NHS reorganisation

I read little about the wide ranging management reorganisation of the NHS underway as the institution wrestles with recovery from the pandemic and continues to fight the continuing virus. The reorganisation is one sought by the management rather than being a political blueprint, which may account for the absence of debate.
The NHS in England has been recruiting Boards to run 42 Integrated Care Systems. These in turn work with Integrated Care Partnerships. They are designed to promote collaboration and common working between GPs, Councils, providers of community and mental health services and Healthwatch. In parallel all the provider trusts – hospitals and other institutions providing healthcare and treatment- are to join provider networks, to work with others and to increase their scale of activity.
The Integrated Care Boards will be responsible for finance. They will procure the health services their area needs from a range of providers. Their budget will include “community commissioning money, GP budgets, specialised commissioning spend, budgets for certain other directly commissioned services, central support and national transformation funding.” They can delegate funds to the Partnerships based on their area.
The boundaries of these new bodies create bodies of different sizes and often combine several Council areas. Wokingham for example will come under Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West. Its eastern neighbour will be Frimley.
It has proved difficult to get much background information about the costs and benefits of these changes. It is important the new bodies are well primed to procure the services we need to cut the waiting lists and to maintain or improve the range and quality of services on offer so that all are of a good standard.
4 Comments
November 17, 2021
Are they going to get GPs back?
Whatever the plan.
It won’t work!
Guaranteed.
November 17, 2021
NHS reform is urgently required, starting with Trust Boards.At any one time at least 20 Trusts are in Special Measures(SM) including three of our most prestigious teaching hospitals – Barts, Kings and St Georges . Kings has been in SM 3 times !
Very few Trusts work well : there are only two that I know of Salford and Norfolk & Norwich.
Many Trust Boards have meaningless structures and are packed with jobsworth , career public sector aparatchiks ,employing the infamous ‘Revolving Door’ . One trust that I know of has a CEO, Deputy CEO and COO ! What are these people supposed to be doing ?
Others that I am aware of have Directors of Transformation ? Another has a Director of Strategy : I thought that was the CEO’s job ?
The DoH needs to profile the successful CEOs and use that for recruiting replacements in poorly functioning Trusts
It needs to create a Template Trust Board structure
November 17, 2021
Does not sound like the sort of reform that is needed to me at all. We need freedom and fair choice for customers & not a take it or leave mate it monopoly) you have to pay for it anyway so tough approach. People who choose not to use the NHS should not have to pay and those that do use it should pay for it if they can afford to. Get the power to the customers not the dire state monopoly NHS. Get more money into health care not more money into the NHS.
November 17, 2021
Has an experiment been run? If not, why not? Perhaps you should be asking a question at the next Health Questions, Sir John.