The planes will fly and the City will be fine

The Bank of England has told its regulated businesses to prepare for No Deal. It has also asked them how many jobs would be lost on the worst case scenario from the City. Their answer, we are told today, is 75,000. It is difficult to believe their figure . What I see is companies continuing to commit to new space and new recruits in London at a time when there is no sign of a deal. I also hear from the continent that many financial businesses there are keen to keep their access to London and its large pools of talent and capital. The Bank at least has scaled back its gloom, which got all its forecasts wrong about growth and job losses for 2016-17 on the back of a No vote. UK Employment increased then when they said it would fall.
Meanwhile one of the gloomy worries put around that the planes will not fly the day after Brexit if we leave without a deal has been refuted by someone who should know. Willie Walsh, the CEO of British Airways has said he expects the planes to fly. Will the doom mongers now stop using this absurd forecast? BA is owned by IAG who have every interest in UK planes flying to the continent and Spanish planes flying to the UK. They are right to expect that to continue, even without a UK/EU general Agreement.
13 Comments
No doubt Mr Carney forgot again to ask companies on the continent how many would be forced to set up operations here is there is no deal. It works both ways.
I do not think you quite understand Mr Redwood.
The EU has to agree to all our plans. I do not think it is going to waive its own rules just because it wants to be friends with Mrs May and Mr Davis. I do not think they are going to try very hard either to build expensive new border posts. I do not think that trade can flow freely (forget tariffs; this is about standards) without regular EU inspections. Would you like to eat meat unchecked by any trained and accredited official? Do you remember the anti-freeze in the wine?
The EU, for years now has fixed up all our trading, flying and shipping throughout the world. Without the EU, we need new arrangements. Otherwise we are out in the cold.
Please may we swallow our pride and join EFTA? That way everything is settled: we leave the EU and the “Single market”. We remain trading as we do at the moment. M. Barnier has (apparently) suggested this again. He is right.
All very well but who is winning the battle – clean Brexiteers or Remainers intent on a fudge?
Yes, because he is working on the assumption that there will be an agreement regarding aviation. He also is also on record as saying that this needs certainty sooner rather than later.
So are you now saying no deal is fine except for aviation?
So we loose 75000 jobs from the London bubble, so what like I’m bothered, we up north in our industrial towns and cities with jobs such as coal mining, fishing, and steel production have lost thousands more since we joined the useless eu, so I won’t shed any tears for Londons loss
Dear Mr Redwood
Instead of using this blog to express your concern about the pro-EU political elite lying to incite fear is there any possibility you and your Eurosceptic colleagues could use your public platform (either the Commons or on TV) to name names, expose these lies and get these lying sh*ts sacked or sanctioned?
I am tired of these lying, scheming pro-EU propagandists attacking my country, its people and its democracy
When the planes ‘stop flying’ I wonder how the EU will manage being cut off from the USA/Canada? Will they fly the ‘wrong way’ around?
Yes the flying one was particularly absurd although a senior Tory failed to rebut it recently on a tv programme. I seem to remember Nicky Morgan telling students that European train travel would be affected, the latter seriously upsetting them in another ‘scare story’
A senior labour man recently said the Brexiteers were not as intelligent as the Remainers because many were from university towns. The spirit of Aesop or Hans Christian Anderson lives on.
In the event of a no deal even if the blockheads at Brussels decide to capitalise on the disruption by not make the flow of goods, services, aeroplanes and like continue on an orderly basis. Then I do not think the business community and the Leaders of the EU member states are going to sit idly by whilst the their commercial business lose billions and citizens suffer in misery. If the UK holds it’s nerve and stands firm against the outrageous demands of Brussels the others in the EU as soon as they see the game is up they will promptly knock some sense into Brussels.
Do you and Willie Walsh base your comment on the planes flying on anything other than wishful thinking?
Reply Yes!
It all depends on what deal or what “no deal” is struck. If the UK becomes a pure “third country” it will have the same access problems as its peers. I guess no one expects that and that that explains relative optimism among the city folks and other interest groups. But London is merely a “site”. Make the site unattractive and investment will shrink.
The BoE ..” has also asked them how many jobs would be lost on the worst case scenario from the City”
So, Remoaner BoE asks Remoaners for figures supporting their own Remoaning position. Imagine my shock when the answer comes back supporting the Remoaner position.
It is bear hunting season in Canada. Mr Carney should pick up his musket and go get his shot off.
Lloyd Blankfein : ” GS still investing in our big new Euro headquarters here. Expecting/hoping to fill it up, but so much outside our control.#Brexit”