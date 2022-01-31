The mantle of Margaret Thatcher

The Chancellor was seeking the mantle of Thatcher in his joint article with the PM yesterday in the Sunday Times. He claimed to be a low tax Conservative, but also a supporter of sound money which he attributed to her. He also says he wants “lighter,better,simpler regulation”. So what does the track record show?
So far the Chancellor has hiked taxes on entrepreneurs and the self employed through IR35. He has raised National Insurance, frozen Income tax allowances and put in a huge future increase in Corporation tax. He seems keen to ensure we collect less in tax than he would by setting competitive rates. Margaret Thatcher and her Chancellors cut Income tax rates substantially, cut Corporation tax, made it easer for the self employed and for entrepreneurs. As a result revenues surged, the rich paid more tax and paid a bigger share of the tax, and substantial increases were made in the NHS budgets from the extra revenue.
So far the Chancellor has approved huge increases in money printing proposed by the Bank of England but needing his consent, which have now brought on a sharp rise in inflation. I strongly supported the early pandemic related money boost, but called for it to end last year when the Bank carried it on well into recovery. Margaret Thatcher battled for honest money and brought inflation down from the high levels under Labour. Towards the end she was forced by her Chancellor and Foreign Secretary to take the UK into the European Exchange Rate Mechanism, against her instincts and my advice. That led to a surge in money and credit creation by the commercial banks and to a nasty bout of inflation. This was followed by the inevitable bust under John Major who took her job and the then unhelpful economic inheritance he had created . This ended the Conservative reputation for economic competence for a good few years.
I look forward to the plan to have better and lighter regulation. More than a year into Brexit there has still been no Bill to change the main huge body of EU regulatory law which we rolled over as a temporary measure. The Chancellor would say he has streamlined alcohol duties a bit. The ones that have gone up are not popular, but it is a minor set of adjustments so far. We await the promised Freeports and trust they will have some good freedoms in them. Why not one for Northern Ireland?
The Opposition still regards the Thatcherite label as a term of abuse. The Chancellor seems to regard it as a plus, but has misunderstood the nature of Margaret’s policies compared to his own. His approach to tax is the opposite of hers.
January 31, 2022
Beware the wolf in borrowed sheep’s clothing.
January 31, 2022
Thatcher brought in the Poll Tax, a tax on a person simply for existing.
For those on low incomes it was a huge increase on overall taxation too.
So perhaps that is also their intention?
reply The Community charge was to provide money for local services which people said they wanted to be better funded. It came in too high revealing people did not want to pay more for local services.
January 31, 2022
Thank you Sir John.
Your corollary is just one of the possible ones.
A more nuanced one would be that people did not want to be subject to the most regressive tax possible for the services that they had previously had, for a fraction of what was then precipitously demanded of them.
January 31, 2022
The “Poll Tax” was certainly foolish politically and the main reason we ended up suffering under John ERM Major and then Bliar.
“Net Zero Carbon” is insane politically as are Sunak vast manifesto ratting tax increases – so will these be the reasons we have to suffer another socialist remoaner leader replacing Boris (one rather like May) or even the appalling prospect of Starmer’s Labour and Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP coalition?
With many dire Rayner, Lammy, Ashworth and Ian Blackford types thrown in to make it even more hellish for everyone?
January 31, 2022
The BBC TV tax is another poll tax and still not either abolished or nor even decriminalised. A socialist/net zero indoctrination poll tax.
Just remembered it is wage day today so I had bettor go get all the payments and transfers sorted!
January 31, 2022
Yesterday was also the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.
Jeremy Corbyn gave an excellent speech, though the event was downplayed in the mainstream media.
Deliberate cover ups often fail and make matters worse. Failure to address injustices are not forgotten.
January 31, 2022
Perhaps but there seems to be rather more silence on the many deliberate and planned IRA bombings and other atrocities – are their anniversaries remembered by anyone other than the many victims’ relatives?
January 31, 2022
Mrs T supported was sometimes called a global capitalist but she supported idea of the nation state.
I believe she thrashed out policy in the cabinet with her ministers and only answered to the electorate.
The present government answers to neither Parliament nor its people.
It obeys others.
