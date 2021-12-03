In office and in power?

A Minister is appointed to office. He or she has to work out how to exercise the powers available in that position. Some fail to do so, just signing the documents and attending the meetings their officials place before them. It takes energy, persistence and understanding for a Minister to impose a new agenda, change things or improve the ways government works.
In a democracy Ministers are rightly circumscribed to prevent potential power going to their ahead and to avoid abuses. There are three main controls on Ministerial actions. Firstly, they must not break UK law. Secondly they have to stick by collective responsibility, requiring other Ministers support within a department or the wider government to pursue the path they wish. Thirdly, everything they do is subject to the court of public opinion. If they and their policies become too unpopular they may be changed.
Ministers nonetheless can exercise considerable power for the good. They have powers by virtue of collective control of the massive public sector purse, calling up resources and investments nationally. They have stated powers in extensive Statutes requiring or enabling Ministers to do things, regulate things and supervise the public sector. They appoint a large number of people to run vast areas of the public services.
All too often Ministers who lack clarity and understanding about what would be a good direction for the department they are in are buffeted by events and dependent on inconsistent or unreliable civil service advice. From day one the new Minister is held responsible for everything that goes wrong in their department or section of a department, though often the first they knew of the problem was when it was reported to them as a problem. It is often not the result of their actions and may be a case of officials not carrying out the general aim of their stated policy or even worse breaking the clearly stated intention of a Minister. There are also, of course, occasions where Ministers make poor choices or announce things that are not going to work, where they are rightly held to blame.
This government needs to review where it wishes to exercise powers and where it wants to make a difference. With a majority of 80 it can change the law where it thinks the law impedes progress. It needs to move on from policy dominated by responding to the pandemic, and being about decarbonisation alone. Levelling up, a faster and stronger recovery and making and growing more of what we need at home should be priorities that shape public policy in helpful ways.
One of the biggest areas needing reform is immigration. If Australia can find a successful way of dealing with the problem so can we. If Priti is serious then she needs to ensure that the civil servants do their part in delivering what the majority of the electorate voted the party in for. Control of our borders. It can be done as others have proved. This problem is not going away and can only get worse to the detriment of society. Someone has to take control.
Boris likes immigration he says it’s not a problem.
11 years in power and still numbers through the roof. 6 million from EU countries when we were told less than half.
We have a lying sleazy government who need teaching a lesson.
Indeed we do. 11.5 years to have changed recruitment and selection processes away from Bliars left of centre picks, woke/PC beliefs to right of centre to match with the public’s view of the world. When are the consocialists catching up with the English? Perhaps it’s now time for real conservatives in the Reform Party to sort out the civil serpents as the Torys cant.
It isn’t “the Tories can’t.”
It’s “the Tories don’t want to.”
Like the Promised answer to the Lothian question. Meagre sham offering now totally taken back by Gove!! Like the promised right to recall, then reneged on, cut immigration, take back control, no more of our money to EU, no Irish Sea border, no tax rises! Freeze community charge! They label Labour policies Marxist then implement the Marxist policies and build on it! Carrie giving a key note speech to Stonewall! Where is the conservatism? JR and his mates have done nothing to stop their party marching forcefully left. Nothing. Lots of propaganda, excuses and weak opposition to it.
When will readers and voters here realise you cannot believe a word these Fake Tories say? It always changes after election. How many times do you have to be lied to?
The Tories get called black and blue that they are anti-immigration yet they have been in charge for many years now and migration/immigration has exploded with no brake. People here seven years having failed their application thrice and not been removed, getting college and lodgings and sufficient money to live in one of our Cities. British people left on the streets whilst all newcomers get accommodated.
Clearly zero political will beyond huffing and puffing and lots of worthless hot air from Patel.
There must be some political will behind the substitution of Raab for Buckland. The latter was never going to let us out of any of the outdated legislation and treaties, and Raab is an expert on international law and human rights.
Right, like his weak intervention with Harry Dunne and got frustrated when someone trying to question him about it. Or Julian Assange? Raab took on the role of Brexit minister knowing it was a mouthpiece job only for May who wanted to firmly remain in EU. Raab.. a career man looking after his career and ambition no more no less. No use to our country.
Don’t call me on serious international matters like evacuation of Afghanistan I am on holiday! Civil service working at home not being able to access critical information, so some people will be tortured or die, but as long as it does not impact on their work/ life balance eh!
Get shot of him.
The first thing they should have done was to change the human rights legislation. Without doing this they have no hope of controlling immigration faced with the army of lawyers using legal aid to throw a spanner into the works all the time.
Well, Aus, NZ and Canada all have human rights acts identical to the UK’s in all important regards, so we clearly don’t need to get rid of that then, do we?
Well, having got a good pass in O-level Geography, I can reasonably assert that it would be a lot more difficult to physically get to Australia, New Zealand and Canada from the Middle East or North Africa, so your comparison is pointless.
Ever heard of aviation?
