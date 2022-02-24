President Biden takes on President Putin

President Biden suffered a major reversal when he left Afghanistan with too much haste and secrecy, failing to inform or win over his allies to his chosen course of action. Afghanistan soon fell to the Taliban once US forces had gone, reversing the hard won gains of many years of strife and loss of life in a few days.
He has been more willing to consult NATO allies over Ukraine, and has warned Mr Putin of serious adverse consequences if he presses ahead with an invasion. The President and the US intelligence and military services have kept the whole world advised of Russian troop and weapon deployments near to Ukraine and have forecast early invasions. They seek to win the information war and to make it more difficult for Russia to seek to occupy Ukraine. President Biden did let slip the view that the retaliation would not be so tough were Mr Putin to make a limited incursion into Ukraine. Although his staff did their best to correct this and he himself changed his words, it looks as if Mr Putin decided the US President meant what he had let slip. So Russia has made a more limited incursion than a direct invasion with massed forces aiming at the capture of Kiev and the toppling of the Ukrainian government by force. The US has led a response based on targeted sanctions against individuals and certain banks, whilst stressing there would be much worse to come for Russia if she plans a bigger military attack.
The USA is still concerned about a further Russian attack using the large firepower Mr Putin has assembled. It is possible that Russia will foment the strife and tensions within the two provinces that she has now recognised as independent, seeking to drag Ukraine into a war in the east. It is is also likely Russia will look at how to destabilise the government of Ukraine, adding political pressures to military challenges created in Donbas. What is clear is the Franco-German initiative to reach a diplomatic peace through creating two self governing provinces within Ukraine is now badly damaged by pre emptive Russian action. What do you think the USA should do next?
Update Russia has decided to bomb military installations and provoke a wider internal war. Putin says he will not invade and occupy Ukraine but clearly plans to use his military resources to effect regime change and create a more submissive Ukraine. His military actions are expanding, inviting Ukrainian retaliation which he might then use to give him the excuse as he sees it to widen his use of Russian forces. NATO will condemn these unprovoked aggressions but will not commit its own forces to the fight.
Answer: The ‘Western Democracies’, led by the USA, should make destroying the Russian economy its top priority; and we must succeed. This can only be achieved by a united, concerted effort. No trade with Russia, no SWIFT, no money into Russia and confiscation of assets held outside Russia, cancel foreign governement bonds owned by Russia.
Why is this so important? Look East, China is watching and Taiwan is next if we fail.
Blame Obama’s sockpuppet Biden and the EU. Biden’s an amoeba and the EU has become a danger to itself encouraging greater expansion eastwards. A weak POTUS and a cretinous organisation like the EU. It’s an invitation card to a despot like Putin and it’s a card he’s now handed in at the door.
And why do fascists always invoke the Nazi threat when they act like animals? This form of politics is now being used to start wars, demonise US citizens and crush truckers.
The sanctions of a couple of days ago failed because they targeted too few Russians. Our sense of fairness was the cause of this, with Johnson even saying that ‘the sins of the father shouldn’t be visited on the children’, in connection with the oligarchs’ access to our Public Schools system. Now for some ‘Centre of Gravity analysis’: Putin and his senior hoods are the enemy CoG. Because Russia is a (barely-functioning) democracy, Putin has a ‘critical requirement’ for a measure of support from his people, especially the middle class. (Xi is in the same position but for differing reasons.) And Putin’s ‘critical vulnerability’ is that much of what his people want – such as access to the West, for holidays, study, residence – is in the gift of the West. So we should forget the oligarchs and ban the Russian people from the West. They will stop cheering when they can’t ski.
I don’t know, why don’t we ask, Hunter Biden ? He knows the Ukrainian government better than anyone else.
One could argue that Putins actions are not surprising in that all around him his fellow world leaders have been stumbling around with situations of their own making presenting a perceived disjointed weakness and he has taken full advantage of the situation.
Been there back in the 30s politicians all talking the talk and doing nothing , and then everything else was too late.
In the short term Nato, America, EU, and the UK will be struggling to play catch up. Putin has a thug, bully mentality the only thing he recognises and grudgingly respects is unified strength and actions.
NATO should send its most accurate and powerful missile direct to the Kremlin.
Let’s remove Putin immediately.
At the very centre of all these threatened or active, potential take over of countries and peoples is the alpha beast . Trying to politicise it with counter threats is futile . To stop the war ,it would make sense not to go for the countries inhabitants who will pay the price , but listen and get into the mind of Putin and his obvious anger. He knows that all the big countries have means to counter attack , he knows that he has lots of gas and oil to sell . He has seen how other countries become very rich with oil without isolating itself. He was simply a union man on Russia’s streets and his power has escalated. He is angry with the Junta . Speak to the Junta.
Flexing of muscles between nations feeds this longed for power central to these aggressive beasts who simply want their own way and those who don’t want them to get their own way. Countries don’t fight , Countries don’t spoil the world, it is something much smaller .. the little minds of men.
Mr Putin is a far better chess player than Mr Biden.
Mr Bidens handlers should keep him from getting the US in any deeper as we should, and leave the EU to oversee the virtual transfer of E Ukraine to Russia.
In 2014 the Crimean Peninsula.
2022 Ukrainian disputed territory.
Where next with his paranoia over Nato and EU influence going to take him?
What should the US do next? I’m tempted to say replace Biden, but that will have to wait for the midterms or later.
I’m more worried about the autocrats here in the West, than Russia. They are a far greater danger to my liberty and freedom than Russia and perhaps even China will be, in my lifetime.
It would be nice if the Ukrainians of all ethnicities could choose their own future, but not a disaster to most citizens in the UK if it doesn’t happen.
The US establishment should fix its broken democracy rather than huff and puff at foreigners who exercise the sort of brute power the elites in the West wish they had.