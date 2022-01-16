The Prime Minister and Brexit

There can be little doubt that Boris Johnson became Leader of the Conservative party and went on to win a substantial General election victory to get Brexit done. He replaced Theresa May whose civil servants negotiated the UK into a very weak position creating a Brexit that looked like membership without the seat around the table. She left office owing to the Parliamentary pressures. The Opposition worked with Remain forces inside government to create a Brexit in name only leading to enough Conservative MPs wanting her to resign to uphold the result of the referendum.
Two years on from his victory at the polls, and one year on from getting the UK out of the EU formally, the Brexit voting public wants him to use the freedoms the UK has now regained to make us a more prosperous, independent, well respected country with global reach and more domestic activity. Many people are pleased the UK did use its freedom to stay out of the EU vaccine policy, leading to the early development and deployment of a successful UK vaccine. We want more examples of how we can do better for ourselves and the wider world by nurturing talent and trusting policy makers and inventers at home.
My advice to the Prime Minister is to rebuild lost voting support by enjoying some Brexit wins. This should begin with energy policy. We should detach from more and more dependence on energy short Europe, linking our fortunes to a continent that relies on Russian gas and too many windfarms. The UK needs to extract more of our own gas and oil pending the investment in reliable renewable power , perhaps through pump storage and hydro, perhaps through green hydrogen from windfarms when they are working.
It should continue with banning large supertrawlers from the continent and rebuilding a UK fishing industry with proper regard for our fish stocks. It should include growing more of our own food with suitable support for farmers. It should entail remodelling VAT, taking it off green products and energy. He needs urgently to reassert control, unilaterally if necessary ,over GB/NI trade.
He will lose his core supporters and more of his Brexit voters if he does not return to this unfinished agenda.
162 Comments
January 16, 2022
Best address this to his wife…
January 16, 2022
I read she has now been found out breaking the rules and has had to apologise.
January 16, 2022
+1
She’s too busy hugging mask-free friends in bars.
Rule through psychological nudging and FEAR.
Knowing full well there is nothing to fear…
Except the government.
January 16, 2022
The real Prime Minister.
The Damascene conversion to all things green is remarkable since he met Princess nut job.
He will capitulate at every turn, ne is turning out to be the weakest PM in history.
January 16, 2022
As London’s mayor he proposed the Ultra Low Emissions Zone, so perhaps not.
January 16, 2022
Sadiq Khan was responsible for introducing ULEZ in October 2019 and he increased it in October 2021. Johnson is a pathetic failure but you can’t pin this one on him. Nice try though.
January 16, 2022
Yes, perhaps.
However, I doubt that many of the Tories’ new voters are preoccupied by the things that Sir John claims. They’ll be more worried about how to pay their fuel bills and all the other effects of financial hardship.
Membership of the European Union would not have prevented the UK from doing much as it did re vaccines either, any more than it compelled HS2 or burgundy passports, which it did not, incidentally.
So I’d like a list of these implied life-changing freedoms which we now enjoy. I can’t see any – quite the reverse, we have lost them.
January 16, 2022
and you and Andy missed the chance to emigrate easily….
January 16, 2022
I do think that some countries across the Channel are better than the UK, certainly, but did before your daft brexit anyway.
However, family, friends, and customised property are here, so I’ll be staying at this time of life.
January 16, 2022
MT they can still go to Ireland – common travel area.
January 16, 2022
Indeed. Croatia issues blue passports and the UK was still in the transition period when the vaccine program started and therefore subject to all the rules that apparently would have prevented what happened from happening (so how did, then?).
All Brexit has done for me so far is make life more expensive and more difficult.
January 16, 2022
*did it
January 16, 2022
And that’s all it will ever do for any of us.
January 16, 2022
The blue passport was a smoke screen and they exported the contract order to make them anyway instead of keeping it UK based, pathetic. It needs bringing back and it can be any colour the UK wants who cares!
There are plenty of people Peter that have benefited even if you didn’t personally, all the forgotten who have had pay increases. More jobs being created in factories now back on-shoring in the UK, many in the North (what a lot of the people I knew that voted for Brexit wanted I actually listened to them). They were sick of losing their jobs to Eastern Europe and their jobs being undercut by people in the UK who could afford to take six months contracts, claim all the additional tax credits and money for families back home enough in six months to last a year back home and build homes (great for them, not great for the people who could not sustain a family in the UK on this rate (often reduced with the accommodation charges they were provided with). Cameron asked for a few minor concessions that would have stopped this, the EU said no.
January 16, 2022
Actually one more point, they were all previous Labour voters, your party didn’t listen to them then or now, and if you believe they were the slightest bit bothered about the colour of a passport they only got to use a week or two a year you are mistaken. Same with call roaming they don’t want the cost of free roaming spread between everyone when they only got to use it minimally for a fortnight a year and there are still free service operators now for anyone that goes a lot, there are other opt arounds with EU sims too.
January 16, 2022
a-tracy, I don’t have “a party”, political (or otherwise, if the lockdown rules say I can’t..).
January 16, 2022
Well if you were a lorry driver you’d be seeing good pay (finally) and no longer have to crap in a bush.
You and Andy are addicted to underpaid workers.
January 16, 2022
Yes – but if you do the numbers on storing electricity using so called “green” hydrogen (in terms of the vast proportion of energy wasted and the huge cost) you will see it is an insane agenda. Just get fracking for methane instead please.
As to pumped storage you lose about 25% of the energy in the process and you need lots of space in the high reservoir and lots of water in the low one to be able to do this. The capacity we have for this is thus rather limited and largely is being used already. New reservoirs are very expensive, not many suitable sites left very controversial and rather dangerous too.
January 16, 2022
Sam Dumitriu today in the Telegraph.
“Seven signs of an over-regulating state
For all its good intentions, this administration has done little to cut red tape – quite the opposite in fact”
Yes, but did the Tories ever have good intentions on deregulation? Red tape is a huge tax on the economy that raises no tax (less tax in fact as it wrecks the economy). Removing most of it is a win, win as most does more harm than good. But now they spew more and more every day. Covid, Health and Safety and Net Zero the usual ruse for this insanity.
