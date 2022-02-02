An electric revolution needs electricity

The government’s forecasts for electricity generation in the UK are curious. They show an increase of under one percent in the first half of the current decade, and an increase of just 8.6% for the decade as a whole. This is odd because the government is very clear it wants an electric revolution. It wants many householders to switch from gas to electricity for their heating systems. It wants many drivers to switch from diesel and petrol cars to electric vehicles. Indeed, it wishes to ban new petrol and diesel cars in 2030. It wants process industry to seek to replace gas based heat systems with electric ones. All this implies you would have thought a substantial increase in the need for electricity.
The government’s figures only makes sense if one of the following three outcomes happens. The low requirement for electricity may imply that the government is not expecting much by way of take up of electric cars and electric heating systems this decade after all. The main target is for 2050, though the intermediate targets are meant to be getting tougher.
The figures may imply that the government plans for us to import many more of the things that generate a lot of carbon dioxide, allowing the UK to hit tougher national targets for CO2 reduction whilst not reducing the CO2 for the world, as we will be importing them instead. The more products needing high energy content that we import the less we need power here for the factories. If we import more electricity that is also not in the figures.
The third possibility is that the forecasts are wrong, and we will need considerably more electricity than is allowed for in these figures and plan.
The government figures allow for the closure of all but one of our existing nuclear plants by 2030, with the addition of one new large plant that only offsets part of the loss of capacity. The government still plans for the closure of the three remaining coal power stations, so presumably this is allowed for in these figures. The government is also supporting substantial increases in wind power which will add to capacity, though not when there is no wind . There needs to be some averaging of the figures and some back up capacity available.
It would be interesting to hear comments on the likely speed of customer take up of the new electrical technologies, and comment on what this will mean for electricity demand.
Sir John, let's face it, the ONLY reason your party is in governments is because the alternative in 2019 was even worse. Your party have been a bunck of careless, entitled, incompetents since Mrs Thatcher.
How are you and the thinking members of your party going to fix it? I hear Bunter was again lauded by your mindless colleagues at their meeting on Monday. Does it realy only take a couple of weak jokes and jolly face to quell their concerns and keep them under his thumb. Bunch of useless dross.
People vote Tory only as the alternative Labour/SNP/LibDim/Plaid & the Green MP are even worse. Similarly if they retain Boris it will only be because all the realistic alternatives are even worse than Boris. They need to undo all the vast Sunak tax grabs, ditch net zero and stop pissing money down the drain all over the place. Plus halve the size of government and a huge bonfire of red tape.
Nice fantasy. But that’s all it is. The WEF think we are happy to pay more tax so its useful servants, the CON Party, is now more left-wing than NuLabour.
Keep an eye on the WEF website to stay informed about the policies of the legacy political parties.
Yes in essence it is the people that have created this problem by their idiotic loyalties to political parties, thus leaving themselves open to abuse, to be taken for granted and fools in general.
It is the people who are too timid to take a chance and so cling to the same old same old, with limp excuses for doing so, such as ‘well Labour would do x,y,z only to find the alternative they’ve voted for does x,y,z but slightly differently.
Only the people can make the radical change needed but I’d lay good money on that not happening.
Correct. We saw “loyalty” in action with (amongst others) the energy and insurance companies.
If you didn’t regularly switch supplier they steadily increased your bills and any cheap deals on offer were only for new customers.
The Establishment Parties operate basically the same scam. Unless enough people switch, they “take” more and more. But they are protected by FPTP and the mainstream media and, since they operate CONsensus on key policy areas, switching between them achieves nothing. Significant numbers have to vote for an insurgent party to force change.
Michelle,
Yes the solution is in the hands of the voters, but unfortunately, most of the electorate are useless.
February 2, 2022
When we change, they will change.
You are so right, Peter! Mrs Thatcher ensured Britian was at the heart of Europe – she built the single market! As she said in her historic Bruges speech, and I quote, “Britain does not dream of some cosy, isolated existence on the fringes of the European Community. Our destiny is in Europe, as part of the Community”. Ever since she left power the Conservative party has been driven by fanatics determined to trash her legacy: the Eurosceptics brought down PMs Major, Cameron and May because they tried to be realistic about our relationship with the EU. The Eurosceptics don’t want realism, they only want fanaticism. So here we are in 2022, an isolated existence on the fringes, led by a man who is not remotely serious about anything and who would, I assure you, have bene nowhere near a Thatcher cabinet. Tragic
Indeed. But once the maastricht treaty set political and monetary union in motion she favoured Brexit, as she made clear repeatedly to biographers, historians etc.
