My article on inflation and growth in the Independent

So the Bank of England has done it again. Just like last autumn, they have let it be known they might want to sell more bonds at big losses, whilst they plough on with a large sales and repayment programme for government bonds they own. Last autumn it was their statement of intent to sell £80bn of bonds a year coupled with their wish to raise interest rates that started the big bond sell off. Last week it was musings about a bigger sales programme and market expectations of more rate rises to come on the back of poor inflation figures that triggered a similar sell off. As bonds fall so longer term interest rates rise. This matters, as it directly leads to dearer mortgages, threatening those who need to renew their loans with a further unwanted cost of living squeeze. Dearer and scarcer mortgages also means fewer new homes will be built, exacerbating our homes shortage. It’s the last thing we need now. Stop the bond sales at these low prices. Let the bond portfolio roll off as the bonds fall due for repayment.
The Bank needs to own up to the big mistakes it made in 2021, keeping rates too low and paying crazy prices for far too many bonds. Now all it wants to do is to sell too many bonds at much lower prices and big losses. This erratically destructive policy if pursued too far will lurch us from too much inflation into recession. The Bank needs to revisit its models for forecasting inflation and output. In 2021 it was forecasting 2% inflation for today, yet it came in five times that as 2023 began. The Monetary Policy Committee declines to report and comment on the amounts of money in circulation, the state of credit and other issues which you would have thought a Committee with Monetary in its title might be interested in. They should ask themselves why price inflation stayed low in Switzerland, Japan and China, all big food and energy importers and look at their different targets and analysis to steer their economies.
UK inflation results from too much cash and credit chasing too few goods and services. The Bank needs to get amounts of money in better order, and not lurch to too little. The government could help with the too few goods. The UK is chronically short of capacity of many kinds. We need to grow more of our own food, produce more of our own electricity and gas, make more of our own steel, cars, ceramics and the rest. Price controls, windfall taxes and higher business taxes make that less likely and will make inflation worse. Bring on the food growing grants to replace the wilding grants. Bring on the end of windfall taxes now the windfall surge in global oil and gas prices is over. Set corporation tax competitively. This will bring in more investment, encourage home based expansion, and start to correct the capacity shortages that damage us today. The current model is subsidy driven with government needing to offer large sums to get a single new car or battery factory over the line.
May 30, 2023
Good morning.
We’ve had the, ‘Gordon Brown Bottom’ (gold) and now we are getting the, ‘Andrew Bailey Bottom’ (Bonds). Oh what fun – NOT !!
Interest rises will not hurt as many as currently most mortgages are fixed but . . . ! Over the next year it is predicted that many of these fixed mortgages will be coming to an end, just in time for the GE. And then what ?
People are ‘just’ scrapping by and there is a clear lag between government policy and outcome – ie the slowing of the economy, which I imagine is the plan, although Jeremy Hunt MP statements on wanting a mini-recession feel me with dread.
We need far fewer wannabe King Cnut’s of this world thinking that they have divine power over market forces. Classic trash-and-run politics.
May 30, 2023
In similar vein; this review if only half of the story.
Who was it selling the Gilts, who was it spending all that money on bad policy decisions, who was it that promoted an incompetent governor, who is still talking up interest rates.
Sir J. Your party will be reduced to a rump in the next election, probably as we enter depression.
May 30, 2023
Exactly, Peter. And four of the 9 members of the committee SJR mentions are government appointees. If they were not doing what the government wants, they would surely be replaced.
May 30, 2023
Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph has a piece by Sherelle Jacobs outlining how British politicians have completely ‘lost the plot’ and meekly go along with the prevailing status quo as we sink further into the mire.
She calls it ‘chronic issue avoidance’. It afflicts all the major parties.
May 30, 2023
It would seem that the country has been inflicted with people in high positions of responsibility are nothing short of incompetent, to make matters worse they do not learn from past failures.
Hardly anyone talks let alone addresses the massive waste in government.
To aďd to our problems the opposition want to stop North Sea exploration. The rate we are going these big companies will just up and relocate in a tax friendly country and the treasury will lose even more revenue.
The steadily reducing numbers of tax payer still remains firmly between the rocks and a hard place.
May 30, 2023
Indeed the voters want cheap reliable on demand energy, far lower taxes, less government, competent public services, sound money, far less low skilled migration, for less regulation, more houses, decent roads, public services that are actually half competent… yet the Tories, Labour, SNP, Libdims are pushing the complete opposite. Occasionally lying that they are not doing shortly before elections – none are to be trusted an inch.
