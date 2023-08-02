Why I am happier now we have left the EU

The worst job I was given in government was the UK’s single market Minister. I held it at the time of maximum activity, with the EU claiming it needed to hurry through a substantial number of new laws to complete the so called single market programme for 1992. They wished to regulate so many different sectors and activities in the name of freer trade. I found myself in disagreement with the underlying theory. You do not need to standardise everything to have a successful market. You do not need to lay down required methods or standards for every good and service to be offered for sale. It seemed as if the single market was being used as an excuse for a large expansion of EU power.
The EU believed in the doctrine of the occupied field. Starting from a position where member states made their own laws and enforced their own justice, the EU wished to get to the point where the EU made most of the laws and had superior powers to national legislatures to impose and enforce their preferred ways of doing things. If the EU could get any directive or regulation agreed for a new sector or area, however weak or general, it could then go on to more detailed legislation on the grounds that it had already established its competence in the chosen area.
The EU also practised code based law where they wished to set out in detail what you could do rather than the common law approach where you could do as you wish subject to specific bans or general duties to act safely, responsibly etc. To me a single market just required the enforcement of a rule their court had already established in the cassis de Dijon case. If a product was offered for sale and was of merchandisable quality in one country in the EEC then it could be offered for sale in another without further regulation or checking. Labelling would tell customers sufficient so they could make their own decisions about whether they wanted to buy a product from another country.
I found the EU was hectoring and bullying if you objected to their legislative proposals. Meetings were always being pressured to pass more laws, whether the laws made sense or were good or not. I had to spend a lot of time trying to build blocking groups of countries against draft laws which I thought particularly damaging or needless. It was never ending work as the Commission and rotating Presidencies were merciless in wanting to get laws through in bulk.When I protested that people would not want an extra law on a topic the reply usually disparaged the people, as they did not approach lawmaking in a democratic way.
Now we are out we can refine our common law system which is more useful to the rest of the world than the EU code system. It is very disappointing that so many people in the UK governing establishment are unable or unwilling to grasp and use our new freedoms, but great to know we can if we wish. The EU still wants to treat us as a naughty member who needs to obey their rules.The UK government needs to move on from the misery of compliance rows over their spiders web of controls. Time to use and enjoy our freedoms.
August 2, 2023
The extent of the political establishment’s betrayal of the British people is revealed in your quite properly saying now, in 2023, “Time to use and enjoy our freedoms”.
As for “hectoring and bullying” it sums up much connected with the Evil Empire, not least the Remain campaign here. I still find it astonishing that Remain had no positive case, rather just warned of doom.
August 2, 2023
There will be no enjoying our freedoms until we get a proper conservative government who will tackle the blob.
75% of those in Westminster would rejoin tomorrow.
August 2, 2023
But have we ? I still very much have my doubts.
Yes, but only within the confines of the agreements we have signed. For example, we cannot regress or change employment law. Same too with environmental law and so on.
We are also adopting laws on vehicle safety checks – Instead to an MOT every year it is proposed that it be every two years in line with the EU. Hardly a sign of a nation wishing to diverge from the EU.
So until I see REAL divergence from the EU, we have not left.
August 2, 2023
Why this compliance?
I simply do not understand. You would have thought the bureaucrats would have delighted in imposing their own standards and rules.
August 2, 2023
Interesting, and difficult to disagree with the conclusion. Our problem is that time is running out and the people with their hands on the tiller will not change course. Very frustrating.
August 2, 2023
There are 5 natural systems in a civilisation that evolve based on individual decisions.
Family – DNA
Markets – Money
Government – Votes
Information – Freedom of speech
Law – Free will
The first 4 systems assume you are free to decide unless otherwise limited.
European codified law was first attempted by Napoleon to create a philosopher King who took away the people’s freedoms across Europe and turned them back into serfs. The left have been expanding on this into the other 4 systems ever since.
August 2, 2023
An interesting observation regarding the operation of the EU, and highlighting one of the primary advantages of escaping it’s clutches. It is such a pity that so few in the establishment seem to grasp this, however they probably relish the sense of power over people that the EU mode of operation gives. To prosper this country needs to understand that in most areas the state is the problem and not the solution, and the “must do something” attitude is usually counterproductive.
August 2, 2023
It is indeed very disappointing that the UK governing establishment are unwilling to grasp and use our new freedoms, but great to know we could if we had a sensible government. Alas little prospect of a sensible government for very many years to come Sunak still heading in the wrong direction and totally ineffective where he is occasionally saying the right things.
Way past time to use and enjoy our freedoms. But Sunak’s Government is still largely travelling in totally the wrong direction.