February 2, 2022
Yes, they are absolutists like the fanatics that we see from time to time around the world.
They cannot be satisfied without destroying their respective countries, and then blame the people instead of themselves for that.
Mrs Thatcher wanted free trade on the principles of mutual recognition and trusted trading. The Commission wanted political control of the individual nations through minute regulation. Guess who won?
February 2, 2022
The contempt at which he is held by other MP’s is noticeable. But he knows that some 100 Secretary’s of State / Ministers owe their jobs to him, plus an awful lot of other marginal MP’s. And with no one able to win election like he can, he can sit tight knowing he cannot be gotten rid of.
If much of the extra generation capacity is wind and solar the shortfall will be even worse on windless winter days and nights.
Quite, it is time to vote for Count Binface or spoil the paper.
Take their legitimacy away, if no one votes for them the political environment must change.
There is a fourth possibility:-
Promise the earth to suit global elites who may be useful to you in future.
Voters don’t count once you are elected.
In the long term, when it really starts to impact you will have moved on to greater things outside UK politics.
There was a time when politicians reflected the views of the people….now it’s the people who have to be socially & taxed engineered to reflect the views of the politicians
Governments need to stop intervening and forcing everyone to being ‘green’
sadly I find myself agreeing. It is increasingly evident the Conservative party is knee deep in sycophant sheep. I conclude the downward pressure to propose gullible box-tickers as candidates onto the constituency faithfuls from Central Office has not been resisted.
The party is facing death by a thousand cuts, or more accurately the majority of the 360ish ought to be considering life after Parliament.
Sensible people will not, in the main, be investing in very expensive & short lived electric cars or heat pumps they will be retaining their old cars and wood burners, gas or oil boilers and perhaps more warm clothes and electric blankets. At least not until they are forced to do so by governments idiotic laws, red tape, taxes or market rigging.
Even if one accepts the Carbon Dioxide devil gas & imminent climate emergency religion (actually plant, crop and tree food) EVs do not save any CO2 (after manufacture and charging is accounted for) and heat pumps do not either unless they are powered by very low carbon electricity and they clearly will not be in general. We have no zero carbon sources of electricity at all. Electricity is also far more expensive than gas so although heat pumps give out more heat than the energy they consume they are not overall cheaper to run. Very expensive to fit and to maintain too. Also slow to heat up so often they need to be left on when away thus wasting more heat and fuel.
From the Telegraph – “A plan devised by Lord Frost, the UK’s former Brexit negotiator, to cut two retained EU regulations for every rule written was dropped.
It was said not to fit in with Mr Johnson’s ambitions to cut Britain’s carbon emissions to net zero by 2050, which some backbenchers claim will stifle innovation and increase the cost of living.
Critics said that the decision showed a lack of confidence in using the freedoms secured after Brexit and was a victory for the civil service “blob” said to be in control of Downing Street.”
Can we have Boris & Carrie replaced by Lord Frost or similar please. What do they mean by “some backbenchers claim will innovation and increase the cost of living” it obviously will do so hugely, at vast expense & for zero real benefit.
LL. Agree with all your comments this morning. Lord Frost, a very sound man. Yes, make him PM.
Those who worked hard to save him from “Partygate” must feel thoroughly sickened.
And do you know, over that,I almost felt sorry for him!
No I do not think we will. If true I am afraid this raises a further major question as to what the point of brexit was. I think we may end up with a Norway type arrangement under either a Labour govt or a ‘one nation’ Tory replacement for Boris. All the coherent theoretical arguments against that model put forward by Sir John and others will count for little as people will just ask ‘well what have you actually done with clean Brexit?’
I believe the abandonment of Lord Frost’s ‘plan’ means, in effect, that my prediction that this government would eventually abandon economic growth as a priority has, in effect, come true. Prepare for an interview with Mr Sunak (he won’t go near GB news again) where he says ‘economic growth has to be seen in the wider context of government commitments’, in other words Net Zero trumps everything.
