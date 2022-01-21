Those who want to fell the Prime Minister

The conventional media, the Labour opposition and a handful of Conservative MPs are out to topple the Prime Minister. The method is well known, as it was used extensively against Mrs May and took a long time to get rid of her. That was animated by a major battle over policy, where those who wished to see her replaced were shocked by her close working with the civil service establishment and opposition parties to dilute or thwart Brexit. We felt this was against the clear wish of the public in the referendum and against the spirit of the Conservative Manifesto. The way the civil service negotiated, surrendering our position with the approval of the PM,was in conflict with the strategy the Brexit Secretary was trying to pursue and was unacceptable.
The current rebels do not seem to be united in fundamental criticism of policy or in defence of the Manifesto. They are trying to get to 54 Conservative MPs who want a vote of No Confidence based on the strong feeling shared by many that senior officials in Downing Street who devised elaborate rules for the rest of should have led by example. The PM has apologised and claims most of this happened without his presence or initiation . The facts and gloss placed on this by Sue Gray who is investigating will shape how many more Conservative MPs seek a change at the top as a result.
It is difficult to buy into the idea that whips could credibly threaten to remove grants from constituencies of MPs who were disloyal. Money is distributed on the decision of Ministers, not whips. Ministers are guided and supervised by officials when allocating money to ensure the law and budget rules are followed. A Minister cannot make a decision based on favouritism or spite.
The rebels need to recall that they need 180 Conservative MPs to get rid of the PM. They have to win the confidence vote as well as securing it. They may be holding back some letters pending the Gray Report or because they judge they are a long way off having a majority. They may simply have failed to persuade more than a handful that now is a good time to change Prime Ministers.
For me what matters most is how the PM now develops a post lockdown agenda. There needs to be an early move to take control of GB/ NI trade. There needs to be a change of energy policy. We need tax cuts. If the PM can complete Brexit and tackle the cost of living crisis he can ride out party gate. If he does not use the majority to help people be better off then partygate and the poor organisation of Downing Street will weigh ever more heavily on the minds of MPs already cross about recent news coverage.
January 21, 2022
Sir J. as you have made clear on many posts, the PM has failed to get a grip of post-Brexit policy and action. Sure the pandemic needed attention, but he has a lot of ministers who could have developed and published action plans by now; where are they?
Boris is not a manager, we can see this all too clearly. He is not the man for the jobs now needing urgent attention. Is it not better to be rid of an impediment sooner, rather than wait and hope that he’ll make amends? Look what damage the delay had in not getting rid of the Maidenhead assistant-librarian when you had the chance. The risk of keeping him is that come the election in 2 years we’re no further on and you’re facing defeat at the pools.
January 21, 2022
As I keep telling my partner – don’t pull up a plant you have grown tired of until you have a ready replacement otherwise all sorts of undesirables will take over from weeds to cat-shit. And, is it the highest priority as there are some plants over there in a very sorry state.
So who is the ready replacement?
January 21, 2022
Good advice.
January 21, 2022
In order to get Brexit to be success next person better be some sort of a magician.
Jesus Christ might do as well.
January 21, 2022
Woe, woe, woe ! Back up there !
Let us not forget the role that Parliament and some Labour and Conservative MP’s, not to forget the LibDems, SNP and others played. They created a law effectively stopping the government from walking away. And if you cannot walk away the other party is under no obligation to give you a deal let a lone a good one.
I am no fan of Theresa May MP and the Civil Service, but I will not standby and leave them to carry all the blame. Parliament was a disgrace !
True. They should govern for the good of all. But who gave the Ministers’ their jobs in the first place ? I mean. Whilst and MP owes his or her position to their constituents, a Minister owes his or her job to the PM. Robert Walpole knew this and acted accordingly, and to great effect.
May I say a very wise and sensible decision / position, Sir John. I wish more would follow your example.
Good advice. But alas your Leader either cannot, or chooses not to listen.
