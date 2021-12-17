Text of the True Brexit elf

Do you believe in Brexit?
Fourth upon a time the Brexit elf went in search of the true Brexit. He had been over the moon all those years ago when the British people had voted to leave the EU. He looked forward to an early and complete departure. He expected the creation of a land of freedom. He looked forward to wise government from a newly independent and powerful Parliament. He knew the British people thought votes mattered. It never occurred to him and his friends that many of the Remainers in powerful positions would try to stop the will of the people.
He had been over the moon for a second time when in a wet and cold December in 2019 the people once again made clear they meant it. They told their wicked old Parliament that had fought them and tried to block Brexit that they really meant it. They voted again to get Brexit done. They said to the Remain Parliamentarians “You sit on a throne of lies”. We are taking many of you off the throne, replacing you with those who will implement our vision.
After that election some things did change. The Leader of the Opposition who had fought pugnaciously against Brexit in the old Parliament, said he now accepted it. It still did not stop him taking the EU’s side in any negotiation, and he still wants to tie us in to most of what we left.
After more wrangling and disagreeable negotiations with a rattled EU, the elf was over the moon again in January 2021. The UK had eventually left the EU. The people were free at last. The Parliament and government once again after fifty years of colonial status could decide on laws and taxes, budgets and tasks, responding to the people.
So why, one Christmas later, did the Brexit elf feel he had once again to travel the dark and largely empty covid cleared corridors of Whitehall in search of the true Brexit? The problem was that whilst we had left the EU, practically every EU law remained in place. Despite departing, the EU 20% VAT tax was still on almost everything the EU had placed it on. We had the freedom to set up Freeports, but they still had not come to pass. We should take control of our fishery, yet somehow it was still not in our grasp. We could replace the Common Agricultural Policy, yet much of it remained and some were unhappy with the sketched replacement which did not seem to help UK farmers.
Our Brexit elf as always was positive, cheery and determined to see it through. He was sure there was a true Brexit that would be good news, and was equally sure we still did not have it. So he decided to start at the Cabinet office where much of the Brexit negotiating was conducted.
He politely introduced himself to the Chancellor of the Duchy, a reassuringly old title that linked today to an age when our government was independent. He asked the Chancellor if he believed in Brexit. Of course, said the Chancellor. Like you I voted for it. I had to be brave to do that as the government I supported at the time did not want it. Reassured, the elf asked why it was the government had still not removed any of the old EU laws. After all, he pointed out, there were plenty of such laws we had opposed or criticised at the time they were placed upon us. When would they go or be improved?
Well said the Chancellor, it’s not that easy. Of course we are committed to tidying up, repealing a bit here and amending a bit there. We are finding it very difficult to get agreement. Lots of officials tell us we should not deviate too far. They point out business gets along with it all now it’s embedded even if they didn’t like it at the time. I think they are worried by the way whatever we do if we take the EU’s view of the Northern Ireland Protocol all the EU laws will still apply there.
So, said the elf, when can I spread some Brexit cheer by singing aloud for all to hear that EU laws are a changing? Well , said the Chancellor, we are working on it. Watch out for any consultations we might announce, as we will want to take it gently.
A bit dispirited, the Elf decided to take himself to the Treasury. It’s not normally the place you go to raise your sugar levels,but its boss is a well known Brexit voter who surely will want to implement the true Brexit. The Elf asked him why the UK economy was still being run under a version of the old Maastricht austerity rules. No, said the other Chancellor, that surely was not true. We now had a shiny new economic framework suited to the UK. In that case said the Elf, who knew a thing or two about economics, why are you still reporting UK figures against the Maastricht Treaty state debt and deficit requirements. Oh that must be a mistake came the reply. We will stop that. Even if you do said the Elf, you still have as rules the need to get the deficit down to below 3% just like the EU, and the need to get state debt falling as a percentage of GDP, just like the EU control. Oh, said the Chancellor, that is just a coincidence. This is now a UK policy. Well said the elf, I would like us to have a pro growth policy and a counter inflation policy, not a spending cuts and tax rises policy. The Chancellor was a busy man and ran out of time to pursue all this. The Elf had wanted to ask him why he hadn’t even taken VAT off green products, but the meeting was over.