January 16, 2022
Cheap and on demand energy, far lower taxes, a bonfire of red tape, an NHS that actually works, scrap net zero & vaccine passports, a government that actually does things people want – fix pot holes, take rubbish away efficiently, stop blocking the roads, police who tackle and deter real crimes, control borders… It is not that hard to be popular.
January 16, 2022
+1
January 16, 2022
The most towering single act imaginable for the creation of red tape is brexit.
Don’t pretend to be surprised by the results of your vote. It was all patiently and repeatedly explained.
January 16, 2022
I agree, lets repeal the ‘red-tape’ of the UK/EU TCA & NIP and lets adopt the freedom of WTO
January 16, 2022
But they don’t want to be popular with the people…they want to be popular with the global rich elite…
January 16, 2022
mickc,
Indeed. That is it in a nutshell.
Boris Johnson wrote two articles on Brexit -one Remain, one Leave. Once he eventually became Prime Minister he did not want to hear about Brexit any more.
A crap agreement was sneaked through during the Christmas period and hailed as a victory.
Lord Frost was put in charge for show but decisive action was avoided. The can was kicked down the road.
Meanwhile, Boris Johnson could get on with ‘Build Back Better’, NetZero and other elite pleasing policies in anticipation of world wide fame and a vast fortune.
January 16, 2022
The energy you are capturing would be 100% lost if you didn’t capture it in the first place so whilst a more efficient process is preferred it is still more effective than not doing it at all.
January 16, 2022
Well the problem only arises due to the mad wind farm agenda – generating energy when it is not needed. Make the electricity nearly free at such times of surplus & people and businesses will find plenty of ways to use it.
January 16, 2022
So how do you generate electricity nearly free as needed .. and what are you doing to facilitate it?
January 16, 2022
L/L. You are spot on with your comments on pumped storage. This was discussed a lot when I was living in Scotland and that was the conclusion. It would be far too expensive and not enough sites to be meaningful plus very damaging to the environment.
January 16, 2022
+1 and hydrogen if anything is even less sensible.
January 16, 2022
Robert Buckland today “The cost-of-living crisis is politics at its most personal – ministers can’t afford to fail”
Well Robert this government caused this cost of living crisis and thus has already failed. They devalued Stirling by printing vast sums of money, they increases taxes hugely, they introduced even more red tape all over the place, they wasted tax payers money hand over fist on HS2, made many businesses go bust, pushed net zero, eat out to help out, test and trace…they locked the economy down, increased the size of government and endless other insanities.
Then they artificially gave us very expensive energy by rigging the market, back door taxes and pushing expensive, subsidised “unreliable” energy. Just how much ministerial failure do you want before you admit this Robert?
January 16, 2022
What is insane is relying on energy captured and stored over thousands of years, millions even, extracting it from underground, in someone else’s land, burning it off to go skiing or play golf and not replace it.
January 16, 2022
Well…I’m finished!
This govt. really deserves its fall in the polls and it will get no sympathy from me!
I did say this would happen but I honestly didn’t believe they’d dare!
From The Telegraph
“Asylum seekers can work in care homes after Priti Patel rule change
Move to ease recruitment crisis is described as ‘temporary measure’ made in light of ‘unprecedented challenges”
By
Charles Hymas,
HOME AFFAIRS EDITOR
14 January 2022 • 9:00pm
January 16, 2022
The govt. doesn’t seem to get it.
The game is up.
A new pic of Mrs J maskless and hugging yet Javid thinks he can keep us all masked?
The government KNOWS there is no need for any “measures” aka destruction of our lives.
We have seen them knowing…and the photos keep coming.
January 16, 2022
Just do as I do, and have always done – Ignore their silly rules and get on with your life.
January 16, 2022
+1
Good advice!
January 16, 2022
“Just respect the NHS” Javid – Javid organisations earn respect you do not just demands it! The NHS (as an organisation) certainly does not deserve respect this despite having many excellent people working for it.
Plus we have Nadhim Zahawi absurdly forcing (totally ineffective) face nappies onto school children all day long and when children are not even at any real risk.
January 16, 2022
+1
Stupid emotion-based. “Respect”…what’s that? We need a working and available health system. End of.
I think some MPs are bringing a court case regarding the masking of children. About time too!
January 16, 2022
+1
They knew all along.
The problem is that the Westminster bubble was not in with us “in it together” they were behaving in a normal-ish way that would have reduced their urgency to get us out of masks and to get us out of lockdown.
Those having affairs would have enjoyed the ‘war-time’ atmosphere, the romance and cover it afforded for time at the office (not least the aphrodisiac that is total power and responsibility.)
Nothing disgusted me more than the impression given by the G7
Maskless leaders hugging as normal while the plebs serving them had to stand to attention at the back with masks on as though they were just mannequins.
Redolent of the Roman Empire.
January 16, 2022
Ever h f
I saw that! Like you I was shocked! Sack the present staff because they refuse to be bullied into taking a compulsory vaccine and replace them with illegal migrants who are still here! That’s the second time Priti Patel has left me with my jaw dropped! The first was her deployment of the police to punish people breaking the lockdown rules…. You know, people sitting on park benches, drinking coffee in the outdoors…
Quite, quite shocking!
January 16, 2022
but if they decided to sit on 3 lane motorways the Police were in force to ensure no motorist got cross.
January 16, 2022
Simon Ruda, of the Behavioural Insights Team (part of SAGE) wrote this on Unherd website:”In my mind, the most egregious and far-reaching mistake made in responding to the pandemic has been the level of fear willingly conveyed on the public. Initially encouraged to boost public compliance, that fear seems to have subsequently driven policy decisions in a worrying feedback loop.” We have all been taken for fools.
January 16, 2022
+ Exactly!
January 16, 2022
Have we triple jabbed all these asylum seekers?
January 16, 2022
According to WHO there appear to be “barriers” such as “hesitancy” and lack of accessibility etc. In the U.K.