They – Aus – have quite a few ME settlers, from such as Lebanon.
Most people here unlawfully arrive the same way too, and overstay their visas. Their numbers dwarf those coming in dinghies.
But they don’t allow any foreign court to have power over them NHL.
They follow the same UN rules as does the UK.
Come on NHL the UN has no real legal powers.
You know this yet come out with this ridiculous nonsense.
Nothing can be done against illegal migration whilst we remain in the ECHR and the Human Rights Act. Even Dominic Cummings has said that.
You are putty, well, not even as firm as that, in their hands.
You want to be ruled by others you don’t even vote for.
Yet you call yourself a democrat NHL
Hilarious.
This is relevant every day, FES. Today we are told, yet again, that there are 80,000 children in care; and that this might have contributed to the death of the latest little victim of cruelty. We were told some years ago that native children in the South were being sent into care hundreds of miles North because their local councils were overwhelmed by the numbers of “child refugees”. Another fearless question for Sir John: how many “child refugees” are there in care?
NB Being a “child refugee” is said to arise from wishing to join family in the UK.
We were also told by govt. child killers would be singled out for severe punishment. Then again, it does not fit in with the left wing liberalisation of the criminal justice system since the 60’s.
Where are all those hundreds of thousands lost to the system illegal criminals the HO claimed who entered our country? Could they be contributing to crime by any chance or modern slave trade? Oh well, brush it under the carpet Downing Street needs wallpapering!
The ‘problem’ is predominantly in the heads of old people. Not sure how to fix your heads.
December 3, 2021
https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/en/advice-and-guidance/age-discrimination
December 3, 2021
”“Director of Equality and Inclusion” at Birmingham Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, who’ll start early next year on a minimum wage of £93,735”
December 3, 2021
I’ve just read all of the page that you linked.
I feel victimised NHL
Therefore I have a claim.
“…. there he goes again….”
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
When something is screwed on cross-threaded, you need a great deal of force to unscrew it, and after that the thread often has to be completely recut.
December 3, 2021
What you do is realise it is not working then you gently unscrew the thread.
Then you start again and do it right.
Any engineer knows this.
Basic stuff.
Any ‘successful way’ is not necessarily a good way – that’s the problem – note historical practices.
@Fedupsoutherner
What you’ll get
You can ask for somewhere to live, a cash allowance or both as an asylum seeker.
Housing
You’ll be given somewhere to live if you need it. This could be in a flat, house, hostel or bed and breakfast.
You cannot choose where you live. It’s unlikely you’ll get to live in London or south-east England.
Cash support
You’ll get £39.63 for each person in your household. This will help you pay for things you need like food, clothing and toiletries.
Your allowance will be loaded onto a debit card (ASPEN card) each week. You’ll be able to use the card to get cash from a cash machine.
If you’ve been refused asylum
You’ll be given:
● somewhere to live
● £39.63 per person on a payment card for food, clothing and toiletries
You will not be given:
● the payment card if you do not take the offer of somewhere to live
● any money
Extra money for mothers and young children
You’ll get extra money to buy healthy food if you’re pregnant or a mother of a child under 3. The amount you get will depend on your situation.
Your situation / Extra payment per week
● Pregnant mother /£3
● Baby under 1 year old /£5
● Child aged 1 to 3 / £3
Maternity payment
You can apply for a one-off £300 maternity payment if your baby is due in 8 weeks or less, or if your baby is under 6 weeks old.
If you’ve been refused asylum
You can apply for a one-off £250 maternity payment if your baby is due in 8 weeks or less, or if your baby is under 6 weeks old.
Applying for the maternity grant
You apply for the maternity grant in the same way whether you’re still an asylum seeker or you’ve been refused asylum.
You’ll need to request form MAT B1 from your doctor to apply for the payment. You can apply for the maternity payment at the same time you apply for asylum support.
If you get pregnant after you’ve applied for asylum support, you can apply to the support team that dealt with your application for asylum support.
Healthcare
You may get free National Health Service (NHS) healthcare, such as to see a doctor or get hospital treatment.
You’ll also get:
● free prescriptions for medicine
● free dental care for your teeth
● free eyesight tests
● help paying for glasses
Education
Your children must attend school if they are aged 5 to 17. All state schools are free and your children may be able to get free school meals.
Above is from the government website under “Asylum Support”.
I can’t imagine why people are risking their lives to escape from the EU to get into Brexit Britain, can you?
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
With all that’s on offer I’m sure there’s a few citizens of france pretending to be from the middle-east and refugee
@geln cullen
Many a true word…
You lot keep telling us that the dinghy people are mostly 20 and 30 something single men.
And then you post a list of mostly maternity help and schooling to try to demonstrate your point that asylum seekers get loads of benefits.
How many pregnant men do you think are coming here?
December 3, 2021
In the first year of his Local Govt career, he visited a Planning Officer in the Town Hall to ask why an action the Council had recommended had not been carried out, and was told by a clerk that “it was against the rules”. My friend politely asked the clerk to show him the paperwork where this was stated – oddly enough, the recommended plan was then duly and promptly enacted!