February 2, 2022
State Aid
Employment Law
Competition Law
Environmental Law ….. including a commitment to climate neutrality by 2050
(P179 of the Treaty).
That’s why we are not deregulating. It’s also why Johnson is pushing the Net Zero lunacy, regardless of the fact it is completely unaffordable for most British households.
Delivered Brexit? Another example of Johnson’s economy with the actualite.
The help for fertiliser production has ceased so now we have to import fertand the CO2 byproduct
We are being led down a blind alley where we can be blackmailed by any foreign government that wishes.
This reliance on imports has to be reversed before we are bankrupt.
What concerns me is how all these ‘good’ ideas are joined together to create a disaster.
EV vehicles are very quiet. Add to that the rights for cyclists and pedestrians in the new highway code and it will cause many accidents.
Heat pumps a great idea, but proportionately larger radiators will take out wall space for furniture. And, on most new estates cramming in as many houses as possible, means the heat pumps fight will each other for the energy. Does net zero housing mean you don’t open the windows.
What is needed is joined up government.
Over £13bn wasted on bounce back loan fraud and PPE failures. How about scrapping the NI increase and taxing the government together with the civil service to cover this failure of governance.
Why should the taxpayer fund this incompetence?
If governments can so easily ban our traditional form of transport and heating, and if the people capitulate and let it happen …governments will just ban something else
They’re no longer of the people for the people…they’re the enemy
In order to demonstrate the Government’s empathy with otherly-abled humans, and to prevent undue soil erosion, it has been decided that all humans must walk on one leg only in public places.
No artificial walking aids will be permitted, as these may contribute to water pollution and excess CO2 in their manufacture.
Cyclists who are reported to have complained that it makes riding difficult may well be investigated for ‘hate’ thought crimes (by the Metropolitan police at least). Similarly, pregnant women and all those with hip and knee replacements will have to apply for State exemption permits valid for 6mths at a time, and will be required to carry these at all times so they can be checked.
(//sarc – ?)
But this, in Stasiland, is real: “The Prime Minster was seen heading up to his flat…”
and you think you are joking??
We’ve been bedevilled by madness many thought they’d never live to see, or at one time seemed like a joke or bit of sarcasm. Soon to be outlawed as well no doubt, as our sense of humour and the ridiculous can be viewed as offensive and may trigger sections of the ‘communiteh’
You are, I think, confusing the problems that employees get from their employers – for voicing their opinions – with the law.
The two are entirely different.
Employers may sack an employee for publishing an opinion, in their own time, on matters nothing to do with their work, but which their employer thinks that any possible client or customer might dislike.
That is solely because Tory UK employment law gives employers far too much arbitrary power over employees – but then you voted for that repeatedly.
It really would not surprise me one bit!
Shouldn’t cyclists be required to ride monocycles to reduce surface wear and tear and polution from tyre wear?
February 2, 2022
A statement of the bleeding obvious.
I posted recently here concerning the governments projected energy demands for the next decade. The figures quoted when put on an a graph showed demand rising exponatially. Clearly demand is going to far exceed supply. If we here can see this, why are those who have the power to make important decision to advert a serious crisis not acting ?
This is the problem – It is what government ‘wants’ and not the consumer / market.
This is what makes the whole thing such utter bonkers ! I am surprised more people cannot see and, see where all of this madness is heading. We are certainly going to be, ‘levelled down up’ by this.
Such as portable generators.
Ukraine and Partygate and the climate are NOT the major issues of the day. Energy supply, MASS IMMIGRATION, food and NI are ! If Tory MP’s cannot, or will not see this, then they do not deserve to be around after 2024 and can join Alexander Johnson MP in retirement.
+1 Mark B.
Like you, Mark, I often wondered why Tory MPs didn’t more often question the government narrative on the energy scam. After all, what our good host points out again and again should be clear enough to anyone who wants to look at the facts, and the consequences of net zero for ordinary people.
That was until I came across this website and discovered what I’d overlooked:
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ministerial-appointments-september-2021
Over 100 Tory MPs have been appointed to government jobs such as ‘under-secretary of state’ for this or that. Their loyalty is now not to their constituents’ interests but to the government that hired them. And no doubt many of the others are angling to get one of these appointments next time one comes up. So why would they spoil their chances by questioning government policy?