“For example, a recent study in the United Kingdom reported that 72% of the refugees and migrants contacted felt hesitant about accepting a COVID-19 vaccine. Reasons given included concerns over vaccine content, side effects, lack of information or low perceived need. This suggests that hesitancy could be easily addressed with clear, accessible and tailored information campaigns (41).”
So will they be more persuadable than the sacked staff??
January 16, 2022
Another next PM but one falls at an easy fence… Of the hopefuls who began this parliament so hopefully, who has yet to come a cropper?
JF
January 16, 2022
+1 Sharon
Absolutely …a kick in the stomach type of shock!
After all her brave talk!!
January 16, 2022
The Asylum seekers to replace those trained but evicted from their jobs for refusing to get vaccinated I assume?
January 16, 2022
Lifelogic
Indeed using Illegals, assume with Proof that they have been vaccinated, but who apparently do not have any papers to show who they really are, or where they came from !
Is this idea and possible action for real ?
January 16, 2022
Alan. I’m sorry but I couldn’t give a stuff if they’ve been vaccinated or not. As a 65 year old woman I would not want a burly male with no proven record of no criminal past or an ability to care taking responsibility for my PERSONAL needs. I wouldn’t even want him or her in my home not knowing who they really were or if they were suitable.
January 16, 2022
Everhopeful : ““Asylum seekers can work in care homes after Priti Patel rule change”.
Is this the reason the Government doesn’t want to reduce legal and illegal immigration?
Just how many illegal asylum seekers does Ms Patel believe will voluntarily work in care homes?
They are mainly young men of fighting age who have left their families behind and who are now living in 4 star hotels, receiving £40/week pocket money and can roam the streets to do as they please, taking black market jobs if they wish, or even engaging in criminal activities, all of which we never hear about.
Or even legal immigrants?
Or is the plan to mandate that they work in care homes to gain residency?
Wouldn’t that be a form of slavery?
January 16, 2022
I can’t quite put my finger on it, but I don’t think the Channel invaders will make suitable care home attendants. Actually, you would have to be totally indifferent to the fate of people in care homes to suggest this. 550 since the new year was the last I read.
January 16, 2022
Spot On…enough is enough
There’s been a scandal every month since Boris came to government, why is a government with an 80-seat majority continually fighting fires and shooting itself in the foot…cash for questions, illegal immigration, energy bills, the French in our waters, ppe payments to mates, banning capitalism etc
January 16, 2022
The vast majority do not want zero net carbon and mass migration but ZERO NET MIGRATION
January 16, 2022
The Conservative party, in the Commons, has become addicted to Immigration – and cares nothing about the societal effects of changing the nature of the population. And that’s why it has lost my vote. Getting into this country to work, and to acquire citizenship, is too easy.
January 16, 2022
I want high quality & selective migration – not selected by the ability to pay for a rib in Calais.
January 16, 2022
There is no evidence for your claim. Farage wants those policies but has only ever had one MP elected to Parliament – and he used to be a Tory.
The reality is that you are a very vocal group – convinced of your own righteousness- but there aren’t many of you. Thankfully.
January 16, 2022
You do not seem to understand the voting system. In the Euro election (PR system) UKIP came first. In first past the post you have to vote for the least bad of usually two options – this as there are so many always have always will vote Tory, Labour… voters.
So new parties can hardly ever get a look in.
January 16, 2022
When new parties get a look in you end up like our PR friends on the Continent – paralysed.
January 16, 2022
This is true rose, but why don’t people like Hannan, Tyce, Kimbell get offered Tory seats that have a chance of winning. The Tory party seem to keep choosing people more left than Starmer and more liberal than Davies.
January 16, 2022
Farage’s politicians stood back to keep Labour out at the last general election !
(You borrowed our votes too, Boris !!!!)
January 16, 2022
If the parties stood on a platform of Open Door immigration and won, you would have a point. But as you know, as election time approaches they switch to promises of immigration control which they have no intention of keeping. This non-binding nature of manifestos is one of the reasons why our form of government is falling into disrepute.
January 16, 2022
Your reading the pulse of the nation correctly
January 16, 2022
I’m not sure that this govt can be saved.
They seem intent on self destruction.
I saw some health person attempting to reply to Sir Desmond Swayne about healthcare workers.
The response was a bit like the responses JR gets.
Super defensive and sulky …because they don’t know what they are talking about.
Too busy planning the next bottle party I dare say.
January 16, 2022
This goes to the heart of the problem with Bunter. As previously commented, he is not a manager – that is dull and laborious, no fun. As far as he is concerned, Brexit is done (it is, in reality, only half done) meaning, for him, there is no more personal adulation to be had from it.
The Tory Party and PCP would actually be doing him a good service by kicking him to the sideline. Governing is hard and boring; as a free agent he’d get on the after-dinner entertainer/speech giver circuit and make pots more money, receive adulation for all his imaginary achievements and given as many pies and prosecco as he can consume. Happy Days!
January 16, 2022
Life can be one big party, if you don’t weaken.
January 16, 2022
+1
Agree 100%
January 16, 2022
Everhopeful, I don’t understand why the un-jabbed can’t be on wards treating just the unjabbed, it would be an experiment to test theories and it is at the expense just of the people that want to remain unjabbed wouldn’t it?
January 16, 2022
I think that above all, most voters want their Prime Minister, government and MPs to be truthful and keep their election pledges where possible. They want to see irrefutable and transparent data to back up policy decisions.
We don’t want obfuscation, especially when bringing in exceptional and life changing measures, such as lockdowns. Nor do we want to see nepotism & cronyism such as valuable contracts awarded to friends who did not have the expertise to deliver.
I very much doubt if the Johnson government understands these concepts, never mind has the ability to deliver them.
The only thing that may save this government is the fear of getting a worse one – which shows how most people regard the majority of our front line MPs of all parties. It is not that we vote for the best but rather we have to select the ones who we think will do least damage.
