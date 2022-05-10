The Queen’s speech debate

Today the government has a chance to set out its aims for the next couple of years freed of the special measures for covid which preoccupied people and Parliament from March 2020. I want them to set out not just a plan for 2022-4 but also a wider vision for an independent, innovative, flexible, democratic, freedom loving UK engaged with the wider world but governed by ourselves.
Prime Ministers need to recognise the factions and groups within the Conservative party and craft a programme which carries most of the MPs with them for most of the time. Fortunately there is today considerable agreement between One Nation , the European Research group, the Free enterprise groups and the social Conservatives about the main needs. We are all agreed we need a strong programme geared to economic growth, more jobs and better pay. We all want lower taxes, and wish to see opportunity to own, to get a good education and training and the chance of a good job to be spread as widely as possible.
The Bank of England has just laid bare the way current economic policy may worsen conditions for many with no growth ahead, higher unemployment and difficulty in affording the private and public investment needed to transform more lives. The Bank does at least think inflation will soon be on the wane after a bad summer this year. They may this time be right. That gives the government a bit more scope to do what needs doing.
I want the government to adopt a 2% growth target, and to take joint responsibility with the Bank for the 2% inflation target. The Bank has failed to keep inflation anywhere near that level this year. Government needs to do much more to clear the way for the UK to invest more in the private sector, to produce more goods at home and grow more food at home. It needs to redouble its recent efforts to produce more domestic oil and gas.
The methods to bring about this growth require lower tax rates, less prescriptive regulation whilst preserving high standards of employment, safety and animal welfare laws, sensible use of government ordering and more encouragement of self employment and entrepreneurship. The Treasury needs to be transformed from its negative approach. It should stop using IR 35 to prevent people working for themselves. It should cut Corporation tax to the 15% world minimum. It should cut the National Insurance tax on jobs. It should sponsor new rules to allow landowners and local communities to participate in profits from ventures needing planning permission.
There does not have to be a recession in the next two years to get on top of inflation. The best way to get the deficit down is to go for growth. Growth will come if more people think it worthwhile to work for themselves or to expand small businesses. The demand is there, as we import too much. It needs positive reform to allow more people to go on the journey to home ownership, to self employment and to participating in a growing business.
31 Comments
May 10, 2022
Sensible proposals which the government seems only reluctantly to be coming around to at glacial slowness
May 10, 2022
Good morning.
Apologies – Off topic.
First of all I would like to address one of our contributors to this site. JoolsB I read you post from the other day and made a comment of support. Please be so kind as to read it and, if others would like to go back and read both hers and mine I would be very grateful.
Our kind host has, through both his purse and his efforts, created an online community which we all belong, and I am truly grateful as I am sure many are. But despite all his efforts it would not be the place it is without each and everyone of us whether we agree or like each other or not, and I would be very saddened to see some hear leave this site because they are not being heard. For the record, I still miss Uanimie5 who I had the pleasure of debating with much like I do with PvR. And don’t start me on the panic I had when Lifelogic went AWOL.
We are ALL FAMILY HERE.
So please keep posting JoolsB and others.
Thanks
—
I think that is a little unfair, Sir John. Not when you have a London Mayor putting up his prices at a whopping 8%. Then you have the oil companies and bad government policies. And what is OFGEN doing about the blatant profiteering of the energy companies ?
The Old Lady of Threadneedle Street can only do so much and it is up to other organs of the State, both big and small, to do theirs.
May 10, 2022
Mark B
Agreed, all the various opinions make for interesting reading, and certainly provoke thought, but we could do without the continuous personal attacks and rants that some have used in the past, because that then destroys any argument that is being made.
May 10, 2022
+many
Hi Bro…😎
Nice post!
May 10, 2022
Recessions are a normal and fundamentally important part of the economic cycle. Those wielding political power who try and avoid that inevitability by embracing Keynesian deceit to reduce the damaging political and electoral effect of such necessary economic contractions are damaging to the long term interests of a nation.