The Elf just liked to smile and get on with things. So he went to the Environment and Agriculture department, where there could be so many Brexit wins. He asked the Environment Secretary if he believed in the true Brexit. Yes of course, he beamed. He had been a leading Brexit supporter. So encouraged he asked when would we have full control of our fishing grounds. He was told that was still in transition, but the plan was to make them ours in due course. He asked why we had given so many licences to French boats to fish in our waters and was told that was to get on well with the neighbours. The Elf asked why the French were not then happy with us, but there was no reply. He asked why we had not banned the very damaging super trawlers, all foreign, of over 100m length which pillaged our stocks and damaged our marine environment. There was no clear response. He asked why the replacement for the Common Agriculture Policy mainly would give money to farmers to stop farming and turn their land over to wilderness. What is more vulnerable than a peach asked the Elf? Or an English apple? Wasn’t that just like the EU grant scheme to get us to grub our orchards so we imported apples from the continent? How did that help the world environment, and why did we want to destroy our own industry? Again he did not understand the reasons which were all about public goods and seemed very abstract.
Let down again the Elf took himself off to the Foreign Office. He was worried here, because the Foreign Secretary had voted for Remain. She immediately sought to reassure him that she had seen the light and like him wanted the true Brexit. However, it soon became clear that although she was Foreign Secretary she did not seem to handle the crucial talks with the EU or with France and could not help bring about his vision.
Back to reality he took himself to the Northern Ireland department. The Secretary of State told him he believed in the true Brexit, though he had not at the time of the referendum. The Elf wanted to know why Brexit did not extend to Northern Ireland and why the Protocol was causing so much angst. Well said the Secretary it is very complex. I tend to leave sorting it all out to Lord Frost who tells me he is working on it. The Elf painted a picture of a butterfly in the meeting as it wasn’t going anywhere.
He decided to make one last call, on Business and Energy. Surely here there would be buzzing anticipation of a better future as they used the new freedoms to advance UK prosperity. After all there had been a great success for the UK developing its own vaccine for the virus when the EU’s common system failed to build one. So he asked the Business Secretary when the UK was going to be self sufficient in energy once again. He was told that would not happen, as they intended to rely more and more on imports through pipes and cables to the continent as part of their domestic net zero policy. Far better the CO2 should be generated somewhere else.
By this time he was a very angry elf. Just as even he was losing his smile and his belief in the true Brexit the British people spoke to him. Cheer up, young elf, they said. You are right. Brexit teems with opportunities. We will tell Whitehall again that is what they have to do. We will make them find the true spirit of Brexit so you can smile and sing about it to your heart’s content.
Only a bad Santa tells you Remain were right all along. We know they are wrong, and we will make sure all those departments come to help. If they don’t, we will vote again to make our intentions clear. Does someone need a hug? Brexit is about cheer and optimism, to cast aside the dour grey commands of the old remain establishment. We will win our freedom.
December 17, 2021
Exactly right but will we actually ever win a real Brexit?
Boris was elected to deliver one but all we got was vast tax increases, pointless lockdowns, do as I say not as I do hypocrisy, evermore red tape, pent up inflation, vast government debt, declining living standards, the expensive energy/net zero economic insanity and generally very poor and declining public services.
Hence this by-election result. Well done Carrie or Covid for turning Boris into a loser and an economic and electoral disaster.
December 17, 2021
Agreed, something has gone awry with this chap.
December 17, 2021
Got off track just after the last general election, and been drifting since he had Covid and got married.!
Connection, not a clue, but the government failing on so many fronts now.
Green revolution, banning of ICE vehicles, illegals, fuel prices, covid rules, triple lock, tax rises, now interest rates, to name but a few.
December 17, 2021
We need Faraback to light a fire under the government.