The Conservative Party under Cameron, May and now Johnson has ensured that prospective MPs entering the Commons are reliable followers of the UN green agendas, which is now being played out in the Western countries. Any leader that goes against these ‘rules’, such as Trump, is got rid of.
The low forecast of electricity generation over the next nine years is a recognition of the fact that the steps taken so far will reduce the total low CO2 output, as nuclear is reduced. No new gas generation is possible when wind and solar are prioritised. The latest taller offshore wind turbines are assumed to generate at 50% capacity instead of the 35% at present. This, even if achieved in practice will require equivalent gas and nuclear backup. But nuclear is not switch ‘onandoffable’. In other words, it’s pie in the sky.
And, by the way, the Climate Change Committee, lead by the Greencrap whizz J.Gummer and academics, estimated a tripling of generation by 2050 to 150GW, most of it by wind turbines in the deep sea, which will have to be renewed every 20 years or less. The MPs don’t have a clue.
+1
Funny enough I alluded to this in reply to another contributor.
We need to seperate the Executive from the Legislature.
Surely it’s quite simple, our CO2 will be reduced by the imports and we will be protected from the imbalance of the rest of the world by some sort of magic barrier hovering over these Islands.
Michelle
Ah yes, I remember a similar policy when a certain Mayor Livingstone created London as a nuclear free Zone !
Now we have another Mayor who thinks he can change the air, not by banning cars, buses, lorries, coaches etc, but by charging the occupants.
So we now have a Pollute if you can afford it policy !
“An electric revolution needs electricity – A statement of the bleeding obvious.” – not alas obvious to this government it seems. They even seem to think very expensive, intermittent & unreliable energy (only when the wind blows or the sun shines) will do.
February 2, 2022
February 2, 2022
Energy will be rationed unless you are one of the so called elites, managed via smart meters. Car ownership will be a thing of the past for the majority leaving empty roads for the elites to drive on. Foreign travel likewise will go.
It’s like a return to the 1970s but without the green spaces.
”This is the problem – It is what government ‘wants’ and not the consumer / market.”
SPOT ON Mark B.
The very crux of the issue…this has become a battle between Tory & Marxism
A Government is not this contradictory by accident.
February 2, 2022
Exactly !!!
So what on earth is their mad agenda? It is very clearly economic and political suicide – scientifically illiterate too.
Correct. They are taxing and regulating private car ownership out of existence unless you are wealthy enough to pay the exorbitant bills. They are expecting everyone to work from home, removing the need for your private car. Your food will be delivered by Amazon (and the like) to your rabbit hutch style flat. Your censored entertainment will be streamed, Big Brother style, to your personal rabbit hutch. In this Orwellian world electricity usage will be reduced and political control assured by preventing mass gatherings that might otherwise protest at these restrictions on freedom on movement and dissent.
‘The government’s forecasts for electricity generation in the UK are curious’. Sir John, the master of understatement! Of course there will not be enough electricity generated, they do not have enough intelligence to look at the evidence. Calofornia, S Australia, super expensive energy and unreliable.
Most people, me included, will stick with ICE vehicles until they are unavailable but by then I am certain that the whole sorry mess will have become blindingly obvious to the people of this country and they will understand how they have been lied to for many years by our deceitful politicians and none of their grandiose idea of electrification will ever work on a national or international scale. Fools, utter fools, most especially for taking us for fools.
Your party’s capture by the Left is destroying our country and today’s article is just another tired attempt to tip toe around an issue without infracting upon or detracting away from the party line.
You’re more left than Starmer and I for one find that disturbing
The low forecasts for electricity consumption reflect the government’s levelling down agenda. Obviously it is not called that, it is called Net Zero to make it sound virtuous and all that. Meanwhile we are asked to accept that the government has a Levelling Up agenda for the more deprived. From what is announced it will not succeed. If people want to be better off they will do what they have always done, follow the money and migrate to London in search of better jobs. Government thinks it knows better by promoting home working. This will not work any more than redirection of industry worked in the 1950s/1960s. In short the forecasts reflect Orwellian thinking that everyone can be put in a box and kept there to promote the insane Net Zero agenda. The nudge unit has a big job on its hands. They will need a sledgehammer to turn your where you live into your personal concentration camp.
