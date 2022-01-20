We need more Conservative values

Yesterday was a good day. At last we got the announcement that most of the covid 19 restrictions are being lifted. The advice to work at home is being withdrawn. The threat of covid passports recedes. Mask wearing will become a matter for individual judgement.
One of the reasons why I am a Conservative is I believe wherever possible people should be free to make their own decisions about how they spend their lives and how much risk they run. Of course I agree we need a criminal law which provides deterrence and punishment for those who wish to harm others by violence or theft, but not a criminal law that extends into payment of your tv licence or how many people you invited into your home.
The government has done well to lead work on developing a vaccine and making it available so that most people have accepted it. This allows a return to more normal social contact and provides a reason for the government to roll back its extensive regulation of our daily lives. There will be considerable debate and study in the years ahead as we look back on the response to the pandemic. The world figures do not show any easy correlation between length and duration of lockdowns and less infection, intensifying the need for more study and discussion of what responses worked best to contain and overcome the virus.
Anyone worried about the continued presence of the virus can limit their own social contacts and can wear a mask. They can rely more on on line shopping and may be able to negotiate more homeworking with their employer. They can certainly keep their vaccination up to date, which seems to lessen the risks of catching a serious version of the disease. All this points to lifting all special restrictions , whilst the NHS continues to provide advice and guidance especially to the vulnerable. Those of us who voted for less restriction last time are pleased that numbers of serious cases and hospital admissions did not shoot up dramatically as some predicted.
January 20, 2022
This is a step in the right direction no doubt accelerated by other alarms and excursions that threaten the PM. I was surprised to hear my MP, Sue Morrisey, the member for Beaconsfield, claim she owed it to Boris Johnson. I was under the impression she owed it to the voters. Beaconsfield is not some northern Red Wall marginal but one of the safest Tory seats in the whole UK! With one actual Red Wall MP defecting to Labour (why does that not trigger a re-election process?) we had confirmation yesterday that there is not much difference these days between two rotten corpses of once vibrant political parties.
January 20, 2022
Indeed, particularly as the MP who changed sides had sponsored a bill which would have made any such MP as himself to put himself back up for a vote if he changed sides!!
Zorro
January 20, 2022
Good morning.
It is reported that a freedom of information request was submitted to the ONS. It basically asked, “How many people have died ‘of’ Covid as opposed to those that have died ‘with’ Covid ?”
The figure was just under 18K. £400bn in debt. Business ruined. Education ruined. State services ruined. Our rights and liberties trashed. And so on. All for the sake of less than 20k people. By comparison there were less than 2k death on Britain’s roads in 2021, a slight fall on the previous year.
Our kind host sounds triumphant. He shouldn’t be ! This government, through a combination of lies, deceit and fear mongering, bequeathed itself powers over us that it had no right to do and, still retains said powers.
I THEREFORE DEMAND THAT ALL SAID POWERS BE REMOVED !! YOU HAVE NO RIGHT TO DICTATE HOW WE LIVE, YOU ARE OUR SERVANTS, NOT OUR MASTERS !!!!
January 20, 2022
+ many
However, all it needs is for the people to stand up and NO, we do not accept your draconian demands.
January 20, 2022
Mark B, you could add that, even not counting ‘Covid deaths’, there have been over 10,000 deaths above the 5-year average since last July, which could be the consequence of the NHS cancelling operations and screening ‘because of Covid’.
I agree we must learn from the mistake of allowing government to arrogate powers as it did in March 2020. The Coronavirus Act must be repealed and statutory instruments put in place to ensure no future government can sidestep Parliament with draconian legislation that removes our fundamental rights.
January 20, 2022
+1 Mark B. Thank you.
January 20, 2022
Thank you for saving me the trouble of writing basically the same thing.
January 20, 2022
Absolutely.
This is not nor ever was anything akin to such as ebola or the plague.
So why the hysteria?
January 20, 2022
So we’re meant to be grateful to our masters for getting some of our freedoms back and there’s me thinking MPs were public servants?
This entire, shameful episode in world history will in time be seen as a monstrous act of inhuman barbarity perpetrated by political forces against innocent human beings
And restrictions lifted to save Johnson’s skin and no doubt in response to threats from backbenchers who now recognise that the entire lockdown agenda was an act of brutal and vicious State politics rather than a policy driven by clinical necessity
History will condemn western leaders and their embrace of totalitarian ideals to impose a new arrangement between person and the State.