It’s the only way we will feel the benefit of Brexit. The whole Civil Serpents blob are wedded to Brussels and the stables need a good cleansing.
December 17, 2021
Well done the lib dem for winning Stafford. If ever you needed a wake up call this should be it.
December 17, 2021
Something went awry with the Tories as a whole quite some time ago.
The voters of Shropshire are not just fed up with the overtly dissolute conduct of the few in the party.
As in Amersham, decent folk no longer want to be associated with the kind of people whose votes they now so shamelessly woo, and so they distance themselves from the whole shower.
That’s Identity Politics for you. It bites all ways.
December 17, 2021
Ooh. That sounds very much like “The deplorables” NLH. Do be careful.
December 17, 2021
Always keep a hold of nurse for fear of finding something worse. (Belloc).
December 17, 2021
Brexit = Democracy all rules, regulations and laws are administered created, changed and repealed in ones own domain by those that have been ‘lent’ the authority and power to do so by a democratic mandate.
December 17, 2021
Lifelogic – I saw the triumphant Boris “Got Brexit Done !” office photo and thought “My. That looks staged.”
Off topic.
Two years and three jabs later we are in a defacto lockdown (no furlough or business support required from the Government) and the news reports this morning are as dramatic as I’ve ever seen them.
I have repeatedly told you on these pages that this would be so and now I predict that this is never going to end.
Well. We have more people killed and made ill * by vaccines than by omicron so far. Clearly the risk assessment has not been done. This is a Marxist putsch using the NHS for which we face national bankruptcy in order to save… and which will sink itself when there is no money coming in to pay for it.
* We all must know people who have had to take proper sick leave after their jab (it hit our home this week) – not just the asymptomatic self isolation because of a test result or contact.
December 17, 2021
Yawn. Here you go again, blaming everyone else for why Brexit is going so very badly. Here’s an idea. Blame yourself. Blame yourself for forcing through a project that has created massive barriers to free trade with our closest partners, endless red tape for importers and exporters, caused shortages of labour in vital sectors like care and farming, cut off NI from GB, and left Britain isolated and without influence in the world. All predicted by Remainers. All now reality
December 17, 2021
Please! It is the EU which creates the barriers. Goods from Ireland let in here without checks. Goods to Ireland need checks. It is the EU who are precious and protective, not UK.
December 17, 2021
So there were no checks when we in the EU. Now we have left there are checks. But that is nothing to do with the UK’s decision to leave. Riiiiiggght. Tell me, do you have the first idea what Brexit means?
December 17, 2021
Polls suggest that only a minority – around 35% – of people believe anything like that.
However, with FPTP there might be just enough of them for the Tories to hang on by their fingernails, so, yeah, give it a try.
December 17, 2021
Checks are only not happening because this Conservative government failed to implement them in time. They are coming.
December 17, 2021
Goods are let in here without checks because the government here is scared of what happens when checks are introduced.
This is now a customs border. Goods are supposed to be checked. This is what you voted for. Apparently without realising.
December 17, 2021
@Sir Joe Soap – Yup, an unelected EU Commission that is not accountable or responsible, with its own courts and rubber stamping Parliament that have chosen like BJ to rule by decree not consent is the barrier to World harmony and trade.
December 17, 2021
I was just glancing at the dire 135 pages of the – Net Zero Review
Analysis – exploring the key issues from the Treasury. Profoundly depressing and totally deluded it all is too.
Clearly written by scientifically illiterate fools, net zero religious nutters and/or pure propagandists and blatant liars.
I see Joy Morrissey MP has deleted a tweet in which she said the UK was not a “public health socialist state” after England’s chief medical officer urged the public to be selective in their social interactions ahead of Christmas.
She is quite right to delete it as the UK clearly is very largely ‘a dire public health socialist state’ with a communist & failing NHS. Also perhaps slightly unfair to attack Chris Whitty as he is surely just doing as bid by Boris/Javid/Sunak – they are in charge and not Mr Whitty.
Though vaccinating children seems to do far more harm than good Whitty.