From WEF October 2020
Britons would be happy to pay higher taxes for a fairer, more caring and gender-equal society as the coronavirus pandemic transforms people’s views about the world they want to live in, economists said on Wednesday.
In a major report to be presented to parliamentarians, regional governments and business leaders, they laid out a radical roadmap for building a “caring economy” that puts people and the planet first.
January 31, 2022
Well the Jolly Green Giant did tell us a while ago that after the scamdemic “It was important for the world economy to rebuild in a “more equal and… in a more gender-neutral and perhaps a more feminine way.”
Aren’t we the lucky ones. They know what we want without even bothering to consult us, let alone get a mandate for it.
January 31, 2022
* 🤬 iPad
First line should read
Mrs T was sometimes called a global capitalist but she supported the idea of the nation state.
January 31, 2022
I wonder if that “major report” was actually presented?
January 31, 2022
Wonder why the govt just doesn’t come clean and tell us where it gets its instructions from?
Actually though…it’s there for anyone to see!
January 31, 2022
It may be irrelevant to your question, but the major donors to the Conservatives are published.
January 31, 2022
Actions speak louder than words and a smiley face. That is the only way to judge Sunak and the Johnson government. So far they have failed.
January 31, 2022
Oldtimer
For one to have failed one must first try. Yet they haven’t even bothered to do that !
January 31, 2022
Not even trying counts as a failure!
January 31, 2022
As John says Sunak’s approach to tax is the opposite of Thatcher’s – and Thatcher did not go nearly far enough with her tax cuts, red tape cuts and government cuts anyway.
Reply She did cut Income Tax from a top rate of 83% to 40%
January 31, 2022
Indeed and she started with an appalling mess left to her by Labour – with inflation heading for 20% (rather like today!). But what really matters is government spending as a percentage of GDP and that this is spent efficiently and wisely on sensible things. She improve this this significantly but it really needed another ten years of this agenda.
Currently government spending is far, far too high at nearly 50% and is spent appallingly inefficiently and generally on the wrong things too. Much is spend doing positive harm like net zero, daft degrees, test and trace, eat out the help out, pointless red tape enforcement…
January 31, 2022
Spot on. Sunak can claim to be a Thatcherite as much as Boris wants to be the new Churchill. Future history will see them more as Laurel & Hardy characters based on evidence to date.
January 31, 2022
Closet big state socialist the pair of them.
January 31, 2022
Exactly Sunac is a tax to death and piss down the drain menace. He has also devalued the currency hugely. Just the NI increases (Employee and Employer is a reduction pay by well over 2% this on top of inflation and the freezing of allowances at a time of high inflation. A bit like Cameron. “I am a low tax Conservative at heart” but the complete opposite in practice.
Taxing people to waste the money on test and trace, crony capitalism, net zero, soft “loans” (often grants) for pointless/worthless degrees, HS2, ever more bloated government, ever more red tape, eat out to help out, the bonkers Committee for Climate Change, attacking the self employed, private pensions, inheritance and CGT tax payers and landlords/tenants… is total insanity. It just kills or strangles the geese that lay the golden eggs and gives you fewer eggs next year. From the current hugely over taxed position already it is inanity.
January 31, 2022
More than a year into Brexit we are still aligned to EU laws, with a 80 majority this situation could have been addressed quite easily if the will and belief was there.
The pandemic of course can and will be used to justify why everything is on the back burners but the world didn’t stop.
Mrs Thatcher said what she was going to do and did it. This is the biggest problem with this administration there is no end of talk but little or no action.
Manifesto promises or pledges lay discarded by the wayside all along the route so far travelled. Too many areas of high concern to the people of this country are consistently and perceived to be deliberately ignored. Action this day, was and still is a great motivator to the people charged with implementing the promised policies.
January 31, 2022
The government has set out a plan to overhaul “outdated” EU laws copied over after Brexit – a move it says will cut £1bn of red tape for businesses. Downing Street said a Brexit Freedoms Bill will change how Parliament can amend or remove thousands of EU-era regulations that remain in force.
Boris Johnson said the move would “unleash the benefits of Brexit” and make British business more competitive.