As an aside. I see it is now a criminal offence to criticise all things female. The feminist drive to destroy trust between the sexes, insulate female leaders from any cross-examination and enslave and demonise hetero-males is now complete. It won’t end here. These dark leftist forces aided and abetted by the Tory party haven’t even got started with their agenda to crush all opposition to their suffocating agenda
January 20, 2022
Absolutely DOM, but I thank God that I live in Wokingham and have a sensible, conservative MP who has not been inculcated into the Covid, New Normal, Build Back Better cult. We have the, on the back foot but we must keep up the pressure. As John says, ‘the threat of covid passports recedes’ but has definitely not disappeared.. They need this for their digital ID wet dreams, so we must be wary – Mark Carney stays alive in the shadows….
Zorro
January 20, 2022
Oh, and still waiting for Whitty’s apology for his senseless attempt to crash the economy and people’s joy before Xmas. Will he crawl out from under the rock where he is currently hiding and say sorry? Strange guy….
Zorro
January 20, 2022
As a female, I despise this feminist idiocy. However, I also have no time for the race and gender etc idiocy either. It is like they all want to be the ones who are as Orwell wrote, “more equal than others”
Do all those who endorse any or all of the above idiocies not realise, they are merely ‘divide and conquer’ pawns in the PTB draconian game?
January 20, 2022
Hoo bloody ray!
I am too relieved to feel vindictive.
Just hope there is no back-pedalling!
January 20, 2022
Allister Heath surely right today – “The real threat to the Tories is the mass impoverishment of Middle England. Boris must scrap the hike in National Insurance. It’s a symbol of all that’s wrong with his Government.”
That and the expensive energy agenda.
January 20, 2022
Nothing about getting to grips with the channel invasion or becoming self sufficient in energy.
Watching local news last night a dairy farmer was being paid to rewild a third of her land and reduce their dairy herd. Apparently it was more profitable to get the subsidy.
Absolutely outrageous.
January 20, 2022
I am certain that JR and co. have been working tirelessly in true swan-paddling-beneath-the-surface fashion to bring about this release.
Thank Goodness for JR and the like!
Let no one forget what has taken place.
Nor underestimate it.
January 20, 2022
Exactly – real freedom of choice & not top down ‘government know best’ – they very clearly do not. How can they know as they as are not at the coal fact and do not know everyone’s individual circumstances.
Next stop the ‘vaccines or fired’ agenda at the very least for those with antibodies from earlier infections. Vaccinating children certainly seem to be doing rather more harm than good it is profoundly wrong. Then cull the net zero expensive energy lunacy and reverse Sunak’s vast and damaging tac cuts and stop wasting money on HS2, EV subsidies, renewable subsidies, worthless degrees in worthless subjects, test and trace and all the rest of the waste. Then get real freedom of choice amd a fair playing field at the BBC, NHS, education and in transport, energy, broadcasting, education… and then fill the pot holes & stop blocking all the roads. Stop the propaganda advert lies like 90% in ICU are unvaccinated this is clearly not true. A decent police service with deterrents to crime would be good too.
January 20, 2022
– reverse Sunak’s vast manifesto ratting tax increases – I meant.
January 20, 2022
My questions are around these observations.
The covid waves appear to be independent of masks and controls, similar places with different controls have the same case loads, developing counties with little or no vaccinations have the least deaths, spike protein vaccines appear to only work well for the specific virus variant they were based on, for fit and healthy young people vaccines appear to have higher dangerous side effects than life saving benefits, that the vast majority of deaths appear to come with several life threatening comorbidities or severe obesity so the vast majority of the population were never at risk, that the majority of deaths with covid were not from covid, that there appear to be more deaths from other diseases not being treated than saved by the controls, in addition the loss of GDP will kill more people than were saved by the controls, how much suffering did the pandemic cause to peoples social lives, mental health, schooling, finance and jobs.
These observations lead me to the conclusion that the lockdown and controls were far more damaging than an approach that protected the vulnerable.
January 20, 2022
Spot on. All the independent estimates of cost v benefit suggest these strategies were around 10x worse than doing nothing. Let’s see if the enquiry looks at the value of lockdown, not just “Was it early enough”.
January 20, 2022
+1 Javelin.
The developing countries were most fortunate to avoid mass vaccination!
January 20, 2022
Spot on, Javelin.
Now there needs to be a concerted effort to persuade the Health Secretary to withdraw the ‘Mandatory Covid Vaccines’ for NHS workers.