December 3, 2021
This is because these public servant bodies are so busy regulating others no one regulates them. There should be opportunities for more professional oversight. So sad to hear this befitting a banana republic outfit full of bureaucracy…
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
The case of Arthur Labinjo Hughes is heartbreaking. If any service needs looking into its social services and the police who failed this child and many others. Any intelligent parent could not fail to see the obvious abuse this poor child suffered. (Comment on sentencing deleted as sentence pending)
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
Fedup
The best people for social services would be the over 50’s and Andy’s elderly, at least they would have known what a bruise looked like, would have asked pertinent questions, and would have picked up on some body language.
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
They have been sentenced now. Life for her with min of 27 years and 21 years for him. Not long enough. Still if prison is as we have heard then hopefully it won’t be a pleasant stay.
December 3, 2021
Unless that is it is HS2. There the court of public opinion can be damned.
And there lay the problem (see above for an example). When a project that is politically, ‘too big to fail’ gets government cash it takes on a life of its own with cost and delays getting quickly out of hand.
Not just unreliable, downright dishonest – Mrs. T was lead astray over the Single Market.
This principle I disagree with. The CS in charge should be held accountable for their department and the Minister for whatever government policies that are on the agenda. Get that right and we might get better all round.
Eg The Climate Change Act. But I have wasted enough pixel space on that already.
It seems that too often change in policy would mean admitting they were wrong. We are also too concerned with minority group thinking and what the rest of the world thinks of us.
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
Mind you, with the Tony Blair Institute advising governments, what could possibly go wrong?
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
I agree.
Frankly, I don’t give a damn what the rest of the World thinks of us. Many Countries will condemn us, whatever we do. I care about the health and welfare of our own citizens. Also about our Heritage and Culture , which is being eroded by the day.
In my opinion, our Politicians need to grow a backbone, and put the interests of this Country first!
Ches. Girl – I understand migrants coming here for a better life but are they making a better life for those here?
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
F U S
December 3, 2021
You elderly Brexitists are a minority. And most of the problems in this country appear to have been caused by us trying to pander to you all.
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
There’s no incitement to any crime, nor any misrepresentation either.
December 3, 2021
That you write that you agree also makes you a potential hate crime person.
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
So deluded, group thinking and lacking in science are our MPs that only a handful did not vote for the insane climate change act. Boris/Carrie seem to have fallen for this insanity hook, line and sinker. How can sanity return given this?
December 3, 2021
Trouble is, as PM, if you are shown duff, or out of date data, and you’re not the type of person to check or do any of your own research, and your wife is TOTALLY on board and is reinforcing the agenda… it’s easy to be fooled.
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
BBC reporting that Shell pulling out of Cambo Oil Field is going to lose thousands of jobs
Thanks Boris
Thanks this government
Thanks the Tory Party
and a special thanks to all Tory MPs for allowing it to happen
What so you expect? They’re a bunch of thickos with Arts degrees. I see that the US is trying to prevent a monopoly situation arising out of the thicko Tory decision to allow the sale of ARM Holdings to a Japanese private equity business which is now trying to sell it on to maximize its profit which is what private equity does but obviously unknown to thicko Tories who believed the Japanese private equity was a technology company.
Unpatriotic and thick, the Tory Party in action.
December 3, 2021
Like these headlines which claim that there is a “fury” over such-and-such, when in fact all that’s happened is that some touchy half-dozen have posted a few tweets somewhere in the country.
December 3, 2021
Totally agree – in the court of public opinion, every man and his dog wants HS2 cancelled (apart from our dear leader and his wife)
But like the old ‘poll-tax’ of the 80’s they’ll just plough on with a doomed project – too save face
Mayors were not wanted and voted against. Tories still forced them on us! Nothing like a layer of bureaucracy and jobs for the boys! Like the Lords filled with donors!
December 3, 2021
I believe 1997 rang the death knell for accountability and democratic politics in Britain.
Professional politicians are destroying our democracy
December 3, 2021
And destroying our country physically and morally.
They have created a disgusting swamp and are happy to see us all flounder and drown in it.
As long as we finance the whole shebang by handing over the Danegeld.
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
Much truth in this but surely this started well before 1997. The election result in 1997 was Labour 418 seats Tories 165. Well done John ERM Major and all the half witted Tory MPs who retained him in office so as to bury the party for 3+ terms.
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
It probably started when the first ancient shaman convinced his potential followers that he could act as an intermediary with some great spirit.
“Do as I say. Do not question. And I will protect you.But I must have first dibs with the reindeer meat, or the deal’s off!”
Hasn’t changed really!
December 3, 2021
and you shoot down any naysayers
December 3, 2021
Ah yes!
Forgot that!