January 16, 2022
Mayor. For me you win post of the day so far. Exactly right. What a dire choice we have. Please God Farage and co get their act together. This Tory government is achieving nothing except the destruction of our lives and that of our country but then the other parties are just as bad. All deluded idiots who can’t see what’s staring them all in the face abd are too gutless and more interested in their own climb up the greasy pole to make a stand.
January 16, 2022
True but the alternatives are alas all even worse.
January 16, 2022
Good morning
The Civil Servants were appointed by Theresa May MP herself. Remember Ollie Robbins ? I think he went on to become a Lord didn’t he ?
I seem to also remember that Parliament and MP’s started right from the beginning to undermine BREXIT. People like, Oliver Letwin and Hilary Benn MP were front and centre to stop BREXIT created a law that prevented the government Leaving without a so called ‘DEAL’. And when you effectively and unilaterally cannot remove yourself from a negotiation, the opposite party is under no obligation to offer you anything.
The government, all the political parties, the Lords, the Civil Service, the Establishment and the media all worked to undermine the democratic will of the people of the United Kingdom. It took the BREXIT Party in the European Elections, which we were not supposed to be standing in, and a crushing victory at the expense of the Tories to make people see how determined we were to Leave the Stupid Club.
He doesn’t care ! He knows you have no one that can replace him that can win elections. He is gambling that that not enough people will vote for Labour, like last time. He is made for life – Book sales, talks, TV appearances and that all important Gold Plated PM’s Pension. That for him is what this was all about. He is laughing.
What concerns me now with regards to BREXIT is what the Remainer’s are now up to. This is the next battlefront.
January 16, 2022
Addendum
I also seem to remember that Theresa May MP was secretly negotiating behind, David Davis’s back, undermining him and his efforts.
I know there is a lot to remember but I think it is important to get things in the correct way.
January 16, 2022
May clearly hasn’t given up on politics. I’d wager a fiver that she’s considered running in the next leadership contest. Fanciful? The sad fact is that she would have handled COVID better than Johnson and set a better personal example. And Cameron? I wouldn’t put it past him to re-enter the Commons. He must be getting awfully bored in that shed.
January 16, 2022
Well neither have moved to the Lords, so there would be a chance.
January 16, 2022
Please please NO
Handled Covid better? She would have had us tied into the EU vaccine programme, meaning we wouldn’t hand would still be in 100% lockdown.
Cameron would have run away as the coward he is the minute a Covid virus had hit UK shores.
Please get both these people out of our lives and keep them there. We need some real Tories, not fake ones coming back.
January 16, 2022
Lions led by donkeys
January 16, 2022
‘we need some real Tories…’
That might be an insurmountable challenge -and you would need an awful lot of them.
January 16, 2022
Net zero, EU ratter , electoral disaster, LibDim May back! You are joking! That would be a sure way to lose any election. Truss is essentially the same as May but pretending not to be.
January 16, 2022
Ms Truss is unaccountably keen on concreting over East Anglia, something which will not go down well with her constituents when the crammed-in boxes start to pop up in her constituency villages. The new leader, whoever she is, needs to be certain of re-election.
JF
January 16, 2022
+1
January 16, 2022
S W
Not so sure May would have handled Covid better, seemed to me when she was PM she took ages to come to any conclusions at all, let alone make a decision, she certainly would not have gone alone on ordering a vaccine, far, far too risky for her to contemplate.
She and her staff may have followed the rules more though.
January 16, 2022
+1 MARK B. An excellent sumary.
January 16, 2022
You remember incorrectly. Theresa May put Brexitists in charge of Brexit.
David David was Brexit Secretary. Remember he was so well prepared he turned up without a pen and paper.
Liam Fox was Trade Secretary. He achieved nothing.
Boris Johnson was Foreign Secretary. He was the worst foreign secretary was have ever had. And has gone on to be our worst ever PM.
Other Brexitists were involved too. Steve Baker was a Brexit Minister. Remember he had to apologise for slandering civil servants when the forecasts they presented him with didn’t match the fantasy he had peddled. Suella Braverman – now bravely undermining the rule of law – was also a Brexit Minister. Dominic Raab became Brexit Secretary. And Steve Barclay.
All Brexitists.
There is no doubt that Brexit is a miserable failure. There is also no doubt that those responsible are those who sold it to the country. They never had a plan. They had a grievance. Many of them will end up in a cell.
Reply The Remain civil service with Mrs Mays permission negotiated a worse and different deal to the one Brexit Ministers were negotiating which is why they resigned!
January 16, 2022
More one eyed ignorance not knowing that Mays negotiations were kept secret from her own Ministers. The problem I have is that Sir JRs government has continued to allow itself to be hamstrung by similarly minded civil servants.
January 16, 2022
Yes, I remember Chequers well, and was gobsmacked when she produced an agreement prepared secretly by the civil service to HER OWN Ministers, and threatened them to either support it or leave the premises immediately, and without transport too! I cannot believe any of her actions that day were legal and they were certainly not democratic.
January 16, 2022
Reply to reply You’re trying to exonerate her by blaming her Civil Servants? Come on!!! The failure and waste of 3 years is at May’s door.
January 16, 2022
David David (sic) didn’t need notes or pen and paper….we all knew he was there to simply refuse to agree to a very lengthy and multiple years long suicide note.
January 16, 2022
Mark B
Yes all conveniently forgotten by those now complaining about Brexit, also remember the bravado of those who travelled and visited and met with Barnier to recommend the best way forward for the EU to frustrate the Uk negotiations, with their own help and votes behind the scenes.
Guarantee there was a remainer two way hot line in operation during the whole period as well.
As you say, even out own Prime Minister double dealing at the time as well, going behind DD’s back.
More than Shameful.
January 16, 2022
I agree that Boris doesn’t care. He, his Ministers, and his party do not care about the UK. Not at all. There is no other explanation.
January 16, 2022
The Lords for Olly Robins? – not yet it seems just Sir Olly
The Lords is not a bad pension uplift though at £305 a day from tax payers. Less good if you have to pay £2 million into party funds to get in though – as circa 6,000 attendance days to get your money back!
