The continuing shortage of wind on some days means there is an urgent need to change energy policy

To ask the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, how much additional carbon dioxide is generated by importing and burning LNG compared to using more natural gas delivered by pipeline from UK fields. (96748)
Tabled on: 04 January 2022
Answer:
Greg Hands:
The Oil and Gas Association published analysis in May 2020, comparing the carbon intensity of United Kingdom Continental Shelf gas with imported liquified natural gas and pipelined gas:
https://www.ogauthority.co.uk/the-move-to-net-zero/net-zero-benchmarking-and-analysis/natural-gas-carbon-footprint-analysis/.
This analysis shows that gas extracted from the United Kingdom Continental Shelf has an average emission intensity of 22 kgCO2e/boe; whereas imported liquified natural gas has a significantly higher average intensity of 59 kgCO2e/boe. The process of liquefaction, combined with the emissions produced by the transportation and regasification of the liquified natural gas once in the United Kingdom, is responsible for the higher emissions intensity.
The answer was submitted on 12 Jan 2022 at 16:57.
Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, what his policy is on the required minimum level of oil stocks for national resilience. (96749)
Tabled on: 04 January 2022
Answer:
Greg Hands:
Emergency oil stocks are a critical tool to defend against the harmful impacts of major disruptions to global oil supply. The UK holds emergency stocks of oil, primarily to release in a co-ordinated fashion with other members to the international market in the event of such major supply disruption. As a member of the International Energy Agency the UK is obligated to hold a minimum of 90 days of net imports. This obligation is passed on to companies that supply more than 50 thousand tonnes of key fuels to the UK market in a twelve-month period.
The answer was submitted on 12 Jan 2022 at 16:12.
These two answers illustrate different features of the unsatisfactory energy policy pursued by the UK government. The government is still failing to licence the output of more gas from the UK North Sea, even though on their own figures for carbon dioxide output it would be hugely beneficial on this ground alone to substitute more UK natural gas for imported LNG. As officials and the Regulator seem to regard cutting CO 2 as the main requirement, often ignoring the need to maintain a secure supply and to keep prices down they should deduce from their own figures that they must substitute UK natural gas for imported LNG on green grounds alone. Price, security of supply, availability and the jobs, tax revenues and incomes UK gas would generate also are potent arguments for more UK gas. Ministers have said they want this, so where are the new permits and where is the policy of encouragement to operators in the UK North Sea?
The government adopts the minimum standard for oil reserves and leaves that to the private sector, meaning the stocks are not held in a UK strategic reserve here at home as some other countries do. The derisory level of gas stocks is a wanton disregard for national security.
70 Comments
January 17, 2022
Can you give an estimate of how much taxpayers’ money is spent on answering these questions which you keep asking? You complain about the costs of the civil service but you are stopping them doing their job
Reply I see you cannot defend the answers. it is my job to ask tge questions and their job to answer them. There is no shortage of civil servants.
January 17, 2022
Reply to reply
No shortage of civil servants.
Got to be the understatement of the year so far.
Very good entry today Sir John.
January 17, 2022
G M. The client state consists of half the workforce, probably half of them not gainfully employed. Why don’t you address this cost to the tax payer?
January 17, 2022
@Gazza – I assume there are questions that yo do not mind being asked in order to hold Government to account.
In your world is it only those with whom you agree who are allowed to make waves. I suggest you dial back the worthiness until you can treat everyone equally.
January 17, 2022
This headline might as well have been “The continuing shortage of wind means that children should be educated as a matter of urgency as to the evil pointlessness of kites” or “Incidence of wet days in summer means that farmers should be warned as to severe problems of hay-making”.
January 17, 2022
Can* you* give an estimate of how much taxpayers’ money is spent on John answering these worthless questions which you keep asking? Why are you allowed to keep asking questions when he apparently isn’t ?