At the current point in the cycle the Tories seem to have given up on winning and are taking what they can still loot before leaving a complete mess for Labour/Libdim/SNP it seems.
May 30, 2023
If ever a Board of Management needed to be replaced it’s the one we currently have at the Bank of England.
May 30, 2023
That board is so bad even its woodworm take sandwiches.
May 30, 2023
And the current Cabinet and the fools at Nos 10 & 11.
May 30, 2023
If the BoE punched holes in UK banknotes to show the decrease in values more of the public would realise, but if the public did that to raise awareness it would be illegal. The BoE doesn’t have to wait to switch to better practice. One wonders whether the portrait of King Charles in future issues should be smiling, grim faced or scowling at what it represents.
May 30, 2023
But King Charles with his absurd Net Zero war on CO2 plant food agenda (for you not for himself of course) is much to blame for the inflation. The recent three extra royal bank holidays have not helped either.
May 30, 2023
Does Mr Redwood endorse Bailey’s plan for the digitalisation of our cash which in effect will signal the end of liberty and the start of 24-7 State totalitarianism, monitoring and control
Just wondering like because I know how much the Tory party have a penchant for two-faced backstabbing the people, saying one thing and doing the opposite
I’m looking to the day that Tory MPs try to buy a petrol car with their money and Bailey’s bank refuses to authorise the payment in the name of halting ‘climate change’
Mr Redwood’s silence in this fundamental issue is VERY TELLING
If this sinister shit comes into being it will trigger a popular revolt that will make East Germany 1989 look like a monkey’s tea party
Reply I do not support changes to end cash or give banks rights to block our use of our own money!
May 30, 2023
“block our use of our own money” that’s a joke. I can take my money and gamble it away at a casino but your government doesn’t allow me to give it away to my own family:
In general, gifts to children and grandchildren are tax-free if:
You hand out less than £3,000 total in a tax year.
The gifts are small (less than £250 per person).
You give a certain amount of money on the occasion of a wedding.
You gift the money more than seven years before you die.
Otherwise, money you directly give to anyone other than your spouse or a charity is subject to gift tax, which can be up to 40%.
SO, I don’t have control of MY own money now – do I?
May 30, 2023
Actually we need the failed ruling classes to be held to account across the board. Ineptitude wherever we look is allowed/not commented on because it’s like a ‘Masonic’ circle.
Your informed pieces are wasted when you have a Chancellor obviously out of his economic depth and people in the Treasury and BOE frankly ‘useless’.
May 30, 2023
Indeed as it the previous Chancellor Sunak who caused all the inflation with his lockdown and money printing.
May 30, 2023
“Dearer and scarcer mortgages also means fewer new homes will be built, exacerbating our homes shortage. It’s the last thing we need now.”
NO, it’s the one silver lining on this particular cloud that tightening money actually INCREASES its value versus splurging it away on poorly built hutches. What’s so appealing about concreting the country over to accommodate newcomers which most folk don’t want?
Not that it will stop these idiots in government now from chucking money at developers now they’re starting to squeal.
May 30, 2023
I completely agree with your analysis of the Bank of England’s ineptitude but who, in government, is listening to you? Is anyone prepared to challenge Sunak, Hunt or Bailey loudly and clearly enough to be heard by the voting public?
May 30, 2023
“This erratically destructive policy if pursued too far will lurch us from too much inflation into recession. ”
That would be the recession Jeremy Hunt, Chancellor, said a few days ago we “may need” to get inflation down (ie so Sunak can claim to have met one of his 5 targets – reducing inflation in half).
Never mind the cost to the economy, or the misery it will mean for “the peasants.” Yet they’ll still claim the B of E is independent!
Still ….. it will add to the scorched earth policy they’re bequeathing Starmer and Reeves.
May 30, 2023
It’s strange isn’t it. Read any article by an economist, listen to an interview with an economist, read JR’s opinions… why does the B of E and the Treasury appear to do the opposite of everyone else’s ideas?
Are they truly that stupid to get things so wrong, so often? More importantly, why haven’t they been replaced with people who know what they’re doing?
Maybe like Sunak, according to Neil Oliver, they get their daily instructions from elsewhere?
May 30, 2023
“We need to grow more of our own food” Then why are your government’s policies to achieve Net Zero cutting food production which will reduce supply and increase costs?