Further, I am not interested in the internecine squabbling of the useless Tory party who have slyly and deceitfully sold our rights, our culture and our identity to the fascist left to protect themselves and their party from political harm
May 10, 2022
AND there seems to be no “levelling up” in any attempt to mitigate disaster.
More a suffering of each according to his means.
The better organised, industrious and prepared you are… the more you will suffer.
@ grantsforenergybills!!
May 10, 2022
+many
AND sold our country.
May 10, 2022
Most important of all is for the civil, public services to address the horrendous waste that inflicts the country. Everything they do has to be properly costed and accountable.
It could be made easier if all the laws holding back positive change and allow cabinet ministers to properly oversee and motivate their people were repealed or changed to meèt modern practices.. Stopping waste is the easiest way to addressing the balance sheet. Every expenditure has to be revised on a weekly, monthly and annual basis to ensure that those in control do have proper control, that gives them responsibility and accountability.
May 10, 2022
All that is needed is the following:- My mum’s government will have an immediate bonfire of red tape, will halve the size of government, will get fracking, cut taxes hugely to 25% of GDP, kill HS2, abandon net zero and encourage use of reliable on demand energy gas, coal, oil, nuclear… We will cull soft loans for worthless degrees as about ~ 75% are. We will relax planning and go for growth. We will redirect the police and courts to deal with real crimes and to have real deterrents for crime. We will also sort out the mess we have created in Northern Ireland and we will start to control out borders properly with suitable deterrents. We will introduce fair competition between the second rate NHS and private sector healthcare and do similarly in education using top up education vouchers. We will never again lock down the economy. We will never again inject people with vaccines unless we are certain the benefits outweigh the risks as the Covid vaccines surely did not for the young and children.
May 10, 2022
Two good podcasts out yesterday from “So what you’re saying is… The New Culture Forum” on the truly dire Blair legacy after 25 years and one from David Starkey – Can patriotism save us.
May 10, 2022
I hope our host gets what he has suggested. However, I fear the people in charge are addicted to power, have massive egos and think their pet ideas are unquestionably the right ones to implement. A Downing Street Central Committee shapes and orders its perfect State; sadly for us who are out in the real world, the idea of freeing people to get rich by their own industry is anathema to our rulers. We need to get rid of them before things can change for the better.
May 10, 2022
Once again you show what we could have and ought to have.
May 10, 2022
I cannot help but feel that for too many years we have had a “Prime Ministers only” show in Government, with not enough Cabinet input, which may have broadened the polices a little.
For too long Prime Ministers and Ministers have relied upon an army of unelected Spads and advisors to form a policy, these people do not communicate or receive communication from constituents like elected Mp’s, who should surely have more of a feel on Public’s needs and opinion, than a so called backroom expert.
Until polices are rather more inclusive of opinion and feedback from our elected representatives, rather than the out of touch so called specialists, the Government will continue to struggle.
May 10, 2022
Excellent point,Alan, which deserves a lot more notice. When and why did these ‘spads’ and advisors become so influential, I wonder?
May 10, 2022
Boris setting out a vision is an oxymoron. As Nick Timothy said in the DT He is incapable of taking the big decisions, we know he says yes to everyone then runs away, so unless he goes you will continue to be rudderless and all your wise words effectively ignored.
May 10, 2022
Will we have to filter the lies from the truth in the Queens Speech or will it all be castles in the sky? This government operates on deceit and pretends it works for the UK while doing the exact opposite.
I would like to be more optimistic, but trust was pretty low after the 2017-19 Parliament, and this government has destroyed all remaining trust. There could be good news if the government started putting the UK and it’s citizens first instead of every other country and the citizens of the world. I would love the government to prove me wrong, but Boris is more interested in ‘saving the world’ and to hell with the UK. We are just the cash cows for Boris’s glory seeking.
May 10, 2022
DT this morning. Boris great at the grand announcement but devoid of detail. His nuclear strategy unravels after a few weeks. A metaphor for the whole administration.
May 10, 2022
She is apparently going to announce Johnson’s lockstep policy of eroding property rights.