The problem for the Conservative Party, and I said this many times over a long period of time, is that in Alexander Johnson MP they have a man that is, for them, an enigma – “A person or thing that is mysterious or difficult to understand”
On the one hand, he is an individual that is totally unfit for ANY public office yet, for some strange reason, seem to have the gift of winning elections that get him into public office. They need him to remain in power as there is no one else that can do it yet, by his very unsuitable ness, he is condemning them all to opposition in 2024.
So now they find themselves in a position of, damned if they do, or damned if they don’t. Only our kind host has seen that there is another way and that is to get back on track. Trouble is, they do not have an awful lot of time left.
January 21, 2022
“I am no fan of Theresa May MP and the Civil Service, but I will not standby and leave them to carry all the blame. Parliament was a disgrace !”
A similar fairminded argument and indeed wording to that used in my letter in our local paper yesterday!
“I am no fan of Boris Johnson, far from it, but how can it be right for a politician to say one thing but do another, and then stay silent while her successor is pilloried for the dire situation she bequeathed to him?”
January 21, 2022
January 21, 2022
Another day, another feeble attempt by J Redwood to blame the unfolding national catastrophe that is Brexit on anyone but himself and his fellow Brexiters
Reply Just trying to deliver Brexit against all the efforts to tie us back into the damaging EU
January 21, 2022
I do not agree with this . It is precisely because the backbench are trying to get back to true Conservative values and policies ; get the maximum benefit from the opportunities which Brexit offers that they are trying to displace this LibDem PM
Methinks that Sir John speak with toungue in cheek ?
January 21, 2022
To reply – exactly and deliver it to Norther Ireland too.
January 21, 2022
Brexit has been delivered and it is the pile of muck that anyone half awake said that it would be.
It was promoted on utter baloney, and anyone willing to sail on this rotten Tory ship is just as bad as whatever captain they might choose.
January 21, 2022
Err – could you just outline what you see as the unfolding national catastrophe due to brexit and why things are so much worse in your view than in EU countries like Belgium and Italy?
January 21, 2022
Quite. No catastrophe. Brexit just beginning…
January 21, 2022
What catastrophe ? You don’t work at Imperial College do you ? I can’t see any downsides to Brexit at all so far, and the 10,000 people saved by our fast vaccine rollout would surely agree.
January 21, 2022
The UK’s decision on a vaccine rollout had nothing to do with Brexit as the UK was still in the transition period at the time and subject to the same rules and opportunities as the member states of the EU. Indeed, Hungary also went their own way on vaccines.
As for downsides, I am personally experiencing increased costs and an unwillingness of some businesses I used to deal with to now ship to the UK (Northern Ireland excepted in a couple of cases) at all. Only downsides, I’m yet to come across a single upside from Brexit that benefits me personally.
January 21, 2022
Another day, another TROLL.
January 21, 2022
Is this change of heart by Johnson ‘following the science’ or merely an exercise in political survival? If it’s the latter and I believe it is then the British people have been exposed not to public policy driven by ‘public health considerations’ but to policy driven by sinister considerations relating to collectivist political ideology and State vested interest.
Pro-EU Tory MPs see an opportunity to topple a Eurosceptic. Good. Let them do their best. Johnson’s sold NI down the river anyway. The UK is finished. Scotland’s a totalitarian outpost. England’s a Socialist horror show in which freedom’s have been trashed by both parties on the altar of vicious, poisonous feminism, divisive identity politics and the purging of history by Cultural Marxist ideology
January 21, 2022
many fair points.
January 21, 2022
The MP’s complaing that the WHIPS are using unfair tactics need to grow a pair.
BJ has started to clear his desk of COVID restrictions.
I now need him to concentrate on Sir John’s list of priorities.
January 21, 2022
And get rid of the Corona Virus Act!
January 21, 2022
January 21, 2022
January 21, 2022
Agree, I cannot imagine anyone even thinking they would get away with trying to blackmail JR without a very firm response.
Trouble is we appear to have some very weak people in Parliament who may buckle under some pressure, if such pressure was used, and was even true.