January 17, 2022
The Executive, or the Crown in Parliament, i.e. the Queen’s Ministers, are obliged to account for themselves in both Houses of Parliament, every day that Parliament is sitting. That is how they retain the confidence of Parliament – which is representing us. If they lose that confidence, the Government falls. How would you prefer them to account for themselves? To the BBC Today Programme? To Kay Burley? Or not at all, because of the cost?
January 17, 2022
Indeed keep pushing these points. The current May/Carrie/Boris net zero energy policy is economic and political insanity. More and more people are (and will) realise this as the proverbial hits the fan and the bills land home. Especially anyone who knows anything about energy – unlike most ministers, advisors and MPs it seems. It is surely only driven by vested interests, a mad group think religion and even blatant corruption – what other rational reasons are there after all?
Also ask how much more CO2 is produced by burning imported wood (young coal) at Drax rather than burning methane in combined cycle plants? Methane that we could easily extract very cheaply in the UK if the government just got out of the damn way. Methane in the US is about 1/3 of the cost it is here. Also how much less economic (and energy efficient) it is to ramp gas stations up and down to further subsidise and enable wind production?
Further ask how much more CO2 is produced by someone trading in their old small diesel car for a new electric one (of say similar range) rather than running the old one for 10 more years. Must be at least 2 to 3 time more CO2 for the electric one (after manufacture of car & battery, recycling and charging is fully considered). We have no zero CO2 sources of electricity for charging after all anyway not even wind or solar are.
Not of course that CO2 is a very significant problem anyway – in reality.
January 17, 2022
It seems that the government wants all CO2 production done abroad so we will import LNG as the emissions belong elsewhere.
This is about as stupid as stupid gets.
We are awash with coal, oil and gas but continue on the ruinous road of I.porting.
Where is this money going to come from in the future when everything is outsourced.
January 17, 2022
Quite right. The UK’s so called carbon footprint is a tiny percentage of global emissions. The lunacy of our current energy policy is said to be justified by some who say that we are leading the way, and that other countries will follow us and copy us. They are not going to follow us and copy us, they are too busy laughing at us.
January 17, 2022
Good morning
And thank you Sir John for you, Sir John for your continued efforts.
My guess is, that they want to keep prices high. The higher the prices the greater the VAT revenue. It also forces people to use energy more efficently and adopt more energy efficient items, such as LED lamps etc.
Another ‘nudge’ in a certain direction me thinks.
😉
January 17, 2022
Oops ! Not enough coffee 😉
January 17, 2022
Indeed –
“The derisory level of gas stocks is a wanton disregard for national security” – correct.
“unsatisfactory energy policy pursued by the UK government” – not “unsatisfactory” but scientific, economic and political insanity – surely only driven by vested (or corrupt) interests.
January 17, 2022
Zero evidence. Your total ignorance or avoidance of the pan global political perspective makes your comments meaningless (not necessarily inaccurate) until you offer a solution that melds both.
January 17, 2022
To be fair to @LL he regularly calls for fracking to be allowed in this country and for more North Sea production so he has suggested a solution. It may not be one you agree with but it is out there.
January 17, 2022
+1 Insanity? Whose pocket are they in, because nobody on this planet would think these are sensible actions that are in the interests of the UK. It is looking more and more like corruption and self interest.
January 17, 2022
What we see is the climate/CO2 con in action. UK policy is to suppress UK activities that produce CO2 regardless of the consequences on people and the economy all in the name of saving the planet. Those activities, with their associated jobs, contribution to GDP and national prosperity, are exported abroad so that the politicians and NGOs can claim how virtuous they and the UK are. They fail to mention that their re-import back into the UK, often in finished goods form, actually generates even more CO2 than keeping it in the UK in the first place!
January 17, 2022
These same politicians and NGOs also either fail to mention or fail to see or understand the implications of their push for that substitute to the internal combustion engine the lithium ion battery. These require graphite for the anodes. There is not enough naturally occurring mined graphite to satisfy soaring demand. It is therefore necessary to create synthetic graphite using an energy intensive process involving petroleum coke and coal tar. It produces 4.9kg of CO2 for each 1kg of graphite. This is madness in action.