August 2, 2023
So Sunak defends his use of helicopters and private jets “I will be flying as I normally would and that is the most efficient use of my time”. Well that is fine by me (though he is not producing much of any positive value with his time just hot air & 5+ promises that he is not remotely delivering). But does he not think that other workers might like to make the best use of their time? The workers that his government are trying to force onto public transport, bikes, EVs, heat pumps and walking or to tax to death for the sake of the UK economy and productivity?
So why does he want to make the economy so much less efficient using net zero religion, road blocking and his idiotic war on motorists. Note also that public transport, walking and EV do not even save CO2 when fully accounted for – not that CO2 is really even a serious problem. As the (now being cancelled for telling the truth) Nobel Prize winner for Physics Dr. John Clauser has sensibly pointed out. I caught Stanley Johnson talking on GBNews the other day on Climate Alarmism, the man is totally (wrong on this topic Ed) -another scientifically ignorant English graduate, like Gove & that daft Green MP for Brighton Pavilion. I think I will stick with John Clauser’s and my own views – sensible & honest scientists.
August 2, 2023
August 2, 2023
+1. Your first para in particular. Our time and money can be wasted, we’re not important in his eyes.
August 2, 2023
Freedom is the essence of happiness.
August 2, 2023
What a sad story. You, by your own admission, lost every argument you entered into in the EU. Why, oh why, didn’t you resign and hand over to someone better skilled at argument? If you had, we would still be in the EU’s single market, enjoying the huge economic benefits. As it is, we are outside with no economic benefits, and yet – as shown by yesterday’s news that the UK will follow the EU’s conformity mark rather than create its own – still in practice subject to EU rules though after Brexit we have no say. What a sad story
Reply What nonsense. there were no economic gains. the UK growth fell following completion of the laws of the single market programme. All UK governments lost out in the arguments, ending up with laws we did not want.
August 2, 2023
August 2, 2023
@ Lemming, complete and utter nonsense. Daft, vast and misguided over regulation forced on to the UK by the other EU countries and EU bureaucrats. People that we could not vote for, remove or even resist very much. Huge economic damage and totally anti-democratic. What point voting for MPs when they were largely powerless? We have far too much home grown red tape too.
August 2, 2023
https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/IP_03_7
“Internal Market: a decade without frontiers has transformed Europe – but it is only the start”
“The European Union’s GDP in 2002 is 1.8 percentage points or € 164.5 billion higher than it would be without the Internal Market.”
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/34715/12-199-twenty-years-on-uk-and-future-single-market.pdf
“Between 1992 and 2006, the Single Market is estimated to have raised EU GDP by 2.2% in (or €518 per person) and created 2.75 million additional jobs across Europe.”
Signed by Vince Cable.
https://www.ons.gov.uk/economy/grossdomesticproductgdp/timeseries/abmi/pn2
“Gross Domestic Product: chained volume measures: Seasonally adjusted £m”
1992 1280206
2022 2230625
Since creation of the EU Single Market UK GDP has increased by a factor of 1.7424, 1.87% a year compounded over 30 years.
According to the EU the Single Market has only added about 2% to the collective GDP of the EU member states, so on their estimate of its value 97% of the growth of the UK economy since 1992 has not been connected to its creation.
Beyond which, there is evidence that the gross benefit for the UK was only about half of the EU average:
https://www.bertelsmann-stiftung.de/fileadmin/files/BSt/Publikationen/GrauePublikationen/Policy-Brief-Binnenmarkt-en_NW_02_2014.pdf
“20 years of the European single market: growth effects of EU integration”
The table on the front page, “Comparison of gross domestic product per capita in 2012 with and without increased European integration”, has a figure of 1.0% for the UK.
August 2, 2023
I am not happier now, and the reason is that thanks above all to those who have been leading the Tory party the job is not finished, and moreover we now face a fight to stop what has been done being undone.
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2023/07/14/my-intervention-in-the-health-and-social-care-workforce-general-debate/#comment-1398900
“The other obvious and huge economic win would be to reverse Brexit. This too needs to start by stealth immediately after taking office, with changes to Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal to promote trade and pan-EU travel and business, if not residence.”
August 2, 2023
The Neo-Marxist political term ‘systemic racism’ is used in precisely the same manner and with the same intention ie to usurp and take control of power using slander, threat and demonisation. Both the EU and the fascist Left have been extraordinarily successful in the face of Tory self-interest, capitulation and appeasement.
For all of John’s iron will in regards to the EU this nation has lost the battle against both the EU (NI carved away), and what should be criminally sanctioned, racially infused political ideology that seeks nothing less than total power to abuse those who refuse to genuflect to it.
August 2, 2023
Good morning John
Your last paragraph sums up our present situation perfectly, most of our politicians, Government and Opposition, want power, but have no wish to take control of our own affairs. There are probably a number of reasons for this, perhaps not a clue what is required, too frightened to take responsibility, wanting a back stop so they can always blame someone else, no real and relevant experience on the subject matter in hand, no passion for our Country, afraid of arguments with other Country’s. In short incapable of doing a job correctly.