January 21, 2022
Correct on the appalling, election throwing, deceitful, Brexit means sweet FA Theresa May.
The main reason to keep Boris is that the alternatives are so clearly even worse and less electorally appealing too. Boris needs to abandon his flagship net zero and expensive intermittent energy policy (it is political and economic insanity) reverse the huge Sunak tax increases (he started even before Covid) and deal with the inflation and cost of living crisis he has caused.
January 21, 2022
And since it now appears de rigueur to just NOT keep election promises what if a new shiny one started banging out more draconian imprisonment and abuse?
At least Boris appears a shamed and busted flush in that direction. ( I hope!).
January 21, 2022
Frazor Nelson today:- “If the ball were to come loose from the scrum and end up in the hands of Rishi Sunak, I suspect he’d play it quite well. Mayhem would stop, tax would start going down not up – and he is, according to a recent poll, easily the most popular Conservative in Red Wall seats. But he could only take the job after a brutal leadership contest that would risk exposing Tories at their clannish, self-obsessed and regicidal worst.”
But why does he think taxes would go down under Sunak? Sunak’s first act, even before Covid, was a 90% reduction in Entrepreneurs CGT relief and since then he has made vast further tax (and tax complexity) increases and then wasted £billions on HS2, net zero, test and trace, eat out to help out, pointless Covid lockdowns, vast over testing and many other total insanities. The man is a tax to death, net zero economic menace.
January 21, 2022
The media are touting two particular candidates who can’t speak, only read, and a third, Mr Tugendhat, who is a remainaic. Mr Sunak is obviously not a free agent in the Treasury so what would he be like in No 10? He appears to be the Blob’s candidate. What a pity, I really liked him before he became Chancellor, before the spin doctors turned him into a Miliband. As for Fraser Nelson, he is a clever flibbertigibbet.
January 21, 2022
How trustworthy are people who instigate and authorise a change in the formulae of the Retail Prices Index (from arithmetic to geometric mean) so that it will rise at a lower rate and thereby effectively defraud existing purchasers of lifetime annuities from the increases for which they paid? Call out Chancellors Javid and Sunak.
January 21, 2022
Agree.
His policies are very alarming.
Never before have I felt that the govt. could literally have us out on the street.
January 21, 2022
+1 because the next general election is going to be fought against a backdrop of hopeless poverty the likes of which no-one under 55 has experienced.
I have photographs of our homes with worn out carpets, icicles on the insides of windows, worn out clothes and egg mixed with bread in a cup for dinner.
We’re going back to all that and largely because of energy policy.
January 21, 2022
My childhood was perhaps not as severe as yours, but when chatting with one of my brothers we both admitted writing our names in the ice on the inside of the bedroom window and we had lino in the bedrooms with a mat where you got out of bed.
January 21, 2022
Lifelogic :
You’re quite right to point out that the PM needs to get rid of unilateral net zero, the BBC/Marxist scam that we can get all our energy from “the breezes that blow around these islands” (Conservative Party conference speech October 2020) and is designed to destroy our economy.
But you have omitted the other great BBC/Marxist scam promoted by our PM that is massive, uncontrolled immigration will enrich us.
January 21, 2022
One would expect its government to provide a vaccine in a timely fashion….therefore not considered outstanding when delievered
Try as I might I just can’t recall a Boris win or Government win since the general election….every so called win has been, in fact, a bit of a disaster with a heavy amount of spin
January 21, 2022
LL
Have you or others (eg Richard1) ever considered the possibility that you are being ‘played’?
January 21, 2022
Your post lockdown agenda is necessary but probably insufficient to save the Conservative party at the next election. I have no confidence in the capacity of the PM to deliver it. I think he will revert to type once he has done the current contrition mode, emboldened by survival in office.