The UK copied over the laws to smooth its exit from the EU on 31 January 2020, and kept them during a transition period that ended in January 2021. Since September, the government has been reviewing which of these it wants to keep in place, ditch or amend. Under Brexit withdrawal legislation passed in 2018, retained EU laws have a legal status of their own – and a special process for changing them.
“The details of the bill will be brought forward in due course. Our objective is to make it easier to amend or remove outdated EU law which is no longer right for the UK and end its special status in our legal framework.”
January 31, 2022
Royal Navy now providing channel taxi service. Securing Ukrainian borders but unable or unwilling to secure ours.
January 31, 2022
Mrs T wasn’t a saint, and she didn’t get everything right, but what I remember about the 1980s, from the perspective of running a small family, kids starting secondary school, husband building up a little business with his partner, was a growing sense that this was a Prime Minister who could connect with real life as we understood it.
January 31, 2022
She was a PM that understood that people created wealth, not governments and, if you wanted a nation to succeed then you have to both realise and release that human potential. Not strangle it with regulation and taxation.
January 31, 2022
Thatcher’s main errors were:-
Killing many good grammar schools as education Sec. and as PM, burying us further into the EU, failing to get any real freedom of choice & a level playing field in health care, education and housing, failing to cut red tape and government remotely sufficiently, falling for the climate alarmism/exaggeration religion… worse of all appointing John Major as Chancellor and letting him joint the ERM and replace her.
Still she was certainly far better than any other PM over my lifetime.
January 31, 2022
SM:
I felt exactly the same. You say that Mrs. Thatcher said what she was going to do, and then did it, which is true. The difference between her and Boris, is that she stood firm under fire from all sides, whereas Boris caves in under the slightest pressure from any special interest group, including ‘celebrities’ and footballers.
I did not vote Conservative, for policy to be made by these groups, and my vote is in doubt at the next General Election.
January 31, 2022
Agreed, Cheshire girl. We cannot blame Boris alone. The majority of the Conservative party has supported Boris in all his destructive policies. The party has been complicit in it’s own destruction, and the destruction of the UK.
January 31, 2022
Johnson can be likened to an unruly bully dog let off the leash. Charging around having riotous fun but annoying everyone and all the other dogs in the vicinity, and failing to be brought to heel. Strong rein and muzzle required.
January 31, 2022
To illustrate the level of taxes after the new NI increases – When you employ a company to do something then with VAT 20%, NI employer 13.25%, NI 15.05%, Tax 20% only 51p in the pound goes to the employee and 49p to the government. This assumes no company profit or overheads. Then from this 51p the employee also has to pay to commute to work (with road tax, congestion changes, parking and fuel duty at circa 70%), pay council tax, green energy taxes, the BBC TV licence tax, buy lunch and pay all green crap energy levies.
Often best to do the job yourself (even if it takes you over twice as long) and thus cut the rip off government out. Even worse if you have a student loan to repay at 9% of salary on top (over the now frozen threshold) for what is generally a fairly worthless degree.
This too is only at the basic 20% tax rate too. But many low earners are now drawn in to the 40% rate as thresholds frozen. So with marginal taxes then almost hitting 70% if you count all of them as above or even 79% if you have a student loan.
These absurd tax levels with kill the economy, deter investment, kills jobs and tax receipts too. Like Denis Healey with his 98% income tax (a double first in greats but zero common sense). Sunak retains taxes of over 100% on CGT (with no indexation) and for many landlords who cannot deduct all their interest costs either thanks to the appalling Osborne & Hammond but retained by Sunak.
January 31, 2022
The way that money is made available and thrown around virtually at ever media interview I really do think that Mrs Thatcher would have not completely ignored all the women caught up in the changes to pensionable age debacle.
Two committees have shown concern when discussed in parliament.
Mrs Thatcher might not have paid out the full amounts but she sure would have struck a deal to dilute the situation. The WASPI group can feel rightly hard done by when they see the millions thrown at the dingy invaders.
Mrs Thatcher would definitely not tolerate the waste that hemorrhages out of the government coffers reported on a near daily basis by and in the media. One could imagine a minister or civil servant saying it would be just written off, being decked by her handbag metaphorically speaking. It’s always been about good house keeping nothing more , nothing less.
