullifying the personnel changes.
I think the answer to your questions will be answered today in the by-election , your government doesn’t give a rats tail to the nurses in the NHS who have worked there socks off this pass couple of years,
Correct. A good trouncing at the by elections should send a warning shortly.
We badly need Farage to enter the fray and mix things up.
The liblabcon have got away with murder for far too long.
+1
Ian Wragg
Oh I daren’t even hope.
New plague panic = diversion??
@Ian Wragg; “We badly need Farage to enter the fray and mix things up.”
Are you trying to suggest SKS would make a better PM, or perhaps you want another minority govt as we had after the 2017 general election, as that will be the only consequence of what you suggest.
Farage managed (eventually) to force Cameron to grant a Brexit referendum. But can he (or anyway) get them to ever cut government size, taxation levels and the endless waste down to size and get a sensible energy policy out of them. I suspect not as Labour SNP are even worse sensible voters have no where to go.
We need to halve the size of government and abandon the net zero insanity.
Tell that to my tooth!
Well done for asking the questions.
The clowns that occupy the DoH apparently do not know how many CEOs there are in the NHS ? Could the number of Trusts be clue ? Presumably somebody in that Department has that number at their finger tips or is that just expecting too much ?( it’s c 200)
How can the costs of accomodation for asylum seekers ( aka illegal immigrants ) be confidential ? Surely we invoke the FoIA ?
A Minister or Civil Servant who doesn’t want to release information regarding the costs of accommodation for asylum seekers/illegal immigrants can be very inventive with the reasons for refusing to release the information under the (No)FoIA.
I do not know how you maintain your calm demeanour, Sir John, in the face of such idiotic short-sightedness. Forget about the damage it is doing internal Party politics, it is an insult to the electorate and a serious risk to Parliamentary democracy.
As in most things, the simplest explanation is often the correct one.
And I want to know the totality of NHS money given to GPs during the pandemic. My guess: that it’s gone up a lot while their output has gone down.
P.S. I’ve had three texts from my GP surgery inviting me to come in for a booster – after I had already booked to have a booster at an NHS hospital vaccination centre. Left hand, right hand?
A friend in London who suffers the severe aftermath of cancer and a major stroke attempted to contact her GP surgery yesterday, but was told she must call at 8am. This she duly did this morning: she was told she was 11th in the queue, she waited for 20 minutes and was then told that all appointments were fully booked.
There is a £15 per jab service charge (it takes about a minute of a jabbers time) for the GP with a 10-15 min wait in a crowded room, so it is no surprise they are keen to get you in they are competing with each other.
It is this sort of competition that people like Lifelogic seem to want. I was offered a jab time in the working week which with journey time would have taken up about 1.5 hours of my working day, prior to this all my jabs had been very inconveniently at the hospital taking 2.5 hours of my day up, the GP surgery offered a Saturday -I chose that appointment much more convenient 5 mins from home.
I’ve been telling my GP since 1986 that I gave up smoking then. Still when I go he asks if I smoke – seems simple things don’t get on the computer. God knows what he types in.
Is this Johnson led Socialist government considering mandatory vaccination now that the EU is proposing to do the same? Maybe this is the intended purpose of the increases in funding now being pumped into Labour’s health ministry
A Tory government that accepts and refuses to reform all that Labour had built since 1997 and then chooses to strengthen and expand it is not a Conservative government, it is a deceit against the voter
I would say that it has been global policy for years while all this was planned.
Why 100%? Because it is really about digital control?
Why no care ( from ANYONE) about the harms and deaths? Population control?
Why at the expense of sanity, humanity, healthcare and everything else that made our lives worth living?
The censorship was planned for THIS!
Why was it necessary to pay off the entire media?
(GB News appears to be waking a little …but is that false opposition?)
Unless JR knows different, GB News’s hands are tied by OFCOM and they are unable to air any criticism of the ‘vaccines’. They do regularly criticise mask mandates, lockdowns, and passport schemes. Not much coverage anywhere of the situation in Australia, where Aborigines are allegedly being seized and forcibly jabbed.
December 2, 2021
Strange though.
Those Israeli double ( or was it triple?) jabbed medics claim to have caught Omicron in London.
I know many double jabbed who have had cold after cold after wheezy rhume since the jaberoony.
Very, very odd. Almost as if their immune system has been compromised in some way?
Yet the worse we get the more jabs we must have!
Keep taking the medicine!
The “European Union” is not proposing anything of the sort – it has no remit to impose such a rule.