January 21, 2022
One problem Boris has is that his (or Carrie’s?) flagship policy – the Net Zero lunacy, expensive intermittent energy, heat pumps, EV subsidies, Hydrogen, Wind power, solar… is the main one that needs to be ditched (or rather all the subsidies and market rigging for this need to be ditched). Plus get fracking, drilling and stop scrapping coal fired power stations until sensible replacements are in place.
This and a reversal of Sunak’s vast tax increases (and those of dreadful Brown, Darling, Osborne and Hammond before him) economic vandalism from all of them, hugely damaging to the economy. Taxes now the highest (and most complex) since the end of the war with most of it being misdirected and wasted too.
January 21, 2022
L/L. Agree totally on your comments about energy and net zero. By opening up more gas fields and fracking he would provide many jobs in the levelling up areas and it could be a win, win.
January 21, 2022
I suspect the Tories will win the next election as the Starmer/Labour/SNP/Plaid/Greens alternative is not remotely likely to appeal to veru many English voters. It is even worse than the Socialist Tories. We just need sensible real Conservative policies, cheap on demand energy, lower taxes, law and order and far, far less government pissing money down the drain at every turn.
January 21, 2022
Weirdly, a large number of people continue to vote Labour, SNP, Libdem and Green, as well as socialist Conservative.
I can’t understand it either.
It’s as if the population has bought into the idea that private sector businesses and their owners do nothing but exploit their staff, stuff inordinate amounts of money into their own pockets, and have virtually unlimited funds the state can tax for their social agenda.
January 21, 2022
+1. Totally agree Oldtimer. Johnson cannot be trusted to keep his word. He will say anything for the time being to keep his job. After all this is the PM that has already ratted on his manifesto promises proving that he can never be trusted or believed ever again.
January 21, 2022
I agree.
January 21, 2022
So we have significant excess deaths currently in males aged 15-19 and the ONS have agreed it is statistically significant and at a time when this group is being vaccinated. So surely at the very least we need to do is suspend vaccinations (at least in this group) until this is fully investigated? See Dr Claire Craig and the Hartgroup organisation open letter.
January 21, 2022
I don’t really understand why we take an ancient practice so seriously.
And treat it with solemn religiosity. And administer it with arrogance and cruelty.
Open a vein and insert some pus from a smallpox lesion. Cover with a walnut shell and Bob’s your uncle. Never mind improved sanitation, clean water, better food,smaller families etc.
Ker…ching!
January 21, 2022
I didn’t much like Meatloaf’s music but he was right about the bats.
January 21, 2022
Especially with the help of some Lab. gain of function experiments!
January 21, 2022
I always thought that the enemies of Brexit (?) would push Boris down a very thorny path.
And then really pull the plug on him.
His first correct (apparent) instinct was to treat whatever lurgi as flu.
And then he was got at?
What I think is remarkable is that he just could not keep up the necessary charade.
Knowing surely that all resentful locked down eyes would be on him??
January 21, 2022
@EH; It’s a free country still (just), you can hold as many converging, and indeed sometimes conflicting, conspiracy theories as you like, non of them proves your case though.
January 21, 2022
The word is none.
January 21, 2022
He was not got at @EH. He saw that he and his government would not survive an overwhelmed NHS and acted accordingly.
The NHS is toxic politically and that provides the man reason for taking it out of politicians’ hands into some form of privatisation where performance counts. The funds can still come from taxpayers, supplemented by a usage charge but the administration MUST be independent.
January 21, 2022
‘It is difficult to buy into the idea that whips could credibly threaten to remove grants from constituencies of MPs who were disloyal.’ Well, you’ve been a minister, and are a respected, long-serving MP, and I’ve been neither – but this VOTER can believe that threats were made, and this VOTER can believe that No 10 is spiteful enough to carry them out. Johnson has to go, for reasons of personality, character, policy and competence. There is no way back out of the hole he has diligently dug for himself over the past two years. If he stays, your party will lose the next general election.
P.S. With more of our troops being sent eastwards, you might like to reflect on the contents on last year’s conventional capabilies-savaging Defence review.