January 16, 2022
Now with a Belgium passport it is alleged.
Honours system abused yet again !
January 16, 2022
Labour will not need to gain MORE votes, the required swing will happen due to thousands of Tory voters refusing to mark that cross for them. A new Government by a sort of default.
January 16, 2022
So much the same as happened for the Conservatives in 2019 then. “Win” by your opponents doing worse, not by you doing better. Ah, the wonders of the appauling FPTP system.
January 16, 2022
“Perhaps through green hydrogen from windfarms when they are working”
There is nothing green about wind farms splitting up water into hydrogen and oxygen. It is hugely expensive and very energy inefficient. It is not even a low CO2 process as the wind farms produce loads CO2 anyway in their manufacture, installation, connections, back up needed and maintenance as does the manufacture of the water splitting plant and the hydrogen compression has & storage facilities.
January 16, 2022
@LL So when our natural gas runs out/become uneconomic and you wish to retain gas for heating, where are you going to get it from?
You complain about the lack of strategic preparedness with our energy supplies but offer no alternatives but simply demand we carry on suing hydrocarbons that come from elsewhere while ignoring the cost and security issues.
One approach might be to use green H2 with atmospheric/captured CO/CO2 to generate liquid and gas HC fuels. R&D on CDU, catalysts and processes are ongoing so why not find ways to support those.
January 16, 2022
All excellent posts this morning thanks L/L. Getting reliable scourses of energy as cheaply as possible has to be number one on the agenda.
January 16, 2022
Also the expensive hydrogen production plant would work very inefficiently as it would only make any sense at all when the electricity was surplus and almost free – this would only be a fairly small percentage of the time. So it would be an on and (mainly) off operation.
January 16, 2022
None of which will happen, and he has already lost his Brexit voters.
The UK is finished unless we get rid of Boris, or, by some miracle, he starts taking short and long term UK interests into account instead of his ‘net zero’ religion which will destroy the UK.
January 16, 2022
I read that he cannot remove VAT from green products because NI cannot as they are still under the thumb of the EU and ECJ. so if he did that would create further division between us and NI. Not sure if it is true..
Secondly. Has he banned any super trawlers.
Thirdly. Boris must stay and take your advice. I see many of those that want the job appear sympathetic to the EU and that would be a disaster.
Lastly if you use the military to solve the dinghy issue can you ensure that they are not prosecuted for doing the governments bidding like the NI veterans.
I have never been told by Ministers they cannot cut VAt when arguing about it
January 16, 2022
BW, Northern Ireland stays in the SM and the CU and under ERJ they have different tax setting powers than England anyway, we are told by the remain contingent here that they are better off half in half out, indeed aren’t they just an example of BRINO therefore it makes sense that people see what BRINO means, they can’t take advantage of being fully out as the RUk are. Might focus minds when big decisions come.
January 16, 2022
I read that he cannot remove VAT from green products because NI cannot as they are still under the thumb of the EU and ECJ. so if he did that would create further division between us and NI. Not sure if it is true..
Secondly. Has he banned any super trawlers.
Thirdly. Boris must stay and take your advice. I see many of those that want the job appear sympathetic to the EU and that would be a disaster.
January 16, 2022
Sorry for posting twice
January 16, 2022
Good morning Sir John.
An excellent agenda, but all the things this PM has steadfastly avoided doing since his very first error of leaving the EU with that traitorous agreement drawn up by May. That was the day I lost faith in him.
My vote will go in future to NOTA unless this CONservative party is ripped from the bosom of the EU loving socialists currently in charge. The ones selling out to the EU on a daily basis with the backing of Alexander the Cautious.
This Govt, I believe, as was May’s, is not just wedded to close alignment with EU but also the internationalist agenda of UN, WB, WHO etc. A Marxist agenda which is against everything the UK has always stood for.
No hope of your second last paragraph, and a guarantee of your last.
January 16, 2022
Lose his core voters
He has already lost the majority of them.
Too much talk and not enough action.
Doesn’t address what’s really important to the critical mass
The whole cabinet are as lifeless and useless as he is and it’s the civil service running the whole shooting match.
Everywhere you look is failure to deliver.
January 16, 2022
In a nutshell… he needs to take control of the still highly remain minded civil service, be seen to change the Labour policies to conservative policies.
And part of that is finishing the job of properly leaving the EU!
But he needs a strong conservative team around him to achieve that! There are a number of experienced back benchers, with the courage to put their heads over the parapet, who will provide that, including yourself JR.
January 16, 2022
Yesterday met with a retired senior army officer living in France. He believes that Macron and Johnson are two of a kind. Both with personal power agenda’s for their future, their countries doesn’t matter, it is their position on and in world’s theatre of dreams that drives them. The people are their stepping stones. His hopes are pinned on a radical change of direction come the French Presidential elections. If Macron falls it just might send tsunami like waves through the European Union as there is growing support for a French exit from the union by the rank and file of the population.
January 16, 2022
and I bet millions of the EU serfs are thinking why did their leaders make such a damning fuss over UK wanting to leave? They look at massive losses in car exports, white goods, vegetables, flowers, dairy and all season tourists – even the Covid steps ensure Brits are kept out! Economic disasters.
They now have the realisation of the misery staring them in the face should they tire of the dictatorship and wish to follow our example….oh why was it made so difficult – and why have we made almost enemies of Brits? Well you made your bed and now you will turn restless on a lumpy mattress.
At least we will shortly do something about our would be dictator.
January 16, 2022
‘Retired senior army officer living in France.’ Presumably a Brexitist who stole our free movement having secured his own. Anyway…..
His analysis of French politics is deeply flawed. If Macron runs – and it still is an if -the only person he could lose to is Valérie Pécresse.
He will win the first round and will hope that Pécresse loses second place to Le Pen. If Pécresse beats Le Pen to second she may beat Macron in the second round. It would be good for France to have a woman president and from the little I know about Pécresse she seems perfectly reasonable.