January 17, 2022
Oldtimer
Spot on the money.
January 17, 2022
Yes, it always amuses me that the panic over limited natural supplies of fossil fuels are replaced by zero panic over limited natural resources of materials needed for batteries. Out of the frying pan into the fire!
January 17, 2022
Need a new PM and cabinet to stand behind your precise requirements Sir J and then deliver, not renege.
I will be looking for such commitments when the candidates for the next PM stand.
These existential problems are of the making of the old/current regime. Appalling, not even an apology nor contrition, never mind beginning with fixing matters.
January 17, 2022
We can therefore conclude based on this analysis that the primary aim of the Europhile’s British State’s policy regarding the production of energy for both domestic and industrial usage is driven not by any concerns for the environment by reducing Co2 emissions but by some other not yet disclosed reason
It is fair to say that there are domestic and international political forces at work that are deliberately nudging this nation away from self-sufficiency in energy and other areas towards import dependency. Why?
It’s almost as if policy makers are designing a future that is designed to fail or at least trigger shortages or emergencies. Someone is playing politics with our futures and they are doing it out of spite, malice, ideological lunacy and destructive intent
January 17, 2022
DOM
+1
January 17, 2022
The elevation of CO2 to bogeyman status is indeed cover for other objectives. Among its originators in the 1980s and 90s was the concern that the rapidly growing global population and industrialisation in Asia would cause unsustainable demands on natural resources. Rising CO2 and its alleged global warming qualities were selected as the means to generate fear about the consequences; this tactics was openly espoused by the then DG of the Met Office (also the first chair of the IPCC). Since then project Fear has been adopted as the tool of choice to persuade the public to toe the line, to push through the Climate Change Act and all that has followed. Politicians saw CO2 as a prime target for taxation. Nowadays they talk openly about the abolition of private car ownership and the end of meat eating to name but two aspects of the green bandwagon that NGOs have climbed aboard to pursue pet projects . It is also obvious that the USA is pressurising European countries to shun Russian gas in favour of US gas. Common to all of these initiatives is the use of fear to control people. It is and will cost the rest of us freedoms once taken for granted unless resisted.
January 17, 2022
Rice bicycles and boiler suits.
January 17, 2022
DOM
Agreed, the most obvious being energy and food, both essential and both capable of more self sufficiency but the government is discouraging self sufficiency and prioritising imports from hostile, and potentially hostile, countries. Another deliberate act of harm to our country.
January 17, 2022
Nail on head.
Operation ‘Red Meat’ says it all.
“Throw ’em some red meat.” Jesus !
The Tories and the Monarchy are just a veneer to fool the people into thinking things are normal and that there is democracy.
They are now part of the problem. We need to get rid of both and start again.
January 17, 2022
The Government’s Energy Policy is an abnegation of their responsibility to keep the country safe and secure.
We are either being ruled by Quislings or fools …… or possibly they’re both.
January 17, 2022
Keeep pushing, Sir John. You have exposed the government’s policy for the lunacy that it is. This parliament has three years to run. Your party has a healthy majority. So will the Conservatives be able to reduce LNG imports and increase home production?
January 17, 2022
Sea Warrior
Increase home production?
Oh do behave. The ministers and their departments haven’t got a bleeding clue. Incompetence driven by ignorance and too arrogant to admit they are totally and utterly wrong.
January 17, 2022
tt, the dogma of Borius Ineptus.
January 17, 2022
+plus
January 17, 2022
Arrogant? Surely hamstrung by Mrs May’s legislation, the last thing she did with the Traitors’ Parliament. If she can now see the folly of shutting down the country for a pandemic, why didn’t she see the folly of the CO2 cult?