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
We are in a dark place indeed and it’s getting darker. There is no sign of change on any main policy front. Shell now withdrawing its interest from the North Sea oil field exploration opportunity, surely because of government attitude, and there’s no way Johnson will climb down from his quasi religious energy policy beliefs overall. A continuing naive approach of cooperation onlywith the French to solve the migration crisis. Could it really be that much worse under Labour?
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
+1
December 3, 2021
+10
My local constituent MP no longer replies to any concerns raised by constituents. She does however, send out ‘newsletters’ to local councils every month, that look and read more like an advertisement, complete with photo, about how wonderful she is.
December 3, 2021
Mine’s very good, with every email being answered – usually by letter, less often by email.
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
Independent thinking? Whatever became of that?
A Government in name only, the reality being dictatorship and usually they fall when the dictator loses his/her marbles. That fall well over due…
December 3, 2021
Even, Plaid Cymru after statement after statement saying they’d never, in a month of Sundays, get in bed with Labour…..are now getting in bed with Labour
What of honour & integrity
December 3, 2021
‘Most ministers are amateurs’.
Now, can be added self-enriching.
He also made other controversial statements that two-party politics is effectively ‘elective dictatorship’. However, north of the border, with control exerted on the judiciary, his other term, ‘elective tyranny’, is more apt.
December 3, 2021
Bloody nose in Bexley.
Thanks a bunch for bringing us nearer to an even crazier government.
WHY couldn’t you just have made the most of your majority and been NORMAL?
December 3, 2021
Those gunning for Reform saw their candidate getting little more than 10% of the votes the winner got.
Still, even that was 10 times more than Rejoin EU. So much for their campaign.
It meant nothing.
The turnout was a mere 34% – 66% stayed away.
The incumbent died young under sad circumstances, and so the seat was not representative at all.
The Tories were re-elected with only about 18% of the possible vote.
You and andy must be so pleased with Greens and Lib Dems result
Mid term.
Just after COP26.
Pathetic result for them
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
Reform is on the way up and the Tories on their way out.
December 3, 2021
Boris has out-Laboured Labour so the only thing that made me (and millions of others) vote Tory at the last general election has gone. The true and unofficial Tory slogan in the Blue Wall wasn’t “Get Brexit Done” it was “If you don’t vote for us Labour will get in.”
I’m actually voting Labour at the next GE.
I never want to see a fake Conservative government again.
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
Bloody nose in Bexley – Its a total disaster, from a majority of 19,000 to 4,478
I agree this government needs to stop all its social engineering and green experiments…just return to a normal government with conservative views
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
+1 history repeating itself, head in the sand, the polls look okay silly party
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
History is littered with the failure of people not totally focused and committed to the task in hand and did not change the people who they supposedly governed to meet the demands of the task required of them.
Lean, mean and fit for purpose comes to mind.
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
While, to quote DOM, pandering to Mandarins, bureaucrats, activists and union leaders.
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
In everything mentioned in JR’s article this govt. is one big FAIL.
Read the arrogant responses to those stupid petitions.
So many of the MPs etc. have not the slightest idea what life is like for the average person.
But then, I imagine it is difficult governing when your electorate’s well being is not your primary concern.
@constant appeasement.
Everhopeful
So many of the MPs etc……
Not once do they ever think about the consequences of their actions.
Levelling, greening up, one of the consequences is, talking to our local farmer today in our area two 1000 head of livestock farms are selling all their herds. O⁰ne farm is being sold the other planted with trees. Over another 1800 acres of land is being taken out of production for more trees. The cost of feed is such he is sending livestock to slaughter earlier than normal. Free range chicken farmers with 32k birds giving up as the cost of feed skyrockets and the price of eggs drop. He is getting notifications by mail and email up to eight a day all talking about the same thing. Drowning under paperwork and legislation. Wasting hours on trying to talk to anybody. This is what farming is about today. This country will never be able to feed itself let alone the existing population before you add the thousands being taxied in by Border Force.
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
Indeed many industries now simply giving up, in some part due to government policy and regulations continually increasing their overheads and non productive workload, to such a degree they cannot compete with lower cost overheads businesses any more.
Government is fast killing the entrepreneurial spirit of thousands, who are now learning that the financial risk and long hours, is simply not worth the small reward any more.
High Taxes and subsidies are unbalancing our economy.
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
I read a dreadful article ( WEF maybe) re farms. The idea is to rely on CITY FARMS.
Like that one we saw in Detroit.
They have other plans for the countryside ( what they leave as countryside that is) and the plans do not include us!
We are to be herded into cities I imagine.
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
+thanks 🌸
December 3, 2021
According to newspaper reports that poor little boy who was murdered by his stepmother and father was abandoned to his appalling death by the mad, cruel, disgusting bloody stupid covid policy.
Others in his family tried to rescue him but were threatened with arrest for breaking covid rules!!!
Apart from the fact that the govt is responsible for what is no doubt a truly dreadful social service ( ( Oh sorreee Sandra is working from home! FFS) dept. it now has the blood of that child on its hands.