January 31, 2022
Raise more tax revenues from private sector employees to finance our own subjugation and demonisation by a progressive, Neo-Marxist political class that’s now infected the entire body politics, academia, science, the judiciary and the media…
Come on John, stop treating your readers like cretins and fools. Higher public sector spending financed by higher tax revenues and high debt is merely strengthening the left’s now total grip and control of the State
John never refers to public sector reform, the depoliticisation and de-unionisation of the public sector that is now out of control and seeking ever greater powers to cancel freedoms and voice, cancel rights and cancel dissent and protest
The Tory party now governs to protect the Tory party first and foremost and MT never acted in that manner, she acted morally and to defend our freedoms from the extremist and the Socialists who have destructive intent
As an aside. Young British school children now being taught they are ‘ not racially innocent’ by Brighton and Hove schools. Is this what the Tory party stands for? It’s vile, discriminatory and unacceptable. CRT must be removed from all areas of public life
Reply I regularly propose ways top reduce wasteful and undesirable public spending and to reform the delivery of pubic services. Main target currently is to end the very ex[pensive general test and trace system, and get back to private capital and choice in the running of the railways.
January 31, 2022
Indeed as the figures on tax take percentages published in the Sunday Times yesterday, demonstrated. Sunak is quickly acquiring his leaders habits of treating us as fools and not telling the truth.
Another day another untruth. This time that No 10, Carrie I suspect, had no say in rescuing dogs from Afghanistan instead of more people.
January 31, 2022
This government demonstrates that education is not linked to intelligence, but it may be linked to an ability to deceive and lie to the electorate. Nothing has changed my opinion that they are really thick, or are deliberately damaging the UK. What use is a democracy if the government turns rogue and we are unable to kick them out?
What is their priority? It certainly isn’t the UK, or its citizens. Poverty beckons and cheap labour will soon be available again as people desperately take on second and possibly third jobs in order for their family to survive.
January 31, 2022
It is the leader of any organisation that sets tone, standards etc. it is ridiculous that Tory MPs think that they have an acceptable template for the country’s future indeed says a lot about their lack of integrity. Read Nick Timothy in the DT this morning.
A wounded leader only interested in survival is a recipe for chaos. I suspect Sunak ‘forced’ Boris to acquiesce on the NI increase ‘or else’ !
January 31, 2022
Two storms, thousands with no power in Scotland. Thank goodness they are not a 100% electric economy yet.
Security of supply is paramount 24/7 in all weather’s.
One can only imagine how Mrs T would have dealt with the situation. One thing she would not look to the heavens and just settle for an act of god. This inclement weather will ending up under mining this charge to Net Zero.
Cannot see Mrs T falling lock stock and barrel to the charge to Net Zero as our ministers have.
January 31, 2022
One odd thing is they haven’t removed VAT on energy saving products, or indeed domestic fuel, as this was specifically touted by Boris as one of the benefits we would have post-Brexit. Why not ? Is there anything in the EU trade agreement level playing field provisions that would prevent us reducing VAT on all fuel (both for industry and domestically) ?
January 31, 2022
They need Brussels permission to change vat rates, it’s all in the TCA. That’s why it isn’t and won’t be done.
John please clarify.
Reply Not so
January 31, 2022
I read that they won’t remove VAT from domestic fuel because NI is still tied to EU law, so it couldn’t be done there and would further highlight the sell out which is the NI protocol
January 31, 2022
Margaret Thatcher was heavily involved into campaign get the UK into the EU , ended the Post war Butskellite Consensus and applied supply side reform to the UK`s Unions that Blair retained . She ended an addiction to debt controlled the inflation that was tearing the country to pieces and was never afraid to say unpopular things when they were required. In short she dragged the UK kicking and screaming into the future .Lucky with Oil? Maybe ..Callaghan would have squandered the luck .She was a tireless worker who believed in detail and competence .She was also socially moderate pragmatic and began on the left of the Party.
John Major continued and her reforms baking them into public life beginning the long and painstaking task of solving the N Ireland problem , when the country turned to Blair it was with far less enthusiasm than was obvious at the time but he did not challenge the new consensus.