+1
I doubt Boris will even be an MP after the next election and the Net Zero lunacy will be quietly dropped. Unfortunately the damage to our country will already have been done. There are malign forces at work to destroy Western countries. This plan has been in play for decades and is now coming to fruition. We see the same policies in Canada, Australia, USA, New Zealand. This cannot be a coincidence.
I have no intention of getting an EV or a heat pump. I will however sell up my businesses in the UK and move abroad if things get much worse. I’m getting sick of all the restrictions, high taxes and being bossed about by incompetent politicians who don’t follow the rules they set for the rest of us.
I want freedom, free speech and less Government.
Net Zero was not a Johnson invention, he just ran with it, possibly urged on by a housemate. Theresa May bought into it, David Cameron did not rescind the Climate Change Act.
They are all in on it and we can not vote for an alternative. Best to vote none of the above to register our distaste and to ensure they have no mandate.
I want the same, Christine, but as things are I see only one route to get there: I have to vote Reform UK at every opportunity I get, including the upcoming council elections. That message and nothing else is the only thing that will begin to make the governing majority start to think about the consequences of their actions. The consequences for them. Consequences for us don’t matter, of course, as we saw with lockdowns and partygate.
I was going to write along the same line, so thank you Christine for saving me the trouble.
A big no to EVs and Heat Pumps.
Sir John – the occupant of the Prime Minister’s job has just had a chance to mend his ways, and align his actions to the manifesto he was elected on. He has been told this by numerous high ranking Conservatives. He has failed to do so. He has ignored the advice and continues to make life much worse for the people of the United Kingdom. When is he going to get his marching orders, and how are you going to replace him with a competent Prime Minister who realizes he is there to serve the people?
Oh … I was looking for the Party……sorry wrong address obviously
Mmmmm …… net zero madness being pursued to our detriment and you would rather worry about whether some people who were all in close proximity to each other, were not vulnerable and knew that the illness was mostly mild continued to be in close proximity to each other.
I am more angry with the masses who were cowed into submission and didn’t have parties.
I’ll comment on the issue later – but this is the government that caused a staff exodus out of care-homes and was about to do the same in the NHS. Basically, it just doesn’t think things through, habitually missing the identification of ‘dis-benefits’. I’d hazard a guess that too much policy formulation is being done in ministers’ Spad-full outer offices and too little by civil servants in the policy sections.
The “mandatory jabs” policy for care workers and NHS personnel was probably dreamt up by one of the integrity-free PsyOps Agents or the kidult Aides in Downing St.
Since they have had pampered lives and have no personal integrity whatsoever, they didn’t realise that the kind of people who work in care homes are mentally very tough and have personal integrity by the bucket-load. As do many NHS personnel.
It must have come as quite a shock when they discovered that 40,000 had left the care sector and they were about to lose 100,000+ NHS staff.
Quite, policy units seem to focus on a single issue, not the consequences of their actions.
Real world experience must trump qualifications and connections
Swap coal and oil for lithium and cobalt?
Unspoken-of slavery in DRC paid for by cancelling the history of the West.
Toxic lithium mining.
So evil people can lie and virtue signal?
Fire hazard batteries piled up waiting to ignite with the outright lie of recycling.
What madness, greed, evil is this?
What filthy slime slithers on its belly to bring this about?
+1 and shame on the media and governments
do you need any help with answering the last question?
If every politician in all the parliaments just not Westminster got off of their fannies and spent a week walking the talk with the electorate, talking to plumbing suppliers and central heating installers they would get a very good picture of what is going on. It is not rocket science just like with immigration go and talk to the sewer treatment companies on any rises in the volume of treatment.
All I can talk about is every heating engineer and plumber who works in that arena are changing boilers updating systems as their clients are changing really old appliances for new high efficiency units which properly maintained will last 15-20 years easily which will enable them to replace the boiler for another one in 2042 onwards for a similar fuelled appliance to get them through the next twenty years which by then many clients will not be here or too old to worry about this nonsense.