And Baby P DIED!
And no one in authority cared one teeny twig.
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
Responsibility for this murder lies with the stepmother and father.
The real tragedy is not so much the local authority didn’t pick up on the problem, but that such people blend into the communities they live in, rather than stick out like sore thumbs.
December 3, 2021
Rubbish Dave. The police and social workers were shown photos of his back which was covered in bruises. NOT the sort children get playing. The police and social workers should have insisted on a full examination of the child. It doesn’t take a genius to see when somethings not right. This isn’t the first time a child has slipped through the net and every time we hear lessons will be learnt. Are they? Like hell they are.
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
It is probably more due to the recent very good news that for these vaccines, a third shot, a booster, can increase antibody counts by up to thirty-two-fold.
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
Most ministers are woefully Ill-prepared for the role.
For example, many have never worked in a large organisation, have no idea how principles and policies can be converted into processes and practices, have a very shallow appreciation of ministerial powers and responsibilities, and only a vague understanding of the scope and functions of individual ministries.
Executives from business, public sector, and NGOs find it worthwhile to take an Executive MBA in mid-career to prepare for responsibilities in top positions. Why don’t politicians recognise that they need the same?
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
Boris manifesto pledge and guarantee (still on the website)
1. Extra funding for the NHS
2. 20,000 more police
3. Australian points-based immigration.
4. Millions in science, schools, apprenticeships and infrastructure
5. Controlling debt.
6. Reaching Net Zero by 2050.
7. No raise the rate of income tax, VAT or National Insurance.
Those pledges went in the bin the day after he entered No10
We have a points-based immigration system, and have had one for many years. Our fellow Europeans are now subject to that too, as are we in most cases if we wish to move to the Mainland.
But being white, and speaking English as a first language are not sine qua non, I must inform you.
December 3, 2021
The answer is it can’t leaving us in the hands of senior civil servants who swan through life until they get their K and a boiler plated pension. Kate Bingham who can talk from a position of authority recently highlighted their frightening shortcomings. What did this pathetical government do, take it as a call to arms.
Of course not they hid like they always do or fob MPs off with meaningless answers.
As an example we have recently seen the failure of another green scheme to install heat pumps. £350 million ish wasted (50 million on admin/and £1000 per household). Guess what? poorly designed, poorly thought through and poorly implemented. One of the main problems? Ministers and civil servants had failed to check that there were enough skilled people and product to deliver the scale up programme.
These people are institutionally inept, sensible questions like yours are wasted.
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
And where is the leadership on this from the PM? If he demonstrated the ability to make decisions, to defend our nation and our culture and identity maybe we would get somewhere. But he doesn’t, he just postures, shows off but when we are insulted, threatened and endangered he goes into hiding.
December 3, 2021
With the constant merry go round of appointments and re shuffles, for usually political reasons/wishes of the PM, few ministers ever seem to get the chance to firstly get to grips with their department, and then if they have the ability and do so, to oversee change through to its completion.
The Civil Service seems to work in a very specific and slow manner, to rather fixed outdated practices and procedures and time scales.
From the outside it looked like a certain Mr Cummins was desperately trying to change the system of working and reporting in some areas, but failed probably because he was trying rather too hard to get rapid change and results.
It would seem to me as a simple outsider, that the Civil service is in charge of the Government, not the other way around.
December 3, 2021
1. Reform of the Civil Service
2. Reform of the House of Lords
3. Reforming the BBC. Either make it compete with the other broadcasters on a financially level playing field or downsize it massively so it becomes just a simple public service broadcaster with none of the “entertainment” rubbish it pumps out
4. De-politicise the charity sector
5. Light the bonfire of the Quangos
Instead, Johnson has morphed into a left-wing Eco Warrior ….. and wasted the best opportunity the Conservative Party has had for 30 year. A 19,000 majority in Bexley/Sidcup slashed to 4,000 ….. low turnout because people couldn’t be bothered ……. and 6.6% for Reform UK. A lot of Conservative MPs will be checking their majorities this morning.
Labour won’t win the next election. But Johnson may lose it.
@ Donna “5. Light the bonfire of the Quangos” – yet when Sir John has asked here which quangos should face the flames answer comes there not. The functions performed by quangos seem to be needed and/or desired.
December 3, 2021
Johnson may lose it?
No way, he is giving it away at every opportunity, the decisions he makes are beyond belief at times.
December 3, 2021
P.S. Listened to R5L’s coverage of the power outage in Scotland. Some of those affected were fortunate to have had some coal to hand.
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
Burning coal? – they should be more responsible and get cold rather than pollute the planet.
December 3, 2021
Similarly, gas hit a high of $3.38 on October 23rd and was $2.81 yesterday – a 17% drop. Why isn’t Kwarteng forcing the oil/gas majors to reduce prices for the British consumer, which would also save a few energy suppliers?