January 17, 2022
Unbelievable. They admit that they cause more CO2 by importing gas than using home produced gas despite Boris’s new ‘net zero’ religion. They also shovel money at foreign countries in the process and increase imports instead of providing UK jobs and collecting UK tax.
The more I learn about this government, the more certain I am that they are deliberately damaging the UK. Nobody can be that thick. Who are the advisers …. the EU, or some other organisation that would love to see the downfall of Brexit UK?
January 17, 2022
Shirley M
Nobody can be that thick?
But they are, and like you I do wonder if there is a concerted cunning plan to bring us to our knees.
Too many politicians are trying to operate well above their levels of their competence and it shows.
It is systematic across all the parties and their individual central offices must shoulder some of the responsibility in not changing the selection process criteria.
January 17, 2022
No they can’t be that thick. Something else is going on.
January 17, 2022
If ever there was or is an epidemic it is the breakout of the “Peter Principle ” in Parliament.
January 17, 2022
Brexitists are running the country.
The are doing an embarrassingly poor job, don’t you think?
Imagine – if they are prepared to lie this much to you about parties, what else are they lying to you about?
January 17, 2022
Yes, those kids who smoked behind the bike sheds instead of attending lessons are now running the school according to their regard for education.
January 17, 2022
True – they are lying to us about the costs and benefits of going for Net Zero for a start. Glad you pointed that out.
January 17, 2022
Factually inaccurate yet again. Liz Truss for instance voted to Remain. Unlike you she has moved on. As with your obsessive stance we see the EU determined to punish us rather than pragmatically accepting the democratic vote, incidentally we are seeing both push back across the Continent, even your beloved France and the squashing of any hint of democracy.
January 17, 2022
Nothing to do with Brexit. The big push came from the Blair government elected in 1997.
January 17, 2022
Andy,
They aren’t.
God knows what Boris is. A chaotic opportunist perhaps.
January 17, 2022
Remainiac civil servants are running the country, trying to impoverish it so they can justify taking it back into the EU.
January 17, 2022
If only the majority of civil servants and MPs were brexitists young Andy.
January 17, 2022
The question is “who is behind this deliberate damage?” As you say, they can’t be that thick, so why and by whom? Wherever you look, it’s happening. Sudden U-turns on BBC, channel immigrants, show that they know they’ve been doing wrong by the country but again why, and under whose direction? Chinese, EU or home grown influences?
Until we (and our host)get to the bottom of these 2 questions, no fundamental change can happen.
January 17, 2022
Further proof that in reality we don’t have an effective energy policy. It would seem nothing much has changed from the time the Libdum leader was in charge off energy supply, put his faith into diesel generators to prevent black outs. All this time this country has stood still, closing down the evil fossil fuel generating plants and relying on wind and solar.
The price of total blind devotion to the climate change religion will ultimately destroy this country. Industries need power cheap power to assist them in being competitive. When there is none or too expensive the writing is on the wall for their demise. Net Zero and all it entails just compounds the situation.
January 17, 2022
You don’t mention the Liberal leader’s cultivation by the Chinese.
January 17, 2022
What a tale of wanton stupidity, so much so that there can only be another agenda. Surely not only to achieve zero stupid, or combat climate change as they run headlong into the destruction of energy security at enormous cost to the tax payer and to leave the consumer cold, hungry and broke. And without transport!
Buy coal. It’s in the ground.
Buy gas. It’s under the sea and under the ground.
Buy oil. It’s under the sea.
All at the cost of MORE CO2. So reduction of CO2 is NOT the agenda.
Where’s Hands? Sat on his hands! Yes Sir John. Derisory.
January 17, 2022
Indeed, and we need to know who is writing the other agenda. It can’t be Mrs Johnson, that’s too pathetic. They surely have a strong influence, and are now allowing a few scraps to keep their man in power. Beware – we need somebody completely free of malign influence.
January 17, 2022
Confirmation that North Sea gas would have a lower CO2 production/delivery impact than LNG. No surprise there.