VdL simply said that it would be proper for member countries to consider – as data emerges – whether it would be appropriate for them as sovereign nations to consider such an approach according to their respective constitutions etc.
If there were a Union-wide approach then it would always be voluntary on the part of the nations as to whether they joined in, just as it was with the vaccine purchase scheme, and burgundy passports.
Socialist Government it is , look at the wokery we are being subjected to, a Marxist Government couldn’t have exceeded them in their actions. Little more than a year ago I was fearful of the military going the same way as the police, but even I couldn’t have guessed at the speed at which our military has fallen to the woke culture. Today we hear it is government’s policy to remove the male culture from the military and arbitrarily double the number of women there , of course no thoughts about whether it is a good idea or not, no, our military capability is to be determined by virtue signalling. No thoughts about “People sleep peacefully in their beds at night only because rough men stand ready to do violence on their behalf” now the priority is to not mis-gender the enemy.
December 2, 2021
Look.
We have lost everything.
And now they are going to jab us every year. By force.
Prison camp U.K.
And where is my tax money?
Everything?
What, your home, savings, clothes, car, job, pension, human rights and anything else that one could name?
What an extraordinary claim.
December 2, 2021
December 2, 2021
December 2, 2021
December 2, 2021
Yes, and NI has economically outstripped all the other nations and regions of the UK for some reason.
I wonder if it’s membership of the SM and CU?
Remoaners are like the Japanese soldier found in the jungle 20 years after the war ended, still fighting. Genuinely baffling.
Exactly. The obsession with the insane net zero agenda and taxing everyone to death while wasting the proceeds seems to have taken over all else. This while ordering us to respect the NHS and pushing vaccinations on children and people who have had Covid why?
The Irish advice on vaccinations says:-
Myocarditis
Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle. It was reported in around 1 in 1 million doses of the Moderna vaccine. But the data we have so far shows that the risk of myocarditis is higher for boys and young men. Based on data from the United States, the estimated risk is: 1 in 16,000 in boys aged 12 to 17 1 in 20,000 in young men aged 18 to 24 1 in 100,000 in girls aged 12 to 17
In the UK this might mean 600+ cases in boys aged 12 to 24 if per jab and they all have two jabs. This is a serious condition are we really sure that this is sensible? Also why no such clear warning in the UK? Plus many undiagnosed cases on top too perhaps.
can the Speaker not force the government to answer questions from parliament?
December 2, 2021
December 2, 2021
December 2, 2021
It costs £0 to house illegal migrants in hotels. Illegal migrants are illegal. The clue is in the name. We don’t help them because they are here illegally.
Of course, you probably do know but dare not say – that it isn’t illegal to claim asylum. It isn’t illegal to arrive by dinghy to claim asylum. The Tories think it helps their narrative to be dishonest about this. But it really doesn’t.
Asylum seekers are only offered temporary hotel accommodation when the Tory run Home Office is unable to process their claim quickly and efficiently enough.
So once they are refused asylum they are still here 7 years later and in some cases go on to commit acts of terror. Oh no, that’s definitely not quick enough. The UK won’t be very attractive for your kids or grandchildren in years to come. If you’re as successful as you claim then why haven’t you left yet for the sake of your children? You’re always going in about how pensioners have ruined it for them.
You are being pedantic young Andy.
Arriving in a dingy having thrown away your identity documents and your passport and shouting asylum is illegal.
They are economic migrants travelling from a safe democratic country.
They are queue jumpers, simple as that.
Andy
Andy
This is what’s on offer to people refused asylum (aka illegal immigrants.) Government website:
https://www.gov.uk/asylum-support/eligibility
“You can ask for the following if you’re homeless, do not have any money to buy food and you can show that there’s a reason why you cannot leave the UK yet:
short-term housing
help with prescriptions for medicine, dental care for your teeth, eyesight tests and glasses
a payment card for food and toiletries
You will not be given the payment card without the housing and you will not be given any cash.”
Perhaps the next question in the Commons should be “What percentage of asylum seekers whose appeals are rejected leave the country by deportation or by free will ?” Especially seeing as the failed asylum seeker is given yet another chance to stay in the UK with the “… and you can show a reason why you cannot leave the UK.” clause.
Andy. Please desist with this silly “Illegal immigrants cost zero.” You have been comprehensively proven wrong on this by me and others.
Really Andy? The number I saw was £48k in the first year per head (and more for children).
That’s £1.278B for the 26,631 that have croosed the channel ytd – just to fund their first 12 months here.