Reply Whips cannot make departmental decisions. No Ministers who wanted to obey the law would do as suggested.
January 21, 2022
Of course this government would NEVER break the law. Prorogue Parliament? “Work” parties?
January 21, 2022
The “No Proroguing of Parliament when Supreme Court Justices do not like it law” was only invented by the Supreme Court after the proroguing had been done. Invented by a political & clearly pro EU/remoaner Justices. Yet another structural mess created by “war on a lie” Tony Blair like his devolution disasters.
January 21, 2022
January 21, 2022
Sir John has rebelled against the whips again and again but he doesn’t sound as if he discusses public expenditure with them. He seems to discuss it, and other matters, with the relevant ministers. We hear him doing it often enough in the Chamber, and he must do a lot more behind the scenes.
Reply Exactly
January 21, 2022
The urgent think now, which I am sure Sir John will be doing, is to buttonhole Mr Kwarteng on the need for a renaissance in energy self sufficiency, now he has had to cancel that cable. He can’t run away from the point any more.
January 21, 2022
You’ll wish to read ‘Revenge of the Pork-pie Plotters’, over at the Daily Mail.
January 21, 2022
January 21, 2022
Sending 2,000 anti-tank missiles to the Ukraine with 30 trainers, and ‘hundreds’ of military personnel to Romania and Poland is hardly the way to calm the situation in the Ukraine.
Why does the UK think it is a military power and still has an empire?
The best way forward is for independent observers to monitor the defensive missiles in Romania and Poland and guarantee they are not converted to offensive missiles.
Apparently, Sue Gray has found the smoking email from a senior official to the Principal Private Secretary advising against the wisdom of holding the ‘BYOB work event’ under Covid rules.
Was the BYOB later claimed on expenses? Who paid for all the booze and cheese at the Friday after work gatherings?
January 21, 2022
Russia,China and Iran have just announced they will soon be conducting joint naval manoeuvres.I also caught a few minutes of RT’s exclusive interview with Ebrahim Raisi,the new hardline Iranian President last night.They are negotiating a 20 year strategic partnership which will see the Iranian economy deeply integrated with that of Russia’s.Krushchev predicted that Iran would eventually drop into Russia’s hands like a “ripe apple”!
Elsewhere an interesting photo of the Iranian President on his prayer mat in the Kremlin before addressing the Duma.
January 21, 2022
You expect gloss from Sue Gray but you gloss over the anger felt by very many people at Mr Johnson’s accountability for the flagrant disregard for his own approved lockdown rules. This, combined with the patronising fast tracked so called red meat policies, serve to show that he knows he is failing to deliver anything Conservative. Yes he’ll probably survive but he presides over a Government that is social democratic rather than Conservative. At least the Tory rebels are concerned about that.
Reply The gloss may not be pro the PM
January 21, 2022
+100000 MPC. Besides the fact he has lied and broken the very draconian rules he and his Government imposed on the rest of us, Johnson and his whole sorry excuse for a Cabinet don’t have a Conservative bone in their bodies between them and for that reason they must go and go now. Hopefully there are enough actual Tories on the back benches to replace them.
January 21, 2022
Oh the irony, our host complaining of a campaign against a sitting PM…
and a handful of Conservative MPs
No problem then, Boris just needs to do what John Major did in 1995 (I’m sure our host recalls the event…), after all if there really is only a handful of MP’s wanting him gone Boris will have no problem winning a “Back me or Sack me” leadership election, just as John Major did.
reply I did not complain!
January 21, 2022
As we see regularly, it is, literally, impossible to shame the brexiters.
January 21, 2022
In some ways the problem is parliament itself. I am sure in all parties there are people having too much control in the requirements and experience of candidates for selection.
Building departments within a business structure, people tend to be drawn by like minded people who are favourable to their visions and beliefs.
A lot of MPs are trying to operate outside their true comfort zones and well above the maximum levels of their competence. The whole selection process needs to be overhauled. The same could be addressed at the civil service.