In every way her legacy has been betrayed by the modern Brexit (y ) Party very much including Sir John Redwood.
January 31, 2022
Mrs Thatcher had more fight in her little finger than the whole of the Cabinet. Mrs Thatcher would have never employed SAGE with their track record of inaccurate predictions and conflict of interest. Mrs Thatcher would never let her husband dictate a ruinous green policy or plan parties the day before a state funeral. Mrs Thatcher would have never locked down the country BUT she would have gone to the ends of the earth protected the vulnerable.
January 31, 2022
And in other news, did anyone really think this government would follow through with its threat of forcing unvaccinated people to leave the NHS, of course not and we now read about the inevitable U turn.
We saw at the start of Covid, their disdain for elderly in care homes with people actually dying because of their policy and their couldn’t care less attitude continues still enforcing the 100% vax requirement leading to staff shortages.
As usual one rule for the NHS supported by a weak Secretary of State.
January 31, 2022
Somewhat off topic, apropos the new report mentioned last night:
https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2022/01/30/the-eerily-quiet-collapse-of-the-uk-car-industry/#comment-1296333
there is an account here:
https://www.briefingsforbritain.co.uk/the-dam-is-breaking-another-study-heavily-criticises-the-treasurys-modelling-of-brexit/
“The dam is breaking – another study heavily criticises the Treasury’s modelling of Brexit”
Just to track through the sequence of events here – the disinformation from the Treasury supported the claim that it would be disastrous to leave the EU without a special trade deal, but any special trade deal, that is to say arrangements going beyond the terms of the existing WTO treaties, could only be obtained with the agreement of the Irish government, which had adopted an absurd extreme and intransigent position over the minor problem of the land border, and Theresa May found it convenient not to expose that position for the nonsense that it was but instead use it as a pretext to give the CBI and other business pressure groups much of what they wanted:
https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2022/01/28/smoothing-trade/#comment-1295900
and Boris Johnson followed down the path that she had set:
https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2022/01/28/smoothing-trade/#comment-1295883
but with an Irish protocol that singles out Northern Ireland to be left behind subject to swathes of EU Single Market laws under the supervision of the EU court, a protocol which is itself “insane” even before the EU gets to work on its implementation:
https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2022/01/26/will-the-national-security-council-wake-up-to-the-gas-threat/#comment-1295190
January 31, 2022
It’s amazing how many CONs claim to be Thatcherites or in some cases use propaganda photos or even hairstyles to try to demonstrate it when their current or historic actions demonstrate that there is nothing Thatcherite about them at all.
I’m prepared to believe that Sunak is firmly in the “Please God, make me Thatcherite ….. but not yet” corner. At the moment he’s in the Denis Healey one and taxing ’til the pips squeak. But then, I ignore what they say and watch what they do.
January 31, 2022
No, there hasn’t been a Bill to change the main huge body of EU regulatory law which we rolled over, and for the very good reason that dropping EU rules makes it harder and costlier for our exporters to do business with our biggest trading partners. We will always follow EU rules in most areas, it’s just after Brexit we will have no say in how they are made. Brexit means giving up control
January 31, 2022
Sunak is no Maggie Thatcher. Under his watch we have seen massive tax rises. How Conservative members can think he’s a Prime Minister in waiting is beyond me.
Hard working middle income families are being squeezed in every aspect of their lives from birth to death. Is there any point trying to earn more than the minimum wage? This is all part of the levelling down initiative and the introduction of the basic universal income. All controlled by the WEF.
This Government nor any of the main political parties work for the benefit of the British people. People need to wake up and wake up quickly to elect an alternative like Reform, otherwise they will have little income or capital left.
January 31, 2022
I have learned over the years to take Sir John’s revisionist political and economic histories of the UK with a generous pinch of salt, particularly where Thatcher is concerned.
In 1976 inflation reached 28%, this was not caused by Labour policy but the quadrupling of the oil price set by OPEC in the early 1970’s in response to American support for Israel during the Yom Kippur War of October 1973. OPEC stopped selling oil to the USA.