They will all need housing, healthcare and education over the longer term – and at what cost? I’ve never arguged for zero immigration but it does need to be controlled – and this Channel Migration is the worse kind of immigration, with no control over who comes here and no idea what they will contribute to our Society. Frankly, it’s just glorified queue jumping, masquerading as people fleeing persecution (from France?).
BTW – I was interested to note that your beloved EU is beginning to change it’s tune on mass migration across it’s external borders – with changes to “asylum” rights in some Eastern European Countries. I suspect they know this will become an increasing political problem for the EU if they cannot control immigration. Of course Schengen isn’t helping them to do so…another cause for unrest within the EU over coming years…
It is partly incompetence and partly obfuscation. Information is power. THEY want the power. They don’t intend giving it to you. It’s as simple as that.
And if they won’t give it to you, there’s no chance of Joe Public getting it through the (No)Freedom of Information Act …… which Blair has now said he regrets creating.
The Civil Service and Quangocracy are out of control. This Government has allowed and massively facilitated the lack of control with its lunatic Covid policies.
If it wasn’t for Brexit I almost wish Corbyn had won the last General Election because it looks like a period of cataclysmic Labour governance is the only way the CON Party will wake up to the long-term consequences of Johnson’s appalling Not-a-Conservative- Government..
+1
Your final para…EXACTLY!
@Donna +1 well said – spot on
December 2, 2021
Vote Labour.
The Tories are not our friends.
+1 Spot on Donna!
We could compare this govt. to revolutionary France.
Or to a failing Roman Empire.
We could compare Johnson to Henry 8th. ( Brexit, not wives).
But we would not be allowed to compare it to the regime it now most resembles.
How odd.
If the more anti-government , pro left wing consideration media outlets in this country genuinely concerned about the NHS as an operation rather than an institute this post would be headline news.
NHS disciples love the idea of it not the output.
As a footnote Sir John (and no doubt the Nottingham child will point out) this is your government which is not able/willing to provide answers to its own MP.
If you would like to find out how much an immigrant room in a hotel costs or which temporary agency is coining it in from increased NHS spending you will have to wait the the media to discover that a Conservative MP or Minister has recommended said hotel or agency or that they have an interest in one.
Otherwise the media is not interested in waste or efficiency.
Its OK. Its not real money. It grows on trees and Sunak plucks it when Bungling Boris spouts one of his irresponsible electoral promises
Either they know and refuse an answer, which is totally unacceptable, or they have not got a clue and refuse to say so which also is totally unacceptable. Johnson heads a government which is as arrogant as it is incompetent. Time for Conservative MPs to replace him.
Sir John; I fear it is not just withholding information that can be laid at the door of the blob (Civil Service.) Having looked at the Government’s website to see the new rules on mask wearing, and then reading the Statutory Instrument voted through the House of Commons, I am disturbed that the website goes further than the law! Total mismatch. Is this deliberate misinformation for scaremongering or to serve their own agenda? Is it presumed MP’s won’t bother to check? I suspect the latter as I attended a Ruby Wedding of some previous “friends” a few years ago where many guests were reasonably high ranking Civil Servants and their attitude and arrogance over a matter in the news at the time was so unbelievably arrogant and awful
that we nearly left before the starter course was finished. They need serious reform. No wonder no Government ever achieves its goals.
Good that at least you are asking the questions, Sir John. We are seeing that democracy is hamstrung globally now. This is a sign of the times – a warning to everyone, not just politicians. ‘Red sky at morning…’ Cf. Matthew 16:2-4.
The blob continues to disrupt the analysis of what is going on – They can neither give us any facts nor even allow any light in on what is going on. THIS is deliberate subterfuge.
How were the CS allowed to get the upper hand, telling ministers what to do and calling the shots?
This must all come out into the open, so that the world can see what a mess our so called democracy has become, thanks to the way the blob now rules everything!
How does the government plan to take back control?
If you wish to govern well you need access to good quality information about public services, budgets and outcomes.
That is of course an expected outcome in a Democracy. This crowd from the top down just doesn’t give a dam its about the ‘headline’ and that means spend, spend, spend. We live in a Dictatorship with a political ruling elite that see control put above the sensibilities of accountability.
When the dust settles and they have been consigned to the bin it is the rest of us that will be paying the bill, and our children and their children to. It seems to be forgotten we have still not yet paid of the Brown Governments debts.
The Socialist destruction of the UK is in full swing.