Reply They are currently supplying from recent purchases of oil at high prices. Pump prices will go down as their incoming supplies are cheaper
December 3, 2021
Inflation be damned
December 3, 2021
NBP gas has been oscillating around 240p/therm. The OFGEM price cap assumed 70p/therm, so sales are being made at a massive loss currently. Bills will soar when the cap is revised.
Those of us with diesel vehicles can hold off from filling up while prices remain high. Unlike EV owners, who have to pay the going rate if they want to go anywhere.
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
I don’t believe you, or them.
December 3, 2021
Presumably this is exactly what you desire.
December 3, 2021
I wouldn’t normally suggest an extra layer of bureaucracy as a solution, but what ministers need is an enforcer – someone who can put all of his attention on making sure the commands of the minister get done, with powers to penalise those that do not do as they are told or are disruptive.
That way, ministers could concentrate on policy, the enforcer would concentrate on getting policies implemented, leaving the minister at some distance from those carrying out the orders.
Something has to change to ensure the tail is not wagging the dog constantly!
Reply You are describing the role of the Ministers Principal private secretary and his Ministerial office. It’s all there to be used.
But that doesn’t seem to be working – How could the minister be given some space between him and those doing the work?
December 3, 2021
In France, in 1914, at the end of August, General Lanrezac, the commander of the French northern army, was continuing to retreat before the immense German armies, waiting perhaps for the ideal moment to counter-attack them, which of course never came. Papa Joffre, the commander in chief, ordered him to attack and inserted an enforcer into the office or room of General Lanrezac at his headquarters. The enforcer was a physically very powerful man, built like the side of a brick outhouse (a term used in England, Johnson), and what was his rank? a major! Are there any such men, capable, experienced, determined, but above all men of principle in the Conservative Parliamentary Party? Such attributes appear to be non-existent at the Secretary of State level. Incidentally, yesterday’s description of the prime minister was ‘the current pest’.
December 3, 2021
So, Sir John, everything ministers do ‘is subject to the court of public opinion’. Really? I hear one of them saying ‘So what?’
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
*Warning* Controversial idea trying to surface – But still a serious question.
Two facts:
– Boris is taking an exceptionally large number of attacks, from all angles.
Could these be related?
Could it possibly be that Boris is being put under pressure from the swamp because he seems to be dragging his feet on covid related mandates and human rights?
We should not expect for things to get better if Boris does depart as PM, for it is most certain his replacement would succumb to the pressure immediately, given the statesman-like quality of those that would line up to be chosen.
December 3, 2021
Over half the Tories couldn’t bring themselves to vote. 15,000 are witnessing reality of this Party, even in the bluest of constituencies, Stay Home, Keep Warm, Avoid Voting Tory — the new mantra.
December 3, 2021
Should not somebody in the Cabinet Office now be looking for another job?
December 3, 2021
Beecee :
We never read of any civil servant or quango employees being sacked for incompetence, malfeasance, corruption or misbehaviour.
The swamp are in charge.
December 3, 2021
Indeed – somebody should have been held personally liable for such mal-administration.
news.sky.com/story/cabinet-office-fined-500-000-for-publishing-new-year-honours-addresses-including-elton-john-and-senior-police-12484461
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
Beecee, who gets the money the £500,000? this is just a game to them!
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
Quite – government departments should not be fined but heads should roll (and not into another department).
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
Senior civil servants and government advisers of course are far less constrained, they are not bound by collective responsibility and are immune to public opinion as they are unelected – and it seems they can leak to the media with impunity to undermine the government and get their own way. Out of the many leak enquiries that have started during the last 5 years has a single one identified a culprit who has been punished ? Why are SAGE not bound by collective responsibility ?
December 3, 2021
We still await the great tax reform, involving simplification and reduction, that turns the UK into one of the Worlds great manufacturing countries once more. Do not write off Bexley as a mid term crisis, it runs much deeper than that. Until this government is seen to be turning Brexit into a win win situation, they are heading for terminal eclipse.
Fruit, vegetables, salads, flowers etc all the things we used to grow at home before CAP grants to grub up our orchards and import
December 3, 2021
I’m sure Priti Patel is frustrated and has best intentions.
I wish she would just resign and blow the whistle. Easy for me to say – it’s not my pension on the line.
I think the government link I posted says it all about pull factors for men in boats. That even a failed asylum seeker (also known as a court-identified illegal) will get board and lodging and that they can self-determine whether they leave the country or not – I’m sure savvy lawyers will be briefing them on what “… showing a reason why you cannot leave.” can mean.
Here is that (unbelievable but true) link again.
https://www.gov.uk/asylum-support/eligibility
Perhaps the next question in the house should be “How many failed asylum seekers are returned forcefully and/or leave of their own accord ?” (I suppose “How many return ?” would be too many questions in one sitting.)
December 3, 2021
Sir John what do you think of Wokingham Council doing this?