December 17, 2021
Well done to the people of Shropshire – quite some swing. They do not, of course, want LibDem policies as that is what Boris is largely delivering. The Libdims were just the only protest vehicle they had available.
They want real conservative polices Boris – real Brexit, far lower taxes, far less state sector, manifestos that are not ratted on, certainly no ‘do as I say not as I do hypocrisy’, cheap on demand energy, far less red tape, no net zero lunacy, no net damaging lockdowns, real freedom and choice, sound border controls, public services and an NHS that actually work, sound money and some increasing not declining living standards as is now being delivered by you duff policies Boris & Sunak.
December 17, 2021
They do not wish to associate themselves with the degenerate, that is plain.
December 17, 2021
The landslide were not Libnodems….the voters were basically normal decent people who had expected a Conservative Government to be safe hands. They reflected on Cameron, May, Brexit and Johnson and thought ‘we’ve had enough of this, any change is better than the slope we have been sliding down for so many years’.
December 17, 2021
If they wanted all the things you say they wouldn’t have voted Lib Dem, they would have voted Reform UK. Why they voted Lib Dem beggars my belief, and it appears just about all the posters on this site as well.
Just goes to show neither you nor I can fathom what goes on in the heads of British people.
“All the world’s mad, except thee and me, and I’m not sure about thee.”
December 17, 2021
Good post – but I think your third sentence is inaccurate. There was a protest vote available: Reform UK. Richard Tice will be scratching his head this morning; his party should have done much, much better in that constituency.
December 17, 2021
Huge congratulations to the EU – as today the 27 will surpass 700m vaccine doses delivered this year. They are on course to have done more than three quarters of a billion vaccines in a year. A staggering achievement.
Particularly countries like Malta – which as well as being one of the most vaccinated countries in the world with 88% of its population at least double jabbed – also has the best booster rollout in Europe. Ahead of the UK.
Portugal has also double jabbed nearly 90% of its population and is accelerating its boost campaign.
Spain and France – thanks to the introduction of Covid passports in the latter – both have 80% of their populations double jabbed and a quarter boosted.
The UK is a laggard. With just over 2/3 of the population double jabbed Covid has more than 20 million unvaccinated people to spread through. A failure of politics – particularly by the Tories who repeatedly vote against public health measures – leaves us facing a tidal wave of Omicron with many people completely unprotected. What an appalling position we are in here on Tory Brexit Plague Island.
December 17, 2021
There’s a graph waiting for you over at Guido Fawkes. Off you trot!
December 17, 2021
Andy, I’m afraid your double-jabbed data are pretty meaningless by now. The government’s latest COVID-19 vaccine surveillance report (week 50) shows that Covid vaccine effectiveness is negative for all age groups between 18 and 70, i.e. the infection rate per 100,000 people is higher in the jabbed than in the unjabbed. This means that vaccine passports/mandates wouldn’t prevent transmission. As you could already see from the escalating Covid rates in continental countries during the autumn, despite their vaccine passports.
You can also look at Covid deaths per million on Worldometer, and you’ll see that the UK is doing better than Germany and France, and about the same as your example of much-jabbed Portugal.
It pays to keep up.
December 17, 2021
Good morning
We haven’t deviated from the EU because, at some future stage, we will be rejoining. And we will have the EURO as our currency.
The wheels of this European Integration train were set in motion more than 100 years ago, and it is not going to stop for nobody.
December 17, 2021
@Mark B +1 We have a remain Parliament lead by jumped up remain supposed leaders and supported by a remain (even now) campaigning Civil Service that have no intention of respecting the referendum. Every nook and cranny is being used to slide the UK People back into being subservient to a rule by decree Political Elite.
December 17, 2021
You had me laughing at the very first word, Sir John, but I felt like crying by the end.
December 17, 2021
Well done Brexit Elf. Your tenacity in pursuing The True Brexit is commendable.
Such a tragedy that it is not reflected in the actions of ministers who lack the courage to take advantage of the opportunities we now have.