Le Pen will never be president. The EU isn’t collapsing.
January 16, 2022
Your comprehensive and definitive grasp of so many subjects never fails to amaze me.
JF
January 16, 2022
as you say ‘the little I know’.
January 16, 2022
This is not about the future of Boris Johnson or indeed Brexit but saving the UK from an enemy that is turning our country into a Marxist cesspit whose intent is unpleasant. Truth replaced by lies. Reality replaced by propaganda. People cancelled. Words removed. Identities targeted and replaced. Behaviour manipulated by State agents. Trust crushed. Abused like rats in a cage.
Sir John has only scratched the surface of the travesties, appeasements and betrayals his party and his leaders have inflicted upon this nation since 2010.
I have like most watched from afar as this nation has been torn apart from within and without by dark forces that John’s party has aided and abetted. Why would Tory party leaders act in such a manner and why would its MPs refuse to confront such destructive appeasement?
The problem we face has been deliberately created by both John’s party and the once honourable Labour party who now work together to protect the status quo from any challenges
We are facing a political State constructed by successive Tory-Labour leaders that will without question destroy freedom, civil space and privacy and John’s party’s embrace of that mission is the real scandal
January 16, 2022
I do not doubt that ANYTHING can happen to our country in the next generation. All protections are gone.
The monarchy will not survive the Queen and nor should it. Like the Tory Party it is just a veneer. A deceit to give the appearance of normality. Neither have done us any good and instead much harm.
January 16, 2022
England is in the last throes of a testing series in Australia. Their Government has also been put to a test over whether rules stand firm or not. They appear to have stood firm in the face of numerous challenges.
The UK Government has faced much more important challenges, relentless steps have been required to demonstrate leadership, justice and morality. Few have been met with clarity and good sense.
It appears the PM, and gutless Cabinet, are flitting from flower to flower – butterfly motion.
The public are rising as one in their loss of belief in this Government, and the PM is in the last chance saloon with his own supporters in the H of C, after damning critical events flow one after another.
Worse than that he may well be carrying his party into years of doldrums, their fate looking settled 2 years from a general election savaging. 08:00
January 16, 2022
I am disappointed that Sir John doesn’t seem to believe we deserve a Prime Minister with integrity; who doesn’t blatantly lie to us; who doesn’t treat the law/rules he made as optional, whilst enforcing it on “the little people.”
Whilst Johnson, Carrie Antoinette, their Aides and Civil Servants were regularly and systematically breaking the rules they had set, this Government had sanctioned and was carrying out an evil, destructive and dishonest PsyOps campaign against the British people. They have wrecked the lives and mental health of millions. Children who develop serious anxiety disorder will never be entirely free of it the whole of their lives. The repercussions of SAGE/Johnson’s PsyOps campaign will be with us for decades.
Sir John should listen to Neil Oliver’s address on GB News last night. Johnson has no integrity and cannot rebuild the trust he has destroyed.
January 16, 2022
Donna. Keeping Boris in power will just reinforce his actions. He will think he’s invincible no matter what he does and that he can bring in any policy and the public will support him. There is no end to the damage he could do before another election.
January 16, 2022
overnight it is reported that there were 35 letters to the 1922…..
N…N…N…nineteen required.
After Johnson wields the axe today – maybe that will be reached.
Reply. It needs 181 MPs to vote against the PM. If his opponents move too soon and force a vote he will win which secures him a year free of such a vote
January 16, 2022
reply to reply ….so the 54 letters is a toothless, paper tiger?
If 181 Tory MPs were united to get him out, I would take up religion.
January 16, 2022
Even Starmer won’t want him gone until a few months from a GE.
Like Corbyn, Johnson is an unelectable PM at the moment.
January 16, 2022
I take from ‘reply’ that Sir John is in favour of doing nothing, as usual claiming it is safer to wait.
Sir John is incapable of taking a risk or view that acting, even if the act is unsuccessful, can have an effect on the subject of the vote. His head is always held below the parapet.
It would send a message that there are people who expect change, and are determined on it, and will continue to work for it even if losing. If the recipient doesn’t change policy and behaviour opposition will thus grow.
Doing nothing as proposed by Sir John will be read as weakness, as usual, and will bring about no change in the extra time. Wrecking of our politics and economy will accelerate.
Reply As always you judge without knowing what I am doing and without any understanding of the how the Conservative party works.
January 16, 2022
Too late! He has gone so far off piste that he is now engulfed by an avalanche.
Incoherent energy policy, intent to abolish the private car, intent to abolish meat eating, incoherent agricultural policy, unfinished Brexit business, squander bug mentality when it comes to money, high and growing tax burden are some of the issues that will not be resolved by firing a few staff at No 10. Tory MPs might be easily seduced by empty promises of a policy reset. I doubt the electorate will.
January 16, 2022
And now propaganda that tells us masks make us more sexy because it accentuates our eyes. Seriously !
Well a full burqa will surely make me irresistible !
January 16, 2022
Have all the thousands of turbines you like , you still cannot get away from the fact you need fossil fuel power generators operating on low output to ramp up the minute the wind stops blowing or the turbines are turned off in storms and high wind conditions. Add that the distribution network is still woefully lacking in capability to accept all theses power loads from all over these islands.
This has been stated time and time again over the last twenty plus years and still the message doesn’t get through. FFS you cannot make this up.
January 16, 2022
turboterrier :
Absolutely correct.
BEIS have no plans at all for grid stability, long-term backup or for providing the necessary connectivity (beefing up the grid).
And the proposed amount of installed wind power will only provide less than a quarter of our electrical power requirements by 2035, the date by which they want all our power to be decarbonised.
And with next to no nuclear!
The Net Zero Strategy was written by the CCP.
January 16, 2022
English farmers take a hit on a 50% reduction on their payments whilst the devolved farmers keep their original payments. French super trawlers still operating in our waters.
Politicians talk about being more self sufficient? In France large areas of farming supply the local population with produce, local trades do all the maintenance and renovations, everything is geared to self sufficiency and creating its own internal markets each supporting each other. Cheapest is not always the best option supporting your own has far reaching long term benefits.