It’s the same with transport customers are holding onto their nearly new car rather than go electric. There will be an almighty rush for new petrol diesel vehicles in 6-7 years time as they will still be being manufactured for export which will give the drivers more time to delay going all electric. The poorer in society will have a large choice on the secondhand market to get them through the deadline which are being forced through by incompetent and ignorant politicians who do not have a clue about any of this nonsense, just sheep following the one in front.
You could turn this country on its head if you threw out all this saving the world crap and let market forces dictate what to manufacture and use and government slashed its habit of wasting our money.
Turboterrier, I agree but you’re talking like a populist Conservative. Someone like you (or me) would not be allowed anywhere near government policy. Except perhaps at election time, when writing the PR messages and slogans.
+10 (although I think you mean put the UK back on its feet)
Three possible options for why projected electricity usage is lower than one would expect… I think one more option could be added to that.
Could it be that there is an expectation that most people won’t be able to afford a car, and many won’t be able to afford central heating , but just a small plug in heater in one room only? I know this sounds absurd, but I do remember after the EU referendum, remainers suggesting that once all the old leaver voters had died off, they could have another vote and this time the vote would go the right way.
The fact it was even thought, never mind voiced is quite shocking, so is my idea beyond the realms of possibility?
Let’s face it, we’ve been subjected to some absurd and disproportionate restrictions in the past nearly two years…
Sharon
It’s the circle of life. All these youngsters wanting to see us gone will be the ones that replace us.
What you wanted in your 20s does not relate to what you want in your 50s&60s if they are lucky enough to make it that far. The changes of life take their toll.
Marriage,divorce, kids, work, health what the youngster cannot see or ever have is our life experiences that make us hopefully better people. As Oscar Wilde said. Youth is wasted on the young. So true.
When we first moved here, the place was thriving with young execs vying for the latest reg car.
The place was buzzing with jobs and jobs up in the City. Money making and whizzy social lives.
The shops were bright and lovely, full of high-end goods.
Yet there was still plenty of countryside and space.
Now the whole area is wrecked. None of the above remains. Many Mad Max Motors.
People have been made poorer and this pretend green revolution will finish them off.
The intention is probably that….
Literally we will own nothing …and we will be dispossessed and distraught.
Madeline Grant today is surely right in the Telegraph. I heard and saw quite a few repulsive statements when Lady Thatcher died, so were these all crimes too?
“Insulting Captain Tom should not be a crime
Convicting somebody for an offensive tweet about the fundraising hero is a dire parable for our times”
Lifelogic,
Agreed but that’s what happens when you have a Thought Police.
Not to mention using child-slave-labour-dependent mobile devices to take photos of the Colston statue destruction.
Being destroyed because of links to ancient slavery.
What the Left did when Mrs T died was shameful beyond…and no one batted an eyelid. Or even realised the danger it represented.
My Flat is wholly dependant on electricity.So is my place of work.
I walk through town and am aware of traffic fumes.Some cars temporarily parked up have their engines running.
The future is elecrical.
Previous governments have been asleep at the wheel.
This government and future ones must get far more serious on electrical generation.Wind farms are not sufficient.
When will someone stop this madness – it is often said that when these type of reports are published that there is incompetence rather than malice at the heart of government but the fact that these questions are not being openly asked does make me wonder how many ministers, backbenchers, opposition MPs and civil servants, not to mention the media are turning a blind eye to malfeasance.
We already only produce 1% of the World’s carbon (if carbon is indeed a bad thing, personally I would concentrate on pollution) so how is us offshoring ever greater production at huge cost helping?
I passed the gargantuan cement works that is to provide for HS2. How much better to have spent this money on reservoirs and power stations – no. We get fifteen minutes shaved off a trip from London to Brum instead… for those who can afford the ticket price.
This is a class war and for all the rhetoric Boris is waging it against the British proletariat. Why ? Under whose instructions ?
Is there no let up for a nation that has spent so much time in lockdown and that is suffering so much inflation that consumption has gone down way beyond expectations ? Can this not be used to delay green measures a bit ?
One really wonders what the government’s game is. Do they have a “cunning plan” for some unfathomable reason to impoverish the ordinary citizen – left without private transport, home heating or anything but a service industry job? Surely, surely they can’t be doing this through sheer incompetence?