As Lord Attlee said in a Robin Day interview “If ministers have the strength of character they run it (their department), if they don’t, they accept what the civil servant says.”
December 17, 2021
December 17, 2021
December 17, 2021
North Shropshire lost. Brexit lost. Freedoms erased by Parliament. We’re heading in the wrong direction under successive Tory PM’s who have without reservation acted to defend the interests of themselves and theiir party above all other considerations.
There is no Brexit. Brexit is a political inconvenience. It will be destroyed by forces from within and without
And now we have the divine gift that is Covid. Oh, how the Marxists and Socialists across Labour’s unionised client state cheered when it struck. What an opportunity to enrich themselves with more funding and powers over our lives. The Public Health fascists baying with bile and bigotry as they slander those who dare to challenge the poison of Covid politics
No Brexit. Tory party dead. Covid fascism. Freedom erased. New speech laws to come.
We so desperately need a Thatcherite Tory leader who replaces these Eton types and confronts this Marxist assault on our world
December 17, 2021
If you think that there’s no brexit then try using the EU Citizens – very short – queue at a Continental airport with your daft blue passport which you could always have had anyway.
December 17, 2021
you recently escaped from Cardiff, then?
December 17, 2021
Then we have the little remain voices that think the World is just the European mainland. The Democracy is the Dictatorships on the many by the unelected unelectable
December 17, 2021
John, do you know elves dont exist? Just like your fantasy Brexit doesnt exist
December 17, 2021
It’s been a very long time coming John and I think most people are now facing reality and know it won’t happen. We will never be free of the threats and bullying coming from the EU because we are too dependent on them and this has been the masterplan all along. I believe there are many countries in the EU who are leaning towards an exit but are frightened when they look at the tactics used particularly by the French but also outside interference of the US. It stinks.
December 17, 2021
Isn’t true Brexit a great fairy tail?
For all the longing for true independence, the challenges of coming decades will only make us more interdependent
December 17, 2021
What, you mean “and they all lived happily ever after.”?
I will plump for that. Much better than “and they continued their lives under the servitude of Brussels with no power to do anything about it.”
December 17, 2021
There were good and bad arguments on both sides in the referendum. But one thing was clear: there’s absolutely no point enduring the undoubted disruptions and frictions of brexit unless the govt moves boldly and radically to take advantage of the freedoms of brexit. Otherwise it would have been better to have remained and had a quiet(er) life.
I suggest leaving it until next summer to give a chance for a complete reboot, and then (if there is no reboot) reviving Sir John’s old slogan ‘no change, no chance’. Certainly if we get another tax, borrow and spend budget in the autumn there will need to be an immediate change of PM (and chancellor).
The by-election is a well-deserved kick in the backside for Boris. For the first time in my adult life I find myself pleased to see a Conservative defeat. (Although Theresa May’s 2017 humiliation was richly deserved).
Wake up Conservative MPs, the clock is ticking.
December 17, 2021
December 17, 2021
Having completed his journey – and having seen nothing but miserable failure – it finally dawned on the Brexit elf that maybe he was a bit of a fantasist. Bit late thought everybody else as they surveyed the ruins of everything the Brexit elf had done.
Just then came a message of Christmas future from the good people of North Shropshire land – who showed the Brexit elf what happens to Brexitists who don’t apologise for Brexit.
December 17, 2021
North Shropshire voted for Brexit! It certainly now looks like the voters are going to blame someone for the disaster that is Brexit, and they aren’t going to blame themselves, they are going to blame Conservative MPs who sold them so many false promises. If that can happen in a Brexit supporting seat, I would be very very worried if I were a Brexit-supporting Conservative MP in a seat that voted Remain
December 17, 2021
Yes North Shropshire voted for Brexit and were betrayed. The Conservative betrayed the referendum, then betrayed their election promise to get Brexit done. To over-come this the Conservative Government is trying and for the most part succeeding in removing Democracy, removing Personal Freedoms, pushing the People down, supressing them. The one thing the Conservative Government wont do is let the People Free and then Trust Them.