January 21, 2022
January 21, 2022
Apparently, the civil service has grown so much in the last two years, the can’t physically fit into the buildings?!
Listening to Tobias Elwood talking on Talk Radio just now, it seems we’re naval gazing and bickering under the duvet while outside, the enemies of democracy are circling….he used the analogy of the 1930’s, which a lot of us having been saying for ages…
January 21, 2022
So Mark Francois comments in his book on Brexit about the threats, bribes etc and the tapes, e mails mentioned in the Times today are illusions?
I don’t believe you. Disappointedly you and your party seem to have become as amoral as your leader.
It is not our fault that alternatives are an insipid bunch electorally unattractive hence your desperation to hold onto a person whose relationship with the truth is fleeting.
No vote for you from me, until he goes, ever.
January 21, 2022
I suggest leaving it until mid-year which also allows us to see how the local elections go. But if it’s still a programme of tax and spend, big government statism by then then you should make a change. Because then it will be right to say again ‘no change no chance’.
January 21, 2022
If Boris is to be dethroned his replacement should not be a showman. A quiet forward thinking, determined and focused person is needed. The big advantage of getting rid of Boris is that it would be two for the price of one. Whilst he is in place the net zero lunacy will continue. To my mind there is only one person who could replace him without any baggage. It will be interesting to see what happens following the May council elections.
January 21, 2022
“If the PM can complete Brexit”
But we were told that Brexit was done…
January 21, 2022
Good news for the UK car industry has been announced this morning. Britishvolt will build a battery “gigafactory” on the site of the old Blyth coal-fired power station in Northumberland. The British property developer Tritax and Abrdn (the rump of Standard Life) will provide £1.7bn in private finance and BEIS will also provide support from the Automotive Transformation Fund.
The factory will produce enough battery cells for more than 300,000 electric vehicle battery packs per year. The electricity to charge them will come from the Dogger Bank Array windfarm
January 21, 2022
We must hope the people’s Blue Boris makes a reappearance. It was one thing to have a weak Cabinet of nobodies controlled by Boris, it will be quite another to have a weak Boris controlled by the same Cabinet.
January 21, 2022
And we need action to tackle illegal immigration. There is a limitless supply of people in the Third World and if left unchecked they will come here in increasing numbers ‘for a better life’ until no better life is available because they have destroyed it. The more time is wasted, the harder it will be to stop as the number of people already here who want their extended families and friends to join them grows.
January 21, 2022
Boris did look guilty in Parliament. And good – he needs to be made to suffer to turn him into a better leader. But I don’t think what he did was bad enough for him to go (and I don’t think the country overall does either). Tory Party and country tired of drama. People jut want to get on with their lives now (after Covid / last leadership election / Brexit / Recession etc). And there’s clearly no-one much better than him to take over and win elections like he can.
January 21, 2022
Sunak could be good replacement. But not yet. Too early by a few years.
January 21, 2022
RS turned 41 in May. J A Redwood had tried at 44.
Do you really think that wisdom comes with age?
January 21, 2022
You can bet your bottom dollar that if there was a sound electoral alternative the Tories would have have defenestrated Boris already. Their spinning of which this is a part is a sign of their desperation.
January 21, 2022
For those looking for the Achilles heel of our PM can look no further than todays blog Not a Lot of People Know That. It is all about Grid Balancing costs and where all the millions are going dutifully paid for through everybody’s bills. The price we pay for someone’s dreams because that is what they are.
January 21, 2022
The attraction of Boris is that he is rarely boring. Someone from outside the usual political mould. That was his Red Wall triumph. He has some of the attraction of Trump and Berlesconi, providing our democracy remains strong enough to keep him in check and on course. Encourage him to delegate power to many more of entrepreneurial talent. The power of taxation and law is in the hands of politicians as linesmen and referees, use it to incentivise the best players, and all those coming up in the game.
January 21, 2022
How come Starmer is getting away in the media with his partaking of food and a beer with work colleagues in some Labour office? How is this different from the downing street garden parties, also involving people gathering after work?