Any ideas on their endgame? Distract us from other issues by creating new problems? Something anti-Brexit? The Great Reset? What’s going on? Most politicians don’t think beyond the next election.
Why on earth does Michael Gove want more devolution? More Andy Burnhams? He should be rolling it back. Bristol is leading the way in having a referendum on whether to keep its Mayor.
These targets – 2030 new petrol car ban, 2035 new gas boiler ban – are like mandatory vaccinations for healthcare staff, they are just nudge unit psychological manipulation to try to promote the uptake of new technologies or vaccinations – when the time comes the targets will be abandoned, there is no real intention to meet them.
Based on Friends of the Earth estimates – so hardly likely to be over-estimates – a switch to electric cars will require 10% more electric generation capacity. Add in the heat pump demand and it’s clear UK has no chance at all of meeting the new demand within the required timeframe. So, everyone just sit back, don’t buy an electric car or heat pump, in due course the government of the day (not the current one) will abandon the target dates.
Like you I am concerned about the lack of generating capacity. I am replacing my gas boiler and keeping my internal combustion engine car. I intend to keep on cooking with gas and to maintain my wood burning stove.
We struggle to keep the lights on as it is. If everyone acts as suggested by the government the lights will go out. When the lights go out everything will stop working – including my gas boiler, which needs electricity to fire it up. Our computers will all stop and the so-called internet of things will grind to a halt. Banks will cease to function. The only upside is that President Xi will no longer be able to spy on us all via the multiplicity of Chinese made chips that control everything.
How many electrical installation courses have the government opened up to train people to install charging points all over the UK, especially difficult in awkward parking situations where the parking isn’t always right next to a building? If the training courses aren’t opened up and quickly then no-one will be able to afford the charging points required to recharge at night to not overwhelm the electric requirements in the day time. Is there going to be an economy nighttime rate to encourage night recharging? Can some of this excess wind power be used for this purpose instead of giving it away free?
The PM says he wants energy independence in Ukraine. I suppose it depends on how one defines “independence” but you might remind him we could do with a bit of that here.
Our taxes are going up to pay for the Government’s incompetence over the last two years. Yet Johnson is going to give Ukraine £800milion. Why?
Is it deliberate policy by the political establishment to get all costings and estimates wrong – It would appear so.
From MoD projects to covid cases, whenever they give us estimates they are either extrapolated beyond reason or fail miserably to live up to reality.
Is this another effect of the workings of the government within, or at the back of, HMG?
I read an article on the BBC that said a Chinese electric car selling for only £3500 is taking on Tesla. Currently, the cheapest electric is a Skoda at about £15,000, people will worry about buying second hand because the battery replacements are almost as much as a new car!
The biggest problem with car-sharing as any hire company will tell you is unreported accident damage and allocating blame and insurance.
As to your final question.
I will stick with my diesel engined Qashqai, the perfect vehicle for my needs, until it dies a natural death. At 6000 miles a year, so quite a while yet.
On just about every count electric vehicles make no sense. The first gripes at the cost of charging at roadside pillars are just coming in. Everything else concerning life with an electric vehicle is a no no.
The developement I await is the use of hydrogen either via cells or directly in an ICE. This might persuade me to change. The market will decide.
The Marxist plan to electrify everything is not going to happen unless the country is subject to the full Stalinist collectivisation treatment as the government forces people to convert to expensive and sub-optimal evs and heat pumps through either exorbitant pricing or simply by banning ices and switching off the supply of home gas.
BEIS predicts we will require up to 64GW of electricity by 2035. For this to be decarbonised using hydrogen as storage will require 256 GW of installed windmill capacity, up from the 40GW planned for 2030. So either the BEIS Net Zero Strategy that our electricity by 2035 will be decarbonised will not happen or that the electricity produced will be at least 4 times today’s prices, not even taking into account the extra costs to “beef up” the transmission network.
Ill thought out policy to appease Boris’ globalist mates which will destroy life as we know (knew?) it. The one thing that is never mentioned is the UN policy for a massive reduction in world population; demand management worthy of the worst despots in history.
Who’s asking for this electric revolution – politicians, the greens, the elites, governments, the UN……certainly not the hard working people of Britain
“Indeed, it wishes to ban new petrol and diesel cars in 2030.”
Is this correct?