December 17, 2021
We will win our freedom, but not with these jokers in charge.
Not with Labour in charge, who pretend they don’t want to rejoin but will try.
Not with the Libdems in charge, who openly campaign to rejoin.
December 17, 2021
I was pleased to learn, this morning, that the trade agreement with our Aussie mates has now been signed. That’s quite an achievement, given that so many Remainers told us that such deals take years, or decades. But today, Conservative MPs need to put their letters in and get Fred Scuttle out of No 10. Reform’s failure in Shropshire North tells us that if Scuttle stays we will have a left-wing government after the next general election – and that would be a disaster.
December 17, 2021
That will only make up a very small fraction, of the trade already lost from exports to the European Union.
Whoopie-doo.
December 17, 2021
Good trade deals do take a long time to agree and sign. Remainers made the mistake of assuming Brexitists wanted good trade deals rather than any old tosh.
But it seems you are happy with tosh.
December 17, 2021
A very nice fairy tale, but it is just a fairy tale. UK politicians are too lazy or too arrogant to take any notice of democracy! Democracy in the UK is dead and buried, thanks to the remainers and other minorities who will not respect other peoples choices, or democracy.
December 17, 2021
And Boris is trying to dig a bigger hole so that it can be buried to far to be resurrected. A remain parliament with no respected for the people that leant them their authority
December 17, 2021
North Shropshire has delivered its decisive verdict on the failure of the government to deliver what it said it would deliver and the way it has gone about it.
December 17, 2021
What come to mind is lies, dammed lies and political promises
December 17, 2021
An excellent summation of why I voted Tory. You better get that back on track or else it won’t be just a by-election you get wiped out in.
You might start by telling Ministers desperate to do anything to stay on the payroll that in a couple of years unless they stand up, be counted and start to perform, that payroll will disappear.
December 17, 2021
If only, but they have sown there is no backbone.
December 17, 2021
I wonder if the Elf, and the small group of True Brexit-believing Elves in Parliament, have understood that the person they thought was Leader of the Elves has gone to the dark side and no longer believes in a True Brexit (if he ever did).
Unless the Leader of the Elves is forced to deliver a True Brexit (or ejected) and The Brexit Hating Blob are REMOVED from their citadels, it will not happen.
PS. We didn’t vote for Socialism, Green Lunacy or for the country to be run by a Public Healthcare Mafia. It’s a shame it’s the LibDems who delivered the kicking but they did, at least, vote against “vaccine passports.”
December 17, 2021
December 17, 2021
December 17, 2021
Oh yes!
A CHANGELING!
December 17, 2021
So very, very true
December 17, 2021
Someone, anyone bring down Johnson before he does real harm to our most precious freedoms.
The North Shropshire victory for the LD’s is a total rejection of internal passports being pushed by petty fascists, despots and autocrats both within Whitehall and across the now politically infected Socialist public sector who see Covid as a once in a lifetime opportunity to embed itself as the final arbiter of our freedoms.
It won’t end in passports but with the total control of life, death and soul
December 17, 2021
If what you claim were true, the the good voters of Shropshire might have switched to Reform rather than to the LDs.
They came in fifth, behind the Greens, however.
December 17, 2021
Carrie will be really upset. At the Conservative drubbing? NO! at the Green’s poor support of course.
December 17, 2021
I looked to the BBC minutes ago to find the result. A 20 thousand majority lost to a 6 thousand defeat.
But I was taken aback to read-
“In a sense, two weeks ago, nobody would have seen this coming,” Curtice says. “Two weeks ago, yes the Conservatives were in trouble – their position in the polls was down to neck-and-neck and they lost 13 points in the Old Bexley by-election.
“But [North Shropshire] was not a constituency first of all that at all looked like promising territory for the Liberal Democrats – it voted 60% to Leave – very, very different from Chesham and Amersham… and secondly while the Conservative position had weakened it hadn’t weakened that much.