January 16, 2022
John, why have English farmers only taken a 50% reduction is this true?
January 16, 2022
Yes. Big early announcements with action. I cannot believe the Treasury cannot find money to reverse Nat Ins rise and VAT on power down the back of their ample sofa.
Move right politically to the voters that supported you in the last election.
To date Boris and a poor Cabinet have given the impression that their Manifesto was for Election Day only and helpless inaction (apart from vax roll out).
Puts you in a quandary over NI but that will demonstrate rhetoric or action. Balls of steel or jelly?
January 16, 2022
NI…is that N.Ireland or Nat.Insurance – – – or both?
January 16, 2022
Balls of plastic, actually.
Bashing together like those plastic toys we had called Clackers in the ’70s.
January 16, 2022
To see some progress on The two targets you have chosen would help the voters confidence in BJ.
So let’s do it.
January 16, 2022
Yes Sir JR, a sensible agenda. Unfortunately the PM is too busy/stupid to read and understand this. Lots of partying going on ……………….
“He will lose his core supporters and more of his Brexit voters if he does not return to this unfinished agenda”
Not “will” but has. He is without a shred of integrity. He is a laughing stock. Get rid and get rid quick, while you have a chance to save the Conservative party, from itself.
January 16, 2022
How about abolish SPADS ?
Used to wonder why a certain political blogger got so excited about their appontments
January 16, 2022
all these advisors are required ‘cos the Boss hasn’t got a clue – too busy saying ‘yes dear, I’ll change Wilf’s nappy’.
January 16, 2022
My advice to the Prime Minister is to keep his promise and get Brexit done for the whole country, not leave part of it behind under swathes of EU laws under the jurisdiction of the EU court. But he won’t want to do that because the EU has threatened him with termination of his precious trade deal, even though nobody in five ministries has been able to tell me what the government really expects us to gain from it. That will certainly not be the 30% of GDP that he told the nation on Christmas Eve 2020, more like 0% – 2% of GDP.
January 16, 2022
My question is whether Cabinet Ministers will put their own ambitions over the needs of the country and party.
Selective inertia to bring Boris down or meaningful action to get everything on the right track.
The problem I have is that none of them have demonstrated anything like leadership potential or the ability to engage with the electorate. They have allowed themselves to bask in the (at one time) glow of Boris, have relied on him to promote their modest talent and have allowed themselves to be captured by their civil servants.
January 16, 2022
Hard to disagree with any of what you say, Nig L. It may be a coincidence, but people in Germany have been saying similar things about the succession to Angela Merkel. She always occupied centre stage, so that all the others appear to be nonentities (and probably are). Is it just a matter of how things have been going in many countries, with a drift towards US-style presidential politics? I seem to remember a lot more media focus on individual ministers and their activities when John Major was PM. So if that’s right, the culprit for what’s gone wrong appears to be Blair – once again.
January 16, 2022
We have been though something like a war. The Spanish Flu cost 226,000 lives for a much smaller population. All the British press can do is spout trivial bile. The public are fed up with down with our side. There cannot be triumphalism because of all the dead and those with long Covid but there could be some gratitude somewhere surely. A lot of people deserve gratitude including those in govt. Tell people how many hours a day they worked and how little they saw their families.
Its just awful that while Putin is threatening world peace all British press can do is say “down with our side”.
I dont even watch the BBC any more it makes me sick. My grandfather was a decorated war reporter. He was quite sure whose side he was on.
January 16, 2022
This is nothing like a war.
Plagues happened during wars and didn’t even get recorded in history. They certainly didn’t stop the wars.
A big part of the problem has been to think of this as a war when it is nothing of the sort. They didn’t even bother issuing FFP3 masks to everyone (the only ones that work) and yet in WW2 everyone got a heavy personal issue gas mask with box.
January 16, 2022
.. and show some creative diversity on tax policy. Corporation tax and government support to match the Irish,
January 16, 2022
Sir John
9 massive super trawlers given licenses. I despair.
January 16, 2022
It could be a plan to create monster waves in the Channel to deter dinghies launching from France?
January 16, 2022
The lesson is never learnt that kowtowing to the EU does not invoke gratitude in response. If you pay the Danegeld, you never get rid of the Dane.
January 16, 2022
It sounds like a good policy plan, Sir John, especially nurturing talent at home. But talented entrepreneurs usually start on a small scale, and the government’s record has been to cripple small and medium-sized businesses with lockdown closures and other restrictions, while leaving big corporations pretty much unaffected. I wish I could believe Johnson and his ministers shared your view.
January 16, 2022
They don’t worry about small business because it will never help them personally. Big builders, developers, banks, big tech, yes. Look at where these people are “employed” later.
January 16, 2022
There were plenty of wins that could have been taken even in the EU. It wasn’t EU rules that said business had to be stifled with a 13.8% employer’s NI. Freedom from the EU means the government will now increase it to 15.05%! What sort of a win is that (not that it couldn’t be done whilst in the EU anyway)?
I’m glad to be out of the EU; another organisation making rules for me has gone, leaving just local and central government which is about right. I do wish this freedom could be extended to NI as well.
Why does a Conservative government follow the socialist mantra that private businesses are evil and have to be penalised with excessive taxes?
January 16, 2022
I would commend you all read Spartan Victory by Mark Francois,for a better understanding of the forces at work intent on torpedoing Brexit. There are as many still active in the UK, as ever there are in the EU. The agenda for a clean Brexit remains littered with unfinished business so I won’t bore you by repeating it all. The real question is who has been applying the brakes to cleaning up the detritus of an unfinished Brexit. It is this, not the intrusion of Covid, that prevents us from reaping the very real benefits from Brexit. So I would say to the conservative party, get on with it, with or without the court jester.
January 16, 2022
The first card falls.
Djokovic out of Australia. One government with balls. Should have followed the rules.
Hopefully Johnson and PA next.
Clean the swamp.