For the past couple of decades it has been noticeable that when either our Politicians, Prime Ministers in Particular, travel abroad, or accept visitors here, it always but always ends up costing the taxpayer more money in one way or another, it seems like politicians when they get together like to out bid each other for popularity between themselves.
Few ever stand firm and say enough is enough.
August 2, 2023
I feel your pain. It’s extremely depressing doing a job when you believe the people in charge are making a complete Pig’s Ear of it.
“Now we are out…”
We’re not out. It should say “Now we are partially out, apart from Northern Ireland which is still controlled by the EU ….”
If we ARE out, why isn’t the Government scrapping or massively reforming VAT – an extremely complicated EU tax which particularly impacts small businesses?
August 2, 2023
Thank you for the insight John. I fail to understand why so many still refuse to take advantage of our freedom from the EU.
August 2, 2023
I recently mentioned a 2001 report from the Institute of Economic Affairs:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2023/07/31/the-uk-avoids-the-pile-up-of-debts-in-the-eu/#comment-1401926
It is impossible to keep proper track of all the relevant reports and articles that have been published over many years, and it was while tidying my files that I happened across this October 2001 report which I had cited as a reference in a letter to the press in 2005, and I was immediately struck by its title:
https://iea.org.uk/in-the-media/press-release/economic-effects-of-eu-membership-marginal
“Economic Effects of EU Membership Marginal”
having stuck up on my wall here a February 2020 letter in our local newspaper headed:
“Economic impact of EU always been marginal”.
The summary of that report said:
“The costs and benefits of Britain’s membership of the European Union are finely balanced say Dr Brian Hindley and Martin Howe QC in a new study for the IEA. There is no foundation for the idea that withdrawal from the EU would have ‘dire consequences for Britain’.”
“Whether there is a net cost or a net benefit from membership is uncertain but, whichever it is, it is likely to be less than 1 per cent of gross domestic product.”
“the debate about Britain and the EU should turn on politics not economics.”
“fear of adverse economic consequences should not deter a British government from seeking to change the relationship of the UK with the EU, or, in the last resort, from leaving the Union.”
Of course it was the Treasury under George Osborne who deliberately set out to whip up that fear, a gross abuse of public resources to deceive the public; if they had succeeded in swinging the referendum their way their lies might not have had a significant adverse effect, but as they lost the vote the consequences of their deceit have become potentially catastrophic for the integrity of the UK and peace in Northern Ireland.
August 2, 2023
I fear we are being slowly sucked back in to the EU bit by bit. What did we sacrifice in the back room closed door, undebated Windsor Framework. Bearing in mind the EU give nothing without ties. Did we promise never to leave the ECHR. What did we give away. Did we promise never to leave the ECJ. Any agreement with the EU comes at a price. I voted to leave and I am sick to death of those that say it has been a success when our own parliamentarians and civil servants continue bit by bit overturning the vote.
When Labour get it it will be the end of Brexit as the staunch remainers are just waiting in the background waiting to pounce as soon as they get power as with the Unions and the extreme fascist left wing of that party.
August 2, 2023
John, I agree with your sentiments. I had the pleasure of working with DECC, OFGEM, energy companies across Europe and the European Commission for many years. We achieved a lot of good. However I realised that this top-heavy regulatory and technocratic structure was too complex and at arms reach for the European Parliament or Council of members to properly control and similarly the political agenda set by the top civil servants could not be challenged by any ‘expert’ within the system.
You mention that we are now free of the EU structures and can return to common law and our former way of self-governing. However it is not happening. We have our own version of the European bureaucracies and technocracies in place. It seems that interest groups and lobbyists control the media and have inside people in top businesses, regulators and governments with revolving doors between them.
So what is wrong with a technocratic style of government run by civil servant bureaucracies in league, if not controlled by the industry they are supposed to be regulating? Is that what is in Europe? Did we really break free of this problem, or do we have our own version of this corrupt and tyrannical form of governance in this country?
How this plays out is that policies, regulation and enforcement are controlled and not run under the governance of the people. The country is instead run for the benefit of the few against the interests of the people.
You take key topics where it is clear that mass immigration of undocumented undeserving, unskilled, possibly even criminal economic migrants costing the tax payer billions a year, overwhelming our services, our housing and potentially making our streets unsafe is madness. With criminal gangs aiding cross border travel and criminal outfits masquerading as law-firms making sure our asylum system gets bogged down and does not work for their own personal profit. We have legal migration of skilled workers as the default means of filling company positions rather than training and relying on British citizens and people born here. Again immoral and detrimental to our country. We should be repelling people at the borders or at sea. All people travelling from safe countries should be returned immediately with no appeal, no discussion, just straight on a boat. The same of anyone arriving who has not been given a paper of asylum request through an application process at one of our consulates abroad. Further the points system should be about keeping people out not inviting them in. That is a disgrace too. The business lobby and lefty-no-borders civil-servants have a public/private alliance in that area as well.