Greg Hands could also note North Sea production provides: skilled, well paid jobs for UK people, more UK energy security, more capacity to manage consumer prices, a positive impact on balance of trade and for all the woke fanatics I suspect UK environmental and production regulations are tighter than those in the middle east.
Given all this, of course it make sense to import from there & Russia… Oh, hang on.
January 17, 2022
+1 This government is incapable (or unwilling) of helping the UK be self sufficient.
January 17, 2022
With a wounded PM no better time to construct an alliance to force change.
January 17, 2022
I think ( hope) one is well underway.
Remember when Rat, Mole and Badger took Toad in hand?
“You knew it must come to this, sooner or later, Toad,’ the Badger explained severely.
You’ve disregarded all the warnings we’ve given you, you’ve gone on squandering the money…”
Rat et al were not very successful…let’s hope this “reining in” goes better!
January 17, 2022
Dear Mr Hands,
How much Carbon Dioxide was released by the recent eruption of the Tongan Volcano?
How many years’ carbon outsourcing for the UK does this equate to? Are we worshipping false gods?
January 17, 2022
The net effect of most vulcanism, owing to the release of sulphur dioxide and dust is generally global cooling.
January 17, 2022
+1
Think I read that doesn’t count…not man made. Some carbon good…some bad!!
Very calm reporting from Matangi Tonga’s Leading News Website 15th Jan
Unlike our keen to ramp it up msm!
“Big day yesterday indeed!. It was great getting out there during the volcano’s peak hours. It’s a geologist’s dream to see actual geological events in process,” he told Matangi Tonga.
“At 10:00am this morning Saturday, the National Tsunami Warning Centre cancelled the tsunami marine warning for Tongatapu, Ha’apai and southern Tonga .”
January 17, 2022
What temperature would he like the atmosphere to be set at ?
It’s a serious question – ridiculous though it is.
January 17, 2022
You don’t need to dig very far into the actual facts and data to expose the utter illogicality of the green crap-driven energy policy. Anti-CO2 posturing which makes energy expensive and unreliable – but does nothing and indeed is often negative for actual CO2 emissions. Yet it carries on.
It was reported yesterday that the taxpayer funded met office has produced a ‘report’ forecasting that climate change could lead to right wing militias taking over the U.K. and the privatisation of the NHS by the end of this century. How can it be that with a Conservative govt the civil service is able to make fools of the tax paying public by shovelling money to these absurd far-left fantasists?
January 17, 2022
You are obsessed with a mythical “shortage” of wind. By it’s very nature wind is variable. This morning wind is generating 7.2GW, renewables total 10.6GW or 27% of electricity demand. CCGT and coal have easily taken up the slack. There have been no national power cuts this winter. Again we are exporting electricity to the French. Where is the shortage?
One solution to assuage your concerns is to develop our unbelievably cheap and highly efficient green hydrogen capability with oxygen as its vauable by-product. Coupled with grid scale energy storage and new nuclear we could become the energy powerhouse of Europe.
To “develop” further fossil fuel resources here would require tremendous subsidy from the government because they are uneconomic, as you are well aware. But the oil companies doing it will demand the current high price for their product. A double whammy for the British taxpayer.
Reply Yes we relied on three coal power stations they wish to close
January 17, 2022
Off topic, a contact in Ireland has just mentioned this:
https://www.rte.ie/news/2022/0116/1274050-foreign-affairs-gathering-covid/
“Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has ordered an investigation into a gathering of officials in his department in June 2020, in the aftermath of Ireland winning a UN Security Council seat.”
“An image which was shared on social media at the time shows a number of officials from the Department’s UN Security Council campaign team gathered together posing for a photograph indoors.”
That “number” being over twenty … now they can stop gloating about what our lot got up to.
January 17, 2022
The replies you have received Sir John are totally contradictory to the title of the department and illustrates the very nasty undercurrent running through Westminster.