January 16, 2022
But surely the Australian ‘Open’ should not now count for World rankings. When you host international tournaments there is a reasonable expectation that you won’t rig them by excluding top participants via arbitrary rules.
January 16, 2022
Asking Johnson to come to his senses is honourable SJR but he needs to get out more and wake up to reality such as Russia expected to invade Ukraine any day now.
He will use this a a diversion like others but we see through it.
January 16, 2022
“Northern Ireland manufacturers say Brexit protocol least of worries – survey.” Top concern is labour shortages as 28% of manufacturers say trade with EU has increased […] labour shortages caused by the pandemic but also the end of freedom of movement that prevents EU citizens living in border counties in the republic of Ireland ,crossing into Northern Ireland for work. (Guardian)
“Small modular reactors offer no hope for nuclear energy”. Of the thirty nuclear plants proposed in the US, only four made it to construction phase and two of them have been abandoned due to project major time and cost overruns. The two remaining 1,000 MWe reactors have more factory built modules, like the smaller SMR designs. Until SMR reactor modules are turned out like Ford turns out Fiestas a module cost will be unknown; the economic benefits of size will not be realised. M. V. Ramana and Stephen Thomas Advanced Science News)
January 16, 2022
Acorn, what is the unemployment rate in Northern Ireland? What is the unemployment rate in Liverpool and the NW coast, perhaps they could persuade some of the unemployed young people to move to N.Ireland and these companies should be training their own recruits instead of just wanting to import the cheapest resource all the time.
We need a serious investigation into unemployment now in the UK, benefits are obviously too high, perhaps they should be stopped altogether for solo under 25’s as there is so much work around for them, so much work that people could travel from all over to take.
January 16, 2022
But unfortunately I have seen little sign that Boris Johnson really believes in the ‘Brexit wins’, and certainly not as far as energy policy is concerned: he seems completely enthralled by Net Zero and Greenery. Like Labour and the Lib Dems his Government give the impression that they think that extra taxation is the answer to everything. Why do we still have 5% VAT on fuel now we are no longer in the EU? Why do we have to suffer an increased employment tax to support a NHS that is in need of radical reform rather than massive injections of our money?
Add to that, Johnson’s total incompetence (and possibly worse) at running his own office and to many of us his credibility has vanished, and that of the Conservative Party will be lost with it as long as he remains in office.
For once I am in complete agreement with Sir Kier Starmer that Boris Johson’s departure is in the national interest and Conservative MPs should do their job and get rid of him without further prevarication.
January 16, 2022
Meanwhile in the real world:
I welcome the decision to keep our borders strong and keep Australians safe.
So refreshing to hear our cousins still believe in themselves unlike Johnson’s BRINO.
January 16, 2022
Public health fascism is in no way an acceptable way to run a country. There is no greater good or the common good. Socialist barbarity lies in that direction
Covid is an act of totalitarian politics not an act of clinical necessity
‘we will see 5000 deaths a day from Omicron’. SAGE and Ferguson. Deaths to date from Omicron = ZERO
Lies, lies and more lies to justify Socialist oppression
January 16, 2022
“When I was a civil servant in Downing Street everything officials did in No 10 was designed to help and protect the PM and government strategy. There needs to be radical reform of the current set up with trust and the public interest at its heart.”
You were a civil servant before Blair corrupted the service.
On Operation Red Meat, my answer to the PM would be, you can stay if you appoint Sir John Redwood as Chancellor and a proper unionist and Brexiteer to N Ireland.
We hear from the horse’s mouth that Bercow gets an appeal where Mr Paterson didn’t. Is that because Bercow has three claimants, while Mr Paterson was subjected to two years of email interrogation on the private initiative of K Stone herself?
January 16, 2022
Rose, could he not appoint JR as Chairman of the entire Downing Street operation. An enforcer and conduct measure to reassure voters.
Then Boris need simply to follow the policies in the election manifesto and tell his departments to cut their cloth or find ways to make more money themselves like businesses have had to adapt for the last three years.
January 16, 2022
Your opening paragraph reminds us that T. May really was the most appalling quisling. Yet she still dares to show her face.
Once again, you offer the prime minister sound advice that should be heeded (if the option remains for him to take it). Pearls before swine though, very likely Sir John.
January 16, 2022
Lady May is still popular among local Conservatives, who automatically reselected her for the last election.
I have a letter to write to our local newspaper touching upon her disgraceful role in our national humiliation.
January 16, 2022
If Boris thinks he can buy back votes by just freezing the BBC license fee for two years then he is deluded.
He and his cabinet are so out of touch with what the majority of people in this country want that it’s laughable.
Levelling up the North and pricing people off the road are not compatible. That lunatic Gove has to go asap.
Freezing people in their homes by forcing his own net zero agenda down our throats is not acceptable.
Sir John, you would do well to send him some quotes written by commentator’s from this diary to explain how people are thinking and what he needs to do to turn things around. Unfortunately time is very short. Instead of Operation Red Meat he should invoke Operation Redwood.
January 16, 2022
Yes, unfortunately it looks as though the new remain policy is to give us freedoms that we never use in reality.
I’m afraid I have to find a conservative party to vote for. If Farage returns to head up Refrom, I will vote for them and I won’t be switching back. The Tories have shown that any pressures lead to policy change for short-term electoral success,m but as soon as the pressure is off, they revert tro being a socialist pro-EU party.
I hope for the demise of the EU, it would solve so many problems – and it has never actually solved the problems it was created to solve.
January 16, 2022
O/T, but The Sunday Times reports that, under Operation RED MEAT/SAVE BIG DOG, the military will now be controlling the battle to stop illegal immigrants in the Channel. At the risk of sounding defeatist, it won’t work. The flow will continue until you lot, the political class, enact the legislation and executive actions ASHORE, to send 95% of the dinghyists either home or into detention. The very, very small percentage allowed to remain should get nothing other than an NI number.
January 16, 2022
I see that Australia has kicked out a Serbian within a week for not having the correct visa but we can’t return a single immigrant without a visa back to France