Council lifted parked cars and painted yellow lines underneath then fined drivers
https://metro.co.uk/2021/12/02/council-lifted-cars-and-painted-yellow-lines-under-then-fined-people-15703937/
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
‘’Thirdly, everything they do is subject to the court of public opinion’’
Your current policies cost you 10,000 votes at the by-election yesterday
The Green Party only got 830 votes, came 4th and lost their deposit
So message is clear the voters don’t want a green revolution
I suggest SirJ that you have a word with the policy makers before the next election, otherwise the Labour Party or even the Reform Party might win….on current trends it looks likely that another coalition will be formed
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
@glen cullen
Like almost everything that you post here, your comment is so full of obvious mistakes that you have to correct yourself. Why do you bother?
Sakara. Get you, miss perfect. Do you never make mistakes?
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
Ministers can exercise considerable power for the good.
They can also exercise considerable power for the bad.
Which is the problem with this corrupt mob of charlatans.
@Andy
Exactly. +1
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
And in other news we see the collective failure to foresee risk resulting in the worst night of football shame in 55 years.
When are you lot finally going to pull your fingers out and hold people to account.
Let the first stone be cast by those who want themselves held to account.
December 3, 2021
And even more news. The government have targeted recovering six million of the 5 billion lost through covid fraud with the recovery team massively underfunded. That’s pathetic.
If they were running even a whelk stall they would be bankrupt in weeks, let alone the equivalent of a large PLC.
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
Off topic, for those who missed this epochal event yesterday:
https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2021/12/02/government-information/#comment-1280479
https://www.irishexaminer.com/business/economy/arid-40758405.html
“Protecting Good Friday Agreement not a factor in US-UK trade deal delay, official says”
“A US administration official said the country’s failure to remove tariffs on UK steel and aluminium has no connection to concerns about post-Brexit trade rules affecting Northern Ireland, rejecting a recent report.”
I’ve emailed congratulations to Penny Mordaunt for being the first ever UK government minister to publicly rebut any item of anti-Brexit propaganda, to the best of my knowledge.
Others have preferred to provide the media with more grist for their anti-Brexit mill:
https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2021/11/21/who-is-in-charge/#comment-1277735
“This morning I could ask, specifically, who is in charge of rebutting this kind of hostile propaganda?”
December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
Good job some of these people have open fires, older gas fires (without electronic controls) or wood burners Glen, otherwise things would be even worse for many.
I wonder how long it will be before a government official visits them to tell them off for polluting the skies.
@Glen Cullen
The “tory green revolution” has absolutely nothing to do with it. County Durham is without power because the power company have retained insufficient resources to repair the transmission lines swiftly. The army has had to be called in.
Crap and bullshit from you as usual
No. The damage has been so extensive it has been a mammoth task. Where is the council with help? Just volunteers as usual. These men are working very long shifts to get the power back on. I’d like to see you try.
December 3, 2021
County Durham without power for 7 days WILL BE the picture of the new tory green revolution when we have installed many tens of thousands of windmills using unreliable and intermittent wind instead of reliable, weather independent nuclear power, the safest fuel of all by deaths per TWhr including wind.
December 3, 2021
Your debating skills lack panache…and dignity
December 3, 2021
Can’t wait to vote for people like you.
December 3, 2021
The Only-For-Profit boys pocket more money by not having to pay for standby maintenance and repair facilities.
It’s the same with gas storage, and with stormwater disposal.
December 3, 2021
Please tell us that one or even five Ministers leading departments have used their position to good and have “exercised the powers available in that position” to actually benefit the people and when and how.
Surely an 80 conservative majority should be able to get most things conservatives would agree with through in a quick time frame.
December 3, 2021
“No ifs, no buts, no maybes – leaving the European Union as one United Kingdom, taking back control of our laws, borders, money, our trade, immigration system, delivering on the democratic mandate of the people.”
“Conservative government will massively increase our investment in the NHS….We will deliver a long-term NHS budget enshrined in law, £650m extra every week.” I understand that your government has done this with real-time increases but the NHS is never grateful and we don’t know where the investment has gone specifically so why doesn’t Boris tell us.
“Record spending on schools.
An Australian-style points-based immigration system.
More police” (yet today we’re told the Police aren’t happy because they’re going to be all brains and no brawn.
“Colossal new investments in infrastructure and science, using our technological advantages to make this country the cleanest, greenest on earth, with the most far-reaching environmental programme…. Carbon neutral by 2050.”
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/election-2019-50777071
December 3, 2021
I would prefer if each new government had the power to appoint heads of departments from people they know and trust, even if currently employed in the private sector, then it would be correct to point the blame entirely at the government for their failures. No more yes minister avoidance of blame for failure.
One major problem I found is the tactic of civil service senior staff being moved between responsibilities on a rota basis ” to give them a broad experience”. All that happens is that the heads of departments hide their failure behind the excuse that the people directly involved have been moved !!
