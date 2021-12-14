Conservative principles

The government needs to reconsider its policies as we move away from emergency measures to handle the pandemic.
We need a growth policy based on cutting tax rates and backing individuals and small businesses as they innovate, serve customers and expand.
We need a levelling up policy based on making it easier for people to follow their personal journeys through better education and training, scope to work for yourself or build a business, the opportunity and freedom to turn your interests and hobbies into ways of sustaining your life
We need an ownership policy encouraging and helping more people to own their own home, to build their own business, to become shareholders in the company they work for, to accumulate savings for a rainy day and for their retirement.
We need a public sector policy to deliver great education, health and social care, with choice for the users, free at the point of need.
We need a strong policy for the UK as an important influence for the good in the world, protecting our borders, helping our allies and being proud of our country.
We need to defend everyone’s right to democratic debate and challenge to government, preventing those who would stifle our national conversation by self serving wokery.
14 Comments
December 14, 2021
Good morning.
Sorry, Sir John but whilst I do not disagree with anything you propose, I have to confess that it looks more like a list of pledges from a Conservative Manifesto from the 1980’s. Not a bad thing, but you know what I mean.
The Wets (liberals / soft socialists) have taken over. They are the continuation of New Labour. A bunch of Marxists on the make.
December 14, 2021
If you want these policies then you also need a leader who shares your belief in the principles that underpin them. My impression of the UK today is of a rotting carcass that is being consumed by layer upon layer of unproductive bureaucracy – the product of decades of misguided legislation nodded through by successive generations of MPs. Unless there are changes it can and will only end badly.
December 14, 2021
100% OT.
December 14, 2021
Well said John
That is exactly what the government should be saying
December 14, 2021
Indeed if you added equality for the working class, leveling up for white boys in school who get the worst education outside the M25, meritocracy, making discrimination against working class and regional accents outlawed then the conservatives would stomp allover labour.
December 14, 2021
It’s all getting out of hand, spiralling out of control. Forever boosting. Forever testing. Further lockdowns. Scaremongering about an endless number of variants. All emanating from the British State, now under the control of zealots and psychopaths.
I don’t believe democracy and freedom can survive if they represent a barrier to the construction of a system whose purpose is the very antithesis of freedom from the State
I have always wondered why an ideology like Marxism that has led to the deaths of 85m has never been demonised by western governments. Now I know why,. It’s become very useful to them
This is never going to end
December 14, 2021
I prefer to report on comments sections across the internet rather than voice my own opinion because the last 10 years have proven when 95% of comments say one thing then the next democratic Government will be one that agrees with them … and 95% of comments say the Conservative (and Labour) Party have become irrational, contradictory, power hungry, anti-freedom and authoritarian. 95% of the comments are also saying that ministers need resign, they are saying they will not get jabbed, they will not obey the contradictory rules and the Government will cause mass civil disobedience and eventually a violent confrontation.
Not my opinion but 95% of the internets. Thought you should know it.
December 14, 2021
My opinion for what it’s worth (one vote) is that the evidence is that the omnicron variant has not killed anybody on the planet yet lock downs are known to kill people.
My legal interpretation is that if somebody decides a course of action that will kill people against a course of action that will not kill people then it is manslaughter and it is a sin.
You may laugh and call it absurd, but legally it is manslaughter and morally it is a sin and I request those people to sit quietly and contemplate for a moment actual people in the actual situation and the actual decision.
December 14, 2021
We need a new prime minister!
December 14, 2021
The Conservative Party, not just the government, has rejected Conservatism. The Conservative Party should come out of the cupboard and admit its leftward leanings. Not even politically liberal, it seems more like the Illiberal and Authoritarian Party. I blame not only the present execrable Johnson government but all those who have allowed it: (most) Tory MPs, CCHQ, the local associations and even the grass-roots membership.
December 14, 2021
Are the government trying to move away from imposing restrictions ? I mean in general, for Covid and climate change ? Doesn’t look like it.
Also, why are Scottish MPs getting a vote today on whether to impose Covid passports in England ? My NP didn’t get a vote on whether to impose them in Scotland.
December 14, 2021
Your list of needs shows how vital it is for an organisation and a government to have a clear vision and strategy and to stick with them in times of adversity. But now we have government where even key manifesto pledges are ditched with impunity. So much so that I’m sure Mr Johnson will do something even worse in the dying days of his premiership than did his predecessors – Brown with his vindictive marginal tax increase, and May with the net zero insanity.
December 14, 2021
We need politicians to distinguish between facts and opinions.
We need politicians with principles, not just following focus groups.
We need politicians that keep to their manifestos (or resign).
We don’t need deliberate misuse of data
We don’t need politicians to hide behind the science
We don’t need politicians who will never, ever admit that their judgment was wrong, even with the benefit and perspective of hindsight.
December 14, 2021
Mr. Johnson had a different set of principles in his back pocket. COP26 guff, Build Back Better, Spend, Spend, Spend.
Voters may not like it but globalists do.