Thatcher and her successor John Major managed to destroy the industrial base of the UK so thoroughly that we have never had a balance of payments surplus since. The policy reponse was to sell off the profitable nationalised industries, which attracted foreign currency. The side effect was the destruction of British Steel, British Shipbulders, BAC, the CEGB etc, the legacy of which is sewage without end in our rivers, the renationalisation of the railways and the current energy crisis. And don’t forget the national debt at £2.4 trillion
Rock on Maggie.
Reply Biased nonsense. The most severe deindustrialisation occurred in the 1970s under Labour when the full impact of EEC membership first hit home
January 31, 2022
I think people no longer believe this. They believe that all 3 main parties are wedded to high taxation, and either accept this or don’t bother to vote. Next time a “small” party could break through, as there’s going to be nothing to lose.
January 31, 2022
Sir John
You must be able to sense from comments on this Website that things aren’t looking too good for the Conservatives come the local elections.
If Boris survives and I’m sure he will because he’s more slippery than a greased pig in a passage,he will need to change tack and deliver.
The people deserve at least that Boris delivers on his manifesto promises, some of which he has already failed.
We need a detailed plan from this government on what is being done and when.
January 31, 2022
I think we have to say OK the whole covid emergency has thrown everything off course. There were of course some tax rises under Thatcher when she wanted to restore confidence after the disaster of the Heath and Labour years, such as the rise in VAT in the 1981 budget.
But now we need a real re-set. Boris (forced by Sunak and Frost it is reported) quite rightly told the shroud wavers of SAGE and their cheerleaders on the left and in the media to get stuffed when they wanted another lockdown. Even in the comments here we saw shrieky leftists parrot the ridiculous ‘scientific’ forecasts of 6,000 covid deaths a day (it now turns out that actual deaths of covid are less than 20,000 overall, as originally projected by experts such as Prof Karol Sikora).
Let’s now say, great the pandemic is behind us, the U.K. independent vaccine policy has been a triumph. Many experts, though well intentioned, have been completely wrong. Now we need proper Conservative govt. Mr Sunak professes himself an admirer of Nigel Lawson. Well here’s a good Lawson strategy to follow – abolish one tax per budget. (He might also note Nigel Lawton’s current views on the costs & benefits of green crap).
January 31, 2022
Sorry the VAT rise was in 1979.
January 31, 2022
You have set out the stark reality of the two opposite policies of Mrs Thatcher and Sunak, Sir John. Already the damage is done but between Johnson and Sunak there will be no going back, just continuing high tax, print money, more big state and urinate down the drain. The massive damage of climate change policy and zero carbon (zero brain) is still to really bite.
What do I know, but I did predict the damage that would be done by lock down and and the legislation etc etc that went with it. A vile thing to do to the country. I went down with Covid while in hospital, went to ICU three times. Lockdown was NOT necessary and the blame lies with the PM and with a parliament that endorsed it. We now know that the casualties have not justified the draconian measures.
January 31, 2022
Incidentally Ian Mulheirn at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change noted that the £29bn of extra taxes to be introduced by 2025 – would not have been necessary had the UK remained in the EU. Brexit is forecast to have a net cost to the public finances of around £30bn
Might you Brexit pepes wish to pay my share please .Unlike you I didn’t vote to be poorer
Ta
January 31, 2022
Whilst today’s pretend Conservatives get all excited about Margaret Thatcher they should remember most of the country hated her. They didn’t dislike her – they hated her.
Thatcher was a deeply divisive figure – in a way Tony Blair or even David Cameron never was. Friend of the rich, enemy of the poor – she is directly responsible for many of the problems we have today. Many of you moan about how all our infrastructure is owned by foreigners. It is Thatcher who sold it off. Sure, she sold it off to your generation and your parents – but you then all flogged it on to foreigners to make yourselves some cash. Not so much Tell Sid as El Cid.
January 31, 2022
Rishi Sunak is not trustworthy. He cheats people.
January 31, 2022
In terms of credability regarding Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, judge them by their actions, but not by their words. They have turned Brexit into a lost opportunity while being driven by a false religion. They ignore the electorate while paying homage to every crank focus group you might imagine. The latest being tinkering with the Highway Code at the behest of a few anarchist cyclists. The political bailifs arrive in May with a warning and in 2024 in final settlement.