December 3, 2021
C.S. Lewis
“Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron’s cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience. They may be more likely to go to Heaven yet at the same time likelier to make a Hell of earth. This very kindness stings with intolerable insult. To be “cured” against one’s will and cured of states which we may not regard as disease is to be put on a level of those who have not yet reached the age of reason or those who never will; to be classed with infants, imbeciles, and domestic animals.”
December 3, 2021
Aye, vanity has some interesting manifestations.
December 3, 2021
As the Tories in Heath’s old seat who sat in their hands have indicated, we have no faith now – oh and the Green Party vote indicated our love of Green Boris’ unilaterally banning all known vehicles and all knows heating (I live in the north and neighbours are just loving living without power through a mildly cold spell for a week with no end in sight).
We also really appreciate having our businesses decimated, our Christmases decimated while the State sector is in line for pay rises (not enough of course!) and Parties at Nr 10 have just never stopped.
Sir John, I’m afraid unless you backbenchers get rid of the Johnson Government – in toto – many of us will be sitting on our hands. At least that way we can blame admitted Socialists for Socialism.
December 3, 2021
Oops! That page can’t be found
Tries many times.
December 3, 2021
The first paragraph brought clearly to mind Sir Humphrey and Jim Hacker.
You say that ministers must not break the law, but as you subsequently admit, with a majority of 80, ministers can CHANGE the law. One of the most frustrating aspects of this government is its reluctance to do so. How many laws has it changed so far? Long, all-encompassing bills are not required. Just a series of short, quick, one-paragraph bills that can be pushed through parliament in 48 hours to tackle problems the instant they arise and remove legal obstacles that restrict ministers from doing what they want. Take the difficulties deporting people. All that is needed is a bill that says: “Notwithstanding all other UK laws and international treaties, foreign nationals have no right of appeal against a decision by the secretary of state to deport them. This act is not subject to judicial review”. That’s it. That’s all that is needed.
You also talk of “the court of public opinion.” But as we all know you can’t please everyone, so a government must focus on pleasing its supporters alone. Please them and they’ll vote for you again, and you’ll therefore win again. The opinion of your opponents is of no interest and no importance; they need to be totally ignored. The problem is that the government seems too stupid to understand this, and is desperate to please the Guardian-reading enemies of Britain (who will NEVER in a million years vote Conservative, no matter what the government does) rather than pleasing the average Tory voter. No wonder a recent poll showed that 11% of 2019 Tory voters now support Reform UK!
“Thirdly, everything they do is subject to the court of public opinion. If they and their policies become too unpopular they may be changed.”
Really ?
I hadn’t noticed this in the case of both legal and illegal immigration where at least 70% of voters want to see large reductions.
Or the way over budget HS2 which is no longer required, is environmentally unfriendly and will only be affordable by those travelling at the taxpayer’s expense.
Or the unilateral dash for total electrification by 2050 using 9th century technology – unreliable and intermittent windmills. I see the Green Party in Old Bexley & Sidcup lost their deposit.
December 3, 2021
Oliver Dowden, on behalf of the CON Party, said that the Government didn’t want to do it and he hoped it would never have to do it.
So there you are folks …… the CON Government won’t unequivocally, on a point of principle, rule out imposing compulsory “vaccines” in the UK. In other words ….. they might.
December 3, 2021
Your government is not going to just sweep this under the carpet, keep your heads down and hope it will blow over, Labour sniffs a Cummings moment.
December 3, 2021
I struggle to think of one competent Minister, taking their public appearances as a guide, not one of them has the ability to marshal a half decent argument to defend their policies. If they can’t put forward a cogent case for their policies to the public, what chance is there of them being able to clearly define what they want the Civil Service to do?
It seems most MP s today don’t rock the boat and speak out as SJRs commentators do otherwise they will be cold shouldered by bureaucrats and MSM plus those in the party otherwise they will miss out on promotion etc.
So we witness govt by television, sound bites, slogans, shallow group think, lost bearings, lost backbone, lost soul. The daily pantomime carries on.
Sir John is a rare therapeutic silver lining for all this thankfully.
The thing that I genuinely don’t undestand is that this government clearly DOES NOT WANT POWER. Why on earth not??? A great example is the Subsidy Control Bill currently going through parliament. This will set the UK’s rules on state aid. One of the best reasons for leaving the EU was to be free of their state aid restricttons which discriminated against the UK (and in favour of Germany and the Eastern European countries). Now that we are out of the EU we can hand out whatever state aids we want. Except that the government is setting restrictions upon itself. WHY??? Why not have complete freedom of action?
It’s true that there are WTO rules on state aids, but these are very difficult to enforce, so we can effectively ignore them. There are very few countries which would want to start a trade war with us. Also, the government stupidly agreed to some restrictions in its EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement, but again, I would ignore these restrictions and let the EU try and challenge us. A conflict would allow us broaden the dispute by retaliating in other areas, such as fisheries, which would allow us to reclaim control of all our freedoms. Instead we seem to have a government of gutless morons who are happy to limit their freedom of action, and hence their power.