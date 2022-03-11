My critics have complained that in recent years I have urged the UK to make and grow more of the things it needs at home. I have been accused of resiling from a belief in free trade all assumed I had. Let me reassure. I accept that free trade does increase the prosperity of all embracing it. My problem with it has always been that so few practise it. There are many countries and big companies that see a nation or company that practises free trade as weak, an opportunity to exploit. It is important not to be a naive free trader.
My own industrial experience reminded me how difficult it is to find others who play by free trade rules. When I helped take an industrial group into China to sell product there to our global customers who were establishing factories we soon found product circulating copied from ours without permission and even found a case where someone else’s product was being sold in lookalike packaging with our brand name on. When we sought to take one of our technology advances into Germany, offering to joint venture with them to gain wider access to their market there was no deal. The players bought single copies of our product to see what they could learn and apply to their own without needing our assistance or joint investment.
Many US and UK companies have had difficult experiences with China, where joint ownership structures and investment vehicles are required and used to transfer technology. Today we see how dangerous it is for countries and companies that have come to rely on Russian energy or other necessities. There is a sudden disruption to supply brought on by bad conduct by the counter party country.
The UK promotes free trade where it can, and works closely with the WTO to bring it about. The UK also needs however to be worldly wise and cautious about trusting some foreign jurisdictions too much. If they are not themselves equally pledged to play by the rules and accept the give and take successful free trade needs we should not make it easy for them to cheat. EU managed trade was not very free or fair for us in many areas including fish and farm products. We should promote multilateral free trade, whilst taking care to build sufficient national resilience in crucial areas that are especially prone to disruption.
There is an urgent need at the moment to replace the grain that will be lost from the Ukraine. The enormous fields being built on with solar panels shoukd be abandoned and used for what they were intended. Growing food! Those panels won’t taste very good.
Another thing that was never to our advantage whilst in the EU was Services. It always seemed that any trade deals, few though they were, always favoured the French and especially the Germans. The so called Single Market was never completed as the side in which we were strongest, services always seemed to allude us. Now that we are ‘nominally’ out we can pursue trade deals that suit only us.
Indeed. It always makes me laugh the tosh spouted about the common market, Andy et al claiming it is the Shangri La of free competition.
It is not, it is protectionist. I worked with an electronics manufacturer trying to sell into the German market and he was also on a joint working group looking to establish common standards.
He never was successful because the German spec was set so high (unnecessary in terms of safety reliability etc) that only German companies could tender and the trade body was a talking shop with the German delegates changing from meeting to meeting so needing to start all over again and refusing totally to move their position at all, let alone finding common ground.
Free trade doesn’t even exist within the confines of the UK that was.
Free trade. Free speech. Free society. All barbarised and neutered by the Neo-Socialist free-lunch political lackeys seeking to encourage State and inter-State dependency. This thirst for political control of all life is killing us all