One can’t help thinking that there’s a hidden agenda here, when we already know that ‘vaccinated’ as well as ‘unvaccinated’ can be contagious. Good old-fashioned courtesy is needed – stay away from folk if you feel ill.
January 20, 2022
Utter tosh. You support voter ID checks even though there is zero evidence of fraud. You support huge clampdowns on peaceful protest (only the House of Lords is saving us from these draconian restrictions on freedom). Your Brexit has taken away freedom of movement from a whole generation of young people. You’ve happily voted for extra powers for state snoopers. You don’t believe in people being free, you believe only in looking after YOUR kind of people
reply I do not think you need the right to close the motorways to uphold free speech
January 20, 2022
Reply to reply: I think you’ll find it was the police who closed the motorway, allowing demonstrators to go on to the carriageway. Otherwise the poor darlings would have been killed by the fast-moving traffic. No Emily Davisons among those demonstrators, I fancy.
January 20, 2022
How many of your relatives took advantage of ‘freedom of movement’? Only one of my extended family did. More have worked beyond the EU.
January 20, 2022
Nonsense – although I am uneasy about the curbs in the Protest Bill which quite rightly will come back to the House. However, powers already exist to deal with protesters as long as the Police do their duty.
Zorro
January 20, 2022
Voter fraud is rife especially in our enlightened communities.
January 20, 2022
How grateful I feel that the restrictions are finally being lifted. Now will the Government repeal the appalling and draconian Corona Virus Act? Or will they keep it in place to keep control of ‘we the people’. We shall see.
I part company with our host on the vaccines which have caused much harm and continue to do so. The figures are there and can be found on other online publications such as The Conservative Woman. No other experimental drug would have been allowed to continue on trial with those deaths and harms. Now they are failing, while superior natural immunity is still not recognised. Disgraceful.
Meanwhile, the overall mortality rate for the UK for 2020 was about 1%, within the normal range, and it will surely be within normal again for 2021. Can anyone confirm that yet? This will clearly show that the fear mongers of SAGE and government have lied to us throughout.
I now hope to live long enough to see big names in court.
January 20, 2022
I always said a focused protection model for dealing with C-19 was far superior to blanket lockdowns and controls. Shame BoJo didn’t follow the pre-planned approach to a viral air-borne sickness. That said the Government’s other decisions on this area were a sight better than the rest of the UK political parties wanted.
Ironic BoJo is being pilloried for his people breaking mixing rules (as those in that group knew their C19 risks were miniscule) whilst the basic plans were sound… Well, more sound than others.
January 20, 2022
I look forward to seeing civil servants sent back to their desks. It’s been two months since I filed my tax-return – and I have still to see any evidence that it’s been looked at.
January 20, 2022
Sir John, you are suggesting that civic rights can be restored because a government is pushing a vaccine onto the population. I do not see this as an example of Conservative belief in personal freedom to choose. What will you say the next time a questionable health crisis is inflicted on the public?
Also, I find it strange that your commitment to this Conservative principle does not seem to extend to the many thousands in care work and the NHS who stand to lose their livelihoods because your government says they must get jabbed. If my local garage worker says he won’t take the Covid vaccine, that’s by the by. When a well-qualified NHS worker, say Dr Steve James recently, says he has reasons not to, I take that seriously.
Reply I oppose compulsory vaccination and voted against that measure
January 20, 2022
I hope you are right, Sir John, and we see a return to Conservative values.
All I want from any government is for them to care for the UK and put the country and it’s citizens FIRST, ahead of their party even. They will be judged on the results, which does not bode well for Boris.
January 20, 2022
Lock downs were a success.Some people are looking at the numbers of hospitalisations and deaths with the lockdowns in place It simply demonstrates the blinkered approach to disease and the spread of it. Does anyone know the numbers without lockdowns? of course not.. If me and my contemporaries waited to see if a disease was going to kill or not kill a person without preemptive action we would certainly have the evidence! As for the numbers( that is looking at lives and deaths as numbers ) of deaths even with lockdown .. how callous can some people be! If their family were counted as a number how would they feel?
The action hasn’t simply been the UK, it has been multinational. Where there are more people and over population disease by its nature proliferates.
As for individual freedom., where it impacts on others survival ,,and this is life or death..freedom takes second place to the selfish individualist.
January 20, 2022
359 people confirmed dead with Covid in the UK yesterday.
A Conservative considers this a good day. Staggering.
Reply Like you I regret all those who died. They died on a day of continuing restrictions.