January 21, 2022
Well done Sirj on being in the Top ten MPs with the lowest levels of spending, 2020-21 (actually second lowest of all MPs) ‘‘lead by Example’’
Your expenses John Redwood, Wokingham – £106,682
Highest expenses Darren Henry, Broxtowe – £280,936
https://order-order.com/2022/01/21/revealed-uks-most-expensive-pandemic-mps/
January 21, 2022
An excellent analysis and very much in line with my own thinking. In the first instance, much depends on how Boris comes through the Gray report. Assuming he survives that, the next issue, and arguably far more important, is tackling the cost of living problem which in the medium/long term is very dependent on energy policy.
It is obvious to everyone who takes a pragmatic view that the whole Green Crap agenda is simply unaffordable as presently structured. Somebody needs to grasp this and change it : More domestic gas and oil production, the new coking coal plant authorised to proceed and a slow down in net zero to at least 2060. This should also include extending the availability of IC combustion engined cars by five or ten years, by which time range anxiety could be solved and battery costs reduced. This would have to be linked with further reductions in emissions to make it palatable.
Will that happen ? Who knows, but it would certainly ease concerns amongst those who have to pay for it all – tax payers – and will put clear blue water ahead of the next election between the Conservative party and the Labour/Green/Libdem/SNP alliance who all want to accelerate the programme.
January 21, 2022
If there was any sign that Mr Johnson shared any of the priorities listed in your final paragraph, it might be worth waiting because, if nothing else, he is a great campaigner, but I am afraid if he has the self discipline to have any agenda at all, nothing has happened in the last two years to make one think it is this one.
January 21, 2022
Not a bad strategy John, put the PM on warning that if he doesn’t start to implement a proper Conservative agenda you’ll vote him out.
January 21, 2022
“There needs to be a change of energy policy.”
Sir John, there’s a neatly set out* way of escaping the forthcoming energy crunch. In August last year there was a post entitled “The sensible speech on climate the PM will never make” at The Conservative Woman. It’s still valid.
Unless we sack Lord Deben and his committee (which includes, for some reason. a senior member of the Behavioural Insights Team), repeal the Climate Change Act (crafted by Lady Worthington whose qualifications for the role, if her Wikipedia entry is anything to judge by, are not impressive) and announce that huge renewable energy subsidies will be examined to see if a windfall tax is appropriate, we are heading for a very unpleasant time.
First action: suspend all EPR planning and payments.
Like Phil Connors in Groundhog Day we can forecast our future if this is not done: ‘It’s gonna be cold, it’s gonna be dark, and it will last the rest of our lives.”
JF
*Though i say so myself.
January 21, 2022
The biggest stumbling block to his re-election and the biggest concern for traditional
Tory voters is the uncontrolled immigration in the channel. This invasion of illegals MUST be stopped.
Brexit was the issue that won the red wall last election – immigration will be the issue that determines the result of the next one.
January 21, 2022
Sir John, I’m a bit confused. You say: “There needs to be an early move to take control of GB/ NI trade. There needs to be a change of energy policy. We need tax cuts. If the PM can complete Brexit and tackle the cost of living crisis he can ride out party gate.” I agree that we need these policies, but you and I both know that Boris Johnson is determined to pursue precisely the OPPOSITE policies. He refuses to revoke the Protocol (or even activate Article 16), he has brought forward net zero for energy from 2050 (as agreed in the manifesto) to 2035 (and refuses to extract more gas, or keep coal-fired power stations open, or accelerate the RR SMRs), and he has imposed tax INCREASES.
So given that the PM is doing the very opposite of what you (and I) want, and given that we both know he is NOT going to reverse these policies (one would need to live in a deluded fantasy world to believe he will), then are you therefore saying that you now want him out? That’s good news! I expect therefore that you and your like-minded colleagues are already negotiating with the potential successors to see which one of them promises to adopt the policies that are needed. The sooner this is sorted out the better!