Or is it the sale of new petrol and diesel cars will be banned by 2030, with hybrids in 2035?
If the latter you would expect very good sales of ices towards the end of this decade and for people to intend to run their ices for many years………except that the Marxists will put a stop to this by either announcing a short date on when there is a ban on using ices or announcing the doubling of the VED each year on ices.
The same applies to gas boilers which people will prefer to get repaired rather than convert to sub-optimal heat pumps. So the Marxists will either inflate the price of gas or simply switch off the gas altogether.
Net Zero must be achieved comrade!
Electric cars are very expensive – even with a tax-payer subsidy of £1500. Unless you have a Tesla and access to supercharging they are hopeless for long distances. Even if the battery has the range, recharging times after a long journey are ridiculous. Electric vehicles are very heavy – wasting power – and batteries are toxic.
However, electric cars are wonderful to drive in a city.
So if you live in London, in a detached house (or Edwardian semi with ample parking – about £2million or so these days?) you can have an electric car, with easy charging on your private drive, for relaxed short city trips. And space for a petrol vehicle for reliable long journeys. And good rail links too. And you are not pressed for cash. And of course the Milliband’s and Starmer’s and Johnson’s and all the rest live and socialise in such a comfortable world.
But if you don’t live in London or major city, (or you do, and are not wealthy enough for a house with ample private parking ) – you can s*d off.
And that is the message from the eco-crowd,
I rely wholly now upon electricity for my home (with air source heat pump) so the only material step I could take is replacement of my ad blue, clean diesel vehicle. Such a step is unnecessary for me for the foreseeable future and I am content too to await emergence of better EVs.
The Government’s unwillingness to be open about these inconsistencies is frankly appalling, taking us for fools and it won’t do. We’re a (fairly) well-educated country, why do Ministers think we can’t see through the energy security shambles?!?
At anything like current prices I can’t see myself buying an EV until I’m absolutely forced to – by legislative force or pricing me off diesel and petrol. I currently use PCP or PCH so never actually own the cars we drive, changing them every three years so the trade-in is the dealers’ problem not mine. 2030 is therefore still 3 more cars away, not giving it any more thought than that, diesel remains my go-to fuel for MPG, petrol for round town, short journeys.
There is of course a 4th option Sir John.
…… that the population will be so few that those forecasts are indeed correct and supply will exceed the future demand.
You may also be aware of a story in the Daily Depress that we are now going after all petrol-driven power tools and that lawnmowers are on ze list too! Who’d have thought that cutting the grass in No.43’s postage stamp sized front garden would be such a threat to the world’s climate eh?
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1559602/petrol-lawnmower-ban-UK-gardening-news-Challenge-2025-petrol-tools-ban
Quos Deus vult perdere, prius dementat ?
The Government figures only make sense when you realise they don’t know their a#se from their elbow
If enough people say the same thing it must be true?! Is this why they put the liars at the front of a line and hard boot the honest?
I reported on the panic attempt to secure an additional 5.361GW of fitm generating capacity for next winter at some £75/kW. I have since looked back to find that at the beginning of 2020 there was a capacity auction which paid jus £6.44/kW to secure about 43GW. If they had been prepared to pay £25/kW then, they could have secured another 10GW and avoided the panic. Ahead of the auction, industry consultant Timera produced the following chart of the looming capacity deficit in reliable generation.
https://timera-energy.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Capacity-deficit.jpg
They allow for the nuclear and coal closures, and also some ageing gas plants. They value the wind expansion at its firm equivalent basis. The questio seems to be not whether we have plans for sufficient expansion, but rather whether we have sufficient plans to maintain the status quo.
How thweet
I have a great resevoir of affection for him.
Minister re ex aide. R4 this a.m
Today’s Mail punt for PM
Mr Blink a Lot.
It was reported earlier this week that windy days are getting fewer and wind strength is declining due to climate change. 2020 was a very poor year for wind and, furthermore, it was stated that a fall in wind strength of only 10% produces a 30% reduction in power generation from a wind farm. This was reported on the BBC so it must be true !
These are alarming figures and need to be taken into account in the calculations used to predict the amount of renewable energy that can be reliably be obtained from wind.
I would recommend our host asks the Secretary of State whether this is being taken into account.