No more tenant evictions.
May 10, 2022
Dear Sir John, I cannot find any public statement from you as MP for Wokingham that you specifically oppose turning farmland into housing estates, here or elsewhere in the country.
Your claim in your post today that we should ‘grow more food at home’ needs to be more than a pious wish.
Reply I have often campaigned against such conversions
May 10, 2022
I would like to see a Queen’s speech setting out how in the medium to long term the UK will have fewer, better off people (Japan has managed it), realistically self sufficient in energy and food and able to discerningly import quality, needed products from abroad,
I want to see rules that prevent our lives being disrupted by “protesters” and those who are perpetually offended on others’ behalf (spare us from the worthy) , let them visibly protest but on the margins.
I yearn for a police force who maintain law and order for the masses and values property over feelings, with an ability to defend this magnificent country against all comers , a defensive force rather than an expeditionary one.
I will not get it, I will see more, intrusive laws that serve little purpose and ever more taxation and minority rights.
May 10, 2022
Could not agree more. Your agenda is copletely realistic and would be immensely popular. |s you see from the Queen’s Speech, it is of zero interest to our Government.
May 10, 2022
Animal welfare = a joke!
Charities give cats ( and maybe dogs) to unsuitable people.
Get the animals chipped and vaccinated etc. Plus cheap vet rates.
When the cat turns up ill and horribly neglected because pets are no good in chaotic lives….no one can help. ( Chaotic lives created by politicians).
Because of the legalities of the chip!!
And how about ritual slaughter??
May 10, 2022
Re your last point, yes it’s a pity that the UK opted out of the European Union – wide ban on that, isn’t it?
May 10, 2022
To be honest I think the most fundamental issue is the Northern Ireland protocol.
Agreeing with Lord Frost last October, that “the unity of the country is paramount”:
https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2021/10/10/inflation-3/#comment-1266882
And also agreeing with him last July, that “you can in fact manage these legal differences, things that change when you move from one territory to another, without having processes at a border”:
https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2021/07/13/the-northern-ireland-protocol/#comment-1243376
However if like Theresa May and Boris Johnson you accept this absurd Irish government proposition:
“any checks or controls anywhere on the island would constitute a hard border”
as revealed by the former senior Irish diplomat Rory Montgomery in this article last November:
https://drb.ie/articles/the-professional/
then there cannot be processes away from the border because the whole island is regarded as a border.
So I expect to be disappointed, and I expect enemies of the United Kingdom to be jubilant.
May 10, 2022
Alas Denis for you and the DUP, the answers are always in the book of Genesis. Frankly, I don’t see “Young Earth Creationism” as a viable model for managing a modern science based economy.
May 10, 2022
Instead of a United Kingdom we are slowly working towards a disunited kingdom with the three main political independent countries or maybe even four regions or more.. use your imagination and consider what could be so bad
May 10, 2022
BUT it seems HMG is determined to make sure there is one.
No government could be this incompetent — For it is clear that we are deliberately being driven down a road of destructive economic insanity!
May 10, 2022
Read the announced of proposed new laws, bit of a curate’s egg, lack of focus on the economy, but glad to see the repeal of EU red tape.. though one wonders if we are not making more up laws as we diverge…. and energy security therein but kicked down the road… nothing extra for the armed forces, bit of a surprise, as ever proof is in the eating thereof… no hard evidence as yet despite 2 years at it…
May 10, 2022
They won’t listen John.
May 10, 2022
We never used to be a “papers please” country but you are forcing voter ID on us. You are clamping down on peaceful protest too, and interfering with our world-leading Universities. Tax rises all round, we are taxed more heavily under this government than we have been for decades. The Conservative Party used to believe in personal freedom, but not any more, and you have lost my vote
May 10, 2022
Off topic but I see The Conservative Woman website is being censored, even before the Online Harms Bill gets completed. If they are being blocked it might not be long before this site is, too. I sincerely hope not – I really enjoy reading our host’s posts and the ensuing comments – but the views expressed here are often not that dissimilar to those on TCW.