To import at higher cost is not good business. Not to have our energy supply secure and with sufficient stocks and the strategy designed to keep us linked with the EU is nothing more than criminal.
We need to get these Remainers out of these important departments and that includes the Environment for farming and fishing to name but two.
January 17, 2022
Is it true that we pay a 25% “green levy” on our energy bills already?
If so they are very good at extorting money for stuff we never voted for aren’t they?
According to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy ( lol 🤭), cutting this green tax in the face of government engineered inflation and rising costs is considered a “retrograde” step….like going back to windmills?
More like ( as someone said on here) being “forced” back into the EU!
January 17, 2022
Just two more aspects of a shambolic fuel policy. Enough in fact to suggest that there isn’t a policy. The rush to pray and be seen to pray in the green church has blinded our government to the reality of fuel supply. This fiasco is going to cost the population an unnecessary fortune and conservative politics will be tossed aside by the electorate. The costs will be coming through the letter box in time for the local elections, tactically brilliant.
January 17, 2022
And in other news the Speccie shreds Sage etc modelling and assumptions pointing out how widely inaccurate they were. On the basis that Javed et al were quick to quote them and happy to hide behind them, the public who have suffered both personally and economically deserve a forthright independent review.
The frankly useless Grant Shapps (read the shambles of Smart Motorways and people killed because of it) ruined unnecessarily thousands of families holidays by imposing an unnecessary and proven ineffective testing regime.
January 17, 2022
Sir John.,
The most mind-boggling fact about LNG is the fact that it stays liquid by allowing some to boil off. Any methane gas not used to power the tanker adds to AGW at a rate much greater than the equivalent amount of CO2.
Thank you for exposing the penalty we suffer for our STEM-illiterate political class.
JF
January 17, 2022
32 years ago, the BBC campaigned day and night to kill the poll tax. It did so on the ground that the dustman should not pay the same as the duke. It incited riots, some of the nastiest we have ever had.
At that time, not just the duke, but the Dorchester Hotel was paying the same BBC tax as the dustman, despite hotels having many, many TV sets. Now, the dustman is still paying the same BBC tax as the duke, if not the Dorchester Hotel. As far as the bloated BBC goes, it really is one rule for one…
Rectifying this wrong will not save the Government, but appointing Sir John as Chancellor would, because only he could stop the Treasury impoverishing us all on behalf of the EU.
January 17, 2022
JR, as you know I am not one of your constituents but please could you ask a question about the official projections of the economic benefit to the UK of its Trade and Co-operation Agreement with the EU.
As I have mentioned before:
https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2021/12/21/what-a-recovery-package-would-look-like/#comment-1285747
five government departments – trade, business, Treasury, Cabinet Office and FCDO – have all sidestepped this question when it was posed as FOI requests.
It does seem rather important to know how much this deal is actually worth to us, not least because the EU has threatened to suspend or cancel it over UK breaches of the Irish protocol.
Obviously it would be pointless for me to try to get my own MP Theresa May to ask about it.
January 17, 2022
Good Questions John, shame about the answers.
Do they not recognise they are making themselves look like fools.
I see Australia are now deporting a tennis player who filled in his work permit/entry form incorrectly.
Would we have done the same, given we seem to allow thousands of people who we know have entered the Country through illegal means, who have not filled in any forms at all, or indeed seem to have lost all means of identification.
No, we put them up indefinitely, paying the whole cost of accommodation, food, heat, light, power health care, and give them some spending money as well !!
January 17, 2022
With the answers all dressed up in woolly ‘diplomatic’ language it appears that they are hiding something.
Why can’t they give a straight answer – Are they afraid more people will recognize that these so called policies are a deliberate effort to deprive us of energy?
I read that legislation is being considered that will out-law private ownership of cars in some not too distant date – I’ll be interested to see the exclusions to this.
The only conclusion to this, however, never mind the great reset or agenda 21/30, is that we are destined to enter a new manufactured dark age.