Anyone else notice what our host did between writing his first and second paragraphs? Talking about the “Government” (made up of elected MP’s) and then switching to complain about the “civil service machine” (made up of Civil servants)… If the civil service are not acting correctly then it is in the power of the elected government to tell the civil servants to do better, ultimately reform said service and if it comes to it go off-script within parliamentary privilege, those on the back benches of the governing party have the means to seek assistance via their party machine, and those in opposition can I’m sure make full use of the Westminster tea rooms etc.
Where’s ‘Jim Hacker’ when we need him, not that he always won, but at least he tried!
This makes me laugh, the demands from the government for payroll information digitally monthly is demanded with fines if you don’t do it correctly and on time. Forms are also sent (even though you have the information monthly) demanding to know how many staff you employ with deadlines from the statistics agency.
How are Chief Executives paid? By the individual trusts or by a central NHS payroll?
Perhaps the MP in charge of the Health Service just doesn’t know and it sounds like he doesn’t know who to ask. It sounds like they don’t have zoom meetings together or a simple tot up of participants would give them the answer.
Isolation hotels for British people returning from ‘red’ countries is not ‘commercially sensitive’.
But if we knew what these boat people cost the British sense of humour could well fail.
Thank you for asking these questions Sir John.
Just to underline this issue, the National Audit office has just released a report where it states:
“…government cannot have confidence its spending in many policy areas is making a difference.”
Link: https://www.nao.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Evaluating-government-spending.pdf
It will either be their downfall at the next election or the men in suits will arrive sooner and tory members get to vote on a replacement PM who will purge the Blob …. keep up the pressure Sir J
JR’s problem demonstrates just how useless the HoC is at legislating to its own advantage. If MPs want budget line by line information, why have they not asked for it by way of a cross party Bill?
That’s what the US Congress did. Members of the House and Senate who attract a larger portion of their bill cosponsors from the opposing party, are much more successful at lawmaking. Bipartisanship is linked to increases in members’ overall legislative effectiveness; especially to moving legislation through committee and on the floor. A level of bipartisanship that is totally alien in the UK’s Punch & Judy parliament where Downing Street always wins.
The US Treasury issues a Daily Treasury Statement https://fiscaldata.treasury.gov/datasets/daily-treasury-statement/deposits-and-withdrawals-of-operating-cash . Also, its fiscal service issues a lay version at https://datalab.usaspending.gov/americas-finance-guide/
Some years ago, late 1980s, working as a Management Consultant, I was hired by a big Government Department (I shan’t reveal which) to advise them on the following:
– what are objectives and how to set them
– how do personal objectives contribute to Departmental objectives
– how to set an annual budget
– how the private sector tackled all this.
They were clueless, had no concept of targets or budgets, how and where to start getting information to build one, or being held to account through regular review processes and appraisals.
It seems nothing has changed !!!
I have just read in Conservative Woman that the government and others are suppressing and have been suppressing information about the great effectiveness of ivermectin in treating the new disease. I do not suppose that the government would answer truthfully any questions about this, but this matter is urgent as the new German leader and the EU dictatrix are now calling for compulsory vaccination with the poisons. We need a complete removal of this augean stable system of government, that includes the civil servants, who should at a minimum be fired with no pensions.
Sir John,
It sounds like you are making the case for a new QUANGO!
The “Office of What Taxpayers’ Money is Actually Spent On”.
OWTMASO?
PS Love Wokingham painting double yellows UNDER cars and then issuing tickets.
If you want information about NHS waste and incomptetence then how about this: I have just received a letter from the NHS informing me that I should now get a flu vaccination. Very nannyish and unnecessary, since adults should be left to manage their own healthcare, but I’LL let this slide since I have two larger complaints. The first is that I have already had my flu jab!! So this letter shows that the NHS internal records are a total shambles. And my second complaint is that this letter was FOUR pages long. It does not take four pages to tell someone to go to their GP and get vaccinated. Indeed, it only takes one page. The other THREE pages were written in TWENTY FIVE different foreign languages!!! This is madness. If people can’t speak English then they shouldn’t be here, and they should certainly not be receiving free NHS care. I would suggest that you might want to ask a question about how much money the NHS spends on foreign langages but what’s the point? The government will not have a clue.
If the information given to a seasoned and admired MP is haphazard, incomplete or non-existent …..You have to wonder what information is Boris getting
Our taxes pay for government spending so we are entitled to full information on how it is spent, not some excuses as to the availability of information. They should be required to produce detailed annual accounts for us to see.