Take climate change and energy policy. My areas of expertise and where I have 30 years of working experience across scientific research, the sharp end of energy policy implementation across electricity and gas industries in the UK and EU and in market design, market regulation and the forced roll out of the smart grid and renewable policies. This is an unmitigated disaster ruled for political interests, financial interests and dogmatic purposes rather than science leading policy on environmental protection concerns, and rather than practical engineering and economic assessments leading policies on energy system development or transformation. The UN IPPC and the most prestigious scientific journals don’t publish things not aligned with the climate scare politics. The universities don’t get funding and hence won’t allow open science to be done on these topics either. Everything is going wrong and everything is down to human driven CO2 emissions. This is nonsense. People like me in the field from the 80s know that what people are taught now coming up through schools to pHD level is propaganda. The same is true in the energy sector. I work in a major company in energy, but there is no way I can influence policy which is controlled by the senior people and industry panels talking about how to bring about transformation, not whether it is necessary, not whether it is truly scalable to a system/country level, whether it will make things unstable, inefficient or unaffordable. When reports are commissioned they don’t answer the question as to whether they whole GB electricity or energy system will be stable, reliable, available 24x7x365 or whether it will be affordable. They don’t look at the infrastructure build in wires, transformers, batteries, fields of solar panels and wind turbines to ask whether this is actually positive for the environment, or whether we can rely on the Chinese mining and refining supply chain, all powered by coal, gas and oil and all emitting more CO2 than if we didn’t build the infrastructure and instead burned that coal, oil and gas ourselves to power the country as we always did. Its corrupt and fallen thinking in a fallen and corrupt governance system. I sat at tables when the EU objective was a single approach to everything in Europe and one size fits all. It was a real fight to create carve outs for the UK. But what was sad was that the people 20 years younger than me working alongside me fresh out of university believed in the dogma of unity and uniformity of everything ahead of looking at what actually worked in the UK for British people. Now the same thing is true of climate and energy, border controls and most other stuff that is being rammed down the throats of the people. The people do not ever get what they vote for. They get what the elites want for them. And the BBC, ITV, C4, Sky News etc all work as the war-time propaganda agency of this cabal of special interests ever nudging people to say that the war in Ukraine is necessary, that we must give up all wealth, financial, physical and intellectual freedom in the name of saving the planet. etc.
It is time for this tyranny to stop. It is time to go back to proper honest politics, where governments are actually fully in control of what is going on, where the media and scientists are free to investigate and publish the truth as they freely see it and where the people can hold people in charge to account properly. How can people hold technocrats to account? Governments should stop creating laws and international treaties driving mass immigration and banning of all fossil fuels and then stand back to say there is nothing they can do when the secondary / tertiary legislation/regulations of Whitehall and obligatory policies are implemented by industry and local councils. That is manipulative and evil way of controlling the people.
Conservatives should:
# Promote British values, culture, civic society and community cohesiveness
# Promote British businesses employing British workers
# Promote scientific truth and policies that weigh up true costs/benefits and pragmatisms in areas such as energy policy and reduce regulation to the bear minimum >> certainly not have crazy emissions based policies and anti-fossil-fuel policies in place.
etc
August 2, 2023
I see the EU as Poland in the 18th century. A fine history, to be sure with lots of successful wars and fighting and power and heroes.
Now? Totally indecisive, increasingly divided, prone to take the wrong decision (immigration is driving people to the far right), backward looking and full of liberal cant.
Just ripe for dismemberment, it is virtually powerless, unable to support Ukrain. And Putin is not blind.
August 2, 2023
The traitorous majority of 650 MPs ensured that we couldn’t leave without a deal so the EU knew they could give us any rotten deal and they did. As a result of their actions, part of the UK is now annexed, the EU are still plundering our fishing waters and of course the UK Government can’t lower VAT because they would have to exclude NI. Our borders are still open and we are not in control of them. We are still aligned to the EU in so many ways thanks to the weakness/unwillingness of this pathetic Government. Politicians of all colours have betrayed us and their best hope now is for Starmer to take us back in by stealth, joining the single market at the very least.
So we haven’t really left the EU have we John?
August 2, 2023
The failure to repeal EU laws at the end of this year and allowing the EU “CE” mark to indicate a good is valid for the UK market is the final straw for me with this incompetent government. The indefinite extension of CE labelling in the UK means there will be no regulatory divergence from Brussels as compliance with its regulations is a condition to display the CE mark. Your party deserves the coming wipeout. You replaced the one leader who could win an election in the last 30 years with a guy who literally does not know what to do and can’t implement any change anyway.