“The Liberal Democrats do look like they have reclaimed their mantle as the by-election party of choice,” Curtice adds. “Meanwhile, we’re seeing Conservative voters and Leave voters in a true blue constituency taking the opportunity to protest pretty spectacularly about what they think of this current government.”
‘nobody would have seen this coming? Really.?
Not so, I and many on here have been warning Sir John of the fate of his Party with the fool who has lost the helm, the boat drifting powerless in the ocean swell but assuring the sheeple all is well and he is in control and knows best. Good luck with finding land – you’ll need it eventually.
December 17, 2021
Everyone but this Conservative Government saw this coming – you cannot lie to get elected, then daily rob people of their rights, personal freedoms, and the ability to take personal responsibility. You cannot then cover your ineptitude up by siding and embracing the WOKE and Cancel culture while rejecting to support the majority of people and the UK itself.
December 17, 2021
Oliver Dowden, speaking just now on BBC, claims that the government has got Brexit done. Perhaps you should have a word with him.
December 17, 2021
I think that is ‘say that or get fired’ A case of a lie to cover a lie, when honesty will always get you through
December 17, 2021
You can be a repetitious fundamentalist and still create magical images, Pilgrim`s progress ticks all those boxes, but the humour here is that the elf is so obviously John Redwood saying what he always says in an Elf suit having sucked on a helium balloon. So awful its good
December 17, 2021
I remember you once saying about the EU just before the referendum ‘I wouldn’t put anything past them’. Well, that’s how Leave voters now think about this government. There’s nothing Conservative about it and in many respects the EU would have been less bad.
December 17, 2021
I’m always puzzled why Elf is so fixated with 100m what it comes to trawlers. Our very own Kirkella is classified as super trawler even though it is “only” 83m long. If we forbid super trawlers here maybe we should we should not use them either? Like ethically?
Maybe soon true Brexit Elf releases that the Brexit he has been wishing to see is actually a Christmas Carol? Things that he was promised will either take very long time to materialized or won’t happen at all. In reality the bad Santa were brexiteers who trolled 52% of the nation to believe in Global Britain who would again had her own voice and be invited to high tables. Nice illusion but unreal. Lies.
But I want to cheer up Brexit elf and present a riddle: Brexit Success, Santa Claus and man without legs had a competition. 100m hurdles. Who won? Man with out legs. The two other do not exist.
December 17, 2021
@Billy Elliot
You miss the point. Democracy is when the rules, regulations and laws are created, amended and repealed by only those that we the people lend our authority to. Anything else is not a Democracy. No democrat is bothered about ‘Global’ anything, they just want to take responsibility for their own well being.
December 17, 2021
The Daily Express has given a very favourable mention of your story, JR:
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1536923/brexit-news-boris-johnson-brexit-deal-lord-frost-uk-eu
“John Redwood delivers hilarious ‘Brexit elf’ Christmas story with brutal dig at Boris”
But I wasn’t actually looking for that, I was looking for this:
“Lord Frost issues latest threat to the EU”
“Following the decision to delay checks on goods entering Britain from the island of Ireland, Lord Frost claimed the EU must show pragmatism.
He said in the House of Lords today: “The degree of pragmatism that we show in future to Irish goods coming to Great Britain is going to be related to the degree of pragmatism and flexibility that the EU shows in allowing goods to move freely around all parts of the UK.””
I think that is worthy of discussion from several angles.
And unfortunately there is also this breaking news:
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1537448/brexit-live-lord-frost-european-court-justice-ejc-northern-ireland-protocl-Maros-Sefcovic
“Brexit LIVE: Capitulation to EU! Lord Frost CAVING on hated court demands TODAY”
“BRITAIN has dropped its key demand on Europe’s highest court in a bid to reach a breakthrough on talks with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol.”
That is also worthy of discussion.
December 17, 2021
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/britain-accepts-eu-judges-role-in-northern-ireland-protocol-t6f9s85dv
“Britain accepts EU judges’ role in Northern Ireland protocol”
“Britain has formally dropped its demand that Europe’s highest court should have no legal role in the controversial Northern Ireland protocol.
In a key concession to Brussels Lord Frost, the Brexit minister, will tell his EU counterpart today that Britain now accepts that the European Court of Justice (ECJ) must be allowed to interpret the protocol of the Brexit agreement.”
From only six days ago:
https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2021/12/11/advisers-advise-ministers-decide/#comment-1282789
“Off topic, Lord Frost has contradicted reports that the UK has watered down its demands for the EU’s court to be excluded from the operation of the Irish protocol:
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-protocol-frost-european-court-b1973987.html
I don’t see the EU could possibly allow that while Northern Ireland remained under EU Single Market rules, and under the present protocol, or any other legal arrangement designed to avoid any checks and controls on goods being carried across the land border into the Irish Republic, all the goods produced in the province must conform to EU Single Market rules just as much as the goods imported into the province.
As pointed out some years ago and repeated ad nauseam the correct solution is the introduction of a system export checks and controls applying just to the goods being carried across the land border, the only goods in which the Republic and the EU have a legitimate interest, and in deference to the Irish government’s fairly reasonable concern that any such checks should not take place at the actual border it should be arranged for them to be performed at sites well away from the border.
Unless the UK government breaks out of the present negotiating cycle and takes unilateral action to impose export control I do not see how this saga can end in anything other than our surrender, possibly announced by Boris Johnson in another special TV broadcast on Christmas Eve and dressed up as a triumph.”
Reply There is much disinformation and pro EU briefing around. What matters is what Lord Frost announces or agrees, not these innuendos.
December 17, 2021
Yes, I believe in Brexit! A true Brexit free of all EU guidance and interference.
I do believe that Covid may be the remainers in high office’s undoing. It has shone a light on so many inefficiencies and looking at yesterdays bi-election results, people are finally speaking out with their votes. I’m just sorry the Reform party didn’t win. I still don’t trust the LibDems any more than I trust Labour.
December 17, 2021
And we now read Frost is going to capitulate. Wherever we look we are giving in. The Remainer blob is winning.
December 17, 2021
Frost capitulated in 2019 when he negotiated the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Most of you then went on to vote for at this at the December 2019 general election as it was in the Tory manifesto. Remember ‘Get Brexit Done?’ The Withdrawal Agreement and Northern Ireland Protocol was the oven ready deal you all voted for. I doubt any of you read it. I did – that’s why I could never bite for it.
Just about every Tory MP then voted for it in January 2021.
Everything Frost has said since is bluster. All trying to distract from the appallingness of the deal you all voted for.
December 17, 2021
That little elf knows what to do.
Firstly NO PRESENTS for the evil Brexit deniers…
Secondly a loooooooong trip to the North Pole for the mad Grinch….and then add HIM to the stupid “red list”!
December 17, 2021
When even the Daily Express has started running stories about how the EU economy is doing much better than the UK economy and the difference is mainly down to Brexit, what more needs to be said?
Brexit is delivering what was expected and the trivial gains projected from deals with countries like Australia fall way short of replacing what has already been lost.
December 17, 2021
“If they don’t, we will vote again to make our intentions clear.”
Yes ‘we will’, unless the Conservatives grow a spine and start to deliver the next GE will see them out for an awful long time.
December 17, 2021
And I see the excuses coming in. The electorate is tired and fed up due to Covid. No we are tired and fed up because of Boris Johnson’s failure to deliver what he promised in fact it’s because his promises have been proved to be worthless.
December 17, 2021
Meanwhile Rome burns….
As I said the other day, the disconnect between govt, their backbench and the voters is akin to the 1990-97 period. John Major was also anointed as leader, also won a GE (against a weak Labour leader), also had to fight off a hard-line revolt from his backbench; the party went on to loose the next election and be out of power for the next 13 years -18 if one includes having to shack up with the LibDems!
December 17, 2021
One last comment before I get on with my day: would Boris Johnson hold